Kuwait ‘absolute believer in peace,’ says diplomat

NEW YORK: A Kuwaiti diplomat has pledged his country’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at settling disputes peacefully.
Addressing a Security Council session, Kuwait’s First Secretary Fahad Mohammad Hajji was partaking in an open debate called “Investing in People to Enhance Resilience in the Face of Complex Challenges.”
The Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday that Hajji told the agenda item “Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping” that “Kuwait is an absolute believer in peace constitutionally, as one of the articles of its constitution stipulates that peace is the state’s goal and approach, as preventive diplomacy and mediation, preventing conflicts from arising and settling them by peaceful means are basic pillars of Kuwaiti foreign policy.”
The senior diplomat said that the UN Charter encourages resolving discord through peaceful means, specifically chapter six which sets out steps to end any dispute between conflicting parties.
Hajji added that this would come through negotiations, investigation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, and judicial settlement, or by resorting to regional agencies and organizations, or other means of their choice.
He called for consideration of methods for effective action to prevent the outbreak of conflicts.
He also stressed the importance of giving regional and sub-regional organizations a greater role in the field of conflict prevention and mediation, in line with the charter, by deepening their strategic partnerships with the UN.
