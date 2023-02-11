You are here

Saudi Arabia sends 3 more relief planes to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria, evacuates citizens

The sixth plane contained 98 tons of aid, including food items, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies. (SPA)
The fourth and fifth planes, carrying rescue teams and equipment including tools, pumps and medical supplies, landed at the Gaziantep airport in Turkiye. (SPA)
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

  • A statement from the Saudi embassy in Turkiye said that the body of a missing Saudi female was found under the rubble of a building in Antakya
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has sent three more relief planes to earthquake-hit areas in Turkiye and Syria on Friday.
The fourth and fifth planes, carrying rescue teams and equipment including tools, pumps and medical supplies, landed at the Gaziantep airport in Turkiye, state agency SPA wrote.
The Saudi search-and-rescue teams came from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and various volunteer groups. 
The sixth plane contained 98 tons of aid, including food items, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies.
Meanwhile, a statement from the Saudi embassy in Turkiye said that the body of a missing Saudi female was found under the rubble of a building in Antakya, where she lived.
The deceased’s body was identified in the presence of a representative from the embassy and some of her family members, the statement noted.

Expect to see 5bn people in metaverse, Mastercard innovation VP tells LEAP forum

Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi   

Expect to see 5bn people in metaverse, Mastercard innovation VP tells LEAP forum

  • Keith Jordan says metaverse ‘is natural evolution of internet’ and will drive new digital economy
Lama Alhamawi   

RIYADH: On the sidelines of the second edition of LEAP, Keith Jordan, Mastercard Ventures vice president of innovation, discussed the shift of the digital economy into the metaverse, with gamer culture and Gen Z placing more value on digital assets than on physical assets.

“The digital economy is moving toward the metaverse, but the metaverse is the natural evolution of the internet. So today on the web, we will have about 5 billion people by 2030. We think there is going to be 5 billion people in the metaverse,” said Jordan.

New economies are going to build up, with new ways of working, creating value for products in the new shift of the digital economy into the metaverse, he said.

“Whole new economies, new ways of working, new ways of creating value are going to stand up once we move into that world. We are not going to go back to an analog world,” said Jordan.

“It’s going to change everything. Every vertical, every industry, how we work, how we play, how we purchase goods.”

Jordan highlighted the role of the metaverse in everyday life, saying: “In the near future when you walk into a shop and you buy a product of the physical world, you are going to be offered the virtual item for the digital world as well.”

The Mastercard Innovation VP said that a lot of demand for the metaverse is coming from gamer culture and Generation Z.

“They are placing more value on digital assets than they are on physical assets,” he said.

Jordan also discussed ways of using advanced technology to merge the online and offline worlds, highlighting the use of avatars “in the same way, people are using social networks today, LinkedIn for business, Instagram for social, Facebook for something else.”

“We are living in an analog world today, but we are about to move into a hybrid world, where the digital is going to bleed into the physical world and vice versa.”

Jordan said that avatars will have different use cases and different endpoints, and will be dressed for each purpose, whether for business or events.

“I have a business dress on my business avatar. I will have a party dress in my party avatar,” he said.

Jordan also discussed generating revenue streams and the evolution of commerce in the metaverse.

“What we are seeing already, for example, Gucci is selling bags for more money in the metaverse than they are in stores. Because people can rent out their bags in the metaverse, they can loan it to somebody else. They have got utility, they have got frequency,” he said.

During the four-day LEAP tech conference, Mastercard had two demonstrations of the metaverse on display in its booth, taking conference visitors on a journey through their choice of London or New York.

“Inside these metaverse experiences, we are showing the future of commerce, the future of frictionless experiences, and when we embed commerce communities into transactions, it becomes a really seamless experience,” he said.

“The demand in the Kingdom for these innovation-led services is exceptional. And when we look at the 2030 vision for the Kingdom, we are seeing massive demand for this digitization, this next raft of services.”

Jordan highlighted the global demand in the gamer community.

“We gave an example earlier on that showed Travis Scott doing an in-game concert with Fortnite across four 15-minute shows. He had 28 million viewers watching that live. By the end of the month, 300 million viewers had watched that live and he generated $20 million across four 15-minute shows in virtual goods. So when we start seeing this reality emerging, we are seeing big demand,” he said.

New transactions and commerce capabilities are expected, with gamer culture and Generation Z driving that shift. “They are in Minecraft or in Fortnite, they are in these gamified universes,” he said.

“What we are going to see as well is we are going to see gamification bleeding into the enterprise because kids today that are playing these games in 10 years’ time, if you put them in front of an Excel spreadsheet, they are going to go, ‘What is this flat thing I am looking at?’ It’s got to be 3-D, it’s got to be immersive and it’s got to be experience-based,” he said.

Tech leaders help organizations become 'future-ready' at LEAP23

Updated 11 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Tech leaders help organizations become ‘future-ready’ at LEAP23

  • Salman Faqeeh said Saudi Arabia is focusing on the development of artificial intelligence that would bring advantages in the short and long term
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: This year’s LEAP technology conference, which ended in Riyadh on Thursday, explored various cutting-edge tech in the fields of artificial intelligence, smart cities, finance, medicine, space, and the fourth industrial revolution, among others.

