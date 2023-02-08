SAS showcases latest in analytics and AI at LEAP 2023

SAS, a leader in analytics, is participating in LEAP 2023, a global technology event, being held in Riyadh, from Feb. 6-9. In this four-day event, SAS is present at the Basserah booth, showcasing their comprehensive portfolio of artificial intelligence and data analytics-driven cutting-edge solutions designed to enable organizations in Saudi Arabia to harness their potential and leverage the capabilities for the betterment of the economy, environment and society.

Focusing on collaborations in Saudi Arabia, SAS had recently announced its partnership with Basserah, a Saudi company established by NOMD Holding. This strategic partnership will drive a new era of advanced analytics and AI in Saudi Arabia with a focus on data and robotics process automation. This initiative aims to help organizations in the Kingdom capitalize on business and customer intelligence and automate repetitive business and operational processes through its products and services in order to maximize return on investment, and meet commercial and strategic objectives.

With SAS industry-leading solutions a part of Basserah’s product portfolio, customers can experience the potential of analytics first-hand and its capabilities to solve problems, improve productivity, streamline operations, and support sustainable innovation faster for businesses of all sizes. These offerings range from scalable, cloud-native SAS Viya and advanced fraud detection solutions to AI, composite AI, and AI-driven decision-making with real-time analytics. Since Saudi Arabia has set specific goals to transform into a digital society and economy by leveraging data as a national asset, Basserah’s collaboration with SAS opened up an entirely new world of possibilities for Saudi organizations. Baseerah and SAS’ focus for LEAP this year is on the public sector, telecommunications and manufacturing.

“SAS’ advanced analytics, cloud-native and advanced fraud detection solutions backed by AI will support organizations in Saudi Arabia to advance on their roadmap to achieve business sustainability in line with the goals of Vision 2030. We are excited to be part of LEAP this year, where we are addressing the most pressing challenges to improve decision-making, accelerate digital transformation across all industries, and open new doors for future customers and partnerships. Using SAS analytics and AI solutions, we at SAS aim to provide organizations with the capabilities to transform data into intelligence that propels the business forward,” said Bader Bahaian, country manager, Saudi Arabia at SAS.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see public sector use cases, such as smart city demos on air quality forecasting, traffic light monitoring and flood protection.

In addition, SAS is showcasing a use case on intelligent network operations in the telco industry and demonstrating how analytics can help prevent industrial accidents and ensure consistent product quality within the manufacturing industry.