PIF's AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development
AlUla is widely considered one of the hottest emerging tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The AlUla Development Co., fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has begun its operations to support sustainable development in the province, as the Kingdom continues its green tourism journey in line with the targets outlined in Vision 2030.

The operations of the company are aiming to position AlUla as a leading tourist and cultural destination, according to a joint press release issued by the firm and PIF.

The company, also known as UDC, will work in collaboration with the Royal Commission of AlUla and various private sector entities to support the development and operation of a world-class portfolio of global hospitality, residential, retail, commercial and infrastructure assets.

This includes planned development projects in AlUla which will create over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and other supporting infrastructure.

On its official Twitter account the PIF wrote: “The real estate business will support the sustainable development and preservation of AlUla, one of the world’s largest and oldest cultural sites, and create jobs and opportunities for Saudi businesses.”

AlUla is widely considered one of the hottest emerging tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia. With more than 200,000 years of history, AlUla is a rich destination of human and natural heritage.

The province is home to historic treasures, including the Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, and the tombs of Dadan, the stone-built capital of the Dadanite and Lihyanite Kingdoms.

The press release added: “AlUla Development Company is now an additional pillar to the economic ecosystem in Saudi comprising numerous projects designed to stimulate and benefit the country as well as promote development and investment across various sectors.”

In October 2022, the Royal Commission of AlUla and a consortium of French engineering companies – Egis, Setec and Assystem – signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Investment Initiative to reinforce partnership and support the infrastructure development in the historical city.

The press release further noted that the ten-year alliance will quintuple the consortium’s AlUla workforce from 40 to 200.

Topics: AlUla AlUla Development Co Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: In a move to transform Saudi Arabia’s mountainous Aseer region into a global tourist destination, the local authority is planning to launch a new road project that will elevate the infrastructure in and around the region’s capital city Greater Abha. 

The Kingdom is improving its road connectivity as part of its strategy to become a tourism and logistics hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The new project, being planned by the Aseer Development Authority in association with Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority, is expected to connect Greater Abha with Abha, Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah. 

The announcement regarding the new road project was made during a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the ASDA, Prince Turki bin Talal, at the headquarters of the authority. 

The 321km project, which is expected to launch in 2024, will have 13 routes, 196 stops, 55 buses, 150 bus drivers and 18 operational hours. 

A working group has already been formed comprising members from the ASDA, the Public Transport Authority, and the municipality of the region. 

The working group is expected to carry out a feasibility study by visiting the routes of the road and ensuring that the characteristics of the network are compatible with the roads in Greater Abha city. 

Aseer region’s municipality will implement the infrastructure of the project, and the operations will be carried out in accordance with the regulations and supervision of the Transport Authority and ASDA. 

As Saudi Arabia tries to emerge as a global tourism hub, the Aseer region is also expected to play a crucial role in these efforts. The historic region which runs parallel to the Red Sea aims to become a world-class tourist destination in the Kingdom and abroad by striking a balance between development and conservation. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a $13 billion tourism strategy for Aseer that aims to attract more than 10 million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom by 2030. 

With the new road project, the authorities expect the connectivity in the region to improve substantially, thus allowing more tourists to enjoy the temperate climate in the region. This will also help visitors explore various tourist destinations such as Asir National Park and Abha Dam. 

Meanwhile, on Jan.19, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced that the operation of the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh would begin in March 2023. 

This ambitious project in Saudi Arabia’s capital city includes six metro lines, 84 metro stations, 80 bus routes, 2,860 bus stops and 842 buses. 

Topics: Saudi road ASEER tourism

Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 16% in 2022 

Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 16% in 2022 
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 16% in 2022 

Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 16% in 2022 
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank exceeded analysts’ estimates to report a 16 percent increase in its annual net profit in 2022 led by higher operating income. 

The aggregate net profit of the Kingdom’s second-largest valued bank reached SR17.15 billion ($4.57 billion) in 2022, up from SR14.75 billion the year before, according to a bourse statement on Monday. 

Abdullah bin Sulaiman alrajhi, chairman of the board of directors, said that the bank continued to grow at all levels and achieved its strategic goals based on customer loyalty, investor confidence, and the professionalism of its employees. 