Salman Faqeeh, managing director of Cisco Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is focusing on the development of artificial intelligence that would bring advantages in the short and long term. 

“Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence focus is in line with Cisco. AI is an area that would (benefit) business, education, and healthcare. It needs to be addressed in the right way, because that could affect how utilizations of AI will move forward.” 

Bader Bahaian, country manager at statistical analysis firm ‎SAS, said that his team participated at LEAP23 to “address pressing challenges to improve decision-making, accelerate digital transformation across all industries, and open new doors for future customers and partnerships.” 

He explained: “SAS advanced analytics, cloud-native, and advanced fraud detection solutions backed by AI will support organizations in Saudi Arabia to advance on their roadmap to achieve business sustainability in line with the goals of Vision 2030. Using SAS analytics and AI solutions, we aim to provide organizations with the capabilities to transform data into intelligence that propels the business forward.” 

Yarob Sakhnini, vice president, emerging markets EMEA at Juniper Networks, said that Juniper’s participation at LEAP23 was focused on helping organizations to achieve business transformation, resilience and sustainability through high-performance networks.

“The government of Saudi Arabia revealed a number of initiatives over the years, aiming to become one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world,” Sakhnini said. 

“This highlights the need for organizations to ensure their networking-solution choices are future-ready and flexible to accommodate emerging technology and customer experience-led trends. 

“For example, as 5G network capabilities expand into new service areas such as mission-critical communications and (the internet of things), organizations’ networking solutions will need to cope with the demands of the changing traffic dynamics.” 

The four-day conference also saw numerous agreements and partnerships established between the private and public sectors locally and internationally.  

More than 700 tech leaders from 50 countries participated at LEAP23, which registered over 250,000 attendees.

Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood

Updated 11 February 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Green Riyadh reaches its second station, Al-Naseem neighborhood

  • The project aims to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by planting a total of 7.5 million trees in the capital
Updated 11 February 2023
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Urban greening works began in the Al-Naseem neighborhood of the Saudi capital on Thursday, a continuation of the tree-planting schemes in residential neighborhoods of the city within the framework of the Green Riyadh project.

The Green Riyadh megaproject, launched by the Saudi leadership in 2019, will contribute to increasing the total green spaces in the city.

The works in Al-Naseem neighborhood include afforestation, the planting of trees and shrubs, and the establishment of parks and green areas.

The designs have been developed based on global environmental standards that take local surroundings into consideration. The implementation of the plan will be accompanied by activities, including an introductory exhibition to raise residents’ awareness about the importance of greenery.

The project aims to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by planting a total of 7.5 million trees in the capital and is working to establish a water network to irrigate trees and reuse 100 percent of the treated water, at a capacity of about 1 million cubic meters per day.

Through the Green Riyadh project, the Kingdom will invest $11 billion over 10 years and create new parks to improve air quality and reduce the temperature in the city.

The project will help reduce ambient temperature by 2 degrees Celsius during the summer season, reducing temperatures by 8-15 degrees Celsius across the city; improve the air quality by reducing CO2 concentration; and reduce annual power consumption by 650 GW/h through the promotion of green building techniques.

The project will also create new investment opportunities for the private sector.

 

 

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

Updated 10 February 2023
SPA

Saudi ambassador holds reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, International Day of Human Fraternity

  • Al-Ruwaily stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges
SPA

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily held a reception to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week and International Day of Human Fraternity.

In his speech, Al-Ruwaily emphasized the significance of these two occasions, which are designated by the UN as official international days, celebrated yearly to promote the values of coexistence.

He stressed the importance of fostering fraternity, peace and friendly dialogue in order to face humanity’s common challenges.

Al-Ruwaily pointed out the Kingdom’s efforts to spread the principles of interfaith harmony and educate people on the values of the Islamic faith, which calls for moderation, fraternity and cooperation among peoples.

The ceremony was attended by French religious leaders, officials and ambassadors, heads of community-based organizations, senators and members of the National Assembly.

 

Saudi Arabia's KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives. (Supplied)
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST forges new partnerships, showcases smart initiatives and innovations

  • Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology participated in the second edition of LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, a global platform for future technologies where pioneering technology professionals worldwide convene to network and share innovations.

During his speech, KAUST President Tony Chan emphasized the importance of universities being critical drivers for building sustainable innovation ecosystems that, in turn, serve as the basis for national and global centers of excellence.

Speaking on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, KAUST Chief Information Officer Jason Roos explained how AI can improve the crucial field.

Meanwhile, the KAUST booth at the conference met with a huge turnout, and visitors had the opportunity to learn about the university’s role in promoting ecosystems for research, development and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

The booth displayed several research projects and initiatives, including the KAUST Artificial Intelligence Initiative, KAUST-SDAIA Center of Excellence, and Smart-Health Initiative.

KAUST Innovation also participated in various workshops at the conference led by Prof. Hattan Ahmed, head of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center.

The university also signed five strategic agreements.

 

 

