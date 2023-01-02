You are here

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
SWFs from the Gulf such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF, and QIA to become much more active in buying up Western firms. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

LONDON: Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever — and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.

The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds fell to $10.6 trillion from $11.5 trillion, while those of public pension funds dropped to $20.8 trillion from $22.1 trillion.

Global SWF's Diego López said the main driver had been the "simultaneous and significant" 10 percent-plus corrections suffered by major bond and stock markets, a combination that had not happened in 50 years.

It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted commodity prices and drove already-rising inflation rates to 40-year highs. In response, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks jacked up their interest rates causing a global market sell-off.

"These are paper losses and some of the funds will not see them realized in their role as long-term investors," López said. "But it is quite telling of the moment we are living."

The report, which analyzed 455 state-owned investors with a combined $32 trillion in assets, found that Denmark’s ATP had had the toughest year anywhere with an estimated 45 percent plunge that lost $34 billion for Danish pensioners.

Despite all the turbulence though, the money funds spent buying up companies, property or infrastructure still jumped 12 percent compared with 2021.

A record $257.5 billion was deployed across 743 deals, with sovereign wealth funds also sealing a record number of $1 billion-plus "mega-deals".

Singapore's supersized $690 billion GIC fund topped the table, spending just over $39 billion in 72 deals. Over half of that was piled into real estate with a clear bias towards logistics properties.

In fact, five of the 10 largest investments ever by state-owned investors took place in 2022, starting in January when another Singapore vehicle, Temasek, spent $7 billion buying testing, inspection and certification firm Element Materials from private equity fund Bridgepoint.

In March, Canada's BCI then agreed to acquire 60 percent of Britain's National Grid Gas Transmission and Metering arm with Macquarie. Two months later, Italy's CDP Equity wealth fund spent $4.4 billion on Autostrade per l’Italia alongside Blackstone and Macquarie.

"If financial markets continue to fall in 2023, it is likely that sovereign funds will keep 'chasing elephants' as an effective way of meeting their capital allocation requirements," the report said.

It tipped SWFs from the Gulf such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF, and QIA to become much more active in buying up Western firms having received large injections of oil revenue money over the past year.

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing stood at 48.1 in December, up from 45.7 in November, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global said.

While December's reading was the highest since June, it remained below the 50-point line that separates contractions from expansions in activity.

Improvement was evident in demand, while there were some reports of inflationary pressures continuing to weigh, the panel of contributors said, adding that global market weakness had led to new export orders moderating more than total new business.

"There were some tentative signs of improvement in the latest PMI survey, which if continued into the new year could see the Turkish manufacturing sector gaining some ground," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"While demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, cost pressures are not as extreme as earlier in 2022 and supply-chain conditions are improving, hopefully providing a tailwind to the sector heading into 2023."

Input buying moderated at a much slower pace than a month earlier, while the signs of improvement supported a second consecutive month of employment growth, with staffing levels showing the sharpest rise in 10 months, the panel of contributors said.

Input cost inflation remained relatively muted in December, while output prices rose at the same pace as in the previous survey period at a rate much softer than earlier in the year, the panel said.

Suppliers' delivery times shortened to one of the greatest extents on record due to weak demand for inputs and reduced port disruption, they added.

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF's Georgieva warns

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. 

The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation." 

"Why? Because the three big economies — the US, EU and China — are all slowing down simultaneously," she said. 

In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest rates engineered by central banks like the US Federal Reserve aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel. 

Since then, China has scrapped its zero-COVID policy and embarked on a chaotic reopening of its economy, though consumers there remain wary as coronavirus cases surge. In his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping on Saturday called in a New Year's address for more effort and unity as China enters a "new phase." 

"For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth," Georgieva said. 

Moreover, a "bushfire" of expected COVID infections there in the months ahead are likely to further hit its economy this year and drag on both regional and global growth, said Georgieva, who traveled to China on IMF business late last month. 

"I was in China last week, in a bubble in a city where there is zero COVID," she said. "But that is not going to last once people start traveling." 

"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said. 

In October's forecast, the IMF pegged Chinese gross domestic product growth last year at 3.2 percent — on par with the fund's global outlook for 2022. At that time, it also saw annual growth in China accelerating in 2023 to 4.4 percent while global activity slowed further. 

Her comments, however, suggest another cut to both the China and global growth outlooks may be in the offing later this month when the IMF typically unveils updated forecasts during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

US Economy 'most resilient'  

Meanwhile, Georgieva said, the US economy is standing apart and may avoid the outright contraction that is likely to afflict as much as a third of the world's economies. 

