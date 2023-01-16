You are here

  Ajdan launches mixed-use project 'Infiniti' in Alkhobar

Ajdan launches mixed-use project ‘Infiniti’ in Alkhobar

Ajdan launches mixed-use project ‘Infiniti’ in Alkhobar
Located on the eastern coast of Alkhobar and offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Infiniti promises to be a timeless destination that embodies Ajdan's vision for an upscale, 360-degree lifestyle experience.
Ajdan, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading mixed-use, lifestyle developers and the company behind the popular Ajdan Waterfront in Alkhobar, has unveiled its latest destination: Infiniti by Ajdan. The development will cover a total land area of 45,510 square meters. This integrated mixed-use landmark project overlooking the eastern coast of Alkhobar, will consist of more than 480 residential units in three high-rise towers of 35, 40 and 45 floors respectively, flanked by 20,000 square meters of retail, food and beverage offerings, and other mixed-use space. Ajdan has also announced that a world-renowned international architectural studio will be lead architects on the project, setting it apart in design and delivery.

The destination carries the name Infiniti — derived from the spectacular pools integrated in the development’s design — acting as a connective tissue across the foot of the three towers, and giving the space an infinite and captivating feel. With stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Infiniti promises to be a timeless destination that embodies Ajdan’s vision for an upscale, 360-degree lifestyle experience. 

The retail development will include a luxury shopping boulevard, as well as fine dining and premium casual concepts, and is set to attract leading national and international brands. Sitting among beautiful landscaping and water features, Infiniti by Ajdan’s retail village aims to capture the spirit of the developer’s current flagship project, Ajdan Waterfront, by creating airy, lively outdoor space. Ultimately, Infiniti by Ajdan aims to be both a home for locals and expats, as well as cement the Eastern Province as a destination for visitors from across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan, said: “Infiniti by Ajdan represents the culmination of Ajdan’s design-first vision. Ajdan aims to transform people’s lifestyle and mindset toward a more open society that will help drive the investment inwards in Saudi Arabia, especially in terms of entertainment and tourism growth. This project will be the Eastern Province’s foremost, premium mixed development.”

Ajdan’s project portfolio is currently focused on three main cities — Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah — with plans on the horizon for rapid expansion into other cities and regions of Saudi Arabia.

In Alkhobar, their developments span Ajdan Waterfront (including Ajdan Walk and the soon to open Fairmont Hotel), Bayfront, and now, Infiniti by Ajdan. 

Ajdan Walk, the first completed component of the Ajdan Waterfront development, opened in 2019 and has since proven a huge success. The now-bustling Ajdan Walk enjoys a unique location in the heart of Alkhobar and features the first food village in the Eastern Province with many leading international food brands located in and around Boulevard Street.

Ajdan recently announced the SR250 million ($66.6 million) Bayfront project in Alkhobar. Bayfront will be a mixed-use project located on the northern part of Alkhobar’s beach, spanning over 100,000 square meters.

Al-Bait Guests company launches at Hajj Expo 2023

Al-Bait Guests company launches at Hajj Expo 2023
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Bait Guests company launches at Hajj Expo 2023

Al-Bait Guests company launches at Hajj Expo 2023
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Under the patronage of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services company was launched at the second Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, part of Hajj Expo 2023, which was held from Jan. 9-12 at Jeddah Superdome. The company is an affiliate of the Motawif Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co. 

The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah region. 

Hajj Expo 2023 was attended by officials from multiple Islamic countries, representatives from international and local companies, thought leaders, change-makers, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, with the aim to enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims during Hajj and make them more sustainable.

Chairman of the Board Fawaz Abdullah Danish said a number of memorandums of understanding were signed between Al-Bait Guests and other companies, namely Adilla Company, Perfect Dimension Corporation, INK, Al-Zamazameh Company, HR-Structures and Artificial Intelligence Consulting Office. 

Danish said the MoUs are in line with the objectives of Al-Bait Guests and the other companies. “These MoUs indicate the desire of all parties to achieve joint cooperation in order to render services in the commercial, investment and development fields and to achieve constructive cooperation that serves the public interest and achieves the Kingdom’s ambitious vision of receiving 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030,” he added.

Moreover, Al-Bait Guests’ participation in Hajj Expo 2023 is aligned with the national Hajj initiatives that aim to develop and enhance the experience of pilgrims. The company’s products were displayed using artificial intelligence technologies and advanced solutions that will lead to more technological development, optimal utilization, the accomplishment of targets, and expansion in the business and intelligent solutions domains. The company also aims to render hospitality services with international quality standards and credibility in fulfilling commitments. 

