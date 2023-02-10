You are here

Iran Protests 2022

Leaked recordings reveal IRGC soldiers' 'doubt and confusion' over protest crackdown

The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

  The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran
LONDON: Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are feeling “doubt and confusion” after nearly six months of anti-regime protests, senior officers have said.

Compounding this sense of frustration is their pay, The Times reported on Friday. The salaries of IRGC soldiers are a quarter of their counterparts in Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces, Iran’s most powerful Middle East proxy, according to sources.

The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year, for not wearing her hijab correctly.

The crackdown has seen 528 civilians killed and tens of thousands imprisoned.

Some 70 IRGC soldiers have died during the unrest, The Times said.

Adding to the force’s frustration, sources say, is the fact salaries paid to IRGC soldiers are a quarter of those granted to their Lebanese counterparts in Hezbollah.

Documents seen by The Times show a guard earns $300 a month, while average pay in Hezbollah is around $1,300.

With the Iranian economy under huge strain, inflation has exacerbated the problem, and a source told The Times: “While Hezbollah militants get richer, the Iranian public is hitting rock bottom.

“It is a painful difference for the IRGC forces who have been on the front line for all these months. They feel undervalued and underpaid.”

Gen. Qassem Qureshi, deputy commander of the Basij paramilitary, a religious militia within the IRGC, told journalists that “a huge fraction of the revolutionary forces on the streets are experiencing doubt and confusion,” leaked recordings revealed.

Morteza Abbaszadeh, an Iranian defense reporter, said: “These young men were simply seeking stable jobs, but many of them could never have imagined this is what they were getting themselves into.

“They live in isolated housing so they conceal what they are really doing from their families, who prefer to believe they are away performing duties such as guarding critical installations such as power plants and governors’ offices.”

Despite running businesses worth billions of dollars, ranging from oil and gas to construction, the way IRGC money is spent is not made available to the public.

Mardo Sorghum, an economic analyst, said: “Nobody knows where all this proxy funding such as Hezbollah comes from, the weapons research, the money going to Iraq and Syria.

“It’s all hidden from the budget and, in turn, the Iranian people.”

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Sahin lost his grandfather and grandmother in the disaster
  • Sahin had to undergo treatment in the intensive care unit of the Mustafa Kemal Research Hospital in Hatay
ANKARA: A 19-year-old university student who survived the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Monday has told Arab News that the disaster serves as a reminder to enjoy every moment in life.

Mert Sahin was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building after 35 hours by a team of specialists, and after hearing the voice of his uncle and using his cellphone to reveal his location.

The team was provided the necessary equipment from local shops, including generators, diggers and concrete breakers.

Sahin lost his grandfather and grandmother in the disaster as he was staying in their home in Antakya, which was on the second floor of an old five-story building.

He was awake when the earthquake struck the region, watching an Amazon Prime series on his phone, which meant he stayed alert and attempted to wake up others in the house, he told Arab News.

He waited for the quake to finish by lying on the bed.

He said: “This earthquake reminded me once again that helping people, enjoying every moment in life, and respecting others are the greatest virtues in the world.”

Sahin had to undergo treatment in the intensive care unit of the Mustafa Kemal Research Hospital in Hatay.

He said: “We had to wait a long time before an ambulance came because no vehicle could enter the city because of the destroyed roads and collapsed buildings on the avenues.”

Sahin, a student of mechanical engineering at Yildiz Technical University, had traveled to Antakya to attend the funeral of a relative, and was planning to return to Izmir on Tuesday.

His waist was crushed by a stone column and he suffered spine damage when the building collapsed.

He said: “Yesterday I began moving my right foot; now it is the turn of my left.

“I’m aware of how much we should care for our health and life. We should stick with each other, life is so short and unpredictable.

“I’m thankful to everyone who took care of my health and the messages from social media, even though they don’t know me at all. It is so precious.”

Sahin has pledged to keep the memories alive of his loved ones who perished in the earthquake.

He also urged authorities to provide opportunities in the wake of the disaster to trained engineers around the country to help rebuild the region.

