John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia  

DUBAI: US singing sensation John Legend has been announced as the latest performer at the upcoming Formula E Diriyah E-Prix — he will take to the stage on Jan. 28.
The singer-songwriter, who just welcomed his third child with wife Chrissy Teigen, was last seen in the Middle East when he performed as part of the 5th anniversary celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Other artists announced as part of the Diriyah E-Prix event include Saudi DJ Dani Bogari, Egyptian singer Mahmoud El-Esseily, Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, Moroccan American rapper French Montana, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and American singer Miguel.
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in cooperation with the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles, and as part of the activities of the second edition of the Diriyah Season, the race will be held on Jan. 27-28.
In one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Diriyah International Circuit hosts exciting races and competitions, with the participation of 12 teams and 24 contestants across 18 rounds in 13 cities.
Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris
Updated 24 January 2023
Alastair MacDonald | Reuters
PARIS: Lebanon’s Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway this week for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion.
For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits.
There was just a sprinkling of sparkles, with embroidered embellishments, high around the waist and the neck of a sleeveless dress. But most looks came in single colors such as ivory or black, as well as a bright marigold yellow.
Kayrouz, who is known for a clean, understated elegance in his styles often seen on the red carpet said he imagined a woman after a full day, brimming with confidence.
“For me, haute couture is not one style, not one situation — it’s know-how,” he told reporters after the show.
Kayrouz also said that since the pandemic he has been interested in the role of clothing as protection, which he offered in his capes, jackets and dresses which served to cover the body.
Jackets were wrapped snugly across the waist, forming folds, while trousers carried a crisp crease down the middle, slightly flared at the bottom.
For the finale, models walked in pairs, carrying glasses of champagne, offering them to members of the audience as the crowd erupted in applause.
The show took place on the first day of Haute Couture Week in Paris, which runs through Thursday and features the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior and Chanel.
Kayrouz is the only Lebanese designer to be an official member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the official Haute Couture body.
One of the models on the runway was Nadine Strittmatter from Switzerland. She wore a green turtle neck top with black low-high skirt. “Thrilled to close your show today @maisonrabihkayrouz and to see all my friends again,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
The highly anticipated show was attended by Kayrouz’s fans, including US model and content creator Emma Brooks and Paris-based model Xiayan.
The show created some controversy online for reasons not involving Bahia. Three looks — modeled by Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Shalom Harlow — featured the heads of a faux-taxidermy wolf, snow leopard, and lion, respectively. Kylie Jenner, who was seated on the front row, also wore a dress featuring a faux-lion head.
The looks, unsurprisingly, created a stir on the internet. While some praised Roseberry's ingeniousness, others bemoaned the glorification of dead animals in an industry where the use of fur is already a controversial topic.
Ingrid Newkirk, president of the animal-rights group, told TMZ on Monday that Jenner’s look “celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”
She continued: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Meanwhile, Bahia also had a stellar Paris Haute Couture Week last year — where she walked for the likes of Fendi, Alaia, and Valentino.
Georges Hobeika spotlights Saudi model, Arab celebs at Paris Haute Couture Week show
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika solidified his status as one of the leading designers in the Middle East this week as he presented his Spring/Summer 2023 collection on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar.
For his latest show, Hobeika broke runway norms by casting celebrity duos as well as models— and he also featured Saudi runway star Amira Al-Zuhair.
Al-Zuhair showed off a glamorous pink-to-orange beaded look, complete with feathers.
The celebrities included Lebanese Australian humanitarian and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty, her mother Rita Kahawaty, Lebanese actors Cynthia Samuel Bakri and Adam Bakri, Emirati twins Mohammed and Humaid Habdan, Lebanese TV presenter Diala Makki, Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi and German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne.
It is also the first time Samuel and Bakri, who tied the knot in September, have walked a runway together. “Definitely one of the biggest PINCH ME moments of my life,” said the actress and model on Instagram.
“Honored is an understatement! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Georges Hobeika and Jad Hobeika for having us walk your SS23 couture show,” the couple said in a shared Instagram post, referring to the designer’s son. “We are so proud of you. Congratulations on such a stunning collection! You always bring magic to everything you touch.”
Samuel wore a heavily embellished knee-high silver gown with a matching cape, while Bakri wore a long grey blazer with geometric designs and grey trousers.
Jordanian crown prince and Saudi fiancee visit the visually impaired in second official outing
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: In their second official appearance together since their engagement, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi Arabia's Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif visited the Fragrance of Colors initiative in Amman, which aims to teach the blind and visually impaired to draw by identifying colors through the sense of smell.
"Rajwa and I were truly privileged today to meet with a group of inspiring young artists who have conquered their visual disability through their exceptional talents and artistic sensitivities. It was heartwarming to witness their insightful and immense creativity firsthand," shared Crown Prince Hussein on his social media.
The couple, who are tying the knot this summer on June 1, were briefed on the creative works of students during a workshop at Darat Suheil by artist Suheil Baqaeen in Jabal Luweibdeh in Amman.
Crown Prince Hussein got engaged officially in August to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.
“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time on Instagram to mark her eldest son’s engagement.
Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.
Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe
These experiences include entertaining educational games, interactive simulators such as “Walking on Mars,” and experimentation with tools used to study the universe, such as telescopes and satellites
Updated 23 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Riyadh Space Fair, which has the theme “Man and Space,” is running at the King Salman Science Oasis until the end of February.
The fair, which opened its doors on Sunday, offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries.
It expands on the relationship between man and the universe, giving visitors the chance to explore the wonders of space while learning about the great achievements that made a difference in mankind’s understanding of the cosmos.
The fair showcases scientific developments that have allowed people to explore the world beyond our planet. It includes seven stations of live experiences full of information and entertainment.
These stations take visitors on a journey to explore developments in astronomy, cosmology, and contemporary scientific theories about the nature of the universe.
These experiences include entertaining educational games, interactive simulators such as “Walking on Mars,” and experimentation with tools used to study the universe, such as telescopes and satellites.
Haifa Al-Idrisi, director of the event, told Arab News: “The fair aims to educate on everything related to space, through the pioneering experience of seven different areas that exist in the real world.
“The experience of seven different zones will be presented in both interactive and educational ways. It will be through a moving exhibition containing holdings from several places, all related to space science, spacecraft, zero gravity, and interaction through simulators.”
Khalid Al-Hazani, supervisor of the lifestyle sector at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said the fair mixes science and entertainment while contributing to enriching the scientific and cultural life among residents and visitors of the city. It has also helped to create job opportunities in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The fair is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Saudi Space Commission, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the King Salman Science Oasis.
The event opens daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be booked from riyadhspacefair.com.