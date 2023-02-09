Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

You are here

Everton players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Feb. 4, 2023. (AP)
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

  • As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp
  • While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Fresh from bringing Arsenal down to earth, Sean Dyche now has Liverpool in his sights and the chance to make himself an immediate icon among Everton fans.
As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.
While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own.
“I have no words for it really. I’m sorry,” Klopp said after a 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton last week that left the team in 10th place.
It’s now becoming a case of damage limitation for a team that challenged for an unprecedented four trophies last season, with Champions League qualification looking increasingly unlikely unless Liverpool goes on to win the competition this year.
Such problems must sound like the stuff of dreams for an Everton team that had not won in the league since Oct. 22 before Dyche ended that run in his first game last week against leader Arsenal. Even after that morale-boosting result, the team remains in the relegation zone and only three points above last-place Southampton.
In normal circumstances, a trip to Anfield might be considered the worst possible prospect — Everton have only won one of the last 27 derbies against their biggest rival. Dyche, however, has a history of upsetting the favorites, including a 1-0 win for Burnley at then-champion Liverpool in 2021.
This is also not the same Liverpool that have dominated the Premier League — along with Manchester City — over the past four years. The loss at Wolverhampton was the seventh in the league this season and 10th in all competitions.
Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Brentford and Brighton have all beaten Klopp’s once formidable team, which have only won one game this year.
Klopp is struggling to cope after a host of injuries to key players, as well as the loss of forward Sadio Mane last year. His team are in transition and it is uncertain if he will be able to rebuild them to the point that he can continue to challenge City for major honors.
Dyche, conversely, has the stage set to capitalize and fuel belief among Everton fans that he can lead the club to safety.
Back-to-back games against Arsenal and Liverpool represented a daunting start for the new manager, while also explaining why Everton decided to fire Frank Lampard before that run. The club needed the energy and bounce that a change at the top can bring and that was evident against Arsenal.
If Dyche can avoid losing on Monday, he would consider three of the next four games to be winnable against Leeds and Aston Villa at home and at Nottingham Forest. There is also a trip to Arsenal coming.
While points are vital to Everton, so is the message that a win against Liverpool would send out.
As the red half of Merseyside has flourished in recent years, the blue half has sunk to the point that Everton’s very place in the top division of English soccer is in jeopardy.
Dyche was hired to avoid relegation and try to cut the gap between the teams. On Monday, he has the chance to make an immediate impression on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Topics: everton Liverpool Premier league Sean Dyche

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
AP

  • Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal
  • It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it
AP

GENEVA: Organizers of the Super League project presented a long-promised new proposal Thursday for a multi-division competition involving up to 80 European soccer teams and operating outside of UEFA’s authority.
Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal. It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it.
The document follows an initial legal setback for A22 in December at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in a challenge to what it claims is monopoly control by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed then that the court recognize UEFA’s authority over European soccer competitions.
An official ruling from the court is expected before the end of the season.
“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions, available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU member states, as soon as possible after receipt of the judgment,” A22 said Thursday.
The document provides detail on an idea first conceived by A22 leaders in 2021 that their next proposal would be a more inclusive multi-tier competition involving more countries.
“Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members,” A22 said.
Twelve clubs from Spain, Italy and England launched the original breakaway plan in April 2021. That project called for a 20-team league with 15 founders protected from relegation. It was backed by J.P. Morgan Chase bank, which later apologized for a “misjudgment.”
The project collapsed within two days amid a fierce backlash from UEFA, fans and lawmakers, who in England threatened legislation to counter it. Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus publicly backed the case at court in Luxembourg.
English clubs are still thought to be unlikely to join a revived breakaway plan. The Premier League’s international appeal and financial power has only grown in the past two years.
The gap between England and the rest — typified by the Premier League’s domination of the January transfer window and record losses posted last year by Barcelona and Juventus — could persuade team officials across Europe to find alternative ways to compete.
For any breakaway from UEFA to succeed, it would likely need support from clubs in smaller leagues like the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland.
“Participating clubs should remain fully committed to domestic tournaments,” A22 said, “as they do today.”

Topics: UEFA soccer European Super league

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
AP

  • Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011
AP

MARSEILLE: Marseille celebrated their first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating their bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday.

Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris club started their supremacy in France after Qatari investors took over.

Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts in front in the fixture known as “Le Classique” of French soccer, and Ukraine attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the winner after Sergio Ramos pulled one back.