The "US is most resilient," she said, and it "may avoid recession. We see the labor market remaining quite strong." 

But that fact on its own presents a risk because it may hamper the progress the Fed needs to make in bringing US inflation back to its targeted level from the highest levels in four decades touched last year. Inflation showed signs of having passed its peak as 2022 ended, but by the Fed's preferred measure, it remains nearly three times its 2 percent target. 

"This is ... a mixed blessing because if the labor market is very strong, the Fed may have to keep interest rates tighter for longer to bring inflation down," Georgieva said. 

Last year, in the most aggressive policy tightening since the early 1980s, the Fed lifted its benchmark policy rate from near zero in March to the current range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent, and Fed officials last month projected it will breach the 5 percent mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007. 

Indeed, the US job market will be a central focus for Fed officials who would like to see demand for labor slacken to help undercut price pressures. The first week of the new year brings a raft of key data on the employment front, including Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show the US economy minted another 200,000 jobs in December and the jobless rate remained at 3.7 percent — near the lowest since the 1960s. 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain. 

Prices surged in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008. Prices cooled rapidly in the second half as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of recession. 

Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3 percent to $2.45 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up $1.86 or 2.4 percent. 

Brent gained about 10 percent for the year, after jumping 50 percent in 2021. US crude rose nearly 7 percent in 2022, following last year’s gain of 55 percent. Both benchmarks fell sharply in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand. 

Brazil’s Lula decrees extension for tax exemption on fuels 

Brazil’s newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost. 

The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by Lula hours after his inauguration as president, succeeding far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, and officially establishing his cabinet of 37 ministers. 

The exemption from federal taxes on fuel represents a revenue waiver of 52.9 billion reais per year, and Economy Minister Fernando Haddad had said that it would not be extended, creating a division in the new cabinet. 

Petrobras CEO says he will change the company’s fuel price policy 

The incoming chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday he planned to tweak the country’s fuel price policy, but said investors need not worry. 

Prates told journalists he will change the firm’s pricing policy, which pegs fuel to global oil prices, but emphasized this does not mean prices will be completely unlinked to the international market. 

“Petrobras’ pricing policy will be changed, but not necessarily to traumatize investors,” he said. “It will be changed because the country’s policy will be changed.” 

Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula’s leftist Workers Party, was already seen as a strong candidate for the Petrobras job after being appointed to the transition team’s group for mines and energy. He is expected to shift the company away from its focus on deep-water drilling toward renewables. 

After Prates takes over the firm, which he said should happen in mid-January, he will present company plans in detail to Petrobras’ board of directors and to Brazilians in general. 

“I see Petrobras as a company that needs to look to the future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet, and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders,” Prates said.

Chevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports 

US oil producer Chevron Corp. has sent an oil tanker to Venezuela to load the first cargo of crude destined for the US in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data, with the vessel approaching the South American country’s waters on Friday. 

A second tanker that will bring a cargo of diluents to a Chevron joint venture with state oil firm PDVSA to help process the nation’s heavy crude is due to arrive early next month, the person said. 

The cargoes are the first under the US Treasury Department’s November license allowing the US oil major to expand its operations in the South American country. The license will reopen oil flows shut by US sanctions for nearly four years. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Oman ratifies its 2023 budget

Oman ratifies its 2023 budget
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Oman ratifies its 2023 budget

Oman ratifies its 2023 budget
  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Oman to post fiscal and external surpluses over the medium term
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan ratified a 2023 budget with a deficit of 1.3 billion Omani rials ($3.38 billion) or 3 percent of GDP, the finance ministry said on Sunday, adding that the 2022 budget achieved a surplus of 1.146 rials.

The 2023 budget sees revenues of 10.05 bln Omani rials, 5 percent lower than 2022, and expenditures of 11.35 bln rials, 6.4 percent lower the previous year.

Higher oil prices boosted 2022 revenues to 14.234 billion rials, the finance ministry said. Last year’s budget had been based on a forecast price of $50 per barrel but the government now estimates the average price in 2022 to be $94.

The 2023 budget is based on a price of $55 per barrel.

Public spending in 2022 was 13.088 billion rials, the ministry said. The surplus allowed the government to reduce public debt from 20.8 billion rials in 2021 to 17.7 billion rials in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Oman to post fiscal and external surpluses over the medium term, due mainly to higher oil revenue, fiscal discipline and the introduction of value added tax.

