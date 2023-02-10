Macron mulls stripping Putin of France’s top honor

You are here

In this photo taken on Sept. 22, 2006, French President Jacques Chirac, right, hands over a rosette of the Legion of Honor to visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (ITAR-TASS via AP, File)
  • Some French legislators and activists have called on Macron to rescind Putin’s award because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • French President Jacques Chirac bestowed the honor in 2006 at a time when Moscow enjoyed better relations with Paris and the West
BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he might strip his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of France’s top honor, but is waiting for the “right moment” to do so.

Putin received the Grand-Croix de la Legion d’Honneur, the top rank in France’s honors system, bestowed by then-President Jacques Chirac in 2006 at a time when Moscow enjoyed better relations with Paris and the West.

But since Putin ordered last year’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, ties have all but broken down and the European Union has imposed a range of tough economic sanctions.

On Wednesday, Macron awarded Putin’s enemy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the top honor, but he has yet to formally remove it from Putin.

Speaking after an EU summit in which leaders considered stepping up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Macron admitted that the question of Putin’s medal was “symbolic but important.”

Some French legislators and activists have called on Macron to rescind Putin’s award because of the war.

But, while Macron said he believed he had the right to revoke the honor, he added: “It is not a decision that I made today.”

Macron told reporters Friday that such a decision “has serious meaning, and it should be taken at the right moment.’’ He noted that he has rescinded the honor in the past.

Macron stripped Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor award in the wake of widespread sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.

Disgraced cyclist and former Tour de France star Lance Armstrong also had his French Legion of Honor award revoked.

 

 

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
  • Finland and Sweden sought NATO membership shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year
  • Sweden's application is being delayed by NATO member Turkiye, which wants Stockholm to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party
HELSINKI: Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighboring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone.
The two Nordic countries sought NATO membership shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and while most member-states have ratified the applications, Turkiye has yet to give its approval.
“Our position on Finland is positive, but it is not positive on Sweden,” President Tayyip Erdogan said last week.
Turkiye’s differing view on Finnish and Swedish memberships is putting pressure on Finnish leaders to push ahead. A 53 percent majority of Finns polled on Feb. 2 for daily Ilta-Sanomat said they did not want Finland to wait for Sweden. Some 28 percent said it should.

A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, on May 18, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

On Friday, parliamentary groups in Finland will decide whether parliament should ratify NATO’s founding treaties before it goes into recess on March 3, before a parliamentary election on April 2.
If parliament on a later date votes in favor of approving the treaties, as it is widely expected to do, the president must proceed with the application within three months and as soon as all existing NATO members have also ratified Finland’s bid, which could effectively lead to proceeding with NATO membership without Sweden.
For that to happen, Turkiye and Hungary need to ratify the Finnish membership first and NATO to officially invite Finland as a member.
Finland’s Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Poysti told Ilta-Sanomat the process would leave Finland some room to wait for Sweden if need be, but not endlessly.
Officially, Finland has reaffirmed time and time again that it wants to join NATO with Sweden.
Sweden is Finland’s closest defense ally. In case of a conflict with Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border, NATO would need Swedish territory to help Finland defend itself, for instance in terms of logistics.
Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm in particular to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terror group by Turkiye and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. 

 

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
  • Claims that a fleet of balloons operates under the direction of China's People’s Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying
  • China insists that the large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course
WASHINGTON: The China balloon shot down by the US was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.
A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to gather sensitive information from targets across the globe, the US said. Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, according to the administration.
A statement from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China’s military to the balloon that was shot down by the US last weekend over the Atlantic Ocean. The public details outlining the program’s scope and capabilities were meant to refute China’s persistent denials that the balloon was used for spying, including a claim Thursday that US accusations about the balloon amount to “information warfare.”
On Capitol Hill, the House voted unanimously to condemn China for a “brazen violation” of US sovereignty and efforts to “deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.” Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for not acting sooner to down the balloon, but both parties’ lawmakers came together on the vote, 419-0.
In Beijing, before the US offered its new information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated her nation’s insistence that the large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course and that the US had “overreacted” by shooting it down.
“It is irresponsible,” Mao said. The latest accusations, she said, “may be part of the US side’s information warfare against China.”

