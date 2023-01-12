Daesh claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

You are here

A suicide bomber detonated a device on January 11 near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

  Daesh in a statement says that a "martyrdom-seeker" detonated an explosive vest amid a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry's main gate
AP

KABUL: The Daesh group claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.
The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.
The extremist group said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker” it identified as Kheiber Al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry’s main gate.
There was no immediate response from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers about the Daesh claim. Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that “a number of others were wounded” near the ministry.
The Daesh news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.
The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.
After Wednesday’s attack, more than 40 wounded people were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s director in Afghanistan, said at the time that he expected the number of casualties to rise.
The attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and various countries. In a statement Wednesday, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in the fight against militants.

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow
  • Turkish state media quoted her telling reporters that they had agreed to exchange “more than 40 prisoners” from each side
Ankara: Russia and Ukraine have not reached a new prisoner exchange agreement during talks in Turkiye, Moscow’s envoy told AFP on Thursday, saying her earlier remarks about a swap were misinterpreted.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova held rare talks in Ankara on Wednesday with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.
Turkish state media later quoted her as telling reporters that they had agreed to exchange “more than 40 prisoners” from each side.
But Moskalkova told AFP that those comments referred to the number of people the sides had already exchanged in the past.
“Someone misunderstood something,” Moskalkova said on the sidelines of an international conference in the Turkish capital.
“We were talking about the results of our past work. These exchanges already happened.”
Moskalkova added that she and Lubinets had exchanged lists of wounded soldiers in preparation for a possible future swap.
“Such exchanges happen all the time. These agreements are reached by the military, and we work jointly with them.”
The warring sides have held few direct contacts since Russia invaded its neighbor 11 months ago.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tried to use his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to arrange peace talks.
Erdogan said on Wednesday that he backed the idea of setting up a permanent “humanitarian corridor” in war zone.
Moskalkova called it a “very important proposal” that still needed to be agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The return of the wounded is a constant subject of our discussions, and Mr.Erdogan proposed a new way of solving this issue,” she said.
“This will probably still need to be discussed with Russian President Putin, and with the state agencies involved in this line of work.”

AFP

  Five doctors left in Bakhmut who are now a lifeline to the 8,000 people still in the city.
Bakhmut: At a health center in the frontline Ukraine city of Bakhmut, doctor Elena Molchanova ushers patients into a narrow office warmed by a wood-burning stove, where she hands out medication and fills in death certificates.
Sometimes her visitors — the last remaining residents in the town shelled daily and cut from essential services — are just seeking shelter from the biting cold.
The 40-year-old doctor is one of just five left in Bakhmut who are now a lifeline to the some 8,000 people local officials say are still in the city.
Bakhmut has been at the heart of a grinding fight between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the past few months in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region that Moscow wants to control fully.
When the city was bustling with its pre-war population of some 70,000, the hallways of Molchanova’s clinic were lit, the toilet running and the welcome desk staffed.
Now, she keeps to the one office, with haphazard stacks of medical equipment, sacks of potatoes and papers piled around her.
She worries the large window behind her desk could shatter if one of the shells crashing around the city hits too close.
But she has no plan to leave.
“When I enrolled in medical school, I took the Hippocratic oath, and I cannot betray these people,” she told AFP.
“They come here for medical care, and we provide it the best we can.”
Many of those still living in the midst of fighting in Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar — described by a top Ukrainian official the “bloodiest” since Russia invaded last February — are elderly or have disabilities.
Molchanova said the availability of medication and equipment, especially for psychiatric issues or chronic conditions like diabetes, is sporadic at best.
Supplies depend on what comes in from the health ministry, non-profits, or are even recovered from bombed-out buildings — like the two wheelchairs carried in by soldiers on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s first come first served,” Molchanova said.
“There are not enough insulin syringes and insulin needles. Heart medication ran out very quickly. There is enough paracetamol but that won’t cure the patient.”
Even if Molchanova can’t always offer medical care, she, her husband and two other doctors also provide relief to Bakhmut residents by welcoming them into the basement warren next to the health center where they live.
The low-ceilinged, lamp-lit rooms are lined with high stacks of thick logs to stoke the stoves.
With a generator on hand, residents can charge phones and access a now rare Internet connection as they escape the biting cold.
Icy weather may mean Molchanova no longer worries about refrigerating insulin, but the temperatures have brought in residents suffering with colds or burns from stoves.
For others, it has been deadly and often it is Molchanova who fills out multiple death certificates a day.
Oleksiy Stepanov came to see the doctor for a death certificate for his 83-year-old neighbor, who died at home where the windows had been blown out.
“People are afraid,” Stepanov said.
Tetiana, who asked not to give her last name, came to pick up medicines for her neighbor, an 81-year-old man who is deaf, blind and bed-ridden.
“He has no clue there is a war on, that we’re being shelled,” she said.
Once paid by his family to care for him, she stays now of her own accord.
“I’m afraid of taking this old man with me. He’s in no condition to travel,” she said. “I won’t leave.”
It’s a sentiment Molchanova shares.
Even if she doesn’t understand why some people have not fled, especially families with children, she feels bound to stay and care for them.
“As long as they are here, I’ll be here.”