Last month, S&P Global upgraded Oman’s credit rating to BB, from BB-, on improved fiscal performance and lower public debt.

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence
Updated 01 January 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence

Spreading wings to beat the global financial turbulence
  Saudi Arabia has become an attractive market riding on the back of its oil-led economic growth
Updated 01 January 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become an attractive and growing market riding on the back of its remarkable oil-led economic growth and its exemplary focus on the targets of its Vision 2030, positioning itself as one of the world’s leading investment destinations.

“Our nation holds strong investment capabilities, which we will harness to stimulate our economy and diversify our revenues,” said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the third quarter report of the Economic and Investment Monitor.   

The Kingdom largely intends to achieve this through the National Investment Strategy to make Saudi Arabia a sustainable and world-class investment destination.   

The NIS aims to triple its investment volume, measured by gross fixed capital formation, to reach SR2 trillion ($530 billion) or 30 percent of its gross domestic product. It also plans to increase the overall domestic investment component of GFCF to SR1.65 trillion, meaning an average annual growth rate of around 9 percent.

The crown prince said at the launch of the Vision 2030 blueprint in 2016: “We intend to provide better opportunities for partnerships with the private sector through our position as the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds, our leading investment capabilities, and our strategic geographical location.”

As the private sector’s role in the Kingdom’s economic development strengthened, the nominal GFCF increased 36.2 percent year on year to reach SR248 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Investment.   

The private sector accounted for 86 percent of the GFCF in the country, and it increased by 31.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year before. On the other hand, the government sector’s share rose by 75.6 percent.

As a percentage of nominal GDP, however, the GFCF slightly dropped to 23.6 percent in the second quarter compared to 24.7 percent in the same quarter of 2021.   

Sustained growth

The Kingdom has also taken remarkable steps toward attracting foreign investment into the country, like introducing governance, labor market reforms, and new initiatives for foreign investors.   

Its NIS targets include increasing FDI around 20 times to 5.7 percent of GDP by 2030.   

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the FDI inflows into the Kingdom in the second quarter increased by 6.6 percent, revealed the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

FDI saw a year-on-year increase of 46.5 percent in the second quarter when excluding Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s $12.4 billion deal with EIG and Mubadala to sell 49 percent in its subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.

Data released by MISA also revealed a substantial 178.9 percent surge year on year in the number of closed deals, reaching 53 in the third quarter of 2022.   

Between January to September, the Kingdom closed 203 deals, showing a 133.3 percent surge compared to the same period in 2021.   

When assessing the sector distribution, it was clear that the entrepreneurship and innovation sector was the most appealing to investors, with 47 deals closed in the third quarter.   

The biotech, education, and training sectors saw two new deals closed in the third quarter of 2022, while healthcare and advanced manufacturing bagged a transaction each.

The UAE inked 10 deals, followed by the Cayman Islands and the Virgin Islands, signing four and three contracts, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.   

The country with the largest number of closed deals was the UAE, reaching 10 agreements. The Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and the US followed with four and three contracts, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

More bang for the buck

Furthermore, the MISA report noted that up until the third quarter of this year, the number of investment licenses increased by 15,000 licenses, meaning a staggering 527.4 percent rise year on year.   

New investment licenses grew 8.8 percent in the third quarter to 928 compared to 853 in the same quarter a year before. This does not include licenses issued as part of anti-concealment law enforcement.   

Specifically, the real estate industry grew five times year on year in the third quarter to 30 new licenses, showing the most significant increase among all registered activities.   

The leading activity with new licenses was construction, with 234 licenses issued in the third quarter.   

A close second was wholesale and retail trade, with new license issuance equal to 233, while manufacturing came in third with 186 new ones between July and September.

The Kingdom continues to attract local and international investor participation, with the deals recorded in the $1 million to $5 million bracket reaching a record high first half of the year, according to the Saudi Arabia Venture Investment Report of the first half of this year.   

“The highs recorded by KSA in H1 2022 have been reflective of the keen interest shown by global and regional investors in the VC (venture capital) ecosystem,” added the venture investment report.

The Kingdom’s VC ecosystem aggregated over $550 million in funding in the first two quarters, surpassing the total proceeds of 2021.   

“Saudi Arabia has set itself a goal for growing international and private domestic investment in the Kingdom, a goal that is unprecedented in purpose and scale,” reported the NIS catalog.   

“The Kingdom has done so knowing that this is nothing short of critical — increasing investment is a lynchpin to achieving the wider and more diverse economic and social goals of Vision 2030,” it added.

