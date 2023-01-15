Turkiye ‘not in a position’ to ratify Swedish NATO bid

ISTANBUL: Turkiye said on Saturday it was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, despite a series of steps taken by Stockholm to meet Ankara’s demands.
“We are not in a position to send a (ratification) law to the parliament,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin.
Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, said the senior Turkish official.
The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states.
Only Turkiye and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
“It really depends on how fast they move and how wide and deep they move on these issues,” said Kalin.
“What they’re telling us is the new laws will be fully effective and completed by June, but maybe there are some things they can do before,” Kalin said.
Turkiye has demanded that Sweden and Finland tighten laws to rein in the activities of supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
“In principle we would like to see them (Sweden and Finland) in NATO,” Kalin said in Istanbul.
“What they say is that they need a little bit more time. We told them ‘You have to meet these conditions,’ meaning that they have to send a serious message to the PKK.”
Ankara recognizes the Swedish and Finnish commitment to changing anti-terror laws in accordance with an agreement signed between the three countries at last June’s NATO summit, he added.
“Stockholm is fully committed to implementing the agreement that was signed last year in Madrid, but the country needs six more months to write new laws that would allow the judicial system to implement the new definitions of terrorism.”
The timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye could also play a role, Kalin said.
The polls are currently scheduled for June 18, but the timing of a religious holiday could see them brought forward a month. Any NATO deal must be ratified by parliament, which is likely to go into recess before the elections.
Officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland will meet in Brussels in February, but Kalin warned that incidents such as the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan in Stockholm on Wednesday could have a negative impact on negotiations.
“We believe in this process and we want to make progress, but if these incidents continue, it’s not going to look good on them and it will certainly affect the process — it will slow down progress,” he said.
Kalin also spoke about the war in Ukraine, and Turkiye’s rapprochement with Syria.
He defended Ankara’s decision not to join Western sanctions on Russia, pointing to the grain deal and prisoner exchanges as successes for its role as an intermediary.
Such “localized moments of de-escalation” would help bring an end to the war.
“If the goal (of sanctions) was to change Russian behavior and end the war, I don’t think that’s been achieved,” he said.
Referring to talks to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Kalin said the initial meeting between the neighbors’ defense ministers at the end of December could be extended, with foreign ministers possibly meeting in February.
“We will see how these meetings go, what kind of outcomes they produce and then, depending on that, we will talk about a possible meeting at the level of the president,” he said.
Erdogan has been a bitter critic of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the outbreak of the civil war 11 years ago and has thrown his support behind opposition groups fighting for Assad’s overthrow.
The Turkish president, however, is under intense pressure at home to return Syrian refugees amid an economic crisis.
'We're working with the energy industry on accelerating decarbonization, reducing methane and expanding hydrogen. Let's keep our focus on holding back emissions, not progress'
ABU DHABI: The president of this year’s COP28 climate talks, who heads one of the world’s biggest oil companies, on Saturday urged a focus on lower emissions, warning global energy needs were set to accelerate.
Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s special envoy for climate change and CEO of the ADNOC oil giant, said less-polluting fossil fuels would remain part of the energy mix, along with renewables and other solutions.
“As long as the world still uses hydrocarbons, we must ensure they are the least carbon intensive possible,” Al-Jaber told the Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, two days after his unveiling as COP president.
“We’re working with the energy industry on accelerating decarbonization, reducing methane and expanding hydrogen. Let’s keep our focus on holding back emissions, not progress.”
The Gulf country says that oil remains indispensable to the global economy and is pushing the merits of carbon capture — removing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, as fuel is burned or from the air.
Al-Jaber said the UAE, which will host COP28 in Dubai in November and December, approached the task with “humility, a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency.”
He said the world’s population, currently eight billion, was on course to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and would need “50 percent more energy than what is available today.”
“We are way off track. The world is playing catch up when it comes to the key Paris goal of holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees (Celsius),” he said.
