Suspect in New Year’s Eve NYC police attack reportedly linked to terrorism

This photo provided by NYPD shows a weapon used to attack three NYPD police officers on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in New York. (AP)
This photo provided by NYPD shows a weapon used to attack three NYPD police officers on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in New York. (AP)
  • The attack, which officials say was unprovoked, took place late in the evening outside a secure area set up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters immediately after the incident
WASHINGTON: A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year’s Eve near Times Square was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, New York police said on Monday, in an incident the New York Times said was linked to terrorism.
The New York City Police Department identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, and said in an email on Monday that he had been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.
Further details on future proceedings were not immediately shared by the police.
Authorities did not comment on the motivation for the attack, but the Times reported that the suspect was driven by terrorism. The newspaper quoted an unnamed senior law enforcement official, who said that Bickford may later face extremism charges.
The Times said Bickford had converted to Islam sometime in the last year and a half.
Bickford had traveled to New York from his Maine home on Saturday, police said.
New York rang in the new year in typical style on Saturday evening as thousands of people corralled themselves into pens under pouring rain in Times Square, waiting to see a glittering ball glide down a pole mounted atop a tall building in the year’s final seconds.
The attack, which officials say was unprovoked, took place late in the evening outside a secure area set up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters immediately after the incident.
One of the three policemen who were attacked and who had recently graduated from the Police Academy, suffered a fractured skull, officials said. All three officers were taken to a hospital but had been released by Monday.
One of the officers shot the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder. The suspect was then taken into custody, police said.
Bickford was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, where he remained on Monday.
Before the attack, Bickford wrote a farewell letter to his family in a diary, the Times reported.
In the diary, he wrote to his mother, “I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire,” according to the newspaper.
Bickford also referred in his diary to his brother, who is in the US military, as having assumed the uniform of the enemy, the newspaper said, citing the unnamed law enforcement official.

 

Death toll rises to 19 from prison attack in Mexican border town

Death toll rises to 19 from prison attack in Mexican border town
  • Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO: An attack on a prison in the Mexican border town of Juarez left 19 dead and allowed a cartel kingpin to escape along with two dozen other prisoners, authorities said Monday.
An armed group, traveling in armored vehicles, launched almost-simultaneous attacks on the prison and the municipal police station, Defense Minister Luis Crescencio Sandoval said in a news conference.
Authorities said the Sunday morning attack had coincided with preparations for New Year’s Day visits. They initially said the death toll was at least 14, but by Monday, Sandoval said, this had risen to 19: 10 guards, seven prisoners and two attackers.
The attack allowed 25 inmates, including Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, also known as “El Neto,” to escape. Pinon is a top gunman for the Juarez-based “Los Mexicles” cartel, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said at the news conference.
Federal authorities were called in to contain the unrest. They later found a “VIP zone” in the state-run prison with drugs and money, said Rodriguez, who slammed the Chihuahua state administration.
“That’s the state’s responsibility, because federal authorities can’t intervene in these places,” Rodriguez said.
She added that state authorities had not requested that any dangerous prisoners, such as “El Neto,” be transferred from the overcrowded prison to a higher-security location.
State prosecutor Roberto Javier Duarte said in a separate news conference Monday that state authorities would “completely clean out the penitentiary system” in response to the attack and that those guilty of corruption would be prosecuted.
The incident Sunday resulted in one of the highest death tolls from prison attacks in Mexico in recent years.

 

 

Sri Lanka freezes recruitment in fresh austerity drive

Sri Lanka freezes recruitment in fresh austerity drive
  • The IMF has asked Colombo to trim its 1.5 million strong public service, sharply raise taxes and sell off loss-making state enterprises
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka began a fresh austerity drive Monday, freezing government recruitment as new taxes and higher electricity prices kicked in with authorities trying to secure an IMF bailout.

The Indian Ocean island nation needs to achieve debt sustainability as a precondition to a $2.9 billion bailout from the Washington-based lender after it defaulted in April as its economy went into crisis.

The IMF has also asked Colombo to trim its 1.5 million strong public service, sharply raise taxes and sell off loss-making state enterprises.

A record 20,000 civil servants retired at the end of December — eight times as many as usual according to the public administration ministry — after President Ranil Wickremesinghe reduced their retirement age from 65 to 60. They will not be replaced, the ministry said.

Doubled personal income and corporate taxes kicked in on New Year’s Day to shore up state revenue, while electricity prices went up 65 percent after a 75 percent tariff increase in August.

