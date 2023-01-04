You are here

Water parks ride the digital transformation wave

Water parks ride the digital transformation wave
Versatile technologies have triggered a deluge of creative and operational advancements in water parks, offering operators new options for improving guest experiences.
Not wanting to be left out in the era of digitization when intelligent automation rules the roost, the water parks sector has been exploring new technologies to improve its operations.

Organizations all over the world are looking to create touchless experiences to streamline operations and reduce costs.

WhiteWater, the world’s largest supplier of water parks and services, has expanded beyond the world of attractions with a software arm called Vantage. Vantage was awarded the 2022 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Impact Award for its ability to simplify the entrance process for guests and operators. Vantage enables guests to obtain their water park passes from the comfort of their homes, eliminating long entrance lines at the turnstile.

Jeremy Gray, vice president of business development at WhiteWater, said: “The implementation of technology in the entertainment space not only helps create a safer experience for guests but gives park operators more insight into the overall guest experience, enabling them to leverage that to make more money.”

He added: “Knowledge is power. With technology comes access to data points that can provide suggestions on how best guests can enjoy the park by helping to improve services and their overall experience. At times, it could be just about having an additional ice cream cart during a month of higher demand or deploying more staff to an area that is overloaded.”

Miral, a UAE-based creator of immersive destinations and experiences, began to integrate the facial recognition technology on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with FacePass, enabling guests to access the park and process transactions through digital identification. This has not only saved time, but has also enhanced guests’ safety and well-being, thanks to the touchless interaction.

A recent YouGov survey showed that for 96 percent of businesses in Saudi Arabia, customer experience is a top priority. This is because a great customer experience breeds loyalty and boosts happiness. Technology can assist this by creating an added layer of personalization to pleasantly surprise visitors. Moreover, digital transformation is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and will continue to be an area of growth within the country.

At WhiteWater water parks, by using Vantage’s technology, guests are able to play their favorite songs while enjoying their preferred rides at the venue. It is also able to help prevent more than one guest from being at an attraction at the same time with its “tap in” feature, which is used to get the stoplight to change color and get the go-ahead to ride.

Gray added: “Saudi Arabia has a unique opportunity to create the most advanced water parks in the world. Because the country is working to build these projects from scratch, there is an opportunity to build technology from the very beginning to make the water parks easier and safer to run.”

Ticketing is only a small part of the picture. Versatile technologies have triggered a deluge of creative and operational advancements in water parks, offering operators new options for improving guest experiences as well as safety. With Vantage, parents can use the technology to their benefit and work to put parameters on which rides their children can use, ultimately limiting access to rides that might not be appropriate for young children.

Stella Stays, an award-winning proptech company disrupting the global residential real estate sector with its innovative business model, has announced the launch of its second tech-enabled residence in Saudi Arabia.

Five months after the launch of Stella Stays Riyadh Olaya Tower 1, its first concept residences in the Kingdom, the proptech company is continuing its impressive growth trajectory with the opening of the second building — Stella Stays Riyadh Olaya Tower 2.

The newly launched tower further represents the company’s “Show Up and Start Living” concept, boasting 80 units over 16 floors, offering modern, fully equipped apartments and a co-working space, along with other recreational, commercial and community amenities.

The tower is conveniently located in North Riyadh, within 16 minutes of Riyadh Airport, 10 minutes to King Abdullah Financial District, 10 minutes to Kingdom Tower and seven minutes to Riyadh Park Mall.

Meanwhile, the first Olaya Tower operates at full capacity within eight weeks of opening its doors, becoming the property of
choice for business travelers, residents, and tourists seeking modern accommodation and a seamless experience.

Residents and guests at the Olaya towers are able to navigate their entire journey — from booking and managing their stays, checking in, and controlling smart home systems, to ordering a wide range of guest services — through the Stella Stays app. Payment terms are flexible and can be made through various methods, including debit, credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

“With Vision 2030 in full swing and the recent announcement of winning the bid to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029, Saudi Arabia is set to accommodate more than 100 million visitors and double the population of Riyadh by 2030. With the vision to create the future of living and hospitality, Stella Stays has developed the technology infrastructure and capability to support Vision 2030 as a reliable residential and hospitality partner,” a statement said.

