The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front

The 11th edition of The Big 5 Saudi, organized by dmg events, will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center from Feb. 18-21. This largest construction event in Saudi Arabia will bring together 28,000+ attendees and more than 750 local and international exhibitors from 40 countries, showcasing the latest in construction innovations and technologies.

In January this year, there were $298 billion worth of real estate projects under construction. By the end of 2023, intelligence firm ABiQ expects the Saudi real estate construction market to grow by 9 percent to a total of $324 billion. This total includes completing $18 billion of real estate projects in 2023. With an ambitious array of giga- and megaprojects regularly announced across the Kingdom, the construction industry globally is tasked to dramatically scale the production and distribution of products across all project stages to meet this tremendous demand.

“The Big 5 Saudi is a premier event that brings together industry professionals from around the world to showcase the latest advancements and innovations in the construction sector in Saudi Arabia,” said Muhammed Kazi, VP — construction, dmg events.

“As the second largest non-oil sector in Saudi Arabia, the construction industry plays a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom’s economy forward, and The Big 5 Saudi serves as a platform to promote and support this growth. With a focus on the projects shaping the future of Saudi Arabia, and a commitment to showcasing the latest technologies and advancements, The Big 5 Saudi is a vital event for anyone looking to be at the forefront of the construction industry in the Kingdom.”

The Big 5 Saudi will feature eight product sectors, including building envelope and special construction, building interiors and finishes, construction technologies and innovations, building materials and tools, solar and MEP services, plant machinery and vehicles, off-site and modular construction, and building security and access control. Doubling in number of exhibitors since its 2022 edition, the event will gather over 15,000 products and solutions and welcome a host of new-to-show brands, such as Saleh Ibrahim Aldohan, Gulf Factory for Insulation Panels, CPC Holding, Llbna Fnoon, Rkiza Building Materials, Saudi Services Company, Rheem Manufacturing, Lattice Software Solutions, Al-Jazirah Falcon and Masdar.

The trade exhibition is once again accompanied by specialist events HVAC R Expo Saudi, Surface and Stone Saudi Arabia, and FM Expo Saudi. In co-location with these established brands, dmg events has also announced the inaugural editions of two additional events servicing the construction industry. “We are thrilled to announce that the Windows, Doors and Facades and Saudi Glass events will be launching next to The Big 5 Saudi this year. This decision was made easy by the immense interest we received from leading building envelope brands, coupled with our previous success running these events in other markets. We believe offering these world-renowned brands a robust platform to meet the booming local demand for their products is a great opportunity as we strive to help the Saudi government and industry stakeholders to achieve their ambitious development targets,” added Kazi.

In its largest and most international edition ever, The Big 5 Saudi will be bustling with industry networking opportunities, as well as visitor experiences and 40 free-to-attend CPD-certified Industry Talks. The anticipated educational program will gather onstage more than 50 innovators, architects, project and facilities management practitioners, and technologists, including Waleed Akhtar M. Sultan, general supervisor for classification development, project management and performance follow-up, Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing; Jason Morris, managing director — project and construction management division, KEO International Consultants; Mohammed El-Khamissy, group chief finance officer and adviser to the board, RC Al-Mana; Grace Najjar, managing director, PMI MENA; Andrew Jones, CDR partner, Dentons and Co.; and Rick Hopper, managing director, Mott MacDonald Saudi Arabia business and chair of the Saudi Chartered Institute of Building Hub. These and other experts will present on impactful topics such as disruptive project management trends, the best use of technology in managing projects, and public-private sector collaboration on design.

The Big 5 Saudi continues to serve as a true testament to the Kingdom’s growing attractiveness in the global construction arena, bringing together industry players in support of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 objectives. Twelve country pavilions will shine the spotlight on construction solutions from Italy, Germany, Greece, Poland, Spain, Egypt, China, Kuwait, Turkiye, Qatar, Austria and India. The 2023 edition is sponsored by industry leaders including AFAQ Wood Industries Factory, Bluu, Carrier, Saudi Services Company Limited, Zamil Industrial, SABB, Al-Bawani, Midea and SRACO. Key event media and supporting partners are PMI, CIOB, MEFMA, ACI, AIA Middle East, CNBC Arabia, Arab News, Eye of Riyadh, Al-Riyadh, Al-Watan, Saudi Projects and Amlak Real Estate Newspaper.

The sold-out exhibition is free to attend for industry professionals. Visitor registrations are open at www.thebig5saudi.com