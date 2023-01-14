You are here

Beauty queens of the desert steal the show at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Special Camels compete in the beauty pageant of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
Camels compete in the beauty pageant of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Annual event outside Riyadh draws thousands of visitors to 17 different categories of competition
  • Festival became a high-profile spectacle after the council of ministers formally began to regulate it
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Camels have long been associated with Middle Eastern history and culture. Indeed, for many Bedouin peoples who still live in the deserts of Arabia they continue to provide a source of food, transportation and clothing to this day.

Historically, the domestication of camels unleashed the potential of early Arab societies. Arabian armies were able to quickly conquer territory and establish large empires thanks to the speed and resilience of these “ships of the desert.”

It is therefore perhaps no surprise that festivals are held throughout the region to celebrate these qualities and the single-humped dromedary’s symbolic place in Arabian identity, even as the Gulf states rapidly embrace the trappings of urbanization.

One stand-out event in the region’s calendar is the Mazayen Al-Ibl — the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year to witness one of Arabia’s most unique competitions — the camel beauty pageant.

Considered one of the biggest events of its kind in the Middle East, the festival is made up of 75 camel competitions, with participants vying for prizes of up to SR100 million ($26 million). Indeed, rare-camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry in Saudi Arabia.

Although the festival, held at a showground north of Riyadh, has been taking place over many years, it was only after the Saudi Council of Ministers issued a decision in 2017 to formally regulate the event that it became the high-profile spectacle that it is today.




Saudi men cheer for camel owners taking part in a beauty contest during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh, on January 19, 2018. (AFP/File Photo)

Organized by the Saudi Camel Club, the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives took over the management of the festival under the supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Camels are not usually the first animals that spring to mind when one contemplates beauty. But it would be unfair not to recognize the aesthetic attributes of even this most humble of livestock. So, this raises the question: How does a camel participate in a beauty pageant?

Breeders can either opt to enter a single camel or a herd of up to 50 in the contest. Candidates are then divided into categories based on their color — mijahim (dark skinned) and maghateer (light skinned).

These lighter-skinned camels are then further subdivided into wodh (bright white), sheal (yellow), sofor (yellow with black humps), shiggih (white but less bright), and homor (red).

Entrants are also categorized by age, with competitions for degh (camels under the age of five) and jel (over the age of five).

A separate category is reserved for sawahil, or coastal, camels, distinguished by their red coloring, large heads, long necks, large bodies, and greater overall body length.




Saudi cameleers parade their animals during the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the Rumah region, some 161Km east of the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Then there are purebred asayel camels, which are known for their speed, meaning they are usually used in racing competitions. The most famous are the Omani, divided into asayel, hybrid (mehajjin), Al-Seairyat and Al-Awarik.

Of course, all of this begs the question: What exactly is a pageant judge looking for while trying to determine the beauty of a camel?

“The beauty features of the camel depend greatly on the head,” Mosallam Al-Hawamlah, a Saudi camel breeder, told Arab News.

“It is better to have longer lips and the nose is preferred to be high and curved. The beauty of camels increases when they have a longer beard and broader cheeks.”

There are also several features that are distinct to the mijahim and maghateer categories, including the size, shape and composure of their respective ears, tails and toes.

FASTFACTS

• Tens of thousands attend the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh.

• The latest edition of the festival allowed women to show off their camels for the second time.

“It is preferable that the ears of the maghateer are short and sloped backwards, and the mijahim is preferred to be with long ears and sloped forward,” said Al-Hawamlah.

The camel’s neck is also a key determinant of its beauty, with judges preferring long necks set forward, provided they are in proportion with the rest of the body.

However, it is the positioning of the camel’s hump that is considered among the most important gauges of its beauty. According to Al-Hawamlah, judges prefer the hump to slope backward.

Mijahim camels are also often judged based on the curve of their legs. Winners tend to have legs with an inward curvature and also a long broad tail. Meanwhile, judges often prefer maghateer camels to have shorter tails.

As one might expect from a beauty pageant, participating camels are given a thorough makeover before they are presented to the judges, allowing breeders to accentuate their animals’ natural qualities.

Camels are washed, shaved, combed and styled to ensure they look their best. Some camel owners even opt to use hair-fixing spray to highlight the thickness of their animals’ mane.




A Saudi man leads camels as he heads back home from a training center on April 1, 2016 near the city of Tabuk, located some 1500km northwest of the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

To maintain the authenticity of camel breeds and to guard against mistreatment, organizers have in recent years cracked down on more invasive cosmetic enhancements.