Underscoring the tensions, China’s defense minister refused to take a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday, the Pentagon said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned weekend trip to Beijing.
The US flatly contradicted China’s version of events, saying that imagery of the balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it crossed the country showed that it was “capable of conducting signals intelligence collection” with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.
Jedidiah Royal, the US assistant defense secretary for the Indo-Pacific, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the military has “some very good guesses” about what intelligence China was seeking. More information was expected to be provided in a classified setting.
Senior FBI officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the bureau said just a few pieces of the balloon had arrived at the FBI’s Quantico, Virginia, lab for investigation. So far, investigators have parts of the balloon canopy, wiring, and what one official called “a very small amount of electronics.” The official said it was “very early for us to assess what the intent was and how the device was operating.”
According to two US officials, the balloon recovery efforts were temporarily suspended on Thursday due to high seas. They said some balloon debris was intact on the ocean floor and divers had recovered potentially high-value equipment over the past day and a half. Another official said that some of the recovered equipment components had English writing or markings on them but it wasn’t clear if they were American parts or from another English speaking country. The official said the more highly technical parts recovered did not have any overt markings.
Much of the debris is concentrated in two separate sections of an area 15 football fields long and 15 fields across, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the collection process.
The State Department official, providing details to reporters by email, also on condition of anonymity, said an analysis of the balloon debris was “inconsistent” with China’s explanation that it was a weather balloon that went off course. The US is reaching out to countries that have also been targeted, the official said, to discuss the scope of the Chinese surveillance program, and is looking into potential action that “supported the balloon’s incursion into US airspace.”
The official said the US has confidence that the manufacturer of the balloon shot down on Saturday has “a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the” army. The official cited information from an official PLA procurement portal as evidence for the connection between the company and the military.
State Department spokesman Ned Price would not identify the other countries the US says have also been targeted. Nor would he reveal how the US knows there have been Chinese incursions over those countries’ territory, saying to do so could compromise intelligence sources and methods.
The release of new information appeared part of a coordinated administration response, with multiple officials appearing before congressional committees to face questions about the balloon.
Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said officials had taken “all necessary steps to protect sensitive information” and had been able to study and scrutinize the balloon and its equipment.
“We will continue to answer the dangers posed by the PRC with determination and resolve,” Sherman said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “We will make clear to the PRC that violations of our sovereignty and the sovereignty of other countries are unacceptable.”
At a separate Senate subcommittee hearing, lawmakers repeatedly pressed administration officials, including Pentagon military leaders, about why the balloon was not shot down over sparsely populated areas of Alaska. And they questioned whether allowing the balloon to transit such a large area set a precedent for future spying efforts by China and others.
“It defies belief that there was not a single opportunity to safely shoot this spy balloon prior to the coast of South Carolina,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. “By the administration’s logic we would allow the Chinese to fly surveillance balloons over the Pentagon or other sensitive sites and populated areas.”
Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary of Homeland Defense, and Lt. Gen. Doug Sims, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US wanted to avoid any injuries or deaths from the debris field if the balloon was shot down over Alaska.
And they added that shooting it down over the frigid, icy waters in that region would have made it more difficult and dangerous to recover the pieces for more analysis.
“We thought before we shot,” said Sims.This is not the first time the US government has publicly called out alleged activities of the People’s Liberation Army. In a first-of-its-kind prosecution in 2014, the Obama administration Justice Department indicted five accused PLA hackers of breaking into the computer networks of major American corporations in an effort to steal trade secrets.
 

