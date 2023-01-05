You are here

  • Home
  • Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
Workers install new solar panels as shades above vehicles in the parking garage of a shopping mall in the city of Byblos in northern Lebanon. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6b4h

Updated 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
  • Emergency Beirut trade union meeting calls for rescue program without delay
Updated 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s only functioning power plant has been shut down as a result of a worsening political dispute between caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the rival Free Patriotic Movement, which controls the country’s energy ministry.

The closure threatens to plunge Lebanon into almost complete darkness.

Electricite du Liban, known as EDL, urged the authorities to solve the issue by opening the necessary credits to unload fuel ships after a row over advanced payments led to a delay in gas oil shipments.

The company’s plea came as a shortage of gas oil, the fuel used to power the plants, forced it to shut down the Al-Zahrani site.

EDL also said that about 6,000 tons of fuel left in the Deir Ammar power plant could only be used for general maintenance work for the installation’s steam turbine.

A political source said that a settlement is unlikely amid the deepening political dispute, with further government paralysis and threats to other essential services a growing possibility.

FPM ministers have overseen the Ministry of Energy since 2009.

The ministry has supplied gas oil ships to meet the needs of EDL’s production plants, which provide one hour of electricity daily for various Lebanese regions, and additional hours for Rafic Hariri International Airport and essential state facilities.

However, the ministry is seeking a $62 million advance to buy 66,000 metric tons of gas oil because of its inability to secure funds.

According to the ministry’s tenders, a shipment of gas oil was due to be unloaded last December, but the failure to issue a treasury advance payment decree delayed the process.

Mikati has refused to approve an emergency decree to pay the advance.

His adviser, Faris Al-Jameel, told Arab News that any advance required Cabinet approval.

He added that EDL had to explain how the advance would be paid back, so it would not be added to already outstanding advances that so far have cost the Lebanese state $40 billion.

Before granting a treasury advance, Lebanon’s central bank had requested a written undertaking on EDL’s readiness to repay the funds.

However, EDL failed to provide an undertaking in its advance request.

Procedures for requesting the advance have been hampered by the deepening government dispute, with the FPM refusing to hold Cabinet meetings in view of the presidential vacuum.

A political source said that the energy ministry team is pressuring Mikati to make decisions outside the Cabinet, while the caretaker prime minister wanted to establish his role by taking decisions during Cabinet meetings.

Meanwhile, three gas oil ships remain anchored offshore, resulting in delay penalties, with daily losses estimated at $20,000.

Energy Minister Walid Fayyad claimed that docking fines have exceeded $300,000 to date.

Ghassan Baydoun, former director-general of the ministry, said the ministry is accountable for losses incurred by the state as a result of fines.

He said that FPM ministers who took over the ministry were accustomed to outsourcing and concluding agreements while funding was not available, leading to considerable fines incurred by the state.

Jean Ellieh, head of the Public Procurement Authority supervising tenders, said that energy ministry deals were taking place without legal foundation, and energy ministers had broken laws to cover their violations.

An emergency trade union meeting on Thursday in Beirut called on officials to elect a president without delay and launch an immediate rescue program for the country.

Representatives from the Free Professions Unions, General Labor Union, education associations and the Teachers Syndicate called for action to be taken against officials who “fail to promptly carry out their constitutional and national duties.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
Middle-East
7 charged over UNIFIL convoy attack in Lebanon
A Middle East Airlines jet lands at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2010. (AP)
Middle-East
Stray bullets hit jets at Beirut airport as Lebanese welcome new year

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
Updated 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition

Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
  • Al-Alimi calls for increased pressure on Houthis to end attacks on oil facilities
Updated 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has flatly denied a statement by international oil company Zenith Netherlands regarding the acquisition of oil fields managed by OMV in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwa, saying that the company is ineligible to acquire oil assets in the country.

Yemen’s Oil Ministry said that it had not authorized the sale of OMV oil facilities in Yemen to the Dutch company, accusing both companies of releasing “misleading” information.

The Yemeni ministry said that for any purchase deal to be approved, the purchasing business must be multinational, well known, as well as financially and technically competent.

Zenith Netherlands does not meet the ministry’s financial and technical conditions for relinquishing OMV’s shares, it added.

