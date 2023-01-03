Azizi Developments records 37% increase in sales in H2

Azizi Developments, a private developer in the UAE, is ending 2022 on a high note, having sold a total of more than 6,000 units, amounting to 5.6 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), and thereby having seen a surge in sales of over 37 percent in H2 2022. Now, in 2023, Azizi plans to deliver approximately 11,000 units across 45 projects in Dubai, spread across the first, second and third phases of Riviera, Park Avenue I, II and III in MBR City and Berton in Al-Furjan.

With 28.4 million man hours of construction and more than 167,000 cubic meters of concrete having been poured, Azizi has developed more than 152 floors across 3.51 million square feet of built-up area in 2022.

During the year, Azizi completed the first seven buildings of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City, as well as the 634-residence condominium, Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City. With Riviera selling out rapidly, Azizi has launched Park Avenue III in MBR City, Rêve, its fourth, most distinguished and luxurious phase of Riviera, and Beach Oasis, two residential commercial buildings with a total of 712 units nestled around a beach-like swimming pool.

Azizi has also acquired a highly coveted plot of land on Sheikh Zayed Road on which the developer will soon be launching the second tallest tower in the UAE. Moreover, Azizi has signed a deal with Dubai South, acquiring a prominent 15 million-square-foot plot of land with 24 million square feet of gross floor area for which it will be the master developer, with plans to launch an entire city comprising villas, townhouses, residences and more.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “With our record-breaking sales and construction speed, this year has been an exciting one for us at Azizi Developments. As a catalyst to the UAE’s real estate landscape, vision and growth, we will continue to add value, developing distinctive homes that set the standards in contemporary building design and quality, and that grant investors and end-users unparalleled, enriched lifestyles.”