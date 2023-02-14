Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m

You are here

Short Url

Tanmiah Food Company has announced its results for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a 42.8 percent year-on-year rise in revenues to SR1,727 million. 

The gross margin substantially improved from 19.2 percent in FY2021 to 24.3 percent, while the EBITDA of SR220.3 million (+142.5 percent year-on-year) yielded a margin of 13 percent. The net profit attributable to owners of the company increased significantly from SR13.6 million to SR186.8 million. This increase is due to a one-off gain amounting to SR101.9 million recorded in the income statement, resulting from the Tyson transaction, which involved the acquisition of a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company.

Growth strategy

As the company concludes yet another successful year in its long journey, the solid foundation has remained in place, to allow Tanmiah to continue to progress in terms of its expansion agenda. The company is strongly positioned to embark on a new phase of growth and development, aided by expansion across all stages of the value chain and access to new geographies that will enable Tanmiah to unlock multiple opportunities in the fast-growing global halal food market. This collaboration is set to accelerate the company’s growth and reinforce its commitment to the Kingdom’s objectives of food security and self-sufficiency, whilst bringing world-class industry know-how to the domestic market.

The 11th edition of The Big 5 Saudi, organized by dmg events, will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center from Feb. 18-21. This largest construction event in Saudi Arabia will bring together 28,000+ attendees and more than 750 local and international exhibitors from 40 countries, showcasing the latest in construction innovations and technologies.

In January this year, there were $298 billion worth of real estate projects under construction. By the end of 2023, intelligence firm ABiQ expects the Saudi real estate construction market to grow by 9 percent to a total of $324 billion. This total includes completing $18 billion of real estate projects in 2023. With an ambitious array of giga- and megaprojects regularly announced across the Kingdom, the construction industry globally is tasked to dramatically scale the production and distribution of products across all project stages to meet this tremendous demand.

“The Big 5 Saudi is a premier event that brings together industry professionals from around the world to showcase the latest advancements and innovations in the construction sector in Saudi Arabia,” said Muhammed Kazi, VP — construction, dmg events. 

“As the second largest non-oil sector in Saudi Arabia, the construction industry plays a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom’s economy forward, and The Big 5 Saudi serves as a platform to promote and support this growth. With a focus on the projects shaping the future of Saudi Arabia, and a commitment to showcasing the latest technologies and advancements, The Big 5 Saudi is a vital event for anyone looking to be at the forefront of the construction industry in the Kingdom.”

The Big 5 Saudi will feature eight product sectors, including building envelope and special construction, building interiors and finishes, construction technologies and innovations, building materials and tools, solar and MEP services, plant machinery and vehicles, off-site and modular construction, and building security and access control. Doubling in number of exhibitors since its 2022 edition, the event will gather over 15,000 products and solutions and welcome a host of new-to-show brands, such as Saleh Ibrahim Aldohan, Gulf Factory for Insulation Panels, CPC Holding, Llbna Fnoon, Rkiza Building Materials, Saudi Services Company, Rheem Manufacturing, Lattice Software Solutions, Al-Jazirah Falcon and Masdar.

The trade exhibition is once again accompanied by specialist events HVAC R Expo Saudi, Surface and Stone Saudi Arabia, and FM Expo Saudi. In co-location with these established brands, dmg events has also announced the inaugural editions of two additional events servicing the construction industry. “We are thrilled to announce that the Windows, Doors and Facades and Saudi Glass events will be launching next to The Big 5 Saudi this year. This decision was made easy by the immense interest we received from leading building envelope brands, coupled with our previous success running these events in other markets. We believe offering these world-renowned brands a robust platform to meet the booming local demand for their products is a great opportunity as we strive to help the Saudi government and industry stakeholders to achieve their ambitious development targets,” added Kazi.

In its largest and most international edition ever, The Big 5 Saudi will be bustling with industry networking opportunities, as well as visitor experiences and 40 free-to-attend CPD-certified Industry Talks. The anticipated educational program will gather onstage more than 50 innovators, architects, project and facilities management practitioners, and technologists, including Waleed Akhtar M. Sultan, general supervisor for classification development, project management and performance follow-up, Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing; Jason Morris, managing director — project and construction management division, KEO International Consultants; Mohammed El-Khamissy, group chief finance officer and adviser to the board, RC Al-Mana; Grace Najjar, managing director, PMI MENA; Andrew Jones, CDR partner, Dentons and Co.; and Rick Hopper, managing director, Mott MacDonald Saudi Arabia business and chair of the Saudi Chartered Institute of Building Hub. These and other experts will present on impactful topics such as disruptive project management trends, the best use of technology in managing projects, and public-private sector collaboration on design.