AFP

  • The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kmfrom Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize
  • Russia replace its top commander in Ukraine, putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, now in its 11th month.
The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed only in October to lead the invasion and oversaw heavy attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his forces had captured all of Soledar and killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers after heavy fighting.
“I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar,” Prigozhin said in a statement.
“The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was still raging in a key eastern frontline city, and in his daily address, Zelensky insisted the front was “holding.”
“The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend” to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said, “but the fighting continues.”
Both Moscow and Kyiv have said the battle for Soledar has been long and brutal. If it did fall to Moscow’s forces, that would mark Russia’s first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months.
The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize.
The head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Wednesday that his forces had “taken control of the whole territory of Soledar” while “urban battles” were fought in the city center.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published a photo it said had been taken in the salt mines of Soledar showing Prigozhin with armed fighters.
The Ukrainian military said the pictures were taken elsewhere.
And the Russian defense ministry urged caution, saying it was best to wait for “official announcements.”
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday that the United States could not confirm accounts that Soledar had fallen and the city had “gone back and forth a number of times, and it really is some pretty brutal fighting.”
On the road between Bakhmut and the city of Sloviansk further west, a wounded Ukrainian soldier waiting to be evacuated said fighting in Soledar was the toughest his brigade had seen.
But “nobody is planning to give up the city,” the 27-year-old, who goes by the nom de guerre Bober (Beaver), told AFP.

Moscow, meanwhile, announced it had put army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the Ukraine conflict.
Sergei Surovikin — the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine for the past three months — will become Gerasimov’s deputy, the defense ministry announced Wednesday.
Analysts say that the competing statements around Soledar point to in-fighting among the Russian forces, who have been trying to capture the whole of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since failing to take Kyiv last year.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP he believed Russia was suffering “enormous” losses in the battle for the town but conceded that the Ukrainian side was also seeing casualties.
The fighting there and in neighboring Bakhmut is the “bloodiest” of the war so far, he said.
Earlier this week, Zelensky said Soledar had been flattened by fighting and that everything was “completely destroyed.”
On Wednesday, the president also said he had visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border with EU member Poland, for talks on coordination and “border protection” — including the situation on Ukraine’s northern frontier with Belarus.
A close ally of Moscow, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use his country as a launchpad for their invasion in February.

After Belarus announced the establishment of a joint force with Moscow in the autumn, there had been fears of a frontline opening in the north. The fighting is currently concentrated in the east and south.
In the southern region of Kherson on Wednesday, an exploding Russian shell started a fire at a maternity ward.
“A powerful blast wave knocked out windows in the children’s ward and damaged one of the doctors’ offices,” regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said, adding that one employee was injured.
In the east, Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on Tuesday, in the wake of a surprise visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock vowed further German support for Kyiv, but her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who accompanied her, said Berlin’s refusal to send Kyiv battle tanks was costing lives.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron promised Zelensky that Paris would send French-made light tanks to Kyiv — making France the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, and putting pressure on Germany.
Separately, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Warsaw was ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but “within an international coalition.”
 