At last year’s festival, 43 contestants were disqualified after breeders used botox injections and other forms of “tampering” to enhance their animals’ appearance.

According to SPA, some breeders even injected their camels with silicone and fillers, while others artificially inflated their animals’ body parts using rubber bands.

To detect any such tampering, festival judges and veterinarians thoroughly examine each camel with X-ray machines and sonar devices.

Stricter regulation means it takes a great deal of time and planning for breeders to prepare an animal for such a pageant, including the provision of proper transportation, fodder, health care and nutrition.

During the festival and throughout the year, breeders meet to buy and sell camels that have specific beauty criteria, striking deals valued in millions of dollars.

Mousa Al-Mousa, a camel owner, recently sealed a deal worth SR80 million ($21.3 million) to buy 17 deq camels from fellow breeder Mohammed bin Jokhdob.

More than 70 camels were auctioned in just the first three weeks of the current festival, with the highest demand for wodh and sofor.

While the value of camel sales has exceeded SR500 million at this year’s festival, the market value of the festival in the first five weeks amounted to about SR10 billion. Several major companies in Saudi Arabia sponsored the event.

Preparing for such competitions is a way of life for many camel breeders. In recent months, Mijbil Aldhifiri, a young businessman from Hafar Al-Batin in the Eastern Province, told Arab News that he had spent up to 12 hours a day caring for his prize-winner, Thokor.




Cars and people surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh. (AFP)

Another camel owner, Abdulaziz bin Shouraim, told Arab News that he was looking forward to participating in the next festival, adding that he struggled to purchase a camel with prize-winning looks, such is the high demand for such contenders.

Organizers have sought to diversify the festival by introducing new competition categories, including last year’s launch of a camel race for female breeders. This year they introduced the International Camel Organization event, where Royal Omani camel riders made their debut.

More than 32 participants from around the world competed in this year’s beauty pageant, which took place on Jan. 8.

Fifteen participants — nine from Iraq, two from Egypt, and one each from Yemen, Libya, Britain and India — qualified for the final round of judging. In the end, though, it was an Iraqi entry that came away with the prize for the most beautiful camel.

Iraq’s Watbaan Jabo Abbas Al-Rafi was ecstatic at taking first place.

“I was honored to participate in the festival’s competitions,” he told Arab News. “I thank all those in charge of it, as this festival today has become a global event with the participation of many countries.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia camels Camel Festival King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Saudi team wins innovation award with sensor to protect date palms from pests

Saudi team wins innovation award with sensor to protect date palms from pests
Updated 13 January 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi team wins innovation award with sensor to protect date palms from pests

Saudi team wins innovation award with sensor to protect date palms from pests
  • Infestations of red palm weevils a major problem across the Middle East
  • Researchers from KAUST-PDC collect $53,000 in prize money
Updated 13 January 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A team from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Al-Hasa-based Palms and Dates Center has been awarded the 2022 International Date Palm Innovative Technology Excellence Prize.

Presented by the National Center for Palm and Dates, the award was made in recognition of the team’s fiber-optic distributed acoustic sensor, which is used in the early detection of red palm weevils in date palm trees.

Tackling infestations of red palm weevils has been a long-standing problem across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

The winning team comprised Dr. Islam Ashry, Dr. Chun Hong Kang and Prof. Boon S. Ooi from the KAUST Photonics Laboratory and Dr. Yousef Alfehaid and Eng. Abdulmonem Alshawaf from the PDC, which operates under the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Infestations of red palm weevils a major problem across the Middle East.

• Researchers from KAUST-PDC collect $53,000 in prize money.

As well as the prestige, the team collected SR200,000 ($53,000) in prize money. The award was announced at the 3rd International Dates Conference and Exhibition, which ran from Dec. 7-10 in Riyadh. Their design beat off the challenge of 65 other submissions for the prize.

Ashry said the team was honored to have won such a prestigious award and paid tribute to his colleagues at the Photonics Laboratory and the PDC who helped in the development, testing and deployment of the technology.

“This recognition motivates us to continue improving, optimizing and advancing this technology to a new level,” he said.

According to the NCPD, the event provided “a unique combination of scientific research and commercial strategy to exchange scientific knowledge and innovative technologies to enhance the safe production and commercialization of these extraordinary super-fruits.”

