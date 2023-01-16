Al-Bait Guests company launches at Hajj Expo 2023

Under the patronage of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services company was launched at the second Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, part of Hajj Expo 2023, which was held from Jan. 9-12 at Jeddah Superdome. The company is an affiliate of the Motawif Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co.

The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah region.

Hajj Expo 2023 was attended by officials from multiple Islamic countries, representatives from international and local companies, thought leaders, change-makers, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, with the aim to enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims during Hajj and make them more sustainable.

Chairman of the Board Fawaz Abdullah Danish said a number of memorandums of understanding were signed between Al-Bait Guests and other companies, namely Adilla Company, Perfect Dimension Corporation, INK, Al-Zamazameh Company, HR-Structures and Artificial Intelligence Consulting Office.

Danish said the MoUs are in line with the objectives of Al-Bait Guests and the other companies. “These MoUs indicate the desire of all parties to achieve joint cooperation in order to render services in the commercial, investment and development fields and to achieve constructive cooperation that serves the public interest and achieves the Kingdom’s ambitious vision of receiving 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030,” he added.

Moreover, Al-Bait Guests’ participation in Hajj Expo 2023 is aligned with the national Hajj initiatives that aim to develop and enhance the experience of pilgrims. The company’s products were displayed using artificial intelligence technologies and advanced solutions that will lead to more technological development, optimal utilization, the accomplishment of targets, and expansion in the business and intelligent solutions domains. The company also aims to render hospitality services with international quality standards and credibility in fulfilling commitments.

It will also “continue developing and facilitating Hajj in order to allow the largest number of Muslims worldwide to have an unforgettable Hajj experience by rendering all forms of services,” a statement said.