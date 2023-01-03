You are here

  Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2

Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2

Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2
Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2

Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Azizi Developments, a private developer in the UAE, is ending 2022 on a high note, having sold a total of more than 6,000 units, amounting to 5.6 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), and thereby having seen a surge in sales of over 37 percent in H2 2022. Now, in 2023, Azizi plans to deliver approximately 11,000 units across 45 projects in Dubai, spread across the first, second and third phases of Riviera, Park Avenue I, II and III in MBR City and Berton in Al-Furjan.

With 28.4 million man hours of construction and more than 167,000 cubic meters of concrete having been poured, Azizi has developed more than 152 floors across 3.51 million square feet of built-up area in 2022. 

During the year, Azizi completed the first seven buildings of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City, as well as the 634-residence condominium, Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City. With Riviera selling out rapidly, Azizi has launched Park Avenue III in MBR City, Rêve, its fourth, most distinguished and luxurious phase of Riviera, and Beach Oasis, two residential commercial buildings with a total of 712 units nestled around a beach-like swimming pool.

Azizi has also acquired a highly coveted plot of land on Sheikh Zayed Road on which the developer will soon be launching the second tallest tower in the UAE. Moreover, Azizi has signed a deal with Dubai South, acquiring a prominent 15 million-square-foot plot of land with 24 million square feet of gross floor area for which it will be the master developer, with plans to launch an entire city comprising villas, townhouses, residences and more. 

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “With our record-breaking sales and construction speed, this year has been an exciting one for us at Azizi Developments. As a catalyst to the UAE’s real estate landscape, vision and growth, we will continue to add value, developing distinctive homes that set the standards in contemporary building design and quality, and that grant investors and end-users unparalleled, enriched lifestyles.”

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a mobile office truck

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a mobile office truck
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a mobile office truck

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a mobile office truck
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

Jeeny, an on-demand ride-hailing app in Saudi Arabia, has launched a new hybrid office model — a mobile office truck. The branded concept offers a comfortable and elegant meeting room and working space for two team members, easily facilitating on-the-go meetings with prospective driver clients and business partners.

A mobility-driven company centered on ease and convenience, Jeeny aims to get the Kingdom buzzing and moving (literally) around town. The workplace on-the-go parallels this mission of the firm.

A discount code is displayed on the back of the Jeeny mobile office truck for customers to redeem on their next ride. 

Designed to tour different cities across the country, the mobile office truck allows Jeeny team members to meet, recruit, and onboard new drivers to join its existing strong fleet. The mobile office truck is also suited for engagements with other business partners as the company executes its national growth plans. 

“Since the pandemic, hybrid work models have been implemented globally, ranging from working from home, remotely and flexible office days. We wanted to take another step in that direction for our team that resonates with our service portfolio, demonstrates industry commitment and forward or ‘on the go’ business focus, but also allows us to have some fun,” said Eugen Brikcius, co-CEO, Jeeny.

With the power to host a meeting anywhere, Jeeny’s new mobile office aims to ramp up team productivity, while turning heads and creating a frenzy. 

The Jeeny mobile office will set out at the end of January and will be an ongoing fixture for the firm and its business development efforts as the firm expands across the Kingdom. 

A joint venture between Middle East Internet Group — Rocket Internet, IMENA, Mobily KSA and Knuru, Jeeny is headquartered in Riyadh, with operations across the Kingdom, Jordan and Pakistan.

Offering an attractive pricing model, the company maintains a higher income for drivers resulting in exceptional passenger service combined with high availability and reliability.

LuLu's 12-month campaign 'GOAL' promotes ESG values

LuLu’s 12-month campaign ‘GOAL’ promotes ESG values
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu’s 12-month campaign ‘GOAL’ promotes ESG values

LuLu’s 12-month campaign ‘GOAL’ promotes ESG values
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu Group, whose flagship hypermarket chain is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail chains in the MENA region, launched an ambitious ESG campaign, which will shape the way the group manages its response to environmental issues and sustainability, promotes social values such as diversity and inclusion in the workplace and manages employee relations through good governance of the workplace. 

The carefully planned campaign is called GOAL — which is an acronym for Green, Oneness, Awareness, and Life — and was launched last October by Princess Haifa bint Faisal Al-Saud, chairperson of Zahra Breast Cancer Association. Lulu has also linked the purchase and use of its recyclable bags to raising funds for the association.

The GOAL campaign, which runs from October 2022 until September this year, will promote Lulu’s ESG targets. It will see the group enhance its programs that are already in place and execute new ones, which set new goals and initiatives that welcome public participation. 

Twelve months of unique “green ideas” have been selected for implementation over the period of the campaign, each adding value to the group’s existing environmental and sustainability track record and also bringing new commitment to the initiative. These include the running of Lulu’s large warehouses using solar energy and giving customers the option of paper bags when shopping. 

Other initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative and National Food Bank projects, a sustainable fashion campaign and a vegan promotion to explore alternative diets considered more gentle on the environment, will underscore the group’s “green” consciousness. There will also be a Green Office program to encourage employees to think environmentally. 

Social goals will be addressed through campaigns such as a winter clothes collection drive and a cleanup initiative, which will see employees volunteer time and energy to help residents clean up wadis, parks and gardens as well as trash lying in the desert areas. Small businesses will get a platform to promote their products and services in-store, and a project will teach children crafts that will reuse and upcycle household waste, especially plastics.

Employee relations campaigns will include training, appreciation and recognition of employees. In the Kingdom, LuLu has a multinational workforce that has a strong diversity and inclusion component.

