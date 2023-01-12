You are here

  • Home
  • Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister

Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister
Britain is considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fpdc

Updated 42 sec ago
Tamara Turki

Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister

Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister
  • Action would mean it would become a criminal offense to belong to the group
  • Growing international threat against IRGC makes it more difficult for it to violently suppress protests, Iranian-Irish protester Amir Seifi says
Updated 42 sec ago
Tamara Turki

LONDON: UK Foreign Office Minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday that Britain is actively considering formally declaring that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist organization, but that no final decision has been made.

“It would be wrong of me to speculate... about the outcome of the government’s current consideration of this issue, which is active,” Docherty said during a debate on the situation in Iran, during which some lawmakers had called for proscription.

“But I can say that I think the calls right across the house, and the unity with which these calls are being made on all sides, will be noted by the government, and this is something that we regard as extremely serious.”

Proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offense in Britain to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

Iranian-Irish national Amir Seifi, a supporter of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, was among those who demonstrated outside the UK parliament on Thursday.

Seifi told Arab News: “It is important to show them that the Iranian people support what they are doing and that they are also standing in solidarity with people in Iran.”

The 42-year-old said that the IRGC, from both an economic and military point of view, is the main force of the regime and its violence against protesters, and that imposing sanctions on it would effectively “cripple” the system.

“This is a regime that has been trying to instill fear in the hearts of the protesters and the Iranian people,” Seifi said. 

He added that the organization is aware of the growing international threat against it, making it more difficult for it to violently suppress protests while also gaining access to arms and equipment from the international community.

“The matter of proscribing the IRGC is something our resistance has been calling for for so many years, but today the cross parties had massive support for it,” Seifi said. 

He added: “There was also condemnation for the behavior of the regime against the protesters, the brutal suppression, as well as against its meddling in the affairs of other countries and export of terrorism to other countries, especially in the Middle East.

“There were calls from many MPs to shut down the embassy of the regime and expel its diplomats. 

“At the end, there was a motion that was introduced that passed unanimously, which was unreservedly condemning the actions of the regime, the brutal suppression of protesters, and supporting the right of the Iranian protesters.”

The IRGC is already subject to British sanctions.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK National Council of Resistance of Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Related

Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot dead in Tehran: State media
Middle-East
Iranian Revolutionary Guard shot dead in Tehran: State media
Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister
Middle-East
Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister

Families of Beirut port blast victims stage mass sit-in

Families of Beirut port blast victims stage mass sit-in
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Families of Beirut port blast victims stage mass sit-in

Families of Beirut port blast victims stage mass sit-in
  • Families gathered outside the Justice Palace in Beirut on Thursday as members of the Higher Judicial Council attempted to force through Bitar’s replacement
  • William Noun, brother of one of the victims and the families’ spokesman, thanked “the judges who caused the loss of quorum”
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion staged a mass sit-in to protest at the obstruction of the official investigation that has been in limbo for more than a year.
The investigation into the August 2020 blast has sunk into the murk of Lebanese politics, as suspects including ministers and former prime ministers evade questioning and counter-sue the lead investigator Tarek Bitar.
The Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah and Amal are all pushing for the removal of Bitar to force through the release of suspects, including the head of customs Badri Daher, who are being held in custody.
Families gathered outside the Justice Palace in Beirut on Thursday as members of the Higher Judicial Council attempted to force through Bitar’s replacement. The motion however failed after two judges, including the council’s president, Suhail Abboud, refused to attend.
William Noun, brother of one of the victims and the families’ spokesman, thanked “the judges who caused the loss of quorum.” He said: “We don’t have a problem with the judges or the court, but with those who are trying to obstruct the investigation. Those who died in the explosion are not numbers and the court is for justice.”
Deputy Melhem Khalaf, former president of the Bar Association in Beirut, told Arab News that the attempt to replace Bitar was “an attempt to mess with the crime of the century and to turn against justice, the judiciary, and the law.”
The protest came a day after victims’ families threw stones at the Justice Palace, shattering the glass of some windows.
Several protesters were summoned for questioning on charges of vandalism and damaging offices. This further enraged the group, who said that they were being treated “as criminals, while they are families of innocent victims.”
Khalaf described the summoning as “a suspicious and unjust act toward the families of the victims who are already abused. We will not allow them to overthrow the case and insult the families of the victims.”
Many Kataeb and reformist deputies, including Sami Gemayel, Waddah Sadek, Elias Hankash and Michel Doueihy, joined the protest in solidarity with the families who were holding pictures of their victims.
Deputy Hankash said: “It’s shameful that the victims’ families are being summoned, while those accused of the crime don’t attend their hearings and consider themselves above the law. They are outsmarting the judiciary. How can they ask the victims’ families to remain peaceful?”
Deputy Ghassan Hasbani, who joined Thursday’s protest, said that “no one can escape punishment no matter how long it takes because right holders are always more powerful.”
The port explosion was caused by 1,750 tons of ammonium nitrate and other explosive material stored in a warehouse. More than 230 people were killed and 6,500 injured as the blast tore through Beirut’s waterfront and nearby neighborhoods.
Bitar had subpoenaed former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and three former ministers — Ali Hassan Khalil (Finance), Ghazi Zeaiter (Public Works) and Nohad Machnouk (Interior) — to be prosecuted for “possible intentional killing” and negligence.
It is alleged that all knew the ammonium nitrate was stored in unsafe conditions but did nothing to secure it.
Amnesty International said on Thursday that it was “absurd” that no one had been held accountable, more than two years after the disaster.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Beirut port explosion victims sit-in

