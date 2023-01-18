You are here

Borderless partnerships critical for energy transition in Middle East

Khaled Salem, President of Mitsubishi Power MEA
Khaled Salem, President of Mitsubishi Power MEA
As the Middle East region concludes hosting COP27, there is escalating momentum among member countries to accelerate their energy transition, with countries announcing additional targets to further reduce emissions. A case in point, the UAE now intends to cut carbon emissions by 31 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Saudi Arabia has set its sights on becoming a global supplier of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen, aiming to produce 4 million mt/year of clean hydrogen by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2060.

The stakes are high — climate change is a real concern for the Middle East, which is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world. In a recent blog, the IMF said a one-degree Celsius rise in five of the hottest countries (Bahrain, Djibouti, Mauritania, Qatar and the UAE) results in an immediate decline in per capita economic growth of around two percentage points.

Beyond soaring temperatures which impact lives and food production, rich Gulf nations also face depleted freshwater resources within 50 years, with the outcome worse for poorer states.

Energy transition a key priority across region

With energy transition now ranking among the highest priorities for Middle East policy makers, the key question is what is the ideal pathway to get there?

The UAE’s Climate Change Special Envoy Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber noted at a recent forum that making the energy transition will require a “practical, realistic and collaborative approach to ensure that it is just and addresses the triple challenges of climate progress, energy security and economic prosperity.” Al-Jaber is also the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group CEO and managing director of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

In this context, the pressing need to scale up cleantech solutions requires new forms of investment with new incentives. This means rethinking the traditional fossil fuel investment model, where infrastructure and the costs of rigs, refineries and pipeline networks are covered by a return profile that lasts for decades.

Investments in low-carbon solutions such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage, come with another first for the energy industry - demand grows with supply, adding another dimension to the challenges of developing them to operate at scale.

The Middle East can play a key role in guaranteeing the world’s security of inexpensive gas supply while simultaneously lowering its carbon cost through increased efficiency and reduced emissions. Hydrogen technologies can be increasingly integrated into natural gas infrastructure and be leveraged to further reduce emissions and pave the way for a carbon neutral energy system. These solutions are already being put to work.

And energy players are already launching clean energy projects in partnership with governments across the Middle East.

Energy investments in the Middle East and North Africa have been rising - they are projected to grow nine percent in the next five years to more than $879 billion. About 98 GW of new renewables capacity is planned across the region, with 39 GW due to come on stream by 2025.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar are also investing in pioneering clean energy projects locally, with the aim of solidifying the region as a hub for the development of clean technologies and a major exporter of hydrogen fuel.

The UAE has invested over $40 billion in clean energy over the last 15 years and has plans to invest $160 billion in clean and renewable energy sources over the next 30 years on the road to net-zero. Dubai is aiming for 75 percent of its energy to come from clean sources by 2050.

Saudi Arabia is also actively working to bolster its hydrogen capacity as a low-carbon alternative to oil, putting itself at the center of global production over the next decade.

Over the past decade, Egypt has embarked on an ambitious energy policy reform program, including a set target to have 40 percent of its electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2035.

However, as these projects will take time to come to fruition, we must embrace interim solutions to assist us in reducing emissions. Natural gas is one approach to achieve this because it emits two-thirds less CO2 than coal when used to generate power.

More specifically, modernizing existing conventional plants or boilers by enabling fuel conversion to natural gas, hydrogen or other carbon free fuels is a practical and important milestone to enable countries across the region to deliver on their ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonization goals. By converting to natural gas, carbon dioxide emissions per kWh can be reduced by 30 percent compared to oil firing. Fuel conversion, with the installation of highly efficient gas turbines with more than 64 percent combined cycle efficiency, can also lead to substantial fuel savings.

Recently, Mitsubishi Power signed a full turnkey contract with Egypt’s Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company to provide advanced hydrogen fuel conversion technology solutions and support the company in achieving its decarbonization goals. The solution will be installed at the ARNPC refinery plant in Alexandria, which provides 30 percent of Egypt’s gasoline supply for domestic consumption. This will help ANRPC achieve their commercial goals while also reducing their carbon footprint by 22,000 tons annually. This project will enable the plant’s existing boiler to fire up to 100 percent hydrogen by the end of 2023.