The development of its Saudi portfolio reflects Stella Stays ambition to disrupt the Kingdom’s hospitality sector by partnering with real estate developers and property owners to unveil a new category — residential hospitality. The proptech company’s savvy business-model offers property owners hands-off management with real-time analytics, delivering significantly more income and less operational costs than traditional hotel models.

Mohannad Zikra, CEO and co-founder of Stella Stays, said: “We are pleased to have witnessed exceptional demand for our tech-enabled branded residences — which offer residents and guests a modern, community-driven lifestyle — in the city of Riyadh. We look forward to further expanding in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing our solutions to residents and real estate developers, assisting the government for the years to come, as the population and the economy grow exponentially.”

Stella Stays is a successful startup story from the Middle East. The proptech company has grown exponentially since its inception in 2019 and is now present in six markets, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkiye, Bahrain, Egypt and Canada, with more than 1,000 contracted units.

Azizi Developments, a private developer in the UAE, is ending 2022 on a high note, having sold a total of more than 6,000 units, amounting to 5.6 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), and thereby having seen a surge in sales of over 37 percent in H2 2022. Now, in 2023, Azizi plans to deliver approximately 11,000 units across 45 projects in Dubai, spread across the first, second and third phases of Riviera, Park Avenue I, II and III in MBR City and Berton in Al-Furjan.

With 28.4 million man hours of construction and more than 167,000 cubic meters of concrete having been poured, Azizi has developed more than 152 floors across 3.51 million square feet of built-up area in 2022. 

During the year, Azizi completed the first seven buildings of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City, as well as the 634-residence condominium, Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City. With Riviera selling out rapidly, Azizi has launched Park Avenue III in MBR City, Rêve, its fourth, most distinguished and luxurious phase of Riviera, and Beach Oasis, two residential commercial buildings with a total of 712 units nestled around a beach-like swimming pool.

Azizi has also acquired a highly coveted plot of land on Sheikh Zayed Road on which the developer will soon be launching the second tallest tower in the UAE. Moreover, Azizi has signed a deal with Dubai South, acquiring a prominent 15 million-square-foot plot of land with 24 million square feet of gross floor area for which it will be the master developer, with plans to launch an entire city comprising villas, townhouses, residences and more. 

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “With our record-breaking sales and construction speed, this year has been an exciting one for us at Azizi Developments. As a catalyst to the UAE’s real estate landscape, vision and growth, we will continue to add value, developing distinctive homes that set the standards in contemporary building design and quality, and that grant investors and end-users unparalleled, enriched lifestyles.”

Jeeny, an on-demand ride-hailing app in Saudi Arabia, has launched a new hybrid office model — a mobile office truck. The branded concept offers a comfortable and elegant meeting room and working space for two team members, easily facilitating on-the-go meetings with prospective driver clients and business partners.

A mobility-driven company centered on ease and convenience, Jeeny aims to get the Kingdom buzzing and moving (literally) around town. The workplace on-the-go parallels this mission of the firm.

A discount code is displayed on the back of the Jeeny mobile office truck for customers to redeem on their next ride. 

Designed to tour different cities across the country, the mobile office truck allows Jeeny team members to meet, recruit, and onboard new drivers to join its existing strong fleet. The mobile office truck is also suited for engagements with other business partners as the company executes its national growth plans. 

“Since the pandemic, hybrid work models have been implemented globally, ranging from working from home, remotely and flexible office days. We wanted to take another step in that direction for our team that resonates with our service portfolio, demonstrates industry commitment and forward or ‘on the go’ business focus, but also allows us to have some fun,” said Eugen Brikcius, co-CEO, Jeeny.

With the power to host a meeting anywhere, Jeeny’s new mobile office aims to ramp up team productivity, while turning heads and creating a frenzy. 

The Jeeny mobile office will set out at the end of January and will be an ongoing fixture for the firm and its business development efforts as the firm expands across the Kingdom. 