“We are delighted to progress to the next round, the French Cup is one of our goals,” Marseille captain Valentin Rongier said. “Our fans had been waiting for that win, we are so happy to share it with them.”

It was PSG’s third loss this season. It came ahead of a major test as Bayern Munich travel to the French capital for the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

Igor Tudor’s players imposed an intense pressing from the start that destabilized PSG. Second-best in all sectors, the visitors were pegged in their own half and Marseille piled up chances in the first half.

The hosts could have been awarded a penalty after Achraf Hakimi elbowed the ball in the area, but referee Francois Letexier ignored calls from Marseille players.

Marseille came close with efforts from Sead Kolasinac and Cengiz Under before Sanchez dribbled past Sergio Ramos on the right side and cut back inside the box, with the Spain defender bringing him down.

This time, Letexier pointed to the spot and Sanchez wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 31th minute for his 11th goal in a Marseille shirt.

On the back foot, PSG had to rely on individual talent to respond. Neymar hit the post with a long-range shot.

Marseille, however, continued their dominance and could have doubled their lead before halftime as Jonathan Clauss forced a good save from Donnarumma on the counter.

But it was PSG who pulled one back against the run of play just before the break when Ramos, left unmarked in the box, headed home a corner.

PSG, missing Kylian Mbappe through injury, played higher in the second half and the game was more balanced, progressing at a slower pace.

Marseille again went ahead in the 57th when Malinovskyi, who joined the southern side on loan during the winter transfer window, fired a superb strike from outside the box past Donnarumma after defenders failed to clear the ball. PSG pressed hard in the closing stages but could not find an edge.

PSG and Marseille are first and second in the French league, respectively. They will meet again on Feb. 26 at the Velodrome in the league.

Earlier, French Cup holder Nantes snatched a late equalizer against Angers before prevailing in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals.

After conceding an early goal, Nantes struggled to find an edge until Florent Mollet beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni with a powerful half-volley with three minutes left.

The match finished 1-1 and Nantes’ players were flawless during the 4-2 shootout while Amine Salama and Faouzi Ghoulam missed for the hosts.

Lyon wasted a two-goal lead but also advanced 4-2 on penalties against top-tier rival Lille after finishing 2-2.

Goals from Ryan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette had given Lyon a 2-0 advantage after 21 minutes. Jonathan David pulled one back in the 29th before Edon Zhegrova leveled soon after the hour-mark. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes then denied Mohamed Bayo’s effort during the shootout before Timothy Weah hit the crossbar.

Second-division side Rodez beat Auxerre 3-2, with Grenoble and Annecy also advancing. Reims lost 3-1 at Toulouse.

Topics: Ligue 1 Marseille PSG French Cup

Man United mount fightback to draw 2-2 with Leeds

Man United mount fightback to draw 2-2 with Leeds
AP

  • Erik ten Hag’s team missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag’s team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday. They are still waiting for a first win in the league since Nov. 5, but moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams, however, will feel they missed the opportunity to take more from the thrilling match at Old Trafford.

Leeds stunned the home crowd by taking the lead after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and looked on course for victory when Raphael Varane deflected Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net three minutes after halftime.

United got back into the game through Marcus Rashford’s header in the 62nd and Sancho equalized in the 70th.

But on a night when United were looking to cut the gap on leader Arsenal to five points, it remains seven behind the London club having played two more games.

Topics: english Premier League Manchester United leeds united

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid
John Duerden

  • The Spanish giants beat the Egyptian side 4-1 in a game that was not as one-sided as the score might suggest, and will take on Saudi champs Al-Hilal in Saturday’s decider
John Duerden

The dream of an all-Arab FIFA Club World Cup final is over, after Real Madrid defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt 4-1 on Wednesday in the second semi-final.

It came a day after Al-Hilal claimed their place in the final with an impressive victory over Brazilian side Flamengo. And though they will not face their regional rivals, the reality of the situation is still pretty special: The Saudi and Asian title-holders will face the 14-time European champions in Saturday’s decider. Either the Riyadh giants will be crowned world champions for the first time or their Madrid counterparts will take the title for a fifth time.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, will have to watch as their regional neighbors take on arguably the biggest club in the world and, perhaps, rue what might have been, because the one-sided scoreline on Wednesday did not reflect the problems they caused Real Madrid.