The Big 5 Saudi continues to serve as a true testament to the Kingdom’s growing attractiveness in the global construction arena, bringing together industry players in support of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 objectives. Twelve country pavilions will shine the spotlight on construction solutions from Italy, Germany, Greece, Poland, Spain, Egypt, China, Kuwait, Turkiye, Qatar, Austria and India. The 2023 edition is sponsored by industry leaders including AFAQ Wood Industries Factory, Bluu, Carrier, Saudi Services Company Limited, Zamil Industrial, SABB, Al-Bawani, Midea and SRACO. Key event media and supporting partners are PMI, CIOB, MEFMA, ACI, AIA Middle East, CNBC Arabia, Arab News, Eye of Riyadh, Al-Riyadh, Al-Watan, Saudi Projects and Amlak Real Estate Newspaper.

The sold-out exhibition is free to attend for industry professionals. Visitor registrations are open at www.thebig5saudi.com 

 

Lulu Hypermarket is treating shoppers across the Kingdom to a showcase of Thailand’s popular and exotic cuisine in a unique festival, being held from Feb. 12-18.

The festival was inaugurated simultaneously in Riyadh and Jeddah on Feb. 13. In Riyadh, the festival was launched by Darm Boontham, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Thailand to Saudi Arabia, at LuLu Hypermarket, Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

In Jeddah, the event was inaugurated at the Al-Ruwais branch by chief guest Kitinai Nutakul, consul general of Thailand. 

Organized in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, the Thai festival features a promotion on selected Thai products and a special display of Thai vegetables as well. In addition, LuLu’s hot foods section if offering an array of Thai culinary treats.

“Thailand is one of the food storehouses of the world and is known for its abundant agricultural produce,” said Mohammed. He added: “Thai food is one of the trending and popular cuisines of the world and at LuLu, we also work with suppliers to offer shoppers a wide variety of top-quality Thai products. All these shall be showcased at our Thai Festival, which is part of a series of year-round national spotlights that add variety, dimension and excitement to the unique LuLu retail experience.”

Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping malls and complexes in Saudi Arabia, reported stellar performance with total revenues booking SR550.8 million ($146.9 million) for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, 2022, a 7.9 percent year-over-year increase from the SR510.6 million reported in Q3-21. 

Strong top-line expansion translated into significant growth in the company’s gross profit, which reached SR462.5 million on a quarterly basis, a 9.2 percent year-over-year increase over Q3-21. Successful cost optimization measures led to a further expansion of Cenomi Centers’ gross profit margin, which increased to 84 percent for the period. 

Despite increasing financial charges for the quarter, Cenomi Centers successfully expanded its bottom line by an exceptional 22.2 percent year-over-year in Q3-22, booking SR455.7 million. On a year-to-date basis, total revenues increased by 11.1 percent year-over-year to book SR1,687.5 million for 9M-22. The gross profit for the nine-month period also expanded to a record SR1,417.1 million, a 13.9 percent year-over-year increase. The net profit for the nine-month period grew 2.4 percent year-over-year to record SR804.7 million.

The strong financial performance was driven by robust and consistent improvements in the company’s operations across its portfolio. Cenomi Centers saw a return to strong visitor footfall, which increased 32.3 percent year-over-year, with 27.1 million visitors in Q3-22. On a nine-month basis, visitor footfall increased by 38.5 percent year-over-year to book 84.2 million for 9M-22. Like-for-like tenant occupancy rates reached a record 94.2 percent at the close of the period, against a 92.8 percent rate recorded at the close of the previous period (Q3-21) and marked Cenomi Centers’ successful post-COVID recovery. 

The company also continued its non-core asset land sale program, completing its second transaction for SR644.5 million with the sale of its land in Riyadh’s Al-Raed District in December 2022, slated to be reflected in Cenomi’s financials once the registration process is complete and is currently classified as “assets held for sale” in the financial statements for Q3-22. This transaction now brings the total amount generated from land sales to date to approximately SR875 million, with an estimated SR1.15 billion still remaining to be sold over the coming period as part of the disposal of non-core assets program.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “Cenomi Centers has maintained a solid growth trajectory. We continue to surpass the pre-pandemic operational metrics as we see strong increases in visitor footfall, up by 32 percent year-on-year during Q3-2022 and 39 percent year-over-year on a year-to-date basis, and growing occupancy levels to reach 94.2 percent for the quarter. These milestones further underline our resilience and the growth momentum of our business.

“Our most significant transformation has been the evolution of our brand to Cenomi, in line with the full rebrand under the Cenomi Group and its subsidiaries. This alignment is consistent with our growth as a consumer-centric company, delivering next-generation retail and lifestyle experiences to the consumers of Saudi Arabia.”