A joint venture between Middle East Internet Group — Rocket Internet, IMENA, Mobily KSA and Knuru, Jeeny is headquartered in Riyadh, with operations across the Kingdom, Jordan and Pakistan.

Offering an attractive pricing model, the company maintains a higher income for drivers resulting in exceptional passenger service combined with high availability and reliability.

LuLu Group, whose flagship hypermarket chain is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail chains in the MENA region, launched an ambitious ESG campaign, which will shape the way the group manages its response to environmental issues and sustainability, promotes social values such as diversity and inclusion in the workplace and manages employee relations through good governance of the workplace. 

The carefully planned campaign is called GOAL — which is an acronym for Green, Oneness, Awareness, and Life — and was launched last October by Princess Haifa bint Faisal Al-Saud, chairperson of Zahra Breast Cancer Association. Lulu has also linked the purchase and use of its recyclable bags to raising funds for the association.

The GOAL campaign, which runs from October 2022 until September this year, will promote Lulu’s ESG targets. It will see the group enhance its programs that are already in place and execute new ones, which set new goals and initiatives that welcome public participation. 

Twelve months of unique “green ideas” have been selected for implementation over the period of the campaign, each adding value to the group’s existing environmental and sustainability track record and also bringing new commitment to the initiative. These include the running of Lulu’s large warehouses using solar energy and giving customers the option of paper bags when shopping. 

Other initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative and National Food Bank projects, a sustainable fashion campaign and a vegan promotion to explore alternative diets considered more gentle on the environment, will underscore the group’s “green” consciousness. There will also be a Green Office program to encourage employees to think environmentally. 

Social goals will be addressed through campaigns such as a winter clothes collection drive and a cleanup initiative, which will see employees volunteer time and energy to help residents clean up wadis, parks and gardens as well as trash lying in the desert areas. Small businesses will get a platform to promote their products and services in-store, and a project will teach children crafts that will reuse and upcycle household waste, especially plastics.

Employee relations campaigns will include training, appreciation and recognition of employees. In the Kingdom, LuLu has a multinational workforce that has a strong diversity and inclusion component.

“As a group, we have always worked to create a clear pathway to our corporate ESG goals and are well-known for using the power of our size and the scale of our operations to make a meaningful difference to these areas that impact our community,” said Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Group, Saudi Arabia. 

“Through this 12-month campaign, we aim to add value and touch upon many different areas, which we believe will amplify and strengthen our contribution to ESG values. The campaigns are imaginative and designed to welcome customer and employee participation.”

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened the doors to its first boutique in Jeddah. The new boutique, located in Roshana Mall on Tahlia Street, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hussaini, CEO of Al-Hussaini Trading Co. and Aed Adwan, managing director, Breitling Middle East.

Located on the ground floor of the popular shopping destination, the 123-square-meter boutique showcases the brand’s now familiar industrial-loft design concept, complete with exposed ceilings and brick walls. At the center of the new boutique is an eye-catching yellow grid panel stamped with a Breitling “B.” Wall-mounted propellers and surfboards, as well as unique artifacts guide visitors to explore the boutique’s air, sea and land watches.

Breitling’s modern-retro design values are brought to life through vintage decor and artwork, streamlined with contemporary design elements. This unique mid-20th century loft impression is visible to passers-by through a glass store fascia, ensuring that customers feel immersed in the relaxed ambience before they have even entered. Guests can enjoy a home-from-home feeling in the lounge area, whilst the Watch Bar and its leather bar stools provide the perfect location to try on watches. 

Commenting on the opening, Adwan said: “We are thrilled to offer the full Breitling experience to our brand fans and soon-to-be fans in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia is a key market for us; in the last 12 months we have opened three boutiques in the Kingdom and we have three further openings planned by the end of 2023.’’

Approachability and inclusiveness are two key drivers of Breitling’s unique boutique design concept. Evoking the sensation of a contemporary urban home allows customers to feel completely at ease and relaxed whilst exploring Breitling’s entire range. The extensive collection includes Breitling’s core offerings as well as special and limited editions, such as the special edition Navitimer Automatic 41, which was launched last month exclusively for the Middle East market.