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
  • Nicaraguan President Ortega claimed that the prisoners were behind 2018 street protests he claims were a plot to overthrow him
  • Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests in
MEXICO CITY: Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said the prisoners had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions.”
“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern,” Blinken said.
He said that among those on the plane were political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and students. Blinken credited “concerted American diplomacy.”
Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests in.
The Nicaraguan opposition’s latest count on “political prisoners” held had been 245. It was not immediately clear who was not released.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nicaragua had identified 224 prisoners to be sent on the plane, but two of them declined. They were not identified.
Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez was on a list of 39 prisoners who were not on the plane compiled by the nongovernmental group Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners.
Price said those who arrived in Washington came voluntarily and would receive humanitarian parole allowing them to stay in the country for two years. They were staying at hotels under responsibility of US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security and the government would work with nongovernmental organizations to help in their resettlement.
“It was the Nicaraguan government that decided to offer the opportunity to these individuals to travel the United States,” Price said. “When I say this is a product of American engagement, as you know, we have long called for the release of individuals imprisoned in Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms as a first step toward the restoration of democracy and an improved human rights climate in Nicaragua.”
Back in Nicaragua, a judge read a statement saying the 222 prisoners had been “deported.”
Octavio Rothschuh, a magistrate on the Managua Appeals court, said the deportation was carried out under an order issued Wednesday that declared the prisoners “traitors to the country.” He said they were deported for actions that undermined Nicaragua’s independence and sovereignty.
Later Thursday, Nicaragua’s Congress unanimously approved a constitutional change allowing “traitors” to be stripped of their nationality. It will require a second vote in the next legislative session later this year.
Wilma Nuñez, president of the Nicaragua Center for Human Rights, said in a statement that while the prisoners’ release was welcome, “deportation is a legal term that applies to foreigners who commit crimes in a country. They want to call exile a deportation, which is absolutely arbitrary and prohibited by international human rights norms.”
Arturo McFields, Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States, celebrated the release, which he said the US State Department had confirmed to him.
“It is a massive freeing” of prisoners seldom seen, McFields said. He credited the prisoners’ families for never letting up the pressure.
Berta Valle, the wife of opposition leader Felix Maradiaga, said the State Department told her that her husband was on the plane.
According to US officials, also among those aboard the flight were Cristiana Chamorro, who had been a leading presidential contender before her arrest in 2021. Daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro, she was sentenced last March to eight years in prison. She was convicted of money laundering through her mother’s nongovernmental organization as Ortega pursued NGOs that received foreign funding. She was being held under house arrest.
Other one-time presidential hopefuls Arturo Cruz and Juan Sebastian Chamorro were also on the flight, US officials said.
Ortega upped his pursuit of political opponents in early 2021, looking to clear the field ahead of presidential elections in November of that year. Security forces arrested seven potential presidential contenders and Ortega romped to a fourth consecutive term in elections that the US and other countries termed a farce.
Nicaraguan judges sentenced several opposition leaders, including former high-level officials of the governing Sandinista movement and former presidential contenders, to prison terms for “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”
Given the notoriously bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison and others, as well as the age of some of the opposition leaders, relatives had feared the terms may effectively be death sentences.
Hugo Torres, a former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then rebel Ortega from prison, died while awaiting trial. He was 73.
Nicaraguan judges also sentenced five Catholic priests to prison this week for conspiracy and spreading false information. It was not immediately clear if any of them were on the flight.
 

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
  • SpaceX founder Elon Musk said one engine was turned off just before the test began and one stopped itself
WASHINGTON: SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Thursday of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
The test, called a static fire, of the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage booster of SpaceX’s Starship took place at the private space company’s base in Texas.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said one engine was turned off just before the test began and one stopped itself.
“So 31 engines fired overall,” Musk said in a tweet. “But still enough engines to reach orbit!“
SpaceX said the test lasted its “full duration.”


Giant sheets of orange flames erupted from the base of the rocket and clouds of smoke billowed into the air during the test-firing, which lasted several seconds.
The 230-foot (69-meter) Super Heavy booster was anchored to the ground during the test-firing to prevent it from lifting off.
Starship consists of a reusable capsule that would carry crew and cargo and the first-stage booster that was tested on Thursday.
Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, said Wednesday at a conference in Washington that if the test was successful, the first orbital launch may take place within the next month or so.
“It’s really the final ground test that we can do before we light ‘em up and go,” Shotwell said.
NASA has picked the Starship capsule to ferry its astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis 3 mission, set for 2025 at the earliest.
The US space agency will take astronauts up to lunar orbit itself using its own heavy rocket called the Space Launch System, which has been in development for more than a decade.
Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS.
It generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than double that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue a journey to Mars or beyond.
Other super heavy rockets under development include Blue Origin’s New Glenn, China’s Long March 9 and Russia’s Yenizei.

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report
Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report
WASHINGTON: Former US national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith in his probes into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source.
O’Brien has been asserting executive privilege in declining to provide some of the information that prosecutors are seeking from him, the CNN report added.
Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was interviewed by Justice Department lawyers in recent weeks as part of the ongoing special counsel investigation related to 2020 election interference, the report added, citing sources.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith as special counsel in November to oversee investigations of Trump, shortly after Trump said he would seek the Republican nomination for president again in 2024.
The first probe involves Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021.
The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election’s results, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Grand juries in Washington have been hearing testimony in recent months for both investigations from many former top Trump administration officials.
Last month, Garland named a separate special counsel, Robert Hur, to probe the improper storage of classified documents at President Biden’s home and former office.

