Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 5.61 points to close at 1,479.76, the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.11 percent to close at 19,053.46. (Shutterstock)
Updated 41 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Updated 41 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Wednesday fell 18.86 points — or 0.18 percent — to close at 10,664.04.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 5.61 points to close at 1,479.76, the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.11 percent to close at 19,053.46.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR3.92 billion ($1.04 billion), with 137 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 65 advancing.  

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 8.41 percent to SR72.20. The other gainers were Dur Hospitality Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance.  

The worst performer of Wednesday was Alinma Bank, which slid 4.05 percent to SR32. The other losers were Qassim Cement Co, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co, Saudi National Bank and Arab National Bank.  

Among sectoral indices, the Banks Index declined by 1.13 percent to 11,430.02 points. Out of eight constituent stocks, five dropped. On the other hand, Amlak International Finance Co, Riyad Bank and Bank Aljazira booked marginal gains to close at SR14.98, SR31.75 and SR18.84, respectively.  

The Food & Beverages Index was the top grosser as it rose 2.01 percent and ended at 4,890.18. Five out of the eight constituent stocks gained, while the rest lost. Almarai Co. was the top performer as it surged 3.15 percent to SR55.7. Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. increased 1.5 percent to SR48.65. Savola Group climbed 0.88 percent to SR28.6.  

The Energy Index, meanwhile, edged up 0.24 percent to 5,444.15, led by Arabian Drilling Co., which advanced 3.91 percent to SR133. Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. also progressed 2.44 percent to SR79.80.   

On the announcements front, Saudi Telecom Co. informed Tadawul that it sold a vacant land plot in Al Murjan, Al Khobar, for SR1.378 billion, excluding real estate transaction tax and brokerage fees.  

The telecom operator said the land spanning 4.1 million square meters was sold at SR336 per sqm through a public auction to Hasan Abdulrahman Alqahtani.  

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. also revealed to Tadawul its plan to shut down some of its production units, starting from March 1 to April 14, 2023, for scheduled periodic maintenance.  

The petrochemical firm will close its ethylene glycol/oxide unit for 28 days, the polycarbonate unit for 40 days and the phenolic unit for 20 days. In addition, the amines and ethoxylate units will each come to a halt for 28 days.

The financial impact of this shutdown is assessed at SR147 million, according to the current average selling prices, which will be realized during the first half of 2023.  

Meanwhile, Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT will pay a cash dividend of 1.3 percent, or SR0.13 a unit, to unitholders for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, fund manager Mulkia Investment Co. said in a filing to the Saudi Exchange.  

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022

National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia's economy with over $36bn in 2022

National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund boosted the Kingdom’s economy by approving financing and support worth over SR135 billion ($36 billion) in 2022, according to a report.

The NDF’s quarterly report outlined the various initiatives spearheaded by the fund to achieve social, economic and cultural goals envisioned in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

NDF’s development ecosystem also signed a financing agreement with NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. to establish the largest green hydrogen production plant in the world as Saudi Arabia continues its sustainability journey.

Another example was the support offered to the Saudi electric car company CEER, with the report saying: “As part of the ecosystem’s efforts to support environmental sustainability in the industrial sector, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund offered strategic development financing to CEER company to establish the first Saudi electric car company and empower it to compete in this growing sector.”

The report further pointed out that the NDF has issued its approval to establish the SIDB Investment Co. to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry, raising private sector’s investments in financed projects, and attracting local and international investors to invest in the targeted sectors.

The total approved loans by SIDB in 2022 exceeded SR14 billion, spanning across various sectors including industry, energy, mining, and logistics.

“SIDB also conducted 95 programs and seminars through its educational academy, benefiting more than 9000 trainees,” the report added.

The Tourism Development Fund, which also allocates financing, launched the “Awn Tourism for Hospitality” program for micro and small enterprises in the fourth quarter of 2022, and it aims to support new enterprises, develop, and modernize existing ones with flexible financing solutions by allocating up to SR10 million with an extended repayment period of 10 years.

To enrich Arabic content, the Cultural Development Fund signed a partnership agreement with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture to cooperate in developing cultural projects, spreading knowledge, and encouraging national talents locally and globally.

In 2022, the Real Estate Development Fund approved loans worth value over SR72 billion, while the social development fund financed over SR13 billion to 150,000 individuals and SR5 billion to 8,600 enterprises.

The report further added that the total support provided by the Human Resource Development Fund exceeded SR6.5 billion.

The Saudi EXIM Bank continued its efforts to enable Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in global markets, by providing credit facilities exceeding SR 14.6 billion since the beginning of 2022.

Another financial institution, the Small and Medium Enterprise bank, launched its activities last month to boost SMEs’ financing, raise their share of the gross domestic product, and act as a primary catalyst for the sector.

