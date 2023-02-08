You are here

Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company receives Saudi branch License

Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company receives Saudi branch License

Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News

Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company announced that it has received an official branch license from the Saudi Central Bank to operate as a health insurer in the Kingdom.

The announcement makes Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company the first international insurance provider to receive a branch license to operate in Saudi Arabia. Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company is part of the global Cigna group of health services companies serving more than 180 million customers and patients in over 30 countries around the world.

This license will enable Cigna to offer its best-in-class high-quality, affordable, and localized health insurance solutions, backed by its global capabilities, to individuals, companies and government entities in the country.

Cigna is committed to the growth of the health insurance sector in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. 

“This marks a significant milestone for Cigna in the Kingdom and across the Middle East and Africa region,” said Jason Sadler, president, Cigna International Health. “The license enables us to deliver a stronger value proposition, access, and service to our clients through a host of proprietary health and well-being products and services. Cigna has been in the region for nearly two decades, initially through local partners and then independently. We have a deep-rooted knowledge of the Middle East health insurance market, which helps us in offering a health insurance proposition ideal for clients in the Kingdom. This momentous occasion represents an exciting step along our growth journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

“We are excited by the growth prospects of the health insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, outlined in Vision 2030,” said Jerome Droesch, CEO of domestic health and health services at Cigna International Health. “We are also thankful to SAMA for their support in our mission to be able to offer high-quality, affordable health insurance solutions, focused on delivering excellent customer, client, and broker services to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

As champions of affordable, predictable, and simple health insurance solutions, Cigna is constantly exploring opportunities in markets with growth potential to enable it to deliver market-leading health and well-being services. “We are developing our proposition in the Kingdom to ensure we are able to improve the health, well-being, and peace of mind of people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Details of our expected launch will be shared soon,” said Droesch.

Cigna is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. With a legacy of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management, and wellness programs to employers, individuals and governments around the world. 

