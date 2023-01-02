Swiss watchmaker Breitling opens first boutique in Jeddah

You are here

The boutique was opened by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hussaini, CEO of Al-Hussaini Trading Co. and Aed Adwan, managing director, Breitling Middle East.
Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened the doors to its first boutique in Jeddah. The new boutique, located in Roshana Mall on Tahlia Street, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hussaini, CEO of Al-Hussaini Trading Co. and Aed Adwan, managing director, Breitling Middle East.

Located on the ground floor of the popular shopping destination, the 123-square-meter boutique showcases the brand’s now familiar industrial-loft design concept, complete with exposed ceilings and brick walls. At the center of the new boutique is an eye-catching yellow grid panel stamped with a Breitling “B.” Wall-mounted propellers and surfboards, as well as unique artifacts guide visitors to explore the boutique’s air, sea and land watches.

Breitling’s modern-retro design values are brought to life through vintage decor and artwork, streamlined with contemporary design elements. This unique mid-20th century loft impression is visible to passers-by through a glass store fascia, ensuring that customers feel immersed in the relaxed ambience before they have even entered. Guests can enjoy a home-from-home feeling in the lounge area, whilst the Watch Bar and its leather bar stools provide the perfect location to try on watches. 

Commenting on the opening, Adwan said: “We are thrilled to offer the full Breitling experience to our brand fans and soon-to-be fans in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia is a key market for us; in the last 12 months we have opened three boutiques in the Kingdom and we have three further openings planned by the end of 2023.’’

Approachability and inclusiveness are two key drivers of Breitling’s unique boutique design concept. Evoking the sensation of a contemporary urban home allows customers to feel completely at ease and relaxed whilst exploring Breitling’s entire range. The extensive collection includes Breitling’s core offerings as well as special and limited editions, such as the special edition Navitimer Automatic 41, which was launched last month exclusively for the Middle East market.

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah have marked the year off on a high note with distinctive awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, further consolidating the hotels’ positions as addresses of true luxury and choice for discerning travelers. 

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognized The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh as a “Luxury Palace Hotel,” with a sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering. The international restaurant reputed for its Italian dishes and tranquil ambiance, Azzurro, part of the majestic property’s fine dining portfolio, was also awarded for its “Most Romantic Atmosphere,” during the ceremony. Moreover, The Ritz Carlton Riyadh was recognized as a winner of The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, in the category of “Best Luxury Business in Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile, The Ritz Carlton Jeddah was recognized as a winner in the category of “Best Luxury Beachfront hotel in Saudi Arabia.” 

Both The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, offering recognition to leading international companies for world-class products and service excellence. Winners are selected by public voters online and are acknowledged for the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff. With the luxury industry currently booming, it is a true accomplishment for The Ritz Carlton hotels to gather such prestigious awards, emphasizing their substantial efforts to stand out in the industry through their unparalleled offerings. 

Mohammed Marghalani, cluster general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah, said: “We’re honored to be recognized with such award ceremonies. I would like to congratulate the teams for their great accomplishments, and reflecting what is true to the Ritz-Carlton brand. In such a competitive landscape, and especially within the luxury sector, this is a true testament to the team’s commitment to ensuring our guests are welcomed with the finest of facilities and attentive service for an exceptional and memorable stay.” 

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is one of the region’s most respected five-star hotels in the region, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, luxurious spa amenities, and expansive event spaces, built over 52 acres surrounded by lavishly landscaped gardens, situated in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah is a luxury hotel located in the heart of the city overlooking the Red Sea. The hotel features elegant guest rooms and suites, with a variety of dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, fine dining restaurant, and lounge. Being home to the city’s largest convention center with over 21 meeting rooms makes it a popular choice for business travelers. The hotel also has a health club with a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah is known for its impeccable service and attention to detail, making it a top choice for travelers seeking a luxurious and comfortable stay in the city.

The Saudi British Bank has been named the “Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 by Global Finance, as part of its annual Excellence Awards, which recognize banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals as they strive to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

SABB was chosen for this award for its active contributions in the field of private banking services as well as its excellence in providing a variety of banking offers, services and investment opportunities to assist customers in meeting their financial goals and aspirations. The award was based on input from industry insiders and independent research that evaluated a series of factors related to the performance of private banks during the award period.

“This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector,” said Bandar Al-Ghashyan, SABB’s chief retail banking and wealth management officer. “We are honored to provide a pioneering banking experience to private banking clients, backed by cutting-edge technology and a worldwide reach, and we will do everything we can to contribute to the growth of the financial sector in all areas.”

SABB is continuously working toward its vision under the slogan “We bring a world of financial opportunities to an ambitious Kingdom,” and is striving to provide the best private banking experience to its clients to help them achieve their financial goals by relying on the best financial and technical solutions, broad global reach, deep market understanding, and relationship teams specializing in wealth management and customer service.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, participated in the “For Our Emirates We Plant” annual tree planting campaign, to help increase sustainable green spaces across the UAE.

In collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group, a team of FedEx UAE members planted indigenous Sidra trees at the Special Bee Reserve, located at Al-Minae area in the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah. The region’s afforestation is of utmost importance since trees are a prominent contributor to decreasing greenhouse gases in the biosphere, most notably carbon dioxide. 

This program is an example of FedEx collaborating with nonprofit organizations around the world to lead the charge on sustainability and help restore and protect the environment.

FedEx is committed to delivering a more sustainable future and achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040. Key steps toward reaching the carbon-neutral goal include vehicle electrification, sustainable fuels, fuel conservation and aircraft modernization. Locally, FedEx Express has already begun testing zero tailpipe emissions electric vehicles for package pickup and delivery in the UAE. In June 2022, FedEx joined the Emirates Environmental Group in their Recycle, Reforest, Repeat project, where team members contributed a total of approximately 5,600 kgs of recycled material, which is equivalent to six tree saplings that are planted on FedEx name. 

FedEx recognizes the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change through innovative and sustainable business practices. 

The company provides fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. It uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

The UAE-headquartered upscale real estate developer Seven Tides has confirmed that the emirates’ first NH Collection hotel will open its doors to the public in February.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a 533-key property located on Seven Tides’ Seven Palm development — a two-tower complex that overlooks the lagoon of Dubai’s world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Operated by Minor Hotels and adjacent to Seven Palm Residences, the tower housing NH Collection Dubai The Palm will offer a diverse range of high-end accommodation, amenities and food and beverage venues to guests, residents and visitors.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said: “This project will deliver exceptional guest experiences, including spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, as well as access to landmarks and attractions across our emirate and beyond. We are confident this complex will add significant value to Dubai’s thriving real estate landscape.”

“NH Collection Dubai The Palm will feature an extensive range of premium facilities, including our 45-meter rooftop infinity pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a kids’ club, an NH Collection Spa and much more,” added Bin Sulayem.

The hotel includes 227 guest rooms and suites as well as 306 studios and apartments. Guests will be able to choose from 11 room categories, and those who opt for the destination’s top-end accommodation will also gain exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge.

All rooms will feature the NH Collection “Sleep Better” mattresses, complete tea and coffee sets, rain-effect showers and LED TVs. The property’s location offers direct access to the beach, downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is also located 30 minutes away, with private transfers available to attendees.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm includes five dining venues, serving up everything from haute cuisine to healthy, post-gym bites. Maiora will offer an extensive range of dishes served all day. Te-Lounge will provide light refreshments and healthy snacks. Seven Sports Bar will be a more informal setting, offering classic snacks and drinks. Revo Café will serve creative and healthy dishes, and SEEN will be a modern rooftop venue.

For those looking to introduce a little luxury to their events, the hotel also includes five airy spaces replete with the latest technology and equipped to cater to gatherings of up to 45 people, making it the perfect venue for business meetings, conferences, celebrations and more.

Bin Sulayem said: “The best way for people to learn about NH Collection Dubai The Palm is to experience it firsthand. With our dedicated team ready and waiting to exceed the expectations of our guests and visitors, we cannot wait to start welcoming people through our doors from February onwards.”

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the Masar Destination in Makkah, has announced that the project’s infrastructure work is 92 percent complete as of the fourth quarter of this year.

The year 2022 was an exceptional year for Masar, as the destination transitioned from heavy investments in infrastructure (more than SR23 billion) to attracting investments in several other sectors, including health, hospitality, housing and commerce, in addition to investments aimed at enriching the quality of life.

These developments came to light in the latest report issued by Masar for the fourth quarter of 2022. The report confirmed 100 percent completion of the metro infrastructure, 100 percent of tunnels and bridges, while pedestrian walkways exceeded 85 percent, road intersections surpassed 98 percent, parking lots reached 93 percent, and service tunnels that serve the infrastructure of the project stand at 91 percent. Meanwhile, work at the metro stations is nearing the final stages and is 99 percent complete.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, said that the completion rates of the infrastructure of Masar are a vital achievement in the building of a landmark that will contribute to enhancing the quality of life of the residents and visitors of Makkah.

“We signed many agreements in numerous sectors that serve the destination. We started the construction work for the first premiere package of hotel projects, which will contribute effectively to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal, namely to receive 30 million pilgrims by 2030,” Abuateek said.

Masar is an urban destination offering unparalleled experiences that are seamlessly designed to the unique needs of each visitor to inspire every journey and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors of Makkah. The project aims to provide an integrated community lifestyle, based on global destination industry standards, promoting the holy city as an attractive destination for long-term investment.

