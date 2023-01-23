You are here

Real Estate Future Forum kicks off with $2.7bn worth of deals signed 

Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News 
The second edition of the Real Estate Future Forum is being held in Riyadh from Jan. 23 to 25. (SPA) 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Real Estate Future Forum kicks off with $2.7bn worth of deals signed 

Real Estate Future Forum kicks off with $2.7bn worth of deals signed 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate deals worth more than SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) were signed on the opening day of an industry gathering in Saudi Arabia. 

The cooperation memorandums and agreements were inked at the second edition of the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, which is being held from Jan. 23 to 25. 

The deals were focused on real estate development and construction techniques, and the establishment of four investment funds to develop commercial, tourism and residential projects. 

The event was opened by the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, who used his inaugural speech to emphasize the importance the real estate sector has in the government’s development plans for the economy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He said that the forum will deal with 10 strategic areas, including the role of regions, governorates, ministries and secretariats in harmonizing the empowerment of the real estate sector, and regional efforts and their impact on the growth of the real estate sector in the region. 

More than 150 speakers from the Kingdom and abroad are set to address the forum, as well as an exhibition of 60 participating pavilions. 

A report from S&P Global published in December set out Saudi Arabia’s real estate ambitions as part of its Vision 2030 program for economic diversification. 

According to the report, the Kingdom has $1 trillion slated for real estate and infrastructure projects, with at least eight new cities planned predominantly along the coast of the Red Sea. 

The government is also working to ensure that home ownership among Saudi families increases to 70 percent by 2030. 

Riyadh is also earmarked to become one of the 10 largest cities in the world, as its population is projected to exceed 15 million by 2030 from around 8 million. 

On the business side, the report said: “Growing demand for office space has been supported by the post-COVID recovery and government-led economic stimulus. The surge in office leases is being driven by demand from abroad; the Ministry of Investment reported 9,400 new licenses issued to foreign companies in Q1 2022, about 19x the previous year.” 

It went on to say that average office rents have been “steadily growing”, especially as tenants switch to prime offices.  

“We expect this positive momentum to continue amid strong occupancy rates and limited new additions in the next three years,” stated the report. 

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism project Red Sea Global has awarded a nearly SR1 billion ($270 million) contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts.

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at Amaala, an ultra-luxury tourism destination located along the Kingdom’s north-western coast, across its Triple Bay masterplan.

Al-Ayuni will also work on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint as part of Amaala’s commitment towards net-zero operations.

“Today’s infrastructure deal forms a critical part of Red Sea Global’s ambition to pioneer a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, adding:“The sheer scale of the developments and our relentless pursuit of regenerative tourism require meaningful partnerships that can deliver resilient infrastructure. 

“Together with Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Company, we are confident that we can collectively shape the future of developments in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Al-Ayuni was selected based on its overall technical and commercial competencies, as well as regional and global credentials. 

Faheed Al-Ayuni, chairman of Al-Ayuni  Investment and Contracting Company, said: “Red Sea Global is a future-forward developer that is closely aligned with our legacy of innovating world-class solutions, cementing trusted relationships, and setting new benchmarks. 

“It is an honor for us to contribute to its pioneering destinations and we look forward to unlocking the full breadth of our robust capabilities to meet RSG’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

Amaala’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. 

On full completion in 2027, the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Monday gained 41.15 points — or 0.38 percent — to close at 10,765.77. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 5.96 points to close at 1,492.47, the parallel market Nomu slumped 104.49 points to end at 19,352.32. 

TASI’s total trading turnover on Monday was SR3.43 billion ($910 million), with 91 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 111 falling back. 

Red Sea International Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.88 percent to SR27.80. The other top gainers were East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, Thob Al Aseel Co., Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Saudi Industrial Export Co. 

The worst performer on Monday was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which fell 4.75 percent to SR88.20. Utility major ACWA Power also slipped 3.6 percent to SR155.20. Other top decliners were Al Hammadi Holding, Arabian Centres Co. and Kingdom Holding Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 11 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Energy Index was the top performer as it rose 1.62 percent to 5,577.23. Three of the six constituent stocks closed higher, led by Saudi Aramco, which ascended 1.69 percent to close at SR33. 

However, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh, took a 0.36 percent hit to close at SR11.80.  

The Utilities Index, however, dropped 2.11 percent to 7,299.07 to emerge as the worst-performing sector of the day, led by ACWA Power and followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. and The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu. The last two tumbled by 1.48 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Real Estate Co. informed the exchange on Jan. 23 that it signed a two-month memorandum of understanding with Al Tahaluf Real Estate Co. to establish a special purpose vehicle to develop 250 residential villa units within Al-Akaria Park Masterplan in Riyadh city, with an estimated total development cost of SR 377 million. SREC’s share price rose marginally higher to close at SR12.56. 

Moreover, Musharaka REIT Fund will pay a cash dividend of 2 percent, or SR0.20 a unit, totaling SR17.6 million, from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing to Tadawul. Its share price descended 2.89 percent to SR8.39. 

Petro Rabigh announced on Monday the gradual start of operation of phase II units ahead of the previously set deadline. The company said the turnaround maintenance would ensure the safety and stability of future operations, the reliability of the company’s production plants and improved efficiency. 

Meanwhile, East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry on Sunday sealed several contracts with NEOM at an estimated value of SR373 million. The steel pipes maker said the agreements, which entail the supply of steel water transmission pipelines to NEOM, are valid for 12 months. Its share price closed 5.18 percent higher on Monday to SR45.70. 