“And the harsh reality is that in order to achieve this goal, global emissions must fall 43 percent by 2030.” Al-Jaber said renewable energy needed to triple to 23 terawatt hours by 2030, while low-carbon hydrogen production had to double.
He said agriculture produces one-third of global emissions and needed deep reform.
“We are at a turning point in history. Low carbon growth is the future, but we must get there much faster,” he said.
As the death toll falls and talks progress, could Syria finally know peace in 2023?
Some 3,825 people were killed in the Syrian conflict in 2022, the lowest yearly toll since the war began
While violence has subsided across the country, there are still many potential flashpoints and triggers of conflict
Updated 23 min 28 sec ago
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Fewer Syrians were killed in 2022 than in any other year since the civil war began in 2011. What is unclear is whether this represents the beginning of the end of this seemingly endless conflict or merely an interlude before another round of grinding violence.
An estimated 3,825 Syrians perished in 2022 — a small decrease from the 3,882 who lost their lives in 2021, but still a continuation of the observable downward trend in the overall deaths caused by the war since 2018.
There is no guarantee, however, that this trend will continue into 2023. While violence overall has subsided in recent years, there are still isolated flashpoints across the country that could yet explode depending on local political factors.
Aron Lund, a fellow at Century International and a Middle East analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Agency, has observed two main trends play out in Syria over the past few years.
“One is toward stagnation and more thoroughly frozen frontlines. It’s the result of all-around exhaustion and the presence of Russian, Turkish and US troops that seek to deconflict their spheres of influence,” he told Arab News.
“The other trend has been one of intensified humanitarian despair. It is a result of the country’s economic decline, which began to accelerate dramatically around 2019-2020.
“There are crippling shortages of key imports, energy and water. New UN data says 15.3 million Syrians now depend on humanitarian assistance, or nearly 70 percent of the country’s current population.
“So even though violence has ebbed to its lowest point, the situation for civilians is, paradoxically, worse than at any previous time.”
Although Syria has experienced a period of relative stability, Lund notes that it has been “inherently fragile.”
“The status quo could break down due to unpredictable internal developments, with social conditions and governance being dragged down by the failing economy,” he said.
“Conflict actors may lose control or grow desperate. New crises can also be set in motion by external factors.”
External factors could potentially include Russia and Iran being forced to reduce their military presence in the country or a shift in Turkish foreign policy. US Middle East policy could also undergo “dramatic changes” depending on the results of the next presidential election.
Joshua Landis, a noted Syria expert and director of both the Center of Middle East Studies and the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies at the University of Oklahoma, describes Syria’s economic prospects as “grim.”
“The proposed budget for 2023 is about $3.2 billion, compared with about $4 billion in the budget last year,” he told Arab News. “The collapsing Syrian currency means that, in dollar terms, it will be even lower.
“The deteriorating economic numbers, the fuel crisis, which has caused constant demonstrations and protest, as well as rocketing commodity prices for both wheat and fuel due to the war in Ukraine, all indicate further economic stagnation and deterioration of services for the average Syrian.”
The fall in the value of the budget and the continuing collapse of Syria’s currency strongly indicate that 2023 will be a harsher year for Syrians than 2022.
At the same time, Russia and Iran, the Bashar Assad regime’s two main sponsors, face their own mounting economic problems and may well choose to reduce their crucial financial backing.
Nicholas Heras, director of the Strategy and Innovation Unit at the New Lines Institute, believes the Syrian conflict is heading for a “decisive diplomatic moment” in 2023, with Turkiye now closer than ever to normalizing relations with Assad.
“It cannot be overstated: If Ankara reaches a deal with Damascus through Russian-backed talks, the Syrian revolution will be over,” he told Arab News.
At the same time, Turkiye has repeatedly threatened a new cross-border offensive against the US-allied and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria. Ankara appears to have set its sights on Tal Rifaat, a Kurdish-controlled enclave north of Aleppo.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also hinted at plans to capture the strategically important towns of Manbij and Kobani further east.
