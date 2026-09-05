ZAGREB: Croatia’s veteran midfield maestro and captain Luka Modric will stay with the squad in the forthcoming Nations League matches, the national football federation said on Saturday.

The key architect of Croatia’s historic success in recent years, who turns 41 on Wednesday, will figure in the squad that coach Slaven Bilic will announce on Monday for the Nations League matches, a Croatian football federation (HNS) statement said.

Modric confirmed to Bilic and HNS head Marijan Kustic that he remains available to the Croatian national team, it added.

This will continue the “legendary international career of the player who has left an indelible mark in 202 appearances for Croatia and led Croatia to the greatest successes in history”, the statement said,

“I am extremely pleased with Luka’s decision because we all know what he represents and means for Croatia on and off the pitch,” Bilic said.

“I’m especially glad that after 14 years we will work together again and share a strong ambition for Croatia to be high-quality, successful, and on equal footing with the best in the world.”

Modric, currently with AC Milan, led the nation of 3.8 million people to the second-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

The former Real Madrid star was also key for Croatia third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In 2023 the Balkan nation lost to Spain in the Nations League final.

In the latest World Cup Croatia were knocked out in the last 32 by Portugal.

Croatia starts the Nations League with the match against the Czech Republic on September 26 in Prague and three days later face Spain in Seville. England complete the group.