Last year’s profits exceeded previous analyst estimates of SR16.88 billion since the bank registered a higher-than-expected level of operating income in 2022, showed data from Refinitiv.   

The higher net profit was spurred by an 11 percent year-on-year increase in total operating income, amid a rise in net financing and investment income, income fees from banking services, net exchange income, and other operating income.   

"We're proud to see growth in several sectors contributing to the success of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Real estate financing for Saudis grew by 30 percent; small and medium enterprises financing saw a 61 percent increase; and we saw a growth in digital banking for both corporate and retail customers,” said alrajhi. 

He added that the bank continues to lead in providing digital products and services resulting in 94 percent of all accounts opened in 2022 being done through the bank's mobile application. “In addition, we also saw a 109 percent increase in the number of female workforces in the bank and its subsidiaries, now making up 28 percent of the total workforce.”  

Saudi Arabia’s leading Islamic bank achieved SR4.4 billion in profits in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to SR4 billion in the same period of 2021, according to Reuters calculations.   

On the other hand, total operating expenses, including impairment charges for financing, slightly rose by 1.95 percent in 2022, the bourse statement added.   

This was a result of an increase in salaries and employee-related benefits, depreciation expenses, and other general and administrative expenses.   

The statement revealed that impairment charges for financing also fell by 14.7 percent going from SR2.36 billion in 2021 to SR2 billion in 2022.   

Al Rajhi Bank’s authorized, issued and fully paid share capital contained 4 billion shares of SR10 each in 2022, compared to 2.5 billion shares of SR10 each in 2021.  

Shareholders’ equity, excluding minority interest, increased by 49 percent year-on-year to SR100.2 billion by the end of 2022.  

Furthermore, loans and advances reached SR568.3 billion in 2022, witnessing a 25.5 percent increase over 2021, whereas deposits increased by 10.3 percent to reach SR564.93 billion. 

The bank’s assets and investments also increased last year by 22.2 percent and 21 percent to reach SR762.4 billion and SR102.2 billion respectively.   

Founded in 1957 and considered the world’s largest Islamic bank by capital based on 2015 data, Al Rajhi Bank is a major investor in Saudi Arabia’s business and is one of the major joint stock firms in the Kingdom.  

Topics: Saudi Bank Al Rajhi Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude slips; BP says Ukraine war will accelerate transition to clean energy 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; BP says Ukraine war will accelerate transition to clean energy 
Updated 30 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; BP says Ukraine war will accelerate transition to clean energy 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; BP says Ukraine war will accelerate transition to clean energy 
Updated 30 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices edged lower on Monday, even as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery that would support fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $86.35 a barrel at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.45 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.29 percent. 

On Saturday, China’s cabinet said it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported. 

Ukraine war to accelerate shift to clean energy: BP 

Russia’s war in Ukraine is expected to weigh on long-term energy demand and accelerate the world’s shift to renewables and low-carbon power as countries boost domestic energy supplies, oil giant BP said in its latest report. 

In its benchmark 2023 Energy Outlook, BP said the Ukraine war will slow global economic activity by 2035 by around 3 percent compared with last year’s forecast due to higher food and energy prices as well as reduced trade activity. 

BP lowered its oil and gas demand forecast in 2035 by 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, under its central forecast scenario that is based on governments’ current energy transition plans. The changes are focused mostly in Europe and Asia which rely heavily on energy imports, BP said. 

Under its three scenarios, global energy demand peaks between the late 2020s and 2035, according to BP, whose Chief Executive Bernard Looney aims to rapidly grow the company’s renewables business and slash oil and gas output by 2030. 

Put together, BP expects primary energy consumption in 2035 to be lower by 2 percent compared with last year’s outlook, with half of the decline due to gains in energy efficiency and half due to lower economic activity. 

“The increased focus on energy security as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war has the potential to accelerate the energy transition as countries seek to increase access to domestically produced energy, much of which is likely to come from renewables and other non-fossil fuels,” BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said in the report. 

Oil demand is set to start declining rapidly after 2030 under BP’s three scenarios, but will continue to play a major role in the global energy system, with world demand reaching 70 to 80 million barrels per day by 2035, compared with today’s consumption of around 100 million bpd. 