The report added that the Agricultural Development Fund approved loans worth SR6.3 billion in 2022.

Topics: Saudi national development fund

Deep tech firms are answering to sustainable development goals, European Commissioner for Innovation tells WEF

Deep tech firms are answering to sustainable development goals, European Commissioner for Innovation tells WEF
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Deep tech firms are answering to sustainable development goals, European Commissioner for Innovation tells WEF

Deep tech firms are answering to sustainable development goals, European Commissioner for Innovation tells WEF
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: While close to 94 percent of so-called deep technology firms are signed up to Sustainable Development Goals designed to boost education and innovation, there is still need to do more, according to a leading European politician.

Speaking during the “Rewriting the global Resilience” panel at the World Economic Forum, Mariya Gabriel – the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth – warned that despite the huge uptake in this area, companies still needed to view education spending as an investment, not a cost.

She also stressed the importance of accelerating procedures and continuing to invest in building an ecosystem that connects with local innovation.

‘Deep Tech’ focuses on tackling sizeable scientific or engineering challenges, and can be both start-up firms or present in the research and development divisions of established companies.

“The main challenge now really is to see investment in education not as a cost but as a real investment because behind all these good companies, good innovations, brilliant examples, we have brilliant people with the necessary skills and competencies,” Gabriel explained.

Looking through a resilience driven lens, she added that it is also important to not only produce technologies or prototypes but to see how those technologies can build and propel resilience.

Also speaking at the same panel, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation of Government Rania Al-Mashat stressed the importance of collective collaboration between the government and the private sector when it comes to building resilience.

“It's not just a government being resilient without the private sector being resilient, it’s really a collective action because, at the end of the day, we’ve seen that crises when they happen it’s the financial crisis that affects everyone. If it’s a crisis where the private sector and banks are involved, then again it affects growth and it affects governments and so forth,” the minister highlighted.

That said, the private sector should and must be aware of the Nationally Determined Contributions on as well as bigger plans and goals, she added.

“Governments today are putting out development projects which include private-public partnerships and are trying to catalyze the private sector,” Al-Mashat emphasized.

Also present at the panel, Robin Vince, CEO of American corporate investment banking company BNY Mellon, spoke on how being resilient is actually a commercial endeavor.

“Economies around the world rely on the financial sector to be resilient to be able to weather downturns in the general state of the economy,” Vince said.

According to the CEO, the eight biggest banking institutions in the US alone added $500 billion worth of capital to their balance sheets since the financial crisis as an investment in resilience.

Launched in 1971, the World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental and lobbying organization committed to improving the state of the world.

Topics: WEF 2023 deep tech

Technology helping small business to participate in global trade   

Technology helping small business to participate in global trade   
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Technology helping small business to participate in global trade   

Technology helping small business to participate in global trade   
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

DAVOS: Technology is paving the way for small businesses to participate in global trade at a much higher rate as the world pushes ahead to overcome trade barriers through multilateral cooperation, experts gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos opined.   

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Tradetech Meets Fintech,” Peggy Alford, executive vice president at PayPal, said the “regulatory and capital requirements, along with the infrastructure needs” in the past made it very difficult for small businesses to participate. 

“With technology, SMEs are able to work with banks, service providers and fintech companies to really be included in this economy of selling to the world,” she said. 

World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala agreed that digital tools are allowing more inclusion, “as they allow SMEs, women and everyone who can get online to become part of regional, national and global value chains.” 

Stressing that a set of global rules are necessary for the booming e-commerce section, she revealed that the WTO is working on an e-commerce agreement that is currently under negotiation. 

Even as small and medium enterprises try to embrace new technological tools to enhance their operations, Alford noted that small businesses are facing a lack of financing. 

She stressed the need to have multilateral cooperation, adding that countries should work together to remove the barriers in the trading sector.

WTO director general agreed that sufficient help and financing should be provided to SMEs in developing countries to bridge the gap in digitization. 

Okonjo-Iweala further pointed out that some of the global regulatory standards are making it difficult for developing countries to access finance for SMEs. 

Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE's minister of state for foreign trade, agreed that technology is going to play a major role in improving the way in which businesses are being operated in the emirate. 

“Trade barriers can be overcome only using technology. In the UAE, technology is led by the private sector, and it is always the case globally too. Technologies are usually initiated by the private sector,” he added. 

The minister further pointed out that the private sector has a huge role to play as the world embraces a technological transition. 

Stressing that the implementation of technology in businesses will not reduce the number of jobs, he said it will create more opportunities in trade, both regionally and internationally. 

“Technology is going to bring more businesses. We are not here to make anyone lose their job. More volume means, more and more jobs will get added,” said Al Zeyoudi. 

