You are here

  • Home
  • Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye
1 / 3
Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye
2 / 3
Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye
3 / 3
Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkqsb

Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

GAZIANTEP: A third cargo plane loaded with relief supplies from Saudi Arabia arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye on Friday, carrying 104.6 tons of items including foodstuff, tents, blankets, rugs, and shelter bags, as well as medical supplies, following the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The relief flight is part of the Saudi Aid Bridge project implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help victims of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
  • Al-Ruwaily stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
SPA

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily held a reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week and International Day of Human Fraternity.

In his speech, Al-Ruwaily emphasized the significance of these two occasions, which are designated by the UN as official international days, celebrated yearly to promote the values of coexistence.

He stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges.

Al-Ruwaily pointed out the Kingdom’s efforts to spread the principles of interfaith harmony and educate people on the values of the Islamic faith, which calls for moderation, fraternity and cooperation among peoples.

The ceremony was attended by French religious leaders, officials and ambassadors, heads of community-based organizations, senators and members of the National Assembly.

 

Topics: Interfaith Harmony Week

Related

Special Saudi Arabia open to interfaith dialogue to combat religious intolerance, says US Special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia open to interfaith dialogue to combat religious intolerance, says US Special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism
Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Islamic affairs minister leads Saudi delegation at interfaith conference

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
  • Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology participated in the second edition of LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, a global platform for future technologies where pioneering technology professionals worldwide convene to network and share innovations.

During his speech, KAUST President Tony Chan emphasized the importance of universities being critical drivers for building sustainable innovation ecosystems that, in turn, serve as the basis for national and global centers of excellence.

Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field.

Meanwhile, the KAUST booth at the conference met with a huge turnout, and visitors had the opportunity to learn about the university’s role in promoting ecosystems for research, development and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives, including the KAUST Artificial Intelligence Initiative, KAUST-SDAIA Center of Excellence, and Smart-Health Initiative.

KAUST Innovation also participated in various workshops at the conference led by Prof. Hattan Ahmed, head of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center.

The university also signed five strategic agreements.

 

 

Topics: LEAP 2023 Saudi Arabia Innovation ecosystems

Related

KAUST develops innovative wastewater treatment in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KAUST develops innovative wastewater treatment in Saudi Arabia
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future
Saudi Arabia
KAUST commencement 2022 looks to bright future

Saudi poets gather for Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan

(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
Updated 30 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi poets gather for Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan

(Twitter @mocsaudi_en)
  • The fourth caravan to be organized by the academy, Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah
Updated 30 min 21 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Kingdom has designated 2023 as the Year of Arabic Poetry in recognition of Saudi national heritage and culture and to celebrate, the Academy of Arabic Poetry launched on Feb. 7 the first events of this year’s Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan.

Held with the support of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission of the Ministry of Culture, the caravan featured Saudi poets Sultan Al-Dait, Sultan Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Turki, Muzna Al-Mubarak and Haifa Al-Hamdan, who recited several poems of various genres and styles.

The fourth caravan to be organized by the academy, Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. It was preceded by the Arabian Jasmine Caravan from Jazan, the Roses Caravan from Taif, and the Palm Caravan from Al-Ahsa, which performed in previous years.

The first poetry caravan organized by the academy, the Palm Caravan, was conducted by several male and female poets from Al-Ahsa. The caravan traveled around several cities of the Kingdom, starting from Taif and passing through Makkah and Abha before reaching Jazan.

Mansour bin Mohammed bin Merisi, the director general of the Academy of Arabic Poetry, described Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan as a package of poetry programs and events that seeks to represent the poetic diversity across the Kingdom’s different regions.

The poet Haifa Al-Hamdan said that the initiative “keeps pace with Vision 2030’s aspirations” by reviving culture and poetry and promoting Saudi heritage, both locally and abroad.

“The selection of poets was not conducted randomly,” she said. “The procedure was an attempt to integrate several poetic voices and generations from diverse regions and poetic schools, with the aim of helping young poets meet more advanced ones. This contributes to enriching the poetic experience…It also contributes to the poets’ connection with each other and, eventually, the forming of overlapping circles of literary works.”

Sultan Al-Dait, a poet who participated in the caravan, said: “The idea of forming the caravan is extremely brilliant…This is a golden period for Saudi poetry. It is consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 and includes the participation of Saudi poets from different regions. This is a qualitative leap and adds great richness to the field of poetry.”