It will also “continue developing and facilitating Hajj in order to allow the largest number of Muslims worldwide to have an unforgettable Hajj experience by rendering all forms of services,” a statement said.

Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive

Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive

Dakar Rally: BFGoodrich Tires conducts desert cleanup drive
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

On Jan. 9, marked as a rest day during the race, BFGoodrich, the official tire partner of the Dakar Rally since its 2002 edition, organized a desert cleaning drive in partnership with the Dakar Rally organization and the Filipinos for the Saudi Green Initiative association. In Riyadh, 40 volunteers from the public joined hands with the on-ground teams in collecting more than 70 large trash bags to be disposed of responsibly.

The cleaning drive took place as part of the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, which was held between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 15. In its efforts to unite the off-roading community, volunteers were joined by Dania Akeel, the first Saudi female to receive a license for motorcycle circuit racing, and Abdulaziz Al-Fudhili, automotive journalist and racing driver known as Saudi Stig, who participated in the cleanup.

The goal of the drive was to invite the larger community to clean up waste dumped in the desert in order to promote sustainable habits and responsible public land use to preserve the pristine desert landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Over 150 years of heritage, BFGoodrich Tires has been providing high-performance tires for those passionate about driving in any environment, now with a keen focus around its mission to respecting and protecting these environments. This cleaning drive falls in line with the brand’s first set of CSR initiatives, aimed at increasing awareness on environmental sustainability and safety among GCC markets.

“The success of this event further emboldens BFGoodrich tire’s commitment to sustainability, making way for more CSR initiatives that aim to enable sustainable desert trail use and secure a responsible green future,” a statement said.

Small businesses in KSA optimistic about growth: GoDaddy

Small businesses in KSA optimistic about growth: GoDaddy
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Small businesses in KSA optimistic about growth: GoDaddy

Small businesses in KSA optimistic about growth: GoDaddy
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, announced the results of its MENA Small Business Survey showing most small businesses in Saudi Arabia (74 percent) are optimistic about growth in their business sector in 2023. The report also stated that nearly half of respondents intend to grow their small business substantially in 2023 by expansion into new international markets (18 percent) and developing employee skills (18 percent).

The top three business sectors perceived to have the most potential growth in 2023 in the region are food and beverage (27 percent), information and communication technology (23 percent) and e-commerce solutions (21 percent). The main industries in the Kingdom that seem to have the most potential are food and beverage (22 percent), information and communication technology (20 percent), and restaurant and cafe (20 percent).

In the MENA region, two-thirds of businesses surveyed reported they acquire up to 30 percent of their customers through online channels. Furthermore, in Saudi Arabia, more than 50 percent of small businesses responded that they use over 20 percent of their revenue through e-commerce. The top digital tools used in the Kingdom were reported to be social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook as well as websites.

Selina Bieber, commercial strategy senior director, international markets at GoDaddy, said: “As we slowly recover from a global pandemic, we are starting to see increased online activity and growth among startup businesses in the Kingdom and wider region. The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey shows optimism with more sector growth in Saudi Arabia, and more and more small businesses investing in an online presence and digital tools to help acquire new customers. GoDaddy is there to support the region’s entrepreneurs and small business owners every step of the way.”

When looking at the economic outlook, small businesses reported rising fuel prices, inflation, currency fluctuations, increasing raw material costs, supply chain and COVID-19 to be the most common concerns for small businesses. Notably, respondents in the Kingdom cited changing regulations as a key area of concern.

The survey shows that 28 percent of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the MENA region expect government support for their business growth represented in the deferral of tax, rent and debt support and other expenses such as utilities. While 27 percent expect their businesses to be supported by access to market, value chains and alternative sales channels and cash grants. Additionally, two-thirds of businesses in the Kingdom said that government policies and regulations are addressing the challenges faced by small businesses.

The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey, conducted in association with YouGov, is part of the ongoing research efforts by GoDaddy to share insights and trends on startups and entrepreneurs across the region. GoDaddy offers support through digital tools, online solutions and resources available in English and Arabic languages for businesses to grow online.

stc Bahrain program to build youths’ ICT capabilities

stc Bahrain program to build youths’ ICT capabilities
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

stc Bahrain program to build youths’ ICT capabilities

stc Bahrain program to build youths’ ICT capabilities
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Registration is now open for the Bahraini youth to apply for stc Bahrain’s latest edition of the graduate development program “Jeel” (meaning “generation” in Arabic). 