The UAE minister pointed out that governments are still operating with the same revenue models for the last 20 years, and now, it is time to reshuffle. 

“We should not be afraid to take some risks, and apply technology, as we are going to create more revenues and ensure that we are really improving the trade and economies of our countries,” said Al Zeyoudi. 

WTO director general opined that future trade should be “digital, inclusive and sustainable,” and added that digital trade is growing at an accelerated rate, especially in the cross-border data flow. 

“In 2005, digitally traded services came to about $1.6 trillion dollars, and it was growing at about 7 percent per annum. In 2021, we have about $3.7 trillion dollars, and during the pandemic, because of the demand, it has been growing at 14 percent per annum. So, it is very clear that digital is the future,” she concluded.

Topics: WEF fintech technology WTO

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Sales, technology, sustainability, are amongst the most booming hiring sectors in Saudi Arabia, newly-released LinkedIn data has revealed.

The research showed that green concerns are playing a role in the recruitment practices of companies, with environmental manager being the fastest-growing scouted job title in the Kingdom.

Back-end developer, sales representative, and human resources operations specialist also made the top ten list. 

As well as the focus on environmentalism, bolstering companies’ security arrangements are also evident in the hiring practices with security operations center analysts and cyber security managers being in the top 10, as well as the more traditional security guard roles. 

Dental assistants, talent acquisition specialists, and contract specialists were also listed.

“The increasing demand for tech roles reflects the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region. Four out of the top 10 roles in Saudi Arabia were those in the cybersecurity, data analysis and software development domains,” said LinkedIn in a press release, adding that HR and talent acquisition roles show a focus on attracting new talent to the country.

In the UAE, sales jobs were top of the list with commercial sales representative as the fastest growing job.

Filing clerk was second, followed by front-end developer, telesales specialist, and real estate agent. 

Blockchain developers were also in demand along with aircraft mechanics, immigration consultants and customer success managers. 

LinkedIn said the data showed the remote roles are on the rise again in the region, with the UAE showing a month-on-month growth in these postings of 27.7 percent in December – a figure that is one of the highest among the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets such as the UK, down 1.6 percent, Germany, down 10.5 percent, and France, down 21.6 percent.

“Hiring in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1 percent decrease in hiring compared to the same month the year before, which saw a significant post-pandemic hiring surge.  Nevertheless, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 – 37.1 percent,” added the press release.

Topics: Linkedin Digital security jobs

UAE fintech Tabby raises $58m in series C funding round to expand its product offering  

UAE fintech Tabby raises $58m in series C funding round to expand its product offering  
Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

UAE fintech Tabby raises $58m in series C funding round to expand its product offering  

UAE fintech Tabby raises $58m in series C funding round to expand its product offering  
Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Dubai-based fintech startup Tabby raised $58 million in a series C funding round from international investors as they valued the buy now, pay later service provider at $660 million.  

The company will utilize its funding to grow its product offering and expand current products into new markets, Tabyy CEO and Founder Hosam Arab told Arab News in an exclusive interview.  

“We're looking to expand our Tabby Card offering to other operating markets outside of the UAE. We're also building toward consumer financial products to help people do more with their money,” he said.  

The Tabby virtual card is a Visa card that allows shoppers to split their purchases into four payments at select in-store locations.  

Tabby managed to issue over 150,000 cards in six months with in-stores currently making 10 percent of total sales.  

The funding round saw participation from Sequoia Capital India, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, and PayPal Ventures as its first investment in the Gulf Cooperation Countries region.  

“We’re excited to grow with an incredible set of investors who believe in the opportunity to create a healthier relationship with money for consumers in a region that’s ripe for change,” Arab stated. 

The company’s virtual card is most probably set to land in Saudi Arabia as 85 percent of its sales volume is happening in the Kingdom.  

In September 2022, General Manager at Tabby Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Saja, told Arab News that the company was planning to launch the virtual card in the Kingdom after witnessing the product’s success in the UAE.  

“Tabby will continue to lead the generational shift towards fair and transparent financial products in the Middle East and North Africa region with every new product matching customer needs,” Arab stated.  

The company works with over 10,000 brands including nine out of the 10 largest retail groups in the Middle East and North Africa, and more recently launched with Noon, one of the region’s largest e-commerce marketplaces.  

Established in 2019, Tabby provides users with buy now, pay later options to facilitate a financially friendly shopping experience online and offline. 

The company operates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and recently expanded into Egypt with plans to expand even further and cover the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council.  

Last year, Tabby managed to attract more than 3 million active shoppers on its platform and grew its revenue by five times over the previous year. 

Topics: fintch UAE buy now pay later Investment funding