Related

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
EU delegation set to open investigation into governor of Lebanon’s central bank
General view of the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
EU investigators begin arriving in Lebanon

International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say

International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say
Updated 12 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say

International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say
  • During talks with US envoy on Thursday, Palestinians urged Washington ‘to move urgently to put an end to the unilateral Israeli measures and threats’
  • ‘The US has not yet exerted pressure on Israel, and the continuation of this method will not work in discouraging Israel from continuing its aggressive policies,” an expert analyst said
Updated 12 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian officials have blamed the silence of the international community for the continuation of unabated “Israeli crimes, practices, and racist laws.”
It came as the Israeli army killed three Palestinians during separate incidents in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian medical sources: Samir Aslan, 41, from the Qalandia camp, north of Jerusalem; Ahmed Abu Junaid, 21, from the Balata camp in Nablus; and Sanad Samamra, 18, from the town of Samu’ near Hebron.
Abu Junaid was shot in the head during an Israeli army raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Aslan was detained when he tried to defend his son, Ramzi, who was being arrested during a massive raid at their camp. Aslan was bleeding but Israeli forces prevented him from receiving first aid, sources said.
“The crime of executing Aslan in his home in Qalandia camp is part of a series of daily crimes committed by the fascist Israeli occupation army,” said Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council.
“Since the beginning of this year, the occupation army has executed seven people, wounded dozens, and destroyed many properties.
“The silence of the international community on the Israeli occupation’s crimes, practices, and racist laws that target our Palestinian people and their existence, enable Israel to persist with its crimes and become a state above the law, flouting all international agreements, resolutions, and principles of human rights.”
This week, Israeli authorities said they will revoke the citizenship or residency of any prisoner accused of carrying out an attack, or receiving funds from the Palestinian Authority to participate in one.
According to the draft law, “a citizen or resident who is proven to have received money from the PA to carry out a terrorist act will be considered as someone who, on his own initiative, waived his citizenship or residency, and the minister of interior will revoke their status.”
Senior Palestinian sources said that US authorities are working quietly with Palestinians and the new Israeli government in an effort to prevent further action that could undermine the fragile PA.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, held talks on Thursday in Ramallah with Hadi Amr, the US special representative for Palestinian affairs, during which he stressed the need for “a political horizon that preserves the two-state solution under international legitimacy, and for Israel to stop all its unilateral measures and daily attacks against the Palestinian people, which destroy this solution and create a challenging and complex atmosphere that affects security and stability.”
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh also met Amr and told him the US administration “is required to move urgently to put an end to the unilateral Israeli measures and threats that undermine the national authority and systematically end the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.”
Shtayyeh said the upcoming visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to the region should carry a message of hope to the Palestinian people, and a clear statement calling on the Israeli government to halt its violations and unilateral measures, and respect international laws and signed agreements.
He also called for US authorities to put real pressure on the Israeli government to release Palestinian funds that it deducts illegally.
“The Palestinian people and their leadership will not accept the fait accompli, and we will move forward in the popular, political, diplomatic and legal struggle in the face of the Israeli measures,” he added.
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News: “While US President Joe Biden’s administration could not fulfill its promise to the Palestinians to open an American consulate in East Jerusalem, it adjusted the US representative office to send its reports to the US State Department directly and not to Washington’s embassy in Jerusalem.
“The US has not yet exerted pressure on Israel, and the continuation of this method will not work in discouraging Israel from continuing its aggressive policies toward the Palestinians.”
An American policy “without teeth toward Israel will not work,” he added.
If the US genuinely and sincerely wants to help the PA and prevent its collapse, Al-Khatib said, “it could provide financial assistance to the authority and pressure Israel not to deduct from Palestinian tax money.”
Washington could also lobby its Arab friends to help the Palestinians financially, he suggested.
“The US is doing nothing to reduce Israeli aggression toward the PA and to ensure the survival of the PA and prevent its collapse,” he said.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have started to lay cement blocks for a new segregation wall in the northern West Bank, blocking access to thousands of acres of agricultural land belonging to Palestinian families in surrounding villages. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved construction of the 9-meter-high wall, which will stretch for 100 kilometers and is being built in stages, in November.