“The Ministry of Oil and Minerals holds OMV and Zenith companies legally liable for disseminating such misleading information.”

Zenith Netherlands, part of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced on Tuesday that it would purchase energy infrastructure and oil fields in Yemen controlled by Austria’s OMV in a transaction valued at $21 million.

“Zenith is pleased to announce that Zenith Netherlands has entered into a SPA with OMV Exploration and Production to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding share capital of OMV Yemen Block S 2, OMV Jardan Block-3 and OMV Block 70 (collectively OMV Yemen),” the company said on Twitter.

Every two months, the Yemeni government sells about 2 million barrels of crude oil from oil fields in the southeastern province of Hadramout through the Al-Dhabbah terminal, and an additional 600,000 barrels from Shabwa’s oil fields shipped via terminals in the province.

In October, the Houthis began launching drone assaults against oil facilities in the two provinces in an effort to coerce the Yemeni government into sharing oil profits and paying public workers under the militia’s authority.

In Riyadh, meanwhile, the president of Yemen’s Leadership Council, Rashad Al- Alimi, voiced the council’s support for efforts, led by the UN and US envoys, to end the war in Yemen.

Al-Alimi called for increased international pressure on the Houthis to cease the militia’s attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen.

He told US Yemen Envoy Tim Lenderking and US Ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin that the council is dedicated to constructively participating with peace proposals to stop the war so long as they are founded on agreed-upon terms.

During a second meeting with UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg on Thursday in Riyadh, the Yemeni leader reiterated the same promises to support peace plans and called for an international approach to pressure the Houthis into de-escalation.

The meetings took place less than a day after the US Department of State announced the return of its envoy to Jordan and Saudi Arabia to press for peace efforts in Yemen and prolong the UN-brokered ceasefire, urging the Houthis to engage constructively with UN mediators.

“A durable ceasefire and an inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement are the only path forward to end the conflict and reverse Yemen’s dire humanitarian crisis,” the Department of State said in a statement.

“We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability and peace.”

Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Media
Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death
Middle-East
Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam

Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
  • Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb calls for Islamic, Christian unity in promoting global security, stability during Christmas, new year greetings to Coptic pope
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A deterioration in religious values was one of the main drivers of war and violence around the world, a prominent Egyptian faith leader has claimed.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, made his comments during a recent meeting with Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Al-Tayyeb said: “The wars we are witnessing today are mainly caused by the deviation from the morals of religion, the spread of atheism, and disbelief in God.”

Accompanied by a delegation of senior scholars from the Islamic scientific body and the largest religious institution in Egypt, he was visiting Tawadros to pass on Christmas and new year greetings.

He pointed out the need for Muslims and Christians in Egypt and around the globe to draw closer to God in times of crisis in order to bring about international security and stability.

Many of the world’s problems, he noted, stemmed from the “spread of selfishness, arrogance, and tyranny of power and money, as well as the distance from values and morals, and alienation from identity.”

Tawadros said Al-Tayyeb’s visit carried with it “cordiality, love, and good feelings,” and that such meetings delivered “a message of reassurance to all, as they reflect the strength of the relationship that binds Christians and Muslims in our country, praying to God to preserve Egypt and perpetuate the blessings of security and safety for us.”

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has been encouraging the sending of Christmas messages of good will to Christian communities worldwide, evidenced by Al-Tayyeb’s greetings to Pope Francis, Tawadros, the British Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Archbishop Bartholomew I of Constantinople, and other international church leaders.

In a statement, Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism said: “These greetings carried an explicit call to raise the voice of brotherhood and peace in order for security and stability to prevail everywhere.”

Tawadros also received Mahmoud Tawfik, Egypt’s minister of the interior, Mohamed Maait, the country’s minister of finance, and their accompanying delegations, at the papal headquarters in Cairo.

He presides over the Christmas mass prayer on Friday evening at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, in the presence of dignitaries.

Topics: Egypt war morality violence

Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts

Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts

Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts
  • Major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations unlikely to result from Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit this month, experts say
  • Most non-urgent issues likely to be put on hold until after Turkish elections scheduled to take place in June
  • US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that he will visit the US this month, as Ankara starts the new year with a diplomatic push in Washington.