Collaborations across nations and companies needed

Providing energy needs and combating climate change will require cooperation across borders and public and private sectors, where all will benefit from implementing the required changes while accelerating their clean energy solutions at scale.

These borderless partnerships will enable the sharing of technology, know-how and skills transfers with governments sharing experiences and lessons learned in the areas of research, pilot projects and others. It will also encourage supply chain integration and reducing barriers for the movement of goods and services when it comes to technologies that are critical to energy transition. It will further enable cost efficiencies when it comes to infrastructure and grid integration and synergies in energy supply and demand profiles across borders.

The UAE government-hosted, inaugural Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2022 was a case in point. It brought together senior government officials and high-level company executives from across the region and beyond. The various challenges and benefits of the energy transition were discussed at length during the conference, which also had senior UN representatives weighing in. This is the type of constructive forum that will not only help to realize energy transition for nations, but also accelerate it.

In parallel, now is also a crucial time for growing collaborations between the public and private sectors to drive climate technology and innovation, especially in terms of hydrogen.

Recently, ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company announced they would join the UAE’s state-owned holding company Mubadala as shareholders in the clean-energy company Masdar. The partnership is designed to increase Masdar’s renewable energy capacity to 50 GW by 2030 and to create a global clean energy powerhouse, with a focus on areas such as green hydrogen and renewables. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy has also announced the development of its hydrogen policy and regulatory framework to further accelerate the UAE’s national hydrogen strategy.

Achieving net-zero will come with a cost to both the public and private sector, but it is a crucial investment to be made today for future generations and more importantly, for our planet.

  • Khaled Salem, President of Mitsubishi Power MEA

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India, has announced its entry into the GCC food market with the acquisition of Nirapara, an Indian traditional food brand. This announcement comes after Wipro’s earlier statement of its foray into the food business in India and international markets. The company aims to become a significant player in the snacks, spices and ready-to-cook industry.

Nirapara is Wipro’s 13th partnership and gives it a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment. Wipro has a significant presence in the GCC countries through well-respected brands such as Enchanteur, Yardley of London and Santoor. 

To curate a comprehensive portfolio in the FMCG space, Wipro Consumer has joined hands with Nirapara to produce an extensive range of food products, starting with spices and ready-to-cook products.

Nirapara was launched in 1976 and is known for its blended spices, especially sambar powder and chicken masala. It is one of the popular brands used by the Indian diaspora across the globe and keeping this in mind, GCC countries are the primary focus for Nirapara exports.

About 82 percent of Nirapara’s international revenue comes from the GCC countries. Moreover, 40 percent of their GCC business is from the UAE and 30 percent is from Saudi Arabia. The company’s products are also sold in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care, said: “We are thrilled to enter the food market in the GCC countries with Nirapara, the brand which is trusted by Indians across the world. We recognize that spices are core to Indian style cooking and are slowly being used by more people around the world. There is a huge opportunity in this space for introducing products under a brand that has been loved and trusted by consumers for years and in a market that has a demand for authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes and other ready-to-cook formats.”

He added: “With this partnership, we aspire to be a holistic stop for consumers’ search for flavors that remind them of home, giving them access to everything from spices to ready-to-cook dishes that they relish and love, from back home.”

Priyadarshee Panigrahi, senior general manager, Wipro Consumer Care, Middle East, said: “We are excited to welcome Nirapara in our brand portfolio beyond Enchanteur and Yardley of London and entering a new segment. The ready-to-cook category is an exciting space, and one can give a lot of exciting offerings not only to Indian consumers, but also to consumers from the entire Indian Subcontinent, living outside India. Our strong understanding of the consumer and market, coupled with our robust distribution network will help grow this segment multifold.”

Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play, the largest innovation platform in the world that aims to support local talent and startups while sourcing innovation for its partners, has recently completed the first year of its journey in Saudi Arabia with a number of accomplishments. The global innovation giant has accelerated the growth and expansion of more than 90 promising local and regional startups thus far in the Kingdom, by providing them with mentorship, support to get funded and all that it takes to secure business development opportunities. Plug and Play also assisted in the creation of more than 450 highly skilled jobs through Misk Accelerator startups.