Carbon emissions in 2030, under BP’s central scenario, are 3.7 percent lower than in the previous outlook. 

TotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon’s offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3 

TotalEnergies is keen to start work on Lebanon’s offshore Block 9 “as soon as possible,” with assessments to begin early next month and well-drilling to launch in the third quarter of 2023, its CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Sunday. 

Pouyanne was speaking at a joint news conference in Beirut after signing a three-way consortium deal with QatarEnergy and Eni to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off the coast of Lebanon known as Blocks 4 and 9. 

Following months of talks, QatarEnergy has taken a 30 percent stake in the consortium, leaving TotalEnergies and Eni with 35 percent each. 

Lebanon hopes discoveries will help it reverse a crippling economic crisis that has cost the local currency more than 97 percent of its value, eroded the country’s foreign reserves and caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities. 

Pouyanne said a vessel would arrive in Lebanese waters on Feb. 6 to carry out an environmental survey in Block 9, “and we plan to drill during the third quarter of the year.” 

The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said the exploration could offer a “big opportunity” for Lebanon as the world was facing a major lack of gas. 

“From a geological point of view, I am positive” about a discovery in Lebanon’s Block 9, Descalzi told reporters. 

“We have to hope and pray that it is a real and material one,” he said. 

Pouyanne and Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al-Kaabi, also the CEO of QatarEnergy, said they were discussing possible coordination on renewable energy in Lebanon. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC totalenergy

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
Updated 30 January 2023
Reuters

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption
  • Israel suspected to be behind a Saturday night drone attack on a military factory in Iran
  • China resumes business this week after its Lunar New Year holidays
Updated 30 January 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $87.20 a barrel by 0115 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.22 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7 percent.
Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.
“It is not really clear yet what’s happening in Iran, but any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow,” said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when they meet virtually on Feb. 1.
Still, indication of a rise in crude exports from Russia’s Baltic ports in early February caused Brent and WTI to post their first weekly loss in three last week.
On Saturday, China’s cabinet said it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
“We have Russia on the supply side and China on the demand side. Both can swing by more than 1 million barrels per day above or below expectation,” said Grasso, formerly an oil trader with Italy’s Eni.
“China seems to have surprised the market in terms of how fast they are coming out of zero COVID while Russia has surprised in terms of resilience of export volume despite the sanctions.”
China resumes business this week after its Lunar New Year holidays. The number of passengers traveling prior to the holidays rose above levels in the past two years but is still below 2019, Citi analysts said in a note, citing data from the Ministry of Transport.
“Overall international traffic recovery remains gradual, with high-single to low-teens digits to 2019 level, and we expect further recovery when outbound tour group travel resumes on Feb. 6,” the Citi note said.

 

 

Topics: oil prices Iran drone attack China

China’s 2022 smartphone sales fall 13%, says report

China's 2022 smartphone sales fall 13%, says report
Updated 30 January 2023
Reuters

China’s 2022 smartphone sales fall 13%, says report

China’s 2022 smartphone sales fall 13%, says report
  • Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6 percent
Updated 30 January 2023
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s smartphone sales fell 13 percent year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million. That meant total 2022 sales volume was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.

Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6 percent. Its total shipments fell 25.1 percent year-on-year, however.

Honor ranked as the second best-selling brand, with shipments growing more than 34 percent, albeit from a low base.

Apple Inc. was the third best-selling phone brand in 2022, tied with Oppo.

Apple’s overall sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year, broadly outperforming the market downturn.

In Q4, despite being the top-selling brand in the three-month period, year-on-year sales for iPhones were still down, as supply chain issues caused by worker unrest at manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in the city of Zhengzhou compounded worse-than expected demand, researchers wrote. Strict COVID-19 controls in China, which ramped up in the spring of 2022 across several cities, weighed heavily on its economy which slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half-a-century last year.

The plunge in smartphone sales in China reflected the sector’s performance globally. In 2022, global smartphone shipments hit 1.2 billion, the lowest since 2013 and a year-on-year fall of more than 11 percent, according to IDC.

Topics: China smartphone