He will arrive on Jan. 17 and, among other engagements, meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the following day. He might also travel to Houston to open Turkiye’s new consulate there.

It will be the first official visit to the US by a senior member of the Turkish government since President Joe Biden took office two years ago.

The US Treasury Department, meanwhile, said it was taking joint action with Turkiye against a network it said played a key role in money management, transfer and distribution for Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Twitter the assets of seven individuals or legal persons involved in financing for the group were frozen.

The US Treasury Department said four individuals and two entities in Turkiye were designated under US sanctions.

Cavusoglu’s diplomatic discussions with American officials during the trip are likely include several thorny issues affecting relations between the two countries, including his country’s ongoing rapprochement with the Assad regime in Syria and the saga over Turkiye’s attempt to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets, which has been rumbling on since October 2021.

Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said that cooperation on Ukraine and Libya, as well as ways to reduce tensions in Syria and the Mediterranean, will also be on the agenda during the ministerial-level meetings.

“The Balkans will be also covered as Ankara is quite concerned about the recent spike in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo,” he told Arab News.

“It will be very interesting to see if Cavusoglu has meetings beyond the State Department while in DC, for instance with members of Congress, that might indicate further effort on the F16 deal,” Outzen added.

Turkiye’s efforts to overcome congressional hurdles that have been blocking its purchase of the fighter jets and equipment-upgrade kits for its existing planes are expected to be part of the discussions, amid an ongoing objection to the deal by Robert Menendez, a Democratic senator and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Arms sales to foreign countries are subject to congressional approval.

In a message posted on Twitter last month, Menendez wrote: “I’ll say it again. I will not approve F-16s for Turkiye until Erdogan halts his abuses across the region,” hinting at ongoing tensions between Turkiye and Greece over airspace and the militarization of islands in the Aegean, and Turkish objections to the US partnership with Syrian Kurds.

In 2019, Turkiye was removed from a consortium formed to produce next-generation F-35 fighter jets. In December the following year, Congress restricted military sales to Turkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, in response to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. About $1.4 billion Turkiye had paid to acquire F-35s has not been reimbursed.

Cavusoglu, who met Syrian opposition groups in Ankara on Tuesday, said that the US opposes recent Turkish reconciliation efforts with the Syrian regime. He urged both Washington and Moscow to meet their commitments to fight terrorism in Syria, in a veiled reference to the US alliance with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkiye considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and has outlawed it.

Last week, the US state-owned Voice of America radio network’s Turkish service quoted a spokesperson from the US State Department as saying that the US does not support countries “upgrading their relations to rehabilitate the brutal dictator” Bashar Assad, the Syrian president.

Despite Washington’s opposition to any moves to legitimize the Assad regime, which would give further diplomatic leverage to regime ally Russia, a meeting between the Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers is expected in the second half of January to discuss a possible meeting between the presidents of both countries for the first time since the Syrian war began in 2011.

On Thursday, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish, Russian and Syrian leaders would meet after the foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss peace efforts in Syria.

From a US perspective, Russia might engage in Turkiye-Syria talks by approving a Turkish military offensive against the YPG in return for further talks with Syrian regime, which would distract Syrian Kurds from their struggle against Daesh.

Experts do not anticipate any major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations during the meeting between Cavusoglu and Blinken, in light of the upcoming Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

“It would be a big surprise,” Outzen said. “Washington seems content to prevent crises in the run-up to Turkish elections this year and it doesn’t want either a breakdown or a breakthrough to become a storyline in Turkiye’s domestic political contest.”

There will therefore be an opening for progress in the months after the election, whichever side wins, he added.

“But the problems are pretty rooted, so progress might be achieved (during Cavusoglu’s visit) — but I don’t expect a big breakthrough,” Outzen said.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of German Marshall Fund of the US’s Ankara office, agreed with that assessment.

“I think we should not expect major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations from this visit,” he told Arab News.

“Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkiye in a few months and the Biden administration is paying extra attention to avoid being portrayed as taking sides in the Turkish political process.”

Unluhisarcikli said that on issues that are not considered particularly important or urgent, Washington will be happy to kick the can down the road until after the Turkish election.