Plug and Play acts as a catalyst for the innovation and technology scene through the establishment of a unique local ecosystem that connects leading Saudi organizations with the brightest startups, keeping all sides at the forefront of industry trends. Aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 national transformation goals, Plug and Play bridges the gap between Silicon Valley and Saudi Arabia, and promotes bold projects and ideas that make a bigger impact, with actual economic value.

Misk Accelerator powered by Plug and Play rapidly established itself as one of the Middle East’s leading and most renowned accelerators. The program targets seed-stage tech startups operating in or expanding into the Saudi market, with the goal of placing them on a rapid growth trajectory through an intensive training program that offers a hybrid experience (in-person and virtual) and several training modules, such as business strategy, product development, growth hacking, pitching, and fundraising. After three successful cohorts, Misk Accelerator has propelled the growth of more than 60 top-tier startups, which have raised more than $75 million in funding.

In addition, Plug and Play embarked on a fascinating chapter with the launch of the first-of-its-kind “T5 Accelerator” program focusing on smart cities, in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority. Utilizing its worldwide expertise, the Plug and Play team successfully identified the most innovative startups with the highest growth potential. To date, the 12 handpicked startups who participated in and graduated from the program have accumulated almost $30 million in funding. 

Henrik Peter Bærentsen, director at Plug and Play Saudi Arabia, said: “We are thrilled, grateful, and honored to have received such a positive welcome from leading Saudi corporations, government agencies and entities, and venture capitalists. The nation has such an abundance of energy and potential, and Plug and Play is committed to supporting and enabling the growth of local startups and talent, here in the Kingdom and beyond. We are confident about 2023 and eager to launch exciting new initiatives that will touch on even more aspects of Saudi Arabia’s aspiring Vision 2030.” 

“We want to play a vital role in supporting the expansion and transformation of the Saudi economy by assisting more businesses to scale and thrive,” added Abdullah Al-Akeel, director of Plug and Play Saudi Arabia. “At Plug and Play, we strive to build an ecosystem of change-makers who will push the Kingdom’s economy faster and more resiliently toward our leadership’s Vision 2030 goals. Thus, we will continue to support the best-of-breed tech startups, whether early-stage or advanced, by providing them with all of the training, resources and tools they need to accelerate their growth and expand in the Kingdom.”

After all, this year Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, which pushes our ambitions higher.”

In 2023, Plug and Play aims to make an even greater impact in the Kingdom. The Silicon Valley-based platform is preparing to launch a new program in collaboration with MCIT, the second cohort of its NCA program, and the fourth cohort of the hugely successful Misk Accelerator.

Alsulaiman Group has acquired the exclusive franchise rights for Circle K convenience stores in Saudi Arabia. The investment will support the growth of the Circle K brand in the Kingdom.

Circle K offers a wide range of fast and friendly services, including fresh food, hot and cold beverages and other convenience products, as well as fuel, car wash, and in a growing number of locations, electric vehicle charging.

Established in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, US, Circle K is part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility headquartered in Laval, Canada. With Circle K as its global brand, Couche-Tard’s network today consists of more than 14,300 locations across 24 countries and territories, including approximately 1,900 franchise locations in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania.

ASG manages an ecosystem of businesses across three different sectors, including omni-channel retail, logistic services and retail real estate. These businesses include IKEA Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Flow Progressive Logistics, Ehteraf Real Estate Development, a joint venture with Livspace, along with strategic investments in e-commerce fulfillment service Salasa, and Cartlow, a reverse logistics and recommerce platform.

Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of ASG, said: “Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is experiencing accelerated population growth and internal migration toward concentrated metropolitan areas. Therefore, there is a growing opportunity for quality convenience stores to operate in areas with high traffic, such as office towers, gas stations, airports and train stations.”

In addition to increasing its presence in metropolitan centers, ASG plans to pilot a sub-franchising model to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Circle K platform to launch their businesses and expand the brand’s services to the wider population across the Kingdom.

