Saudi Arabia sends 3 more relief planes to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria, evacuates citizens

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has sent three more relief planes to earthquake-hit areas in Turkiye and Syria on Friday.
The fourth and fifth planes, carrying rescue teams and equipment including tools, pumps and medical supplies, landed at the Gaziantep airport in Turkiye, state agency SPA wrote.
The Saudi search-and-rescue teams came from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and various volunteer groups.
The sixth plane contained 98 tons of aid, including food items, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies.
Meanwhile, a statement from the Saudi embassy in Turkiye said that the body of a missing Saudi female was found under the rubble of a building in Antakya, where she lived.
The deceased’s body was identified in the presence of a representative from the embassy and some of her family members, the statement noted.