“This Turkish saber-rattling has been going on in parallel with the resumption of public dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, so it’s a complicated issue,” Lund said.
If the rapprochement between Syria and Turkiye continues, Lund believes “some form of coordinated action is going to be very likely during the year.”
Such coordinated action could see Turkiye supporting a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to recapture these areas or Damascus green-lighting a Turkish operation.
“Under this kind of threat, the SDF could decide to voluntarily withdraw from some areas in the hopes of securing their control elsewhere,” Lund said. “But that kind of military ballet is going to take a lot of careful coordination, and these are all stubborn, aggressive actors that tend not to take instructions very well.
“It’s not obvious what will happen. If relations break down, a military flare-up is entirely possible.”
On the other hand, Heras and Landis doubt Turkiye will mount an offensive against the SDF as long as US troops remain in northeast Syria and Joe Biden remains president. The SDF remains Washington’s main ally in the fight against Daesh in Syria.
“Biden has promised not to withdraw US troops from Syria,” Landis said. “The ongoing war between Turkiye and the SDF will mean more deaths in northeast Syria.”
Heras also argues that no actor can overwhelm the SDF as long as the US maintains a military presence in Syria.
“Turkiye does not have the unilateral ability to deliver large parts of northeast Syria that are under SDF control back to Assad because the US remains there,” he said.
“Turkiye wants to remove the Kurds from Syria to free up its southern border, and Assad views the SDF as an enemy, but neither country can challenge the US. And Russia cannot do the job for them.”
As for diplomatic developments, Landis views the nascent Turkiye-Syria talks as a “ray of hope” for greater long-term stability.
“Talks with Turkiye are extremely important to ending the war,” he told Arab News. “Although significant headway can be made toward resolving many of the outstanding differences between Turkiye and Syria, the war will not end this year.”
Turkiye and Syria have many differences to hammer out before they can normalize relations. Over 4 million Syrians live within enclaves in the country’s northwest protected by Turkiye, including many Islamist fighters. Neither Assad nor these fighters welcome any form of reconciliation.
“Although Turkiye has said it is willing to withdraw from these areas, it has many preconditions, some — such as political compromise with the opposition — the Assad regime is unlikely to accept,” Landis said.
US and European sanctions against Russia and Iran will likely impact Syria over the coming year. Landis notes the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is effectively dead, and the new US budget will impose new sanctions on Syria.
“This all means that Syrians face another year of belt tightening, deterioration in services, electricity shortages and health problems,” Landis said.
“Much will depend on whether the winter rains bring relief to the persistent drought and whether headway is made in negotiating peace with Turkiye.”
Houthis abduct tribesman over corruption criticism
Mohammed Salah Al-Houthi accused militia of failing Yemeni people
‘This movement would not tolerate criticism,’ analyst says
Updated 14 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have abducted an outspoken tribesman as part of their assault on internet influencers and others who accuse the militia group of corruption and leaving people to starve.
The Houthis reportedly abducted Mohammed Salah Al-Houthi from his home in Sanaa’s Khawlan just days after he appeared on recordings condemning the militia’s leaders for enriching themselves and failing to tackle poverty and famine.
Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, told Arab News on Saturday that the Houthis arrested Al-Houthi at the weekend after laying siege to his home in Dar Al-Sharef after he refused to surrender. In the ensuing gunfire, the commander of the operation, Abdul Hamed Al-Houthi — Mohammed Salah’s cousin — was killed.
Al-Kumaim said the Houthis staged the operation only after getting a signed commitment from local tribesmen, declaring Al-Houthi an outlaw for his criticism.
“We have said for quite some time that this movement would not tolerate criticism. They would jail you for uttering the words ‘I am hungry,’” he said.
