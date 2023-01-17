Saudi Arabia slashes Umrah insurance cost by 63% for overseas pilgrims 

You are here

The ministry said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to facilitate more pilgrims to perform Umrah, the Saudi government has reduced the cost of comprehensive insurance by 63 percent for overseas Umrah performers.  

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cut the cost from SR235 ($62) to SR87 with effect from Jan. 10.  

Saudi Arabia’s unified insurance policy for Umrah is meant to cover all the pilgrims coming from outside of the Kingdom for the Islamic pilgrimage. 

As part of a visa procedure, pilgrims are required to take Umrah insurance that covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation.  

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters. The insurance also covers returning the body of the deceased to his country in the case of death, and blood money issued by a court ruling. 

It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation.  

The ministry said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.  

The ministry added that intending Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity, and know service providers.  

Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that those who obtained tourist and commercial visas would now be allowed to perform the Umrah pilgrimage during their stay in Saudi Arabia.  The system allows people to obtain a tourist visa, valid for 12 months, upon arrival at one of the Saudi airports without the need for a prior application. The visa holders will be allowed to visit the cities and regions all over the Kingdom.   

The visa applicants shall be from those countries that are included among the countries eligible for obtaining the electronic visa. Regarding those who are holders of American, UK and Schengen visas, their visas shall be valid and bear an entry stamp from the issuing country.  

Furthermore, the Hajj package prices this year start from SR3,984, a big decrease from 2021, when the first basic package started from SR12,000. 

Topics: Saudi Umrah pilgrims Insurance

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

DAVOS: Scaling down anti-climate finance is a vital part of the world’s sustainability revolution, former US Vice President Al Gore insisted as he hit out at the ongoing subsidies for fossil fuels.

Gore, now chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP, made the comments during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Tuesday, as he talked up the speed with which countries are pursuing green energy solutions.

The recent announcement from the world meteorological organization that the first crisis of the global atmosphere is now receding is evidence for progress in the battle against climate change, he added.

“We need to scale up climate finance, but we need desperately to scale down anti-climate finance, and we are still subsidizing fossil fuels globally at a rate 42 times larger than the subsidies for the shift towards renewables and EVs,” said Gore.  

He further identified the need for effective financing, and for the public sector’s role in providing policies that enable the private sector to invest more freely, specifically in developing and emerging markets.  

Gore added: “My partners and I believe very strongly that the world is going through a sustainability revolution that has the scale of the industrial revolution coupled with the pace of the digital revolution.”

He hit out at the funding options available to growing economies, arguing that while some 88 percent of the projected increases in emissions come from the developing countries, “they do not have practical access to private capital today.”  

In the previous year, 90 percent of all the new electricity generation installed globally was renewable, primarily wind and solar, and 86 percent of that financing came through private capital.  

“But if you’re in Nigeria, you have to pay interest rates seven times larger than a European or North American country. It’s absolutely insane.” 

“If we have a global allocation system for capital that deprives the vast majority of people who live in developing countries from any meaningful access then we’re kidding ourselves and we have no credibility,” he added.

Gore concluded that in order to overcome this challenge there had to be reform of multilateral development banks, and he added: “We need new leadership at the world bank, we need them to scale up the leverage and vastly increase the amounts that are committed, and we need to reign in the anti-climate activities of the fossil industries.”  

The former vice president went on to say that the so-called revolution was boosted with the recent technological advances - new levels of hyper efficiency, blockchain, and new information tools like artificial intelligent and machine learning among others.  

“Executive teams are finding a new ability to manage protons, electrons, atoms, molecules, genes, and proteins with the same proficiency that the IT companies have demonstrated in managing bits,” said Gore.

Topics: WEF 2023 Al Gore fossil fuels

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stands to draw enough large-scale investment thanks to its access to natural resources, regulatory changes, and its young population, according to the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim. 

“We have the right kind of incentive structures and governance and processes in order to attract the right kind of investors for the right kind of returns for them as partners,” Alibrahim told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 

The Saudi government has made more than 700 regulatory changes as it seeks to attract investors, said Alibrahim. “We’re very serious about our diversification efforts,” he added. “We’re open, and we’re talking to all partners who’re interested in the Saudi story.” 

Saudi Arabia saw the most robust increase in employment in almost five years as business conditions in its non-oil economy improved at a slightly slower pace at the end of last year following a surge. 

“We still want to create more jobs, and we want to even reach higher levels,” said Alibrahim. He doesn’t see higher interest rates impacting the Saudi private sector. 

With the highest growth rate among the G20 countries, continuous efforts to diversify the economy and a healthy inflow of foreign direct investment, Saudi Arabia’s market performance has also been resilient. 

“Tadawul is by far the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, and it is seeking to become a regional center with cross-listings of companies from other countries in the Gulf,” Waleed Rasromani, corporate mergers and acquisitions partner of Dubai and Riyadh at Linklaters, a UK-based multinational law firm had told Arab News earlier. 

Intense merger and acquisition activity combined with significant growth in initial public offerings have led the Kingdom’s market to evolve and is expected to carry that momentum into 2023. 

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia would maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries despite economic headwinds. 

The Saudi Capital Market Authority is also focused on raising institutional investor turnover to 41 percent of the total market turnover by the financial year of 2023. 

The Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program is another factor that enables and supports Saudi market growth. 

Excluding the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. IPO, it aimed to increase the stock market’s value as a percentage of the gross domestic product to 88 percent by 2030 from 66.5 percent in 2019.

Topics: WEF 2023 Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya
Updated 26 min 45 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • AlYahya warned a WEF panel in Davos that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy
Updated 26 min 45 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

DAVOS: Fostering collaboration and a human-centric approach in the digital economy is key to the sector’s future transformation, Deemah AlYahya, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization secretary-general, has told a Davos panel.

With so much of the global population still lacking internet access, AlYahya told the World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday that the world cannot afford to have a “digital divide between nations” and inequality between haves and have-nots.

“Looking at the speed of the digital transformation and the rapid increase of the digital economy, which is expected to be 70 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, if we don’t work together and cooperate now, we will miss out on a great opportunity,” she said.

AlYahya warned that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy — an issue which she said cannot be solved by one nation, one government or the private sector alone.

“We have to create the right methods of cooperation within the digital ecosystem to create a global inclusive digital economy, and the DCO is creating that space,” she said.

“Why should we believe we can prosper without a digital economy? It is a necessity — it is increasing the quality of life of humans, improving the way we do business and helping us become more efficient.

“We should focus on how to utilize technology better to create more jobs and to increase GDP, rather than imagining a life without (a digital economy),” she added.

Putting the humanity of development at the forefront of new technologies and the investment that funds them is also vital, AlYahya said, adding: “It is so important to put the human in the center of everything we’re doing. It’s not about using technology for the sake of technology.”

Through visits to DCO member countries, AlYahya has learned the priorities of each individual state. She said that one member state only had 20 percent of its population connected to an acceptable Internet standard, but was in the process of creating a cryptocurrency policy.

This, she warned, is the wrong approach.

“Where should we be putting our bets? The more we look at these technologies and follow hype, we’re missing out on actual infrastructure that will enable the youth in these countries to create innovations that will serve their countries.”

AlYahya added that the DCO and other organizations are helping to make sure government regulation on new technologies within the digital economy is encouraging, rather than stifling, innovation.

“The narrative and the mindset should change,” she said. “The more technologies are created, and because governments don’t understand them, the more they are regulated in a way that doesn’t help them to thrive, so we strive to make sure the private sector is involved in the co-creation and design of policy, and regulations,” she said.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 45.55 points — or 0.42 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,682.90. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 8.12 points to fnish at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.27 percent to close at 19,267.65. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index came in at SR4.03 billion ($1.07 billion), with 146 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 64 advancing. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.07 percent to SR87. The other gainers were Wataniya Insurance Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co., Americana Restaurants International and BinDawood Holding Co. 

The worst performer of the day was Arab National Bank, which slid 4.03 percent to SR28.60. The other losers were Saudi Investment Bank, Knowledge Economic City, Jabal Omar Development Co. and Saudi British Bank. 

Among industrial sectors, the Energy Index increased 0.14 percent to 5,430.97 led by the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri. Its share price increased by 1.27 percent to SR27.95. Moreover, Arabian Drilling Co. and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. increased by 0.79 percent and 0.16 percent to close at SR128 and SR32.10, respectively.  

The Materials Index rose 0.24 percent to 6,665 points. The large-cap sector ascent was led by Advanced Petrochemical Co., which gained 3.49 percent to end at SR44.50. Similarly, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. increased by 2.54 percent and 1.50 percent to close at SR26.25 and SR74.40, respectively.  

However, the Capital Goods Index fell 1.51 percent to 5,670.34. The fall was led by Riyadh Cables, which grew 0.48 percent to SR42.20, emerging as the only stock to close positively.  

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. informed the exchange that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saline Water Conversion Corp. to strengthen strategic cooperation to consolidate economic ties between both parties, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The MoU focuses on cooperation in waste conversion and recycling, areas of contribution to the goals of sustainable development, and means to enhance contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative through waste recycling and the exchange of expertise. 

The MoU duration is one year, renewable. 

Dallah Healthcare Co. also announced that negotiations with the selling shareholders of Dr. Mohammad bin Rashed Al Faqih & Partners Co. to purchase all their shares terminated without an agreement.  

DHC said that the proposed deal would not be completed this time, adding that there is no financial impact from the termination of negotiations. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop

OPEC says Chinese oil demand to rebound in 2023 after drop
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC said on Tuesday Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023.

World demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million barrels per day, or 2.2 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report, unchanged from last month's forecast, which had ended a series of downgrades.

OPEC sounded upbeat on the world economy's prospects this year, even though it still expects a relative slowdown, saying growth last year in the US and the euro zone had surpassed previous forecasts.

"The global momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023," OPEC said in the report.

"Chinese oil demand is on course to rebound due to the recent relaxation of the country's zero-COVID-19 measures," it said in a separate section, adding that plans to expand fiscal spending were also likely to support demand.

OPEC expects Chinese demand to grow by 510,000 bpd in 2023. Last year, the country's oil use posted its first contraction for years due to the COVID containment measures.

The report also showed that OPEC's production rose in December, even after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market, led by a rebound in Nigeria which is exempt from voluntary supply cuts.

OPEC said its crude oil output in December rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.97 million bpd.

Topics: China Oil OPEC