Wickremesinghe, who came to power after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned in July following months of protests, said the crisis was not yet over despite the restoration of fuel, food and fertilizer supplies.

“Our problems have not been resolved yet,” he told his staff on the first working day of the year.

“We need to reduce our debt burden if we are to move forward.”

Key creditors such as China and India are yet to announce agreement to a “haircut” on their loans to the South Asian nation.

As part of the new measures, the Finance Ministry has also banned nonessential capital expenditure.

Any officials who authorize investments over 500 million rupees ($1.38 million) without clearing them with the treasury first will be held personally accountable, a ministry official said.

At the height of the economic crisis six months ago, motorists spent days in long queues to top up fuel tanks while the country endured 13-hour electricity blackouts and food inflation hit nearly 100 percent.

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video
  • The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said
  • The clip was posted on her personal Instagram account
BERLIN: Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year’s celebrations a video address from the German defense minister posted on social media drew criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.
Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with “war raging in the middle of Europe.”
The conflict in Ukraine had led to “a lot of special experiences” and the chance for “many encounters with great and interesting people,” Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.
Lambrecht’s New Year’s address failed to “hit the right tone” and made the war sound like an “exciting professional experience,” the Tagesspiegel daily wrote.
The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said.
Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany’s sluggish support for Ukraine.
The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.
At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defense ministry declined to comment on the “private video” put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that “no official resources” were used in the production of the clip.
After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers.
The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht’s video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.
This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.
The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser “stunned and angry.”
Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers “must be punished with the full severity of the law,” she said.

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
  • The message was sent simultaneously on social media by a variety of figures, ranging from the influential Masih Alinejad to the son of the ousted shah, Reza Pahlavi
PARIS: A group of prominent exiled Iranian pro-opposition figures have issued a coordinated message predicting 2023 will be a year of “victory” with the regime shaken by protests.
Those sending the message include leaders from the fields of culture, human rights and sports.
The Iranian diaspora has long been seen as lacking unity, split into different political factions and strategies for dealing with the Islamic republic, that ousted the shah in 1979.
But with protests still continuing in Iran over 100 days after they were sparked by the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the message appears an attempt to find a long-sought unity.
“The year 2022 was a glorious year of solidarity for Iranians of every belief, language and orientation,” it said.
“With organization and solidarity, 2023 will be the year of victory for the Iranian nation. The year of freedom and justice in Iran.”
The message was sent simultaneously on social media by a variety of figures, ranging from the influential US-based dissident Masih Alinejad to the son of the ousted shah, Reza Pahlavi, who also lives in the United States.
Prominent actors Golshifteh Farahani and Nazanin Boniadi also tweeted the message, as did Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in France last year.
“We are united to reach freedom,” Farahani wrote on her Instagram account. “We will stand together and will not be silent.”
Prominent rights activists to post the message included Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, and Hamed Esmaeilion, who has led the Canada-based campaign for justice for the victims of the Ukraine Airlines flight shot down by Iran in January 2020.
From the field of sports, they were joined by former Iranian international football star Ali Karimi, who has been a vociferous supporter of the protest movement.
The protest movement sparked by the death of Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s strict dress code, is presenting the clerical leadership with its biggest challenge since the 1979 revolution.
The crackdown has seen 476 people killed, according to Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights.
Two people have already been executed over the protests, while IHR says at least 100 detainees are at risk of execution.
The United Nations says at least 14,000 people have been arrested, with several well known figures such as the actor Taraneh Alidoosti still in detention.
Roham Alvandi, a history professor at the London School of Economics, said the message was a “hopeful sign in dark times.”
With the authorities showing little sign of offering concessions to protesters, the Fars news agency reported that Iranian police were launching a new drive to step up enforcement of the obligatory hijab.

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
  • Number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing
  • Philippines ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change
MANILA: The death toll from recent floods and landslides across the disaster-prone Philippines has risen to 51, officials said Monday, as authorities distribute food packs to the hardest hit communities.
The number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing more than a week after heavy rain pounded central and southern regions over the Christmas weekend, according to the national disaster agency.
Bad weather struck as the Catholic-majority nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.
More than 270,000 people had to seek emergency shelter as downpours inundated rural villages, left more than 4,500 houses damaged or destroyed, and wiped out over 7,000 hectares of crops.
Instead of celebrating with loved ones, thousands of families found themselves cleaning up their dwellings and shops after the floodwaters subsided.
Most of the fatalities have been in the province of Misamis Occidental, on the southern island of Mindanao, where 19 people died from drowning or rain-induced landslides.
The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