Several local people told Arab News that Antakya and Hatay were “finished” following the collapse of buildings on Monday, and amid the earthquakes which have killed more than 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the quake as the “disaster of the century,” and has said that the authorities’ response was not as quick as the government expected.

Some 80 countries from around the world have so far sent humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Turkiye.

The US has announced that it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to both Turkiye and Syria.

US European Command has also begun to coordinate relief, medical, and water supplies from Incirlik Air Base to support Turkiye’s rescue efforts, while one of the country’s aircraft carriers has been positioned closer to the country in case it is required.

The heroic efforts of national and international teams have brought hope to anxious citizens, but hypothermia and cold weather conditions remain a big concern.

Rescue efforts are now concentrating on wreckage from which any noise can be heard. A mother and her 10-day-old baby were saved on Friday after four days of being trapped in rubble.

Updated 10 February 2023
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

  Civil Defense member returning from disaster zone says: 'Entire cities destroyed, we helped save survivors'
BEIRUT: Syrian refugees in the Lebanese town of Arsal have set up a special meeting point to accept condolences for the loss of relatives who died in the earthquake that struck Syria and neighboring Turkiye.

The town’s refugee community lost at least 72 relatives in the quake, according to the latest count they received on Friday,

Among the victims were some who had sought refuge in Arsal and spent years in its camps before recently returning and settling in the town of Jenderes, near Aleppo.

“The disaster is overwhelming; every day we learn of new deaths,” said Abu Fayrouz, a Syrian refugee in Arsal.

Fayrouz told Arab News: “I lost my daughter and her two sons. Half of our families were displaced from the countryside of Homs and the countryside of Qusayr. Some fled to Lebanon 11 years ago and some moved north to the countryside of Aleppo.”

Most of the victims were from the Bakkar, Sattouf, Radwan, Al-Abed and Yassin families, he said.

“We keep receiving pictures so we can identify the bodies. Our phone galleries are filled with photos of corpses.

“Those who survived were transferred to different hospitals and we are doing our best to reunite families,” said the refugee.

Abu Fayrouz said that his aunt was buried alive under the rubble. Rescuers could hear her voice, but by the time they reached her, it was too late.

Her daughter, son-in-law, and their children were found dead next to her.

Abu Mohammed, an official in one of the refugee camps in Arsal, said: “Among the dead are young men from the Sattouf family who had sought refuge in Arsal and left after the battle in the outskirts of Arsal between the army and the terrorists.”

The family died under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in Jenderes, he said.

A young couple from the Karzoun family who recently returned to Syria from Arsal were also killed in the quake, said the official.

Refugees in Lebanon feel fortunate to be sheltering in tents, even in the freezing conditions.

One refugee said: “I feel like we are being pampered here, and I have no right to complain when I see the buildings that have collapsed over my people in my country.”

Mohammed added: “We asked everyone in the camp if they could donate items of clothes, foodstuffs, and money. We are trying to find a mechanism to get aid to our families in Syria.”

Abu Ahmed Saiba, an activist speaking on behalf of the refugees, said there were 50 victims from the eastern town of Al-Buwaydah alone.

They sought refuge in the countryside of Aleppo during the war, and died in the earthquake, he said.

Saiba added: “It is a great tragedy and our heart is with every Syrian, whether from the regime’s supporters or the opposition.”

He said the earthquake was a disaster that affected everyone alike, adding that there is “no time for political loyalties now.”

“It is shameful that our political leadership considers us terrorists, and aid is allocated based on that, according to the news we are receiving,” said Saiba.

Lebanon mobilized all its relief and humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to the Syrian people.

Appeals are on social media are urging people to donate clothes, baby formula and blankets.

Pro-Syrian Lebanese parties directed relief convoys to Tartous.

On Friday, a Lebanese relief team returned after joining search-and-rescue operations in the Turkish region of Kahramanmaras for three days.

The team included members of the engineering regiment in the Lebanese army, the Red Cross, the Civil Defense, and the Beirut Fire Brigade.

