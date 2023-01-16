Ajdan launches mixed-use project ‘Infiniti’ in Alkhobar

Ajdan, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading mixed-use, lifestyle developers and the company behind the popular Ajdan Waterfront in Alkhobar, has unveiled its latest destination: Infiniti by Ajdan. The development will cover a total land area of 45,510 square meters. This integrated mixed-use landmark project overlooking the eastern coast of Alkhobar, will consist of more than 480 residential units in three high-rise towers of 35, 40 and 45 floors respectively, flanked by 20,000 square meters of retail, food and beverage offerings, and other mixed-use space. Ajdan has also announced that a world-renowned international architectural studio will be lead architects on the project, setting it apart in design and delivery.

The destination carries the name Infiniti — derived from the spectacular pools integrated in the development’s design — acting as a connective tissue across the foot of the three towers, and giving the space an infinite and captivating feel. With stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Infiniti promises to be a timeless destination that embodies Ajdan’s vision for an upscale, 360-degree lifestyle experience.

The retail development will include a luxury shopping boulevard, as well as fine dining and premium casual concepts, and is set to attract leading national and international brands. Sitting among beautiful landscaping and water features, Infiniti by Ajdan’s retail village aims to capture the spirit of the developer’s current flagship project, Ajdan Waterfront, by creating airy, lively outdoor space. Ultimately, Infiniti by Ajdan aims to be both a home for locals and expats, as well as cement the Eastern Province as a destination for visitors from across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan, said: “Infiniti by Ajdan represents the culmination of Ajdan’s design-first vision. Ajdan aims to transform people’s lifestyle and mindset toward a more open society that will help drive the investment inwards in Saudi Arabia, especially in terms of entertainment and tourism growth. This project will be the Eastern Province’s foremost, premium mixed development.”

Ajdan’s project portfolio is currently focused on three main cities — Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah — with plans on the horizon for rapid expansion into other cities and regions of Saudi Arabia.

In Alkhobar, their developments span Ajdan Waterfront (including Ajdan Walk and the soon to open Fairmont Hotel), Bayfront, and now, Infiniti by Ajdan.

Ajdan Walk, the first completed component of the Ajdan Waterfront development, opened in 2019 and has since proven a huge success. The now-bustling Ajdan Walk enjoys a unique location in the heart of Alkhobar and features the first food village in the Eastern Province with many leading international food brands located in and around Boulevard Street.

Ajdan recently announced the SR250 million ($66.6 million) Bayfront project in Alkhobar. Bayfront will be a mixed-use project located on the northern part of Alkhobar’s beach, spanning over 100,000 square meters.