Topics: Israelis Palestinians US West Bank

Related

Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge
Middle-East
Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge
Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies
Middle-East
Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies

West exasperated at Libyan politicians’ failure to plan elections

West exasperated at Libyan politicians’ failure to plan elections
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

West exasperated at Libyan politicians’ failure to plan elections

West exasperated at Libyan politicians’ failure to plan elections
  • Diplomats from France, Germany, Italy, UK, US to meet on Friday to discuss next steps
  • Ex-UN envoy: ‘A transactional ruling class uses Libya’s state and sovereign institutions as cash cows’
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Western leaders are growing increasingly impatient with Libyan politicians who, despite finding time to agree a 42 percent pay rise, have failed to finalize plans for national elections, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
Special envoys from France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US are due to meet in Washington on Friday to discuss next steps after rival Libyan factions last week failed to reach a final agreement in Cairo on a constitutional basis for national elections.
One Western diplomat told The Guardian: “They are some making sincere efforts at mediation. But the abiding character of too many Libyan politicians on both sides of the divide is (to) pay lip service to the necessity of elections and then do everything possible to throttle them so they can continue lining their pockets.
“We may have to stop hoping we can persuade these people to agree to elections and instead find a way to work around them.”
Friday’s meeting, convened by US Special Envoy Richard Norland, will look at how to hold elections and whether a deadline for establishing a national Libyan body to agree on them is necessary.
Unelected interim governments have run the country for nearly a decade now, with efforts to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018 and 2021 aborted, while last year’s elections were canceled due to disputes over the qualifications of candidates to stand.
Commentators said this disguised a deeper reluctance from interim politicians to risk a winner-takes-all process that would strip them of state patronage and power.
Stephanie Williams, former UN special adviser on Libya, said: “A transactional ruling class, some of whose network can be traced back to the days of the former regime, uses Libya’s state and sovereign institutions as cash cows.
“It could be described as a ‘redistributive kleptocracy,’ bringing into their circles on a regular basis just enough of their compatriots to sustain the system.”
Libyan politicians’ salaries rose by 42 percent for 2022 despite estimates that half the population are in poverty.
Critics have said the scale of salaries and disbursements evidenced an unaccountable political class eager to avoid the verdict of the ballot box.
Tim Easton, Libya expert at international affairs think tank Chatham House, said: “The central bank figures are still opaque, but clearly spending on salaries is staggeringly high.
“Given the amount of money supposedly spent on public services, ordinary people are simply not receiving adequate level of service.”