Youssef Mallah, a member of the Civil Defense, told Arab News: “One cannot find the words to describe what we saw. Only tears can express the magnitude of this tragedy. Entire cities were destroyed. We were working in temperatures of minus 20 C at night and 5 degrees in the morning.”

He added: “Our relief mission in the first 72 hours was help search for survivors. Foreign teams were passing in front of the destroyed buildings, putting Xs on the building, and leaving.

“Based on our experience in Lebanon, we knew to support the building with wooden poles and search inside for survivors.

“People started running toward us, asking us to help pull their families from under the rubble. They trusted us and we were able to help save survivors.”

Speaking about the reason for the team’s return to Lebanon, Mallah said: “The rules dictate that the percentage of survivors declines after 72 hours, but only God knows.”

He added: “We will rest for a while and we will join the mission in Syria. If they need us back in Turkiye, we will return.”

A similar Lebanese search-and-rescue mission in the Syrian city of Jableh continued its work for the fourth consecutive day, the Lebanese Army Command said.

A ministerial delegation from Hezbollah and its allies was fiercely criticized for visiting Damascus on Wednesday and meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Many Lebanese said this visit was not approved by the Cabinet, accusing the delegation of exploiting humanitarian circumstances to bridge the political divide between Lebanon and the Syrian regime.

Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News
Arab News

  • King and queen among those to pledge support following disaster in Turkiye and Syria
  • UK government donates £5m; Scottish government an additional £500k
LONDON: An appeal in the UK to raise money for victims of the series of earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria this week has received about £33 million ($39.9 million) in less than 24 hours.
The appeal, launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee, was broadcast across all major TV channels in the UK, and received significant donations and support from the government, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, and the prince and princess of Wales, who said they were “horrified” by the “harrowing images” from the disaster-stricken zone.
The general public contributed a little over £27.9 million during the appeal’s first day, with the UK government committing to a further £5 million, and the Scottish government pledging £500,000.
Development Minister Andrew Mitchell called the response from the public to the disaster “extraordinary.”
So far at least 21,000 people are known to have died in the disaster, with the toll likely to rise as hopes for survivors still trapped in rubble fade, and tens of thousands of injured and homeless enduring sub-zero temperatures with limited shelter, food, clean water and medical supplies.
A military transport plane left the UK for Turkiye on Thursday carrying emergency supplies, and the government also intends to send a field hospital to the area.
The DEC appeal will see funds distributed to 14 British charities, including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and ActionAid, operating on the ground. It estimates that as many as 17 million peoples in Turkiye and Syria are in need of aid.
The Turkish government has said that 380,000 people are sheltering in official refuges or hotels.
DEC CEO Saleh Saaed told the BBC: “The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened and crumpled buildings without shoes and coats in the depths of winter are desperately sad.”
 