The Kingdom is home to some 33 million date palm trees, producing about 1 million tons of dates a year, or 20 percent of global production. In the Middle East region alone about $8 million is spent every year fighting infestations of weevils.

“Our RPW-detecting technology uses a fiber-optic distributed acoustic sensor,” Ashry said. “It is the first of its kind and offers a more scalable approach (than) other detection methods, such as microphone probe, computer-based tomography and visual inspection.”

Kang said the team’s system used fiber-optic cables wound around individual tree trunks.

“Acoustic signals generated by the weevil larvae inside a trunk can be picked up by the cable and transmitted back to an interrogator system,” he said.

“The collected signals are then analyzed and processed through a machine learning algorithm to identify each tree’s infestation status.”

Ashry and Kang are now working with various organizations within the Kingdom, including the PDC, MEWA, NEOM, the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., on the deployment of their technology.

These test applications will help to improve the sensitivity of the sensor systems so they can be used on large-scale farms.

“Our research efforts align well with … Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of diversifying the economy, especially for the date palm sector,” Ashry said.

Ooi said: “Our technology offers a unique and low-cost solution to protect the large number of date palm trees in the country through early infestation detection.”

 

 

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

2nd Saudi Design Festival takes in 35 locations around Riyadh

2nd Saudi Design Festival takes in 35 locations around Riyadh
Updated 13 January 2023
Nada Alturki

2nd Saudi Design Festival takes in 35 locations around Riyadh

2nd Saudi Design Festival takes in 35 locations around Riyadh
  • 13 regions of Kingdom honored at event celebrating sector’s trailblazing work
Updated 13 January 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Design Festival has opened in Riyadh showcasing the sector’s trailblazing work throughout the Kingdom.

Based at The City Hub until Jan. 23, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and mentorship sessions in collaboration with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.

The festival will take in 35 locations around the city including Oud Square, The Boulevard Riyadh, galleries, and three design destinations.

AlMashtal Creative Incubator showcased its curatorial partnership with Saudi Design Festival to bring its latest initiative "Brand Your Neighborhood," a design challenge aiming to innovate three of Saudi's main cities. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Basma Bouzo, the festival’s director and co-founder and chief executive officer of consultancy firm &bouqu, said: “We are celebrating the collective design discoveries and journeys of local and regional visionaries, industry leaders, trailblazers, and the raw and undiscovered.

“Riyadh is our base for the festival, but in it we will honor all 13 regions of the Kingdom.”

We told the team to stop looking at benchmarking across countries. We’re going to create our own rules, we’re going to create our own structure.

Basma Bouzo, Festival director and co-founder and chief executive officer of &bouqu

A design forum running on Jan. 13 and 14 will see local and international experts discuss a range of issues relevant to the design industry such as the effects of urban landscapes on everyday living, exporting culture through design, and building for the future.

The festival will see an intensive agenda of activities at its Design Forum from Jan. 13-14, featuring the voices of leading local and international experts and specialists in the field to discuss prominent and current issues within the design industry. These include the effects of urban landscapes on everyday living, exporting culture through design, and building the future. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The workshop will provide an opportunity for community members to explore sustainable design, creative entrepreneurship, and the power of typography in graphic design and communication.

The City Hub, which has hosted other major events including the Fashion Commission’s annual Fashion Futures gathering, and Misk’s Entrepreneurship Day, is itself an example of the fluidity of design.

Bouzo noted that the coronavirus pandemic had reshaped the global approach to organizing festivals and events in terms of their impact on the cities and communities where they were held.

The festival aims to not only highlight and celebrate the borderless capabilities of local and regional designers in all sectors, but also directly create a positive impact on the design economy within the Kingdom and place it on a global stage. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“We really need to start celebrating communities where they exist, and where the designers can actually start seeing them instead of congregating them in one place.

“I think it definitely helps make it more accessible because we want to expand our pool of target audiences; we want the general person who doesn’t think that design impacts them to actually feel what design is like,” Bouzo added.

A virtual program of sessions will also be run along with the activation of 22 initiatives by the Architecture and Design Commission, including the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism.

The annual Saudi Design Festival (SDF) kicked off its second edition on Thursday with a colorful lineup of discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and mentorship sessions in collaboration with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission at The City Hub in Riyadh. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The commission’s Designathon program, that will take place from Feb. 2 to 4, will bring together 500 designers and specialists to solve key issues facing the design industry including social impact, health, luxury, and sustainability.