Ajdan, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading mixed-use, lifestyle developers and the company behind the popular Ajdan Waterfront in Alkhobar, has unveiled its latest destination: Infiniti by Ajdan. The development will cover a total land area of 45,510 square meters. This integrated mixed-use landmark project overlooking the eastern coast of Alkhobar, will consist of more than 480 residential units in three high-rise towers of 35, 40 and 45 floors respectively, flanked by 20,000 square meters of retail, food and beverage offerings, and other mixed-use space. Ajdan has also announced that a world-renowned international architectural studio will be lead architects on the project, setting it apart in design and delivery.

The destination carries the name Infiniti — derived from the spectacular pools integrated in the development’s design — acting as a connective tissue across the foot of the three towers, and giving the space an infinite and captivating feel. With stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Infiniti promises to be a timeless destination that embodies Ajdan’s vision for an upscale, 360-degree lifestyle experience. 

The retail development will include a luxury shopping boulevard, as well as fine dining and premium casual concepts, and is set to attract leading national and international brands. Sitting among beautiful landscaping and water features, Infiniti by Ajdan’s retail village aims to capture the spirit of the developer’s current flagship project, Ajdan Waterfront, by creating airy, lively outdoor space. Ultimately, Infiniti by Ajdan aims to be both a home for locals and expats, as well as cement the Eastern Province as a destination for visitors from across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan, said: “Infiniti by Ajdan represents the culmination of Ajdan’s design-first vision. Ajdan aims to transform people’s lifestyle and mindset toward a more open society that will help drive the investment inwards in Saudi Arabia, especially in terms of entertainment and tourism growth. This project will be the Eastern Province’s foremost, premium mixed development.”

Ajdan’s project portfolio is currently focused on three main cities — Alkhobar, Riyadh and Jeddah — with plans on the horizon for rapid expansion into other cities and regions of Saudi Arabia.

In Alkhobar, their developments span Ajdan Waterfront (including Ajdan Walk and the soon to open Fairmont Hotel), Bayfront, and now, Infiniti by Ajdan. 

Ajdan Walk, the first completed component of the Ajdan Waterfront development, opened in 2019 and has since proven a huge success. The now-bustling Ajdan Walk enjoys a unique location in the heart of Alkhobar and features the first food village in the Eastern Province with many leading international food brands located in and around Boulevard Street.

Ajdan recently announced the SR250 million ($66.6 million) Bayfront project in Alkhobar. Bayfront will be a mixed-use project located on the northern part of Alkhobar’s beach, spanning over 100,000 square meters.

Under the patronage of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services company was launched at the second Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, part of Hajj Expo 2023, which was held from Jan. 9-12 at Jeddah Superdome. The company is an affiliate of the Motawif Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co. 

The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah region. 

Hajj Expo 2023 was attended by officials from multiple Islamic countries, representatives from international and local companies, thought leaders, change-makers, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, with the aim to enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims during Hajj and make them more sustainable.

Chairman of the Board Fawaz Abdullah Danish said a number of memorandums of understanding were signed between Al-Bait Guests and other companies, namely Adilla Company, Perfect Dimension Corporation, INK, Al-Zamazameh Company, HR-Structures and Artificial Intelligence Consulting Office. 

Danish said the MoUs are in line with the objectives of Al-Bait Guests and the other companies. “These MoUs indicate the desire of all parties to achieve joint cooperation in order to render services in the commercial, investment and development fields and to achieve constructive cooperation that serves the public interest and achieves the Kingdom’s ambitious vision of receiving 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030,” he added.

Moreover, Al-Bait Guests’ participation in Hajj Expo 2023 is aligned with the national Hajj initiatives that aim to develop and enhance the experience of pilgrims. The company’s products were displayed using artificial intelligence technologies and advanced solutions that will lead to more technological development, optimal utilization, the accomplishment of targets, and expansion in the business and intelligent solutions domains. The company also aims to render hospitality services with international quality standards and credibility in fulfilling commitments. 

It will also “continue developing and facilitating Hajj in order to allow the largest number of Muslims worldwide to have an unforgettable Hajj experience by rendering all forms of services,” a statement said.