A galaxy of renowned poets recently gathered in Jubail for a mushaira (Urdu poetry recitation event). The gathering was organized by Hyderabad Deccan Connections in Jubail Industrial City. Dr. Arthi Krishna, overseas secretary of the All-India Congress Committee, was the chief guest, with the guest of honor being Mohammed Abdulnayeem, chairman, MASAH Specialized Construction Co.

As many as eight different poets regaled the large audience in the spacious Al-Humaidan auditorium. The mushaira was organized in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and HDC’s slogan, “Bringing People Together,” in a quest for learning and socializing.

Tahir Faraz, Lata Haya, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Atta Hyderabadi, Altaf Shehariyar, Baqar Naqvi and Iqbal Aslam all entertained and delighted the audience with their couplets. Nayeem Javed was the emcee.

Hyderabad Deccan Connections Chairman Waheed Lateef, President Ateequr Rahman, Executive Vice President Mohammed Aneesuddin and General-Secretary Araj Khan, along with members Mohammed Zahooruddin, Mujeebuddin Sultan, Hashmat Khan, Mohammed Abdulnaseer, Khaja Mahmoud, Younus Khan, Mohammed Moulana, Amjad Ali, Abdulrahman Arif Nashmi, Dr. Irfan Hameed, Mohammed Imran, Jawed Moizudin, Mohammed Zubair and Mohammed Hafiz had put their hearts into managing the event.

Many prominent members from the Jubail community enjoyed the mushaira and, according to Safi Jannaty, the event was welcomed with the selection of poets also being remarkable. The mushaira was a special mixture of famous poets who were invited to Saudi Arabia for the first time. Dr. Arthi Krishna thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting 2.8 million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom.

Journalist K.N. Wasif and a group of friends came all the way from Riyadh to attend the special event. They said that after a very long gap, the event had been very well organized and they offered their thanks to the HDC team.

Anis Bakhsh, Dr. Mohammed Arab and Asif Siddiqui were all part of the HDC team for the event. There were a large number of people in attendance who had also come from Dammam and Alkhobar. 

They were fulsome in their praise of the event and for its providing the possibility of meeting so many company CEOs. Mohammed Zakaria, Shaikh Sahab, Javed Sahab, Abdulbari Sahab and Pervaiz Sahab were all present at the grand occasion.

China Mobile International and Mobile Telecommunications Saudi Company, popularly known as Zain KSA, signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 6 in Riyadh, to establish an all-around partnership. The signing ceremony was held at the LEAP 23 tech conference, the largest tech event in Saudi Arabia and the region, attended by Colin Wang, managing director of CMI Middle East and Africa, and Sultan Al-Hadlag, executive general manager of Zain KSA.
CMI and Zain KSA will work together on developing competitive products and solutions, and carrying out high-level collaboration. Both parties will strive to implement key projects to contribute to the development of the Saudi ICT sector. Based on CMI’s global network resources, carrier service brand iConnect, and technical capabilities, both parties will further enhance cooperation in empowering 5G development and carrier service transformation, and geographic expansion to better serve individual users as well as organizations and enterprises across the Kingdom with world-class services.

HIGHLIGHTS

• CMI and Zain KSA will work together on developing competitive products and solutions, and carrying out high-level collaboration.

• Both parties will strive to implement key projects to contribute to the development of the Saudi ICT sector.

Wang said: “CMI is dedicated to serving the Middle East market, providing comprehensive services under the iConnect brand to local carrier partners and contributing to local social and economic development. The partnership with Zain KSA will further promote the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s telecom industry and facilitate high-quality projects under Saudi Vision 2030.”
Commenting on the MoU, Al-Hadlag said: “Zain KSA and CMI have a long-term partnership in many areas. The MoU will further enhance our collaboration in market exploration and product innovation, which serves Zain KSA’s strategic goals of improving our service capabilities and product offerings to individuals and enterprises to accelerate nationwide digital transformation and support the national ICT goals.”
CMI has invested heavily in the Middle East region to connect carriers to a reliable, scalable and resilient network via its extensive global infrastructure. This includes more than 80 cable resources and 230 PoPs, with international transmission bandwidth of over 122 T. CMI strives to create a partner ecosystem with regional and global carrier partners and empower local operators to provide convenient services and solutions based on CMI’s 5G solutions. CMI’s carrier-specific service, iConnect, offers comprehensive professional services including voice, SMS, mobile and data, to global operators. Zain KSA is a leading telecom service provider in Saudi Arabia, establishing itself as a digital partner covering 5G networks, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones and many others.
CMI and Zain KSA have been cooperating in data, voice, roaming, and innovative IoT solutions for years. The strategic cooperation under this MoU between both parties will further bring closer collaborations and promote digital transformation across Saudi Arabia to support its transition to a digital economy and society.

 