Topics: Libya elections UK US

Related

Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya
Middle-East
Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya
Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert
Middle-East
Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert

Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad

Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad

Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad
  • In late December the defence ministers of Turkiye and Syria held landmark negotiations in Moscow
  • Analysts say Moscow is trying to bridge the divide between its two allies
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s President Bashar Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkiye should aim for “the end of occupation” by Ankara of parts of Syria.
The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad’s first on meetings between officials from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria’s civil war.
Ankara became a sworn enemy of Damascus when it began backing rebel efforts to topple Assad at the start of the civil war 12 years ago.
But in late December the defense ministers of Turkiye and Syria held landmark negotiations in Moscow — the first such meeting since 2011.
Analysts say Moscow is trying to bridge the divide between its two allies, united by a common “enemy” — US-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Ankara describes those forces as “terrorists.”
Since 2016, Turkiye has launched several incursions in northern Syria against Kurdish forces that have allowed it to control areas along the border.
Following the defense ministers’ meeting, Ankara’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he and his Syrian and Russian counterparts would meet.
On Thursday he confirmed the gathering will be in Moscow.
“There is no clear date yet, but we will hold this tripartite meeting as soon as possible. Maybe at the beginning of February,” Cavusoglu said to Turkish reporters during a visit to Rwanda.

Topics: Turkiye Syria President Bashar Al-Assad

Related

Uninvited to Moscow meeting about Syria, Iran appears dismayed
Middle-East
Uninvited to Moscow meeting about Syria, Iran appears dismayed
Moscow welcomes Turkiye's call for trilateral Syria diplomacy
Middle-East
Moscow welcomes Turkiye's call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
Updated 12 January 2023
Alex Whiteman

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
  • Govt ‘most extreme’ in Israel’s history, Council for Arab-British Understanding director tells Arab News
  • Amid deteriorating situation for Palestinians, Britain held trade talks with Israel this week
Updated 12 January 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The UK government is being urged to speak out against Israel’s “clear and incredibly overt move” from a policy of occupation to full annexation of Palestinian territory.
Speaking to Arab News, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding described Israel’s new coalition government as the “most extreme” in its history.
“This new Israeli government is threatening to ride roughshod over both international law and Israel’s own domestic laws,” said Chris Doyle.
“It’s laying out a core program of brazenness and bigotry going far beyond what has ever been seen before, with an ambitious escalation of its settlement-building program moving from a policy of occupation to one of full annexation.”
Amid the deteriorating situation for Palestinians, the UK held trade talks with Israel this week.
The first ministerial-level visit since Israel’s new government took office saw British Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad engage in discussions focused on a new trade deal and what the BBC described as “regional security issues.”
Lord Ahmad met Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Economy Minister Nik Barkat just weeks after the UK voted against a UN General Assembly resolution referring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories to the International Court of Justice.
Doyle said: “Given the policies and views of this new Israeli government, it’s outrageous that the British are considering a business-as-usual approach, not least in cybersecurity.
“The technology is being used to spy on Palestinian human rights groups’ and restrict their ability to operate, and this has been allowed to persist because of a climate of impunity that has resulted in the highest death toll in the West Bank since 2005.”
As part of the coalition agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to retroactively legalize settler outposts and promised to annex the occupied West Bank.
The agreement also saw the appointment of West Bank settler and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to oversee the office responsible for approving settlement building and controls on aspects of Palestinians’ lives.
Another settler, and leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party Itamar Ben-Gvir has been appointed national security minister with responsibility for the police.
Ben-Gvir was convicted of racism and supporting a terrorist organization, and previously called for the expulsion of “disloyal” Arabs and for the shooting of Palestinians who threw stones at Israeli security forces.
British Labour Party peer Lord Dubs said “putting Ben-Gvir in charge of national security is highly alarming because his record is awful,” questioning Netanyahu’s capacity to control him.
Doyle said: “Previous governments have tried to dress up their illegal activities through a liberal outward approach, but this one is carrying out these acts with evermore zeal and not even seeking to cover it up.
“Failure to hold them accountable only emboldens them, allowing them to get away with it. The bear minimum we expect from our government is to speak out rather than remain quiet.”
 

Topics: Israel annexation Palestinian territory Council for Arab-British Understanding

Related

Ireland urges Israel to end ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestinian land
World
Ireland urges Israel to end ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestinian land
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid
Middle-East
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

Latest updates

France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings
US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe
US Justice Dept names special counsel for Biden documents probe
UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
Madinah’s Islamic museum presents virtual reality pavilion at Hajj Expo 2023
Madinah’s Islamic museum presents virtual reality pavilion at Hajj Expo 2023
New-look Saudi Arabia exit the Gulf Cup but in time will see the positives
New-look Saudi Arabia exit the Gulf Cup but in time will see the positives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.