You are here

  • Home
  • Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
The majority of Albanian migrants travel for economic reasons. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmnpj

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
  • Migrants from Balkan country made up half of all people crossing English Channel in summer 2022
  • Winter saw that proportion drop to around 10%, government source tells Times
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Illegal crossings by Albanians in the English Channel have dropped significantly over the past few months, a UK government source has said.

Albanians averaged around a third of all people attempting to cross into the UK via small boats from France in 2022, with at least 13,000 making the trip, up from just 800 in 2021.

During the height of the crisis in the summer, they represented 42-60 percent of all people making the journey, but that number has since dropped to around 10 percent, the source told The Times.

The drop follows months of proposals from UK government ministers to crack down on Albanian migrants, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging to return “thousands” to their homeland.

Many migrants are also thought to have been put off making the trip following the tragic drowning in December of at least four people in the Channel, with experts suggesting harsher winter conditions were contributing to the reduction in people traveling. 

“We’ve seen a marked drop in the number of Albanians coming across the Channel in small boats in recent months,” the source told The Times.

“It’s not clear exactly why, but nobody’s counting their chickens that they won’t try again — particularly as we move into the new year and spring.”

Dr. Andi Hoxhaj, a law lecturer at University College London, told The Times that the massive surge in Albanians coming to the UK in the summer was down to lower costs, as criminal gangs scaled up operations to facilitate the mass transportation of people — many coming from places such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran — across the Channel, which in some cases reduced the cost of the journey by almost 90 percent, from £20,000 ($24,000) in previous years to just £2,500.

He added that the majority of Albanian migrants were traveling for economic reasons. “In some cases, what you could earn in one day here — say £200 on a construction site — is what someone might earn in one month in Albania,” said Hoxhaj.

Topics: Albania United Kingdom (UK) migrants rishi sunak

Related

‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister
World
‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister
Concern as English local authority admits 39 Albanian child migrants missing
World
Concern as English local authority admits 39 Albanian child migrants missing

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso: local sources

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso: local sources
Updated 7 sec ago

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso: local sources

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso: local sources
Updated 7 sec ago

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army
Updated 15 January 2023

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army
Updated 15 January 2023

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo: At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Sunday in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda, an army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

Topics: Democratic Republic of Congo Church Blast

Related

Rwanda says international community not helping Congo crisis
World
Rwanda says international community not helping Congo crisis

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years
  • There were 72 people onboard
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said.
“Rescue operations are on,” said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. “Weather was clear.”
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside crash site.
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The ATR72 is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said. 

Topics: nepal

Related

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
Updated 15 January 2023

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
Updated 15 January 2023
BEIJING: The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.
The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals. That left the WHO and other governments appealing for information, while the United States, South Korea and others imposed controls on visitors from China.
The government said 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and there were 54,435 fatalities from cancer, heart disease and other ailments combined with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.
The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.
“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public,” the agency said.
The National Health Commission said only deaths in hospitals were counted, which means anyone who died at home wouldn’t be included. It gave no indication when or whether it might release updated numbers.
A health official said the “national emergency peak has passed” based on an 83 percent decline in the daily number of people going to fever clinics from a Dec. 23 high.
The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official toll, which excludes many fatalities that might be attributed to the virus in other countries.

21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine

21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine

21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine
  • Moldova livid as debris from Russian missiles lands on its territory
  • Britain becomes first Western country to offer heavy tanks to Ukraine
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Sunday that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country.
Officials said more than 40 people were still missing after the Dnipro strike Saturday, which came as Ukraine celebrated the Old New Year holiday and as Britain became the first Western country to offer Kyiv the heavy tanks it has long sought.
At least 21 people were killed and 73 others wounded in the attack on the Dnipro tower block, Ukraine’s regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said.
A 15-year-old girl was among the dead, officials said, after dozens of people were pulled from the rubble, including a woman brought out by rescuers on Sunday.
“Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people remain unknown,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the apartment block leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the presidency.
The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it lacked the capacity to shoot down.
“Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners... are capable of intercepting these air targets,” it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pleaded for more Western military weapons, saying that Russian “terror” could be stopped only on the battlefield.
“What is needed for this? Those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners,” Zelensky said.

UK sending tanks to Ukraine

Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been crying out for.
Russia’s embassy in the UK swiftly issued a warning that “bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population.”
But in his evening address on Saturday, Zelensky argued that Russian “terror” could only be stopped on the battlefield.
“This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea,” he said.
Moldova, Ukraine’s southwestern neighbor, said Saturday it had found missile debris on its territory after the latest Russian strikes.
“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again,” President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photos of the wreckage.
“We strongly condemn today’s intensified attacks.”

Infrastructure targetted
Ukraine’s energy facilities operator Ukrenergo said it was working on “eliminating the consequences” of the latest Russian strikes.
In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard several explosions, while Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility.
“There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire,” the Kyiv city administration said.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities,” governor Oleg Synegubov said.
Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said Saturday.
Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Zelensky said Ukraine had managed to shoot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired.
“Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit,” he added, with the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions suffering the most.

Soledar defenders holding out 
There was still uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, against denials from Ukraine.
Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town.
Ukraine’s military governor in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk insisted Saturday that “Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities, our military controls it.”
The “battles continue in and outside of the city,” he added.
He was responding to claims by Russia’s defense ministry on Friday that it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar the previous day.
The industrial town with a pre-war population of about 10,000 has now been reduced to rubble through intense fighting.
Capturing Soledar could improve the position of Russian forces as they push toward what has been their main target since October — the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.
Turkiye said Saturday it was ready to push for local cease-fires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to “win the war.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that the warring sides were ready to strike an “overarching peace deal” in the coming months.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Russian aggression Dnipro Moldova British tanks

Related

UK to supply tanks to Ukraine; casualties after barrage of Russian missiles
World
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine; casualties after barrage of Russian missiles
Turkiye ready to push for ‘local cease-fires’ in Ukraine
World
Turkiye ready to push for ‘local cease-fires’ in Ukraine

Latest updates

Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country
Iraqi PM backs indefinite US troop presence in country
Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report
Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report
Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso
Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso
Kingdom crowns its young fencing champions
Kingdom crowns its young fencing champions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.