Latest Chinese products and services on display at Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition in UAE

Following the successful operation of the first manufacturer in China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone, the Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition will be held in Abu Dhabi from March 7-9. The event will be organized by the Chinese Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, which undertakes the process of investing, developing and operating the Demonstration Zone in the Khalifa Economic Zone, in cooperation with Motion International Exhibitions and Events.
The exhibition provides an opportunity for Emirati nationals, businessmen, and others from the UAE and Arab region to get to know the major Chinese companies that offer the latest and best industrial products. The exhibition will also be an opportunity to conclude agreements with Chinese companies directly, which is the best guarantee of quality, prices and costs.
Zou Yonggang, CEO of JOCIC, highlighted the importance of the exhibition in building economic and business partnerships, and enhancing the role of the UAE as a distribution center and a main starting point for Chinese products going to other countries of the region. “The event provides major support to our investors, promoting trade growth, and promoting foreign direct investment in the region during the post-pandemic era, with China opening its doors to the whole world and the rapid economic recovery of the Middle East,” he said.
“The exhibition provides a great opportunity for suppliers to meet potential companies face-to-face for the first time in the past three years and discover the latest products and trends from Chinese suppliers,” Yonggang added.
The exhibition covers wide sectors of industries and products of interest to industrialists, traders and businessmen. These include a variety of highly efficient Chinese services and products, such as building and architecture services, minerals and advanced manufacturing, petroleum equipment and technical services, electric vehicles and heavy machinery, in addition to products of the renewable energy sector, environmental technology and 3D printing.