Updated 10 February 2023
AP
AP

  • The combined toll of Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake rose past 20,000 deaths
  • That has already eclipsed the more than 18,400 who died in the disaster in Japan
TOKYO: Mountains of rubble and twisted metal. Death on an unimaginable scale. Grief. Rage. Relief at having survived.
What’s left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers over a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on?
Similarities between the calamity unfolding this week in Türkiye and Syria and the triple disaster that hit northern Japan in 2011 may offer a glimpse of what the region could face in the years ahead. They’re linked by the sheer enormity of the collective psychological trauma, of the loss of life and of the material destruction.
The combined toll of Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake rose past 20,000 deaths as authorities announced the discovery of new bodies Thursday. That has already eclipsed the more than 18,400 who died in the disaster in Japan.
That magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck at 2:46 p.m., March 11, 2011. Not long after, cameras along the Japanese coast captured the wall of water that hit the Tohoku region. The quake was one of the biggest on record, and the tsunami it caused washed away cars, homes, office buildings and thousands of people, and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Huge boats were dropped miles away from the ocean in the towering jumbled debris of what had once been cities, cars toppled on their sides like playthings among the ruined streets and obliterated buildings.
Many wondered if the area would ever return to what it was before.
A big lesson from Japan is that a disaster of this size doesn’t ever really have a conclusion — a lesson Turkiye itself knows well from a 1999 earthquake in the country’s northwest that killed some 18,000 people. Despite speeches about rebuilding, the Tohoku quake has left a deep gash in the national consciousness and the landscapes of people’s lives.
Take the death toll.
Deaths directly attributable to the quake in Turkiye will level off in coming weeks, but it’s unlikely to be the end.
Japan, for instance, has recognized thousands of other people who died later from stress-related heart attacks, or because of poor living conditions.
And despite hundreds of billions of dollars spent in Japan on reconstruction, some things won’t ever come back — including a sense of place.
Before the quake, Tohoku was filled with small cities and villages, surrounded by farms, the ports filled with fleets of fishing boats. It’s one of the wildest, most beautiful coastlines in Japan.
Today, while the wreckage of the quake and tsunami has largely been removed and many roads and buildings rebuilt, there are still large areas of empty space, places where buildings haven’t been erected, farms haven’t been replanted. Businesses have spent years trying to reconstruct decimated customer bases.
Just as workers once did in Japan, an army of rescuers in Turkiye and Syria are digging through obliterated buildings, picking through twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires for survivors.
What comes next won’t be easy.
In Japan, there was initially a palpable pride in the country’s ability to endure disaster. People stood calmly in long orderly lines for food and water. They posted notices on message boards in destroyed towns with descriptions of loved ones in the hopes that rescue workers would find them.
After what locals called the Great East Japan Earthquake, the dead in Tohoku were left by piles of rubble, neatly wrapped in taped-up blankets, waiting to be taken away by workers still combing through the detritus for anyone left alive.
The long haul of rebuilding has challenged this resolve. The work has been uneven and, at times, painfully slow, hampered by government incompetence, petty squabbling and bureaucratic wrangling. Nearly half a million people were displaced in Japan. Tens of thousands still haven’t returned home.
The issue has seeped into politics, especially as the debate continues about how to handle the aftermath of catastrophic meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Years later, a fear of radiation permeates, and some areas of northern Japan have placed radiation counters in parks and other public areas. Officials and experts are still undecided how to remove the highly radioactive melted fuel debris in the reactor.
There’s already been criticism that the Turkish government has failed to enforce modern construction codes for years, even as it allowed a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, and that it has been slow to respond to the disaster.
The years since 2011 have seen another failure, one officials in Japan have acknowledged: an inability to help those traumatized by what they experienced.
Some 2,500 people are unaccounted for across Tohoku, and people are still searching for their loved ones’ remains. One man got a diving license and has gone on weekly dives for years trying to find evidence of his wife.
People still occasionally unearth victims’ photo albums, clothes and other belongings.
Perhaps the most telling connection, however, is the sharp empathy shared by those who have survived a cataclysmic disaster, and the gratitude at seeing strangers help ease their suffering.
A group of about 30 rescue workers from Turkiye were in the hard-hit town of Shichigahama for about six months in 2011 for search and rescue operations.
Shichigahama locals have not forgotten. They have now started a donation campaign for Turkiye. One man said this week that he wept as he watched the scenes in Turkiye, remembering his town’s ordeal 12 years ago.
“They bravely walked through the debris to help find victims and return their bodies to their families,” Mayor Kaoru Terasawa told reporters of the Turkish aid workers who came to Japan. “We are still so thankful to them, and we want to do something to return the favor and show our gratitude.”