Regardless, the Red Giants can take some comfort from the fact that although they fell short against Los Blancos, as have many before them, they did themselves, their country and their continent proud. There is no doubt that Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti’s words of comfort and consolation for opposite number Marcel Koller were heartfelt. The game was an enthralling and tight contest until the final few minutes. The 10-time African champions, unbeaten in the Egyptian Premier League after 15 games this season under Koller, and victorious in this tournament over Oceania champions Auckland City and CONCACAF title-holders the Seattle Sounders, gave as good as they got.

After 18 minutes, Mohammed Sherif fired just over the bar from the left side of the area and, soon after, Mohammed Abdelmonem’s header from a corner also narrowly cleared the woodwork. On the half-hour mark, Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin saved well from a Hussein El-Shahat shot. It was all looking very promising for the Egyptians.

That effort came just after Real striker Rodrygo had burst into the left side of the area and hit the post. Indeed, as the half progressed, the Europeans looked more and more dangerous. Still, it was looking as if the two teams were going to go into the dressing rooms at half-time level — only for the Spanish side to open the scoring.

A mix-up in the Egyptian defense let in Vinicius Junior and the Brazilian winger lifted the ball smartly over goalkeeper Mohammed El-Shenawy.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and once again it went the way of the team in light blue. Just after the restart, a smart through ball from Luka Modric found Rodrygo in the area. His shot was blocked but there was Federico Valverde, who had time to steady himself, pick his spot and extend his team’s lead.

It seemed as if the game as a contest was over but, almost immediately, the impressive El-Shahat had a great chance to reduce Madrid’s lead. It was not to be.

Just after the hour, however, Al-Ahly were handed a lifeline, in the form of a penalty, when El-Shahat was brought down by Eduardo Camavinga. Ali Maaloul stepped up and left Lunin with no chance. Suddenly anything was possible and, seconds later, the North Africans should have been level, only for Afsha to shoot high from a great position. At this point, the African side were looking more likely to score than their opponents.

But then, with five minutes left, the video assistant referee ruled that Vinicius had been brought down in the area by Amr El-Solia. It was a soft penalty and justice was done when El-Shenawy saved well from Modric’s spot-kick. In the end, though, it did not matter as Rodrygo added his second and his team’s third in stoppage time. It was harsh on Al-Ahly, and even more so when substitute Sergio Arribas added a fourth with the last kick of the game.

Now the most successful team in the history of this tournament, with four titles, have a chance to make it five but they will know it will not be easy. Al-Hilal have already disposed of Wydad AC, the African champions who were playing on home soil, and then South American champions Flamengo in a thrilling semi-final. The La Liga giants will be strong favorites but Al-Hilal have nothing to lose.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, can finish third for a third tournament in a row if they defeat Flamengo at the weekend, before returning home to what is looking like a very promising Egyptian Premier League season for them.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2022 real madrid Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games

FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games
AP

  • Changes agreed on March 4 can take effect next season
  • Organizers such as individual domestic leagues have not followed FIFA's example
AP

ZURICH: The 10-plus minutes of stoppage time that were a regular feature of games at the World Cup in Qatar are back on soccer’s agenda.
FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB put additional time on the agenda published Wednesday for its annual meeting next month. Changes agreed on March 4 can take effect next season.
Talks are scheduled on “possible measures to create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match, with a particular focus on a stricter calculation of additional time.”
Games of 100 minutes became routine at the last World Cup as referees followed FIFA advice to add on more accurate amounts for stoppages due to goal celebrations, injuries, video reviews and substitutions.
The directive was part of a long-standing FIFA aim to create more active playing time on the field and give fans and viewers better value.
It led to record-setting long games at the World Cup with a slew of stoppage-time additions of more than 10 minutes early in the tournament.
Though a head injury helped to cause 14-plus minutes of stoppage time in the first half of England-Iran, there were more than 13 minutes added to the second half of Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 win over eventual champion Argentina.
The United States’ 1-1 draw with Wales on the second day of the tournament kicked off at 10 p.m. in Doha and finished the next day once almost 11 minutes were added to the second half.
Organizers such as individual domestic leagues have not followed FIFA’s example, though some said they were unwilling to change policy midseason and would revisit the subject in the offseason.
FIFA trials at the Club World Cup in Morocco of live broadcasts during video reviews of communications between match officials will also be discussed at the IFAB meeting in London.
Other subjects include allowing an extra substitute for teams when a player sustains a suspected concussion, though not the emergency temporary replacements requested by the global players’ union FIFPRO and some head injury experts.
The IFAB panel includes representative of FIFA and the four British soccer federations. The voting structure weighted toward FIFA means soccer’s world body can veto any proposal.

Topics: FIFA FIFA World Cup 2022 stoppage time referees