The program, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Labor, the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Tamkeen, is in line with the country’s digital vision to invest in building the Bahraini youths’ ICT capabilities and competencies through world-class training and career development opportunities.

Jeel ICT is a 100 percent nationalized training program for Bahraini graduates to gain valuable work experience, skills, and knowledge that will assist them in advancing their careers. 

They will also have a chance to work with cutting-edge technologies, including, and not limited to wireless/ core network telecom, big data and AI, augmented reality/dev ops, IoT, fintech/ block chain and cyber/ information security.

The program is open for Bahraini nationals who graduated during the academic year of 2021-2022, and are aged between 20-23 years, with a strong background in engineering/ IT/ computer science. Applications can be submitted until Feb. 10 by visiting https://careers.stc.com.bh/jeelICT.

Shortlisted applicants will be announced in February, and will go through a detailed screening with rounds of evaluation of the online profiles submitted through the stc Bahrain portal.

Thirty-three selected graduates of the stc Jeel ICT program will be entitled to a one-year apprenticeship at stc Bahrain, which will include one-to-one coaching and mentoring, hands-on exposure to running the day-to-day business, contribution to business-critical projects, professional development including skill sets through meetings and presentations and the best business schools.

Upon completion of the 12-month program period, a number of the Jeel ICT graduate trainees will be offered a full-time employment opportunity at the company.

The stc Bahrain Jeel ICT program features a strong professional development plan, which is designed to offer graduates a learning environment with real-time exposure to stc Bahrain departments, including human resources, technology, finance, government affairs, legal, wholesale and enterprise, as well as commercial. The program will offer graduates on-the-job training, interactive workshops, one-on-one career coaching sessions, mock interview sessions, and short-term projects.

Emirates taps Inmarsat for high-speed inflight connectivity

Emirates taps Inmarsat for high-speed inflight connectivity
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Emirates taps Inmarsat for high-speed inflight connectivity

Emirates taps Inmarsat for high-speed inflight connectivity
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Emirates has selected Inmarsat as the inflight connectivity provider for its incoming fleet of Airbus A350s, as part of a commitment by the UAE airline to ensure passengers “fly better.”

The milestone agreement marks an expansion of the long-standing partnership between Emirates and Inmarsat. It will enable the airline to provide advanced, high-speed inflight broadband using Inmarsat’s award-winning GX Aviation solution onboard 50 Airbus A350s, which enter service from 2024. As a result, passengers will be able to stay connected with family and friends, browse the internet and enjoy social media, all from the comfort of their seats.

The Airbus A350s will be the first Emirates aircraft to take advantage of Inmarsat’s Global Xpress satellite network, which powers the world’s first and only globally available high-speed broadband network, ensuring passengers can enjoy uninterrupted global connectivity, no matter their destination. 

The GX network currently consists of five Ka-band satellites and will be further enhanced with the addition of seven more satellite payloads as part of Inmarsat’s fully funded technology roadmap. This includes two Inmarsat-6s, the most sophisticated commercial communications satellites ever built, both of which are scheduled to enter service this year.

These will be followed by three additional satellites in geostationary orbit — adding speed, capacity, and resilience — and two in highly elliptical orbit, which launch later this year and enter service next year, enabling the world’s only commercial mobile broadband service for aircraft flying in higher elevations and across the Arctic, such as routes between the Middle East and North America.

William Huot-Marchand, Inmarsat Aviation’s senior vice president of inflight connectivity, said: “We are delighted that Emirates has joined the GX Aviation family. This will be the first fleet with Emirates to be equipped with our highly advanced GX Aviation solution. 

“GX Aviation is well positioned to meet growing passenger expectations around a digital onboard experience, offering high-speed connectivity with uninterrupted global coverage across all flight routes, even over the Arctic.”

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said: “Delivering a world-class onboard experience has always been paramount to Emirates and we understand the importance of being connected during flights.”

Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supplier partners to ensure all our aircraft offer Wi-Fi connectivity. We look forward to finding ways and options to improve the connectivity on-board our aircraft by utilizing GX Aviation for our Airbus A350 fleet.” 

Inmarsat’s latest Passenger Experience Survey found that more than three-quarters (77 percent) of passengers worldwide say inflight Wi-Fi is important to them — 40 percent more than before the pandemic. Moreover, 97 percent say they now use their personal devices onboard, so it is clear that providing a reliable, high-quality, and continuous connection is crucial to giving passengers the best experience.