And the festival has seen the launch of a seat design competition, aimed at highlighting industrial design and its function as more than just a piece of furniture.

“Our community will continue to redefine design now, and in the future,” Bouzo said.

Formerly known as Saudi Design Week, the festival has expanded and adapted to the integration of innovative design in everyday life, the exploration of new liveable lifestyle options in the Kingdom, and the growth of the sector worldwide.

“We told the team to stop looking at benchmarking across countries. We’re going to create our own rules, we’re going to create our own structure. What works for Saudi will not work for London, it will not work for Paris. We are our own entity and will break the mold and make waves,” Bouzo added.

Organizers anticipate that next year’s festival will take in up to 70 locations around Riyadh.

 

Topics: Saudi Design Festival

23rd Jazan Winter Festival gets underway at special ceremony

The ceremony being held under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)
The ceremony being held under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)
Updated 13 January 2023
SPA

23rd Jazan Winter Festival gets underway at special ceremony

The ceremony being held under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)
  • There would also be provincial nights, historical and media forums, and themed events held in Jazan Heritage Village at which Jazan governorates would showcase their history
Updated 13 January 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The 23rd Jazan Winter Festival of entertainment and cultural activities got underway on Thursday at a special opening ceremony.

Being held under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, the two-month event, titled “More Beautiful and Warmer,” was launched at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center in the presence of Jazan Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman.

A recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an was followed with a speech by Yahya bin Jaber Al-Ghazwani, secretary of Jazan and general supervisor of the festival.

He said: “The programs and events taking place during the festival will include entertainment, cultural, and popular events, in addition to a book fair, art exhibition, and activities for people of determination.”

He added that there would also be provincial nights, historical and media forums, and themed events held in Jazan Heritage Village at which Jazan governorates would showcase their history.

Art and culture events will take place at Al-Dossaria Castle and other venues in Jazan, in addition to guided walks, and competitions such as beach soccer, women’s and provincial football, and chess.

An inauguration concert included singing, a musical, and a fireworks display and was followed by the opening of a media forum organized by Manar Media Association in cooperation with Jazan authorities, and government and private agencies. The forum will include working sessions designed to develop media practices in the region.

Also in attendance at the festival opening ceremony was president of Jazan University, Dr. Marei bin Hussein Al-Qahtani, undersecretary of the region, Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Saqr, other regional officials, residents of Jazan, and visitors.

 

Topics: Jazan Winter Festival

ThePlace: Laynah village in KSA: Home to ancient water wells

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

ThePlace: Laynah village in KSA: Home to ancient water wells

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
  • Al-Tuwaijri told SPA that the wells were carved in distinct shapes across the solid rocky soil of the local village, but only a few of the 300 original wells remain in the area
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

The village of Laynah, located 105 km south of Rafha in the Saudi Northern Borders region, is one of the most important historical sites in the Kingdom due to its ancient water wells. The wells, which are thousands of years old, are the subject of legends and stories explaining their origin, drawing tourists and visitors from across Saudi Arabia.

According to researcher and heritage and antiquities expert Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, local legends say that the wells are among the oldest in the north of the Arabian Peninsula.

Al-Tuwaijri told SPA that the wells were carved in distinct shapes across the solid rocky soil of the local village, but only a few of the 300 original wells remain in the area.

Tour guide Khalaf bin Jabal Al-Shammari told SPA that much of the information on the Laynah wells is based on hearsay. “There is no academic research on these wells, but many stories and references confirm that the historical number of wells is estimated at more than 300 spread on a hard rocky height, dating back tens of thousands of years. It has not been proven historically who dug them, as many ancient civilizations lived in the region as evidenced by the archaeological treasure trove of Hegra.”

Al-Shammari said that Laynah is one of the most important archaeological sites and one of the oldest settlements in the Arabian Peninsula. The village is located on the ancient trade route between Najd and Iraq, and throughout history provided traveling caravan convoys with respite from harsh desert conditions.


 

 

Topics: ThePlace

Saudi minister receives Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh.
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh.
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister receives Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh.
  • Japan depends on the Gulf countries for most of its crude oil and natural gas needs
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim recently met in Riyadh with members of a delegation from the Japanese House of Representatives.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to further develop the historic ties between the two countries and cooperate in areas such as artificial intelligence and smart cities.
Japan also depends on the Gulf countries for most of its crude oil and natural gas needs, and relations with Arab countries are crucial for the Japanese economy.

 

 

Topics: Japanese House Representatives

