Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye

MAKKAH: The Kingdom has designated 2023 as the Year of Arabic Poetry in recognition of Saudi national heritage and culture and to celebrate, the Academy of Arabic Poetry launched on Feb. 7 the first events of this year’s Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan.
Held with the support of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission of the Ministry of Culture, the caravan featured Saudi poets Sultan Al-Dait, Sultan Al-Sabhan, Mohammed Al-Turki, Muzna Al-Mubarak and Haifa Al-Hamdan, who recited several poems of various genres and styles.
The fourth caravan to be organized by the academy, Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan set off from Riyadh and was held until Feb. 9 in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. It was preceded by the Arabian Jasmine Caravan from Jazan, the Roses Caravan from Taif, and the Palm Caravan from Al-Ahsa, which performed in previous years.
The first poetry caravan organized by the academy, the Palm Caravan, was conducted by several male and female poets from Al-Ahsa. The caravan traveled around several cities of the Kingdom, starting from Taif and passing through Makkah and Abha before reaching Jazan.
Mansour bin Mohammed bin Merisi, the director general of the Academy of Arabic Poetry, described Al-Yamamah Poetry Caravan as a package of poetry programs and events that seeks to represent the poetic diversity across the Kingdom’s different regions.
The poet Haifa Al-Hamdan said that the initiative “keeps pace with Vision 2030’s aspirations” by reviving culture and poetry and promoting Saudi heritage, both locally and abroad.
“The selection of poets was not conducted randomly,” she said. “The procedure was an attempt to integrate several poetic voices and generations from diverse regions and poetic schools, with the aim of helping young poets meet more advanced ones. This contributes to enriching the poetic experience…It also contributes to the poets’ connection with each other and, eventually, the forming of overlapping circles of literary works.”
Sultan Al-Dait, a poet who participated in the caravan, said: “The idea of forming the caravan is extremely brilliant…This is a golden period for Saudi poetry. It is consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 and includes the participation of Saudi poets from different regions. This is a qualitative leap and adds great richness to the field of poetry.”