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO
Updated 23 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO

Madinah real estate project 11% complete in only five months: CEO
Updated 23 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: A mega mixed-used real estate development in Madinah is already more than 10 percent finished despite only being announced five months ago, according to the man responsible for its construction.

Rua Al Madinah Project will span 1.5 million sq m.  — of which 63 percent will be open and green spaces — and feature 47,000 hotel rooms.

It was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in August 2022, and speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum taking place in Riyadh on Jan. 23 Ahmed Aljuhani – CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding – gave an update on its progress.

“Through our project, we will provide 50 percent of the market’s needs,” he added.

Aljuhani noted that the scheme was created to develop the private sector, and more importantly enhance the experience of the 30 million visitors that the project is expected to accommodate in Al-Madina by 2030. 

In addition to helping achieve the goals of the Hajj, Umrah, and travel sectors outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, the development is set to revive the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.  

It will also boast nine bus stops, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles and underground parking, all of which will provide easy access to the mosque and the surrounding residential and commercial developments. 

Rua Al Madinah company has also been proclaimed as the sustainable partner of the forum, according to a recent press release.  

“We are delighted to serve as a sustainable partner of this key annual event, which has become an important platform for dialogue,” stated Aljuhani in the press release.  

“Our company is committed to the goals of the forum and we look forward to positive outcomes that will help the company apply smart solutions across its future projects. These include initiatives that place smart-city sustainability at their core to assist in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.

The second edition of Real Estate Future Forum is seeing participation from more than 30 countries and 100 speakers representing the public and private sectors.

Real estate experts are expected to work on attracting real estate investors into the country, examine the obstacles facing the sector, as well as find ways to utilize the technological upgrades in favor of the real industry in Saudi Arabia.

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA
Updated 23 January 2023
REUTERS 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 
Updated 23 January 2023
REUTERS 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 

Lazard names Al-Khatib as CEO of its investment banking business for MENA 
Updated 23 January 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Investment bank Lazard Ltd said on Monday it hired Wassim Al-Khatib as chief executive officer of the bank's investment banking business for the Middle East and North Africa. 

Al-Khatib will also be CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, the statement said. 

Al-Khatib joins Lazard from Citigroup where he headed its business in Saudi Arabia and prior to that, he was the head of National Commercial Bank's investment banking business where he was a key dealmaker on oil giant Aramco's initial public offering. 

International banks have been courting Saudi Arabia ever since the Kingdom outlined plans to float Aramco, resulting in a landmark $29.4 billion share sale before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Middle East has been a bright spot of activity in an otherwise gloomy year for equity capital markets. Companies have raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in the area in 2022, more than half the total for the wider EMEA region, which also includes Europe and Africa, according to Dealogic data. 

In particular, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a string of IPOs amid a government-led privatization program that has also seen state entities shed some of their holdings in listed firms, encouraging local companies and family businesses to go public. 

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working with Lazard on funding options and a potential initial public offering of Masar, a $27 billion mega project in the holy city of Makkah, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters in November. 

The Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which has over $600 billion in assets, is working with Lazard on Masar, and several other projects including the $500 billion economic zone NEOM, the sources said. 

Global partnerships required to address supply chain issues in Saudi Arabia: ROSHN CEO
Updated 23 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Global partnerships required to address supply chain issues in Saudi Arabia: ROSHN CEO 
Updated 23 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

Global partnerships required to address supply chain issues in Saudi Arabia: ROSHN CEO 

Global partnerships required to address supply chain issues in Saudi Arabia: ROSHN CEO 
Updated 23 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: International cooperation with foreign companies is required to address the supply chain issues in Saudi Arabia's booming construction sector, according to a top real estate developer.  

Speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh on Jan. 23, David Grover, CEO of ROSHN, said demand is being driven by the volume of developments in the Kingdom’s giga-projects. 

As a solution, he suggested that Saudi firms need to be partnering with companies from around the world to address the commodities and supply chain issues.  

He said his company has huge mandates in the Kingdom at the moment, as they are working hard to materialize the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

“In terms of the volume of construction we are trying to do at the moment is quite large. The supply chain within the Kingdom will no doubt struggle to support us and the rest of the giga-projects,” warned Grover.  

The executive revealed that ROSHN is constantly carrying out negotiations with investors abroad to come into Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom has a healthy business atmosphere to invest in.  

"It is a great time to come to (Saudi Arabia). It is without a doubt the busiest construction and real estate market on the planet at the moment.”  

According to a report by the US Saudi Business Council, the construction sector in Saudi Arabia maintained its growth momentum in the third quarter of 2022 with contracts worth SR25.2 billion ($6.7 billion) awarded during the period,  

The report suggested that multiple Vision Realization Programs in the fields of tourism, housing, and infrastructure development drove the sector’s growth in the Kingdom. 

Grover pointed out that the private sector also has a huge role to play even though most of the giga-projects in the Kingdom are fueled by the government. 

“Retal and Al Akaria, two of our private sector partners, are absolutely competing with our own products in a very supportive way. There is plenty of space for local private companies to come along and work with us,” he explained.  

According to Grover, ROSHN has a nationwide focus as it sails ahead in the real estate sector.  

ROSHN’s first project SEDRA is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector. In November 2022, the company started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time.  

ROSHN also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah in November, named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

In December 2022, ROSHN acquired the shopping and business areas of Riyadh Front, a mega business and leisure development. 

