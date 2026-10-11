DAMASCUS: Internal security forces have arrested Mard Mohammad, a former brigadier general linked to ousted president Bashar Assad’s Republican Guards, who was known as the “Guardian of the Capital.”

Mohammad had emerged as a field military commander during operations launched by the ousted regime’s forces in several areas of Damascus Countryside, including Qaboun, Al-Hameh, Wadi Barada, Qudsaya, Ain Terma and Jobar,” a post from the Internal Security Forces’ Telegram channel said.

Mohammad also took part in leading military operations conducted under the name “God’s Promise Is True,” the statement said.

Former Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mohammad Ismail, another senior Republican Guard commander under the ousted regime, was earlier arrested on September 19. Military records showed that Ismail had held several command positions, starting as a platoon commander before becoming a company commander in the Second Battalion of the 101st Airborne Regiment.

In early 2016, he was promoted to head of operations for the same regiment and directly participated in leading military attacks on Aleppo, Daraa and Eastern Ghouta, according to the security forces.