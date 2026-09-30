MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Wednesday work was under way on rebasing Russian-made missile-defense systems from Turkiye to another country, a move that could pave the way for Ankara to regain access to the US F-35 fighter jet program.

Turkiye bought the S-400 air defense systems from Russia in 2017, during a time of frayed relations between Ankara and Washington over the war in Syria and other issues.

The move drew criticism from other NATO members and resulted in the United States sanctioning Turkiye under its counter-enemy CAATSA act, blocking Turkiye from procuring US-made F-35s that it had already paid for.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow could agree to transfer the defense systems to another country.

“There is such a possibility when a country where these S-400 systems will be moved to is responsible and maintains friendly relations with Russia,” Lavrov said, according to the state TASS news agency.

“We will be ready to transfer the S-400s to such a country when there is a request,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked by AFP about these comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the move was “on the agenda”.

“Relevant work is being done and appropriate contacts are taking place,” Peskov said.

Turkiye has long sought to resolve the long-running F-35 dispute with Washington and the Trump administration has also shown willingness to draw a line under the matter.

At the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, Trump said he was considering letting Turkiye back into the program.