 

Topics: Art of Poetry Saudi poets Saudi Arabia literature Publishing and Translation Commission

Related

‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Lifestyle
‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Mining Indaba Conference
  • As part of its “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, the ministry held a meeting with investors on the sidelines of the conference
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has concluded its participation in the Mining Indaba Conference, which was hosted by South Africa and ended on Feb. 9.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Midaifer, who led the Saudi delegation at the conference, cast light on the mining opportunities in the Kingdom and the organizational and legislative framework which had made it attractive to investors.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Midaifer, Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, leads the Saudi delegation at the conference. (SPA)

He held meetings with several government and senior officials representing the large companies which attended the event.

As part of its “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, the ministry held a meeting with investors on the sidelines of the conference to showcase the continuing efforts and reforms to promote the mining sector in the Kingdom to attract foreign investment.

 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Exclusive Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO video
Business & Economy
Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO

Young Saudis honored over AlUla hospitality

Young Saudis honored over AlUla hospitality
Updated 10 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Young Saudis honored over AlUla hospitality

Young Saudis honored over AlUla hospitality
  • Hassan Awad and Yazan Abdulrahman Al-Atwi invited European tourists into their homes in Raheeb village for coffee and dinner
  • Welcoming guests a ‘sacred duty’ in the Kingdom, Awad tells Arab News
Updated 10 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Two Saudis who showcased the Kingdom’s famous hospitality culture to tourists in AlUla have been honored by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.
Hassan Awad and Yazan Abdulrahman Al-Atwi invited European tourists into their homes in Raheeb village for coffee and dinner, and conducted tours of local mountains and desert areas.
For their efforts, Al-Khateeb honored the duo for showcasing the generous aspects of Saudi culture.
Awad and Al-Atwi said that the warm welcoming of guests is a expected in Saudi Arabia, which has always sought to provide visitors with the best local products and services.
Awad told Arab News: “The honor I have received from the minister is a tribute for all Saudis, who have always been well known for their genuineness, authenticity and generous hospitality, which have been main components of the Saudis who were raised on the necessity of hospitality and the warm welcoming of tourists.”
He added that welcoming guests is a “sacred duty” for Saudis that should be taught to children and future generations.
“I saw a group of European tourists, namely Swedish, in a commercial store in Tabuk,” he said.
“I greeted them immediately and invited them to my home to meet my father and tour my private farm.
“I also offered to provide them with whatever they needed to take a good rest after their travels. They did not hesitate and accepted the invitation to my house, where they were warmly welcomed.”
“We then went on a tour on our private farm, where they were introduced to the pure and original olive oil, in addition to other products from our farm.
“We went on a journey to a high-ground tourist area in Tabuk, where they took photos and documented the most beautiful memories that reflect the tourism, comfort, reassurance and safety potential our Kingdom provides them with.”
Al-Atwi, who took part in an honoring ceremony with Bahraini content creator Omar Farouq, told Arab News that hospitality “is an innate matter that we were brought up on and grew up with.”
He added that welcoming guests is an “inherited approach” in the Kingdom and that all Saudis are “brought up on honorable morals” and taught to make guests feel at home.
“I was raised to love visitors from a young age, as well as to take care of them, provide them with the utmost attention and make them feel comfortable,” he said.
“We also have a room designed to welcome all visitors from different parts of the world.
“Saudis were brought up on morals and generosity. It is not something they do to please anyone or to obtain fame.
“It is a habit for Saudis who have been known for their generosity, morals and hospitality, as well as providing guests with anything they might need, and overcoming difficulties to provide them with all facilities and means to have an amazing time in the Kingdom.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Royal Commission for AlUla reconstructs face of 2,000-year-old Nabataean woman
Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for AlUla reconstructs face of 2,000-year-old Nabataean woman
Local cyclists complete mission as Saudi Tour wraps up in AlUla
Saudi Sport
Local cyclists complete mission as Saudi Tour wraps up in AlUla

Latest updates

Leaked recordings reveal IRGC soldiers’ ‘doubt and confusion’ over protest crackdown
Leaked recordings reveal IRGC soldiers’ ‘doubt and confusion’ over protest crackdown
PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
‘We should stick together,’ says Turkiye earthquake survivor in message of hope 
‘We should stick together,’ says Turkiye earthquake survivor in message of hope 
Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations
The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.