“I think Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership and Turkiye’s request to buy new F-16 planes, as well as modernization kits for its existing F-16 fleet, would be the focal points of the Blinken-Cavusoglu meeting as they are both important issues and the latter is also urgent,” he added.

Though Washington refuses to link the two issues, Unluhisarcikli said, they are practically connected because a positive development in one would provide a boost to the other.

Cavusoglu and Blinken recently spoke by telephone and the latter expressed his concern over the situation in Syria, according to the US Department of State.

Topics: Turkiye US

Related

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Middle-East
Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal

Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal

Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal
  • Aroui was fired from his government position and arrested in December 2020
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Mustapha Aroui, a former Tunisian environment and local affairs minister, has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the illegal shipping of household waste from Italy to Tunisia.

The Criminal Chamber of the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced three other defendants to the same term and also jailed a ministry official for 10 years.

The owner of the company importing the Italian waste, who is still at large, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. All were accused of harming people and public property, forgery and illegal importing of hazardous waste.

Chokri Belhassen, another former Tunisian environment minister, was acquitted.

Aroui was fired from his government position and arrested in December 2020 along with several officials from his ministry and the National Waste Management Agency as part of an investigation into the case.

The case dates back to July 2020 when 280 containers of household waste were illegally transported to Tunisia from Campania, in southern Italy, by the Italian company Sviluppo Risorse Ambientali, which falsely claimed that it was plastic waste intended for recycling.

More than 200 containers of waste were stored in the Tunisian port of Sousse, with the remainder left in a warehouse in Mourredine.

The case came to light after an investigation by a private Tunisian TV channel in November 2020 triggered an outcry in the country.

After a bilateral agreement, in February 2022, Tunisia returned the 213 containers stored in Sousse to Italy. The remaining containers, which were damaged by fire in December 2021, are still the subject of talks between the two countries.

A judicial inquiry into the case is still in progress.

The scandal provoked protests in Tunisia amid claims the country had become Italy’s “trash can.”

Moez Sinaoui, Tunisia’s ambassador in Italy, told Italian state broadcaster RAI that he is certain the waste remaining in Tunisia will eventually be returned to Campania.

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of Campania, told Arab News that “the region will do whatever is necessary to resolve the problem.”

Topics: Middle East Tunisia Italy

Related

Tunisian minister arrested over Italy waste scandal
Middle-East
Tunisian minister arrested over Italy waste scandal
Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal
Middle-East
Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal

Iran detains celebrity chef in protest crackdown: Reports

Iran detains celebrity chef in protest crackdown: Reports
Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Iran detains celebrity chef in protest crackdown: Reports

Iran detains celebrity chef in protest crackdown: Reports
  • Social media users said arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing of Soleimani
Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer, known for his videos promoting Persian cooking, in its crackdown on nationwide protests, human rights groups and supporters said on Thursday.
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran on Wednesday and taken to the city’s Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.
No reason was given for the arrest of Ebrahimi, who had some 2.7 million followers on Instagram enjoying his slickly produced videos showing how to produce classic Persian dishes without pain.
But social media users said the arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.
Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.
“Chef and influencer Navab Ebrahimi has been arrested in Tehran. Social media users speculate that his arrest had something to do with his Instagram story” about cutlets, said the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.
Nik Yousefi, an Iranian filmmaker and photographer who was himself arrested in October as part of the crackdown and then released, also wrote on Twitter that Ebrahimi had been arrested and his cafe in Tehran, Noj, shut down.
Ebrahimi’s Instagram account is no longer accessible.
As the Iranian authorities organized commemorative events on Wednesday mourning Soleimani’s death, opponents shared images of people torching his image on banners.
Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people in the wave of protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women, according to the UN.
Prominent journalists, filmmakers, lawyers and activists have been arrested. Some have been released on bail, including star actor Taraneh Alidoosti, but others remain in prison.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Navab Ebrahimi Tehran General Qassem Soleimani

Related

Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
Media
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
With Iran in mind, new Israeli leaders cozy up to Putin
Middle-East
With Iran in mind, new Israeli leaders cozy up to Putin

Latest updates

Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
Power struggle: Political row threatens Lebanon with total shutdown
China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%
China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%
Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
Yemen govt rejects Zenith Netherlands oil acquisition
Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts
Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.