“As a group, we have always worked to create a clear pathway to our corporate ESG goals and are well-known for using the power of our size and the scale of our operations to make a meaningful difference to these areas that impact our community,” said Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Group, Saudi Arabia. 

“Through this 12-month campaign, we aim to add value and touch upon many different areas, which we believe will amplify and strengthen our contribution to ESG values. The campaigns are imaginative and designed to welcome customer and employee participation.”

Swiss watchmaker Breitling opens first boutique in Jeddah

Swiss watchmaker Breitling opens first boutique in Jeddah
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Swiss watchmaker Breitling opens first boutique in Jeddah

Swiss watchmaker Breitling opens first boutique in Jeddah
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened the doors to its first boutique in Jeddah. The new boutique, located in Roshana Mall on Tahlia Street, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hussaini, CEO of Al-Hussaini Trading Co. and Aed Adwan, managing director, Breitling Middle East.

Located on the ground floor of the popular shopping destination, the 123-square-meter boutique showcases the brand’s now familiar industrial-loft design concept, complete with exposed ceilings and brick walls. At the center of the new boutique is an eye-catching yellow grid panel stamped with a Breitling “B.” Wall-mounted propellers and surfboards, as well as unique artifacts guide visitors to explore the boutique’s air, sea and land watches.

Breitling’s modern-retro design values are brought to life through vintage decor and artwork, streamlined with contemporary design elements. This unique mid-20th century loft impression is visible to passers-by through a glass store fascia, ensuring that customers feel immersed in the relaxed ambience before they have even entered. Guests can enjoy a home-from-home feeling in the lounge area, whilst the Watch Bar and its leather bar stools provide the perfect location to try on watches. 

Commenting on the opening, Adwan said: “We are thrilled to offer the full Breitling experience to our brand fans and soon-to-be fans in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia is a key market for us; in the last 12 months we have opened three boutiques in the Kingdom and we have three further openings planned by the end of 2023.’’

Approachability and inclusiveness are two key drivers of Breitling’s unique boutique design concept. Evoking the sensation of a contemporary urban home allows customers to feel completely at ease and relaxed whilst exploring Breitling’s entire range. The extensive collection includes Breitling’s core offerings as well as special and limited editions, such as the special edition Navitimer Automatic 41, which was launched last month exclusively for the Middle East market.

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah win global acclaim

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah win global acclaim
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah win global acclaim

Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah win global acclaim
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah have marked the year off on a high note with distinctive awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, further consolidating the hotels’ positions as addresses of true luxury and choice for discerning travelers. 

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognized The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh as a “Luxury Palace Hotel,” with a sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering. The international restaurant reputed for its Italian dishes and tranquil ambiance, Azzurro, part of the majestic property’s fine dining portfolio, was also awarded for its “Most Romantic Atmosphere,” during the ceremony. Moreover, The Ritz Carlton Riyadh was recognized as a winner of The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, in the category of “Best Luxury Business in Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile, The Ritz Carlton Jeddah was recognized as a winner in the category of “Best Luxury Beachfront hotel in Saudi Arabia.” 

Both The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, offering recognition to leading international companies for world-class products and service excellence. Winners are selected by public voters online and are acknowledged for the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff. With the luxury industry currently booming, it is a true accomplishment for The Ritz Carlton hotels to gather such prestigious awards, emphasizing their substantial efforts to stand out in the industry through their unparalleled offerings. 

Mohammed Marghalani, cluster general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah, said: “We’re honored to be recognized with such award ceremonies. I would like to congratulate the teams for their great accomplishments, and reflecting what is true to the Ritz-Carlton brand. In such a competitive landscape, and especially within the luxury sector, this is a true testament to the team’s commitment to ensuring our guests are welcomed with the finest of facilities and attentive service for an exceptional and memorable stay.” 

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is one of the region’s most respected five-star hotels in the region, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, luxurious spa amenities, and expansive event spaces, built over 52 acres surrounded by lavishly landscaped gardens, situated in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah is a luxury hotel located in the heart of the city overlooking the Red Sea. The hotel features elegant guest rooms and suites, with a variety of dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, fine dining restaurant, and lounge. Being home to the city’s largest convention center with over 21 meeting rooms makes it a popular choice for business travelers. The hotel also has a health club with a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah is known for its impeccable service and attention to detail, making it a top choice for travelers seeking a luxurious and comfortable stay in the city.

SABB named 'Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia' for 2023

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023

SABB named ‘Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has been named the “Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 by Global Finance, as part of its annual Excellence Awards, which recognize banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals as they strive to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

SABB was chosen for this award for its active contributions in the field of private banking services as well as its excellence in providing a variety of banking offers, services and investment opportunities to assist customers in meeting their financial goals and aspirations. The award was based on input from industry insiders and independent research that evaluated a series of factors related to the performance of private banks during the award period.

“This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector,” said Bandar Al-Ghashyan, SABB’s chief retail banking and wealth management officer. “We are honored to provide a pioneering banking experience to private banking clients, backed by cutting-edge technology and a worldwide reach, and we will do everything we can to contribute to the growth of the financial sector in all areas.”

SABB is continuously working toward its vision under the slogan “We bring a world of financial opportunities to an ambitious Kingdom,” and is striving to provide the best private banking experience to its clients to help them achieve their financial goals by relying on the best financial and technical solutions, broad global reach, deep market understanding, and relationship teams specializing in wealth management and customer service.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