AP

WASHINGTON: The top national security officials from the US and Japan unveiled plans Wednesday to strengthen the alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest challenge in the region.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the agreement reflects the two nations’ effort to deepen cooperation “across all realms,” including space, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
“It is hard to overstate the importance of the US-Japan alliance for more than seven decades,” said Blinken, following the meeting at the State Department. “It’s been the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring the security, the liberty and prosperity of our people and people across the region.”
The two nations are revising their joint defense posture and planning increased military exercises as they confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China.
The US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers agreed to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. Prior to the meeting, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises.
Wednesday’s discussions will be followed by a meeting on Friday between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at which they will underscore the importance of the relationship.
Kishida, on a weeklong trip to visit allies in Europe and North America, signed a defense agreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday that strengthens military ties between their two counties, also in response to China’s increasing military assertiveness.
Following their talks, Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Yasukazu Hamada, planned to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on Okinawa.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, all four condemned China’s increasing aggression in the region and said the agreement will provide a strong path to counter that.
Austin noted that the agreement affirms America’s “ironclad commitment to defend Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear” and underscores that Article 5 of the mutual security treaty applies to the Senkaku Islands. The disputed islands outside Japanese territorial waters are also claimed by Beijing.
The statement also adds a formal mention of space in the longstanding security treaty, making clear that “attacks to, from and within space” could trigger the mutual defense provisions of the treaty, according to an administration fact sheet. That had previously been outside the scope of the agreement.
Earlier Wednesday, Japan said it would soon begin constructing a pair of runways on the small southern island of Mageshima where the two militaries are to conduct joint exercises, including those of F-35B stealth fighters, amphibious operations and missile interception beginning around 2027.
The construction could start as early as Thursday, it said. The island, off the southwestern coast of Kagoshima on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, will be a hub for troop deployment and munition supply in case of a conflict like a Taiwan emergency.
Japan and the United States are moving one of their key flight exercise sites to the southern island, which is much closer to the US air base of Iwakuni, home to an F-35B fleet, than the current training site on Iwo Jima, where one of the bloodiest and most iconic battles of World War II was fought.
The changes in the deployment on Okinawa will transform the 12th Marine Regiment into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit — the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, which will be designed to be better equipped to fight an adversary and defend the US and its allies in the region, US officials said.
Austin said the regiment will bring “tremendous” capabilities to the region as a “more lethal, more agile, more capable” military unit.
The officials said the decision will not increase the number of Marines on the island and does not come with any significant change in weapons capability.
Reinforcement of military capability or troops is a sensitive issue for Okinawa, site of one of the bloodiest ground battles at the end of World War II. The island hosts more than half of the US troops based in Japan, and Okinawans want that number reduced.
A senior administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss negotiations with the Japanese, said historically negotiations involving US force posture in Okinawa have been “unbelievably fraught, incredibly challenging and difficult” and often took years to complete. But negotiations before Wednesday’s meeting were completed with striking speed, the official said.
The agreements follow Japan’s announcement last year that it would increase its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product over five years. That would make its defense budget the world’s third-largest — a dramatic shift in Tokyo’s priorities that reflects growing concerns about North Korea and potential Chinese military action against Taiwan.
While there is a growing fear of a Taiwan emergency, many islands in the region are concerned that a defense buildup could increase the risks of getting embroiled in war.
The change in Okinawa is part of a broader shift being made across the Marine Corps to make the service better able to operate in contested areas, particularly within striking range of an enemy. That element is critical in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of US and allied forces are easily within missile — or even rocket — range of both China and North Korea.
One Marine littoral regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa..
Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of roughly 2,000 Marines, and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Marine regiment on Okinawa that it would essentially replace includes about 3,400 Marines and sailors. The overall number of Marines on Okinawa would remain about the same, officials said.
In their talks on Friday, Biden is expected to raise with Kishida the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a US Navy officer deployed to Japan who has been jailed after pleading guilty last year to the negligent driving deaths of two Japanese citizens in May 2021, according to the senior administration official.
Alkonis’ family says he suddenly fell unconscious behind the wheel during a family trip on Mt. Fuji. He was so out of it, they say, that neither his daughter’s screams to wake up nor the impact of the collision roused him.
Alkonis’ car veered into parked cars and pedestrians in a parking lot, striking an elderly woman and her son-in-law, both of whom later died. Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison in October, a sentence that the family and US lawmakers have called unduly harsh considering the circumstances. Alkonis also agreed to pay the victims’ $1.65 million in restitution.
The official said the administration was working “to find a compassionate resolution that’s consistent with the rule of law.”

Reuters

  • A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry
  • Ukrainian police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening
Forces from Russia’s Wagner Group on Wednesday found the body of one of two British voluntary aid workers reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the private military firm said in a statement.
It did not mention the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body.
A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, the two missing workers.
Ukrainian police said on Monday they were looking for the pair who went missing in east Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
“Today the body of one of them was found. Documents for both Britons were discovered with him,” said the Wagner statement. It did not give details on where the body was found.
Ukrainian police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening after contact with them was lost.
A spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