Updated 10 February 2023
AP
AP

  • The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble
  • In Adiyaman, meanwhile, rescue crews pulled 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu from the debris of his home, 105 hours after the quake struck
ISKENDERUN, Turkiye: Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.
The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a 4-year-old boy offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was shimmied out.
But the flurry of dramatic rescues — some broadcast live on Turkish television — could not obscure the overwhelming devastation of what Turkiye’s president called one of the greatest disasters in his nation’s history. Entire neighborhoods of high-rise buildings have been reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires, and the magnitude 7.8 quake has already killed more people than Japan’s Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, with many more bodies undoubtedly yet to be recovered and counted.
Four days after the earthquake hammered a sprawling border region that is home to more than 13.5 million people, relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Muhammed Korkut from a basement in Turkiye’s Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter. He had been trapped there for 94 hours, forced to drink his own urine to survive.
“Thank God you arrived,” he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance.
For one of the rescuers, identified only as Yasemin, Adnan’s survival hit home hard.
“I have a son just like you,” she told him after giving him a warm hug. “I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. ... I was trying to get you out.”
In Adiyaman, meanwhile, rescue crews pulled 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu from the debris of his home, 105 hours after the quake struck. They later managed to rescue his mother, Ayfer Komsu, who survived with a fractured rib, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live. The crowd was asked not to cheer or applaud to avoid scaring the child, who was given a jelly bean, the station reported.
Elsewhere, HaberTurk television said rescuers had identified nine people trapped inside the remains of a high-rise apartment block in Iskenderun and pulled out six of them, including a woman who waved at onlookers as she was being carried away on a stretcher. The crowd shouted: “God is Great!” after she was brought out.
The building was only 600 feet (200 meters) from the Mediterranean Sea and narrowly avoided being flooded when the massive earthquake sent water surging into the city center.
There were still more stories: A married couple was pulled from the rubble in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried in a small crevice. A German team said it worked for more than 50 hours to free a woman from the rubble of a house in Kirikhan. In the hard-hit city of Kahramanmaras, two teenage sisters were saved, and video of the operation showed one emergency worker playing a pop song on his smartphone to distract them.
And the work continued: One trapped woman could be heard speaking to a team trying to dig her out in video broadcast by HaberTurk television. She told her would-be rescuers that she had given up hope of being found — and prayed to be put to sleep because she was so cold. The station did not say where the operation was taking place.
Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors are dimming.
The rescues Friday provided fleeting moments of joy and relief amid the misery and hardship gripping the shattered region where morgues and cemeteries are overwhelmed and bodies lie wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.
In Kahramanmaras, a sports hall served as a makeshift morgue to accommodate and identify bodies.
Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.
Some in Turkiye have complained that the government was slow to respond, a perception that could hurt Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he faces a tough battle for reelection in May.
The disaster compounded suffering in a region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions of people within the country and left them dependent on aid and sent millions more seeking refuge in Turkiye.
The ongoing conflict has isolated many areas of Syria and complicated efforts to get aid in. The UN said the first earthquake-related aid convoy crossed from Turkiye into northwestern Syria on Friday — a day after an aid shipment planned before the disaster arrived.
The trucks managed to navigate a route that had been obstructed for days by debris.
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asmaa, visited survivors at the Aleppo University Hospital, Syrian state media reported — the leader’s first public appearance in an affected area of the country since the disaster. He then visited rescuers in one of the hardest-hit areas in the city.
Aleppo has been scarred by years of heavy bombardment and shelling — much of it by the forces of Assad and his ally, Russia — and it was among the cities most devastated by the earthquake.
Also Friday, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging a separatist insurgency in Turkiye’s mainly-Kurdish southeast, including some of the affected areas, said it was declaring a cease-fire.
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s conflict with Kurdish militants in Syria, linked to the PKK, has further complicated the delivery of aid to the region. On Thursday, Kurdish officials in Syria said that Turkish-backed Syrian rebels had blocked an aid convoy destined for earthquake victims.
Turkiye’s disaster management agency said more than 19,300 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkiye, with more than 77,000 injured.
More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 22,000. The bodies of more than 700 Syrians killed in Turkiye have been repatriated since Monday for burial, Syrian opposition official Mazen Alloush told The Associated Press on Friday.
Some 12,000 buildings in Turkiye have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkiye’s minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.
Engineers suggested that the scale of the devastation is partly explained by lax enforcement of building codes, which some have warned for years would make them vulnerable to earthquakes.
Mustafa Turan counted 248 collapsed buildings between the airport and the center of Adiyaman after he rushed to his hometown from Istanbul following the quake.
The journalist said Friday that 15 of his relatives had been killed, and scores of people were sleeping outside or in tents.
“At night, about 4 a.m., it got so cold that our drinking water froze,” he said.

