Latest Chinese products and services on display at Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition in UAE

SNB, Mastercard & SEF partner to transform esports in KSA

Saudi National Bank has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Mastercard and the Saudi Esports Federation during the SEF Awards to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation and enhance its gaming and esports infrastructure.

The collaboration will build on Mastercard’s ongoing relationship with SEF to promote the Kingdom’s billion-dollar gaming industry.

Together, the three entities will explore and develop innovative financial products and offerings that create added value and enhance gamers’ experience. The agreement will leverage the resources, expertise and networks of all three partners to cater to Saudi Arabia’s youth and gaming community.

Saud Abdulaziz Bajbair, head of retail business group at SNB, said: ”This partnership confirms the importance of the private sector’s role in supporting the overall development movement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030. This agreement is an important step in the dissemination of new digital technologies that will contribute to making the Kingdom a leading hub for gaming and esports.”

The collaboration draws on the importance of Saudi Arabia’s e-gaming industry and its rapid growth. It intends to strengthen the presence of e-gaming and capitalize on its potential and capabilities by fostering innovation to drive further advancements in this sector.

This step also underscores SNB’s interest in the development of the e-gaming community and sector in Saudi Arabia by contributing to the creation of an e-gaming industry that is gaining traction among a significant segment of Saudi society.

“We understand just how impactful gaming is and can be. By partnering with Mastercard and SNB, we aim to bring the Kingdom’s gaming potential to bear, enhancing the country’s gaming landscape and spurring even greater innovation. This will benefit so many — for generations to come — setting the Kingdom apart as an attractive investment destination while delivering innovative gaming experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer of Saudi Esports Federation.

Mete Güney, executive vice president of services, EEMEA at Mastercard, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SNB and SEF — two like-minded organizations driven by a shared commitment toward accelerating digital transformation, realizing Saudi Arabia’s tech potential, and achieving its Vision 2030.

“The historic agreement is well on its way to help showcase the new technologies that are playing important roles in transforming the Kingdom into a leading hub for gaming and esports, and — more broadly — for business, tourism, leisure and innovation. Together, we seek to build on the efforts of the Saudi leadership to enhance the local gaming industry, bolstering it to deliver truly immersive and memorable experiences for gamers across the Kingdom and bridging these experiences across physical and digital realities.”

Through this partnership SNB, SEF and Mastercard will create and unlock new experiences powered by Web3 that will offer gamers the opportunity to access exclusive benefits and immersive experiences in the physical and digital world.