Little is known about Al-Houthi, except that he is a government employee who gained notoriety after appearing in several videos declaring his defection from the movement and denouncing its mismanagement and inability to ease the suffering of the people.
“I proclaim my defection from this Nazi terrorist group to the world. I am not honored to be in their company,” he said in one clip.
“I am telling you that children are starving to death. People rush to consume food from garbage cans,” he said in another.
The Houthis have stepped up their arrests of opponents, many of them social media influencers who criticize the militia for failing to pay public workers and fight corruption.
Four internet influencers were tried in Sanaa last week, accused by the Houthis of spreading false information, inciting the people against the militia and ruining the image of its leaders.
The four YouTubers, who have millions of social media followers and were previously known for supporting the militia, have been detained on various occasions since mid-December.
Al-Kumaim said that the Houthis had ramped up their attacks on influencers as it saw them as a threat to their efforts to win the hearts and minds of millions of Yemenis.
“These voices, such as Al-Mumari, first exposed to the public that they are a fraudulent gang of criminals, and second agitated the street against them.
“These individuals disprove their claim that they are a decent organization that adheres to the Qur’an, principles, and morality,” he said, referring to the Yemeni YouTuber who was abducted by the Houthis late last month.
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
The protest presented an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister
The crowd at Tel Aviv's Habima Square had swelled to 80,000 people by 9 p.m. despite cool, rainy weather
Updated 14 January 2023
AP
TEL AVIV, Israel: Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court.
The step, critics say will destroy the country’s democratic system of checks and balances.
The protest presented an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags.
Israeli media, citing police, said the crowd at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square had swelled to 80,000 people by 9 p.m. despite cool, rainy weather. Protesters, many covered by umbrellas, held Israeli flags and signs saying “Criminal Government,” “The End of Democracy” and other slogans. There were no immediate reports of unrest.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda.
In office for just over two weeks, his government has launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote. It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.
Netanyahu’s justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents to the plans say the proposed changes will undermine Israeli democracy. Israeli opposition leaders, former attorney generals and the president of Israel’s Supreme Court have all spoken out against the plan.
The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has said the justice system is biased against him.
Police beefed up their presence ahead of the march. Israeli media quoted police as saying officers had been instructed to be “very sensitive” and allow the protest to proceed peacefully. But they also vowed a tough response to any vandalism or violent behavior.
Smaller protests also took place in the cities of Jerusalem and Haifa.
The tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile
Egyptian archaeologist Mohsen Kamel said the tomb's interior was "in poor condition"
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient tomb in Luxor dating back around 3,500 years that archaeologists believe holds the remains of an 18th dynasty royal.
The tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.
“The first elements discovered so far inside the tomb seem to indicate that it dates back to the 18th dynasty” of pharaohs Akhenaton and Tutankhamun, Waziri said in a statement.
The 18th dynasty, part of the period of Egyptian history known as the New Kingdom, ended in 1292 BC and is considered among the most prosperous years of Ancient Egypt.
Piers Litherland of the University of Cambridge, head of the British research mission, said the tomb could be of a royal wife or princess of Thutmosid lineage.
Egyptian archaeologist Mohsen Kamel said the tomb’s interior was “in poor condition.”
Parts of it including inscriptions were “destroyed in ancient floods which filled the burial chambers with sand and limestone sediment,” Kamel added, according to the antiquities board’s statement.
Egypt has unveiled several major archaeological discoveries in recent years, most notably in the Saqqara necropolis south of the capital Cairo.
Critics say the flurry of excavations has prioritized finds shown to grab media attention over hard academic research.
But the discoveries have been a key component of Egypt’s attempts to revive its vital tourism industry, the crowning jewel of which is the long-delayed inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids.
The country of 104 million inhabitants suffers a severe economic crisis.
Egypt’s tourism industry accounts for 10 percent of GDP and some two million jobs, according to official figures, but has been hammered by political unrest and the Covid pandemic.