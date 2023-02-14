You are here

Israel's Ben-Gvir says wants more settlements after US and European concern

Israel’s Ben-Gvir says wants more settlements after US and European concern
An Israeli bulldozer destroys the Palestinian homes and a community centre in southern West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Karmel. (File/AFP)
Israel’s Ben-Gvir says wants more settlements after US and European concern

Israel’s Ben-Gvir says wants more settlements after US and European concern
  • Israel granted retroactive authorization to nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM: Israel’s hard-line Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday he wanted to see more Jewish settlements after European and US foreign ministers said they were troubled by a recent decision by Israel to authorize settler outposts.
The comments, in a video message, fly in the face of international calls for a de-escalation of tension between Israel and the Palestinians after months of violence in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.
“The land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel,” he said in a video message that followed a statement of concern from Washington and its European allies, France, Germany, Italy and Britain over the decision on legalizing outposts.
On Sunday, Israel granted retroactive authorization to nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank and announced mass-construction of new homes in established settlements, prompting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to say he was “deeply troubled” by the move.
No comment was immediately available from Israel’s foreign ministry but Ben-Gvir, from the hard-line religious nationalist bloc in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, said he wanted to go even further than the decision announced on Sunday.
“This is our mission. This our doctrine,” Ben-Gvir said. “Nine settlements is nice but it’s still not enough. We want much more,” he said.
Most world powers consider settlements on land captured in a 1967 war between Israel and Arab powers to be illegal, although Israel disputes this and since the war it has established 132 settlements, according to the Peace Now watchdog group.
As well as the authorized settlements, groups of settlers have built scores of outposts without government permission. Some have been razed by police, others authorized retroactively. The nine granted approval on Sunday are the first for this Netanyahu government.
Earlier the foreign ministries of France, Germany, Britain and Italy joined the United States in warning against settlement expansion on land the Palestinians see as the core of a future Palestinian state.
“We strongly oppose unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution,” they said in a statement.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, welcomed the joint statement but said action needed to be taken.
“We demand that words be turned to deeds,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

COP28 host UAE 'approaches climate change with sense of urgency,' says Emirati minister

COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister

COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
  • Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, COP28 president-designate, will develop roadmap for conference that will prioritize action
  • Al-Jaber: ‘We need a fundamental change in our path’
DUBAI: The approach of the UAE, as the host country of the UN climate conference, or COP28, in November, will be to apply a positive mindset and promote partnership, the World Government Summit heard on Tuesday.

“The UAE approaches climate change with humility, a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency,” D. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology and COP28 president-designate, told a large audience attending the second day of the WGS.  

Addressing the session titled “The roadmap to COP28: prioritizing action,” Al-Jaber stressed the need to make substantial progress through partnerships, political will and unified climate action.

He said: “The international community must fulfill the commitments it made more than a decade ago. It is necessary to reform the international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to secure more concessional financing, reduce risks, and attract more private sector financing and direct it to the communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.”

The world is far from achieving the goal of avoiding a rise in the planet’s temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius, he said, emphasizing the need for new methodologies to move away from simply setting goals to implementing them through adaptation, financing and the mitigation of losses and damages.

Global emissions must be reduced by 43 percent by 2030, Al-Jaber said. “Therefore, we need a fundamental change in our path. The methodologies that we were applying go back to a different stage, and some of these methodologies are no longer valid for the desired goals,” he added.  

Al-Jaber stressed the need to accelerate action at a time of global economic uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions and mounting pressures on energy security.

He told the WGS: “We must fundamentally transform the entire industrial systems that still rely on energies dating back to the first industrial revolution.”

During the session, the Emirati minister emphasized that ensuring affordable access to capital is essential to achieving comprehensive climate progress.

“One of the most important pillars for moving from setting goals to implementing them is capital allocation. It is also a key factor for adaptation, as we need to double the annual funding allocated to protecting communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, investing in nature-based solutions, preserving rainforests and protecting biodiversity,” he added.

He said that he would be developing an inclusive roadmap for the COP28 conference focusing on practical results and will cooperate with Shamma Al-Mazrouei and Razan Al-Mubarak, two pioneering figures in climate action, as well as the COP28 office team, to mobilize collective efforts and bring all stakeholders together around a solutions-focused agenda.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the relationship between humans and machines, rendering industrial processes faster and smarter and making energy more efficient and cleaner, Al-Jaber noted.

“We now have an unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy sector in a technological revolution that will lead us to a positive climate future. Certainly, our common interest requires that the energy sector work hand in hand and alongside everyone in order to reach the solutions that the world needs,” he said.

Al-Jaber reaffirmed that the COP28 presidency will listen to all parties and expressed his confidence that open and constructive dialogue will achieve the progress the world needs.

Topics: WGS 23 COP28 World Government Summit UAE Dubai

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
LONDON: Britain's King Charles met volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London on Tuesday to express his support after more than 37,000 people died and thousands left homeless by the recent earthquake in Turkey and north-west Syria.
Charles shook hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them as they packed scarves, blankets, jumpers, and packets of biscuits as part of earthquake relief efforts.
He also formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in central London, where he met the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, among others.
Britain dispatched 76 search-and-rescue specialists and equipment as an immediate response to the disaster on Feb. 6, and has since set out further support, including items such as tents and blankets. The combined death toll has now crossed 37,000.
After the disaster Charles said he "wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved ones".
The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 aid charities in the United Kingdom, has also appealed for donations and has raised 60 million pounds ($73 million)o far, including "a generous donation" from the royal family, the DEC said. ($1 = 0.8218 pounds)

Lebanon pays tribute to Rafik Hariri on 18th anniversary of his assassination

Lebanon pays tribute to Rafik Hariri on 18th anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon pays tribute to Rafik Hariri on 18th anniversary of his assassination

Lebanon pays tribute to Rafik Hariri on 18th anniversary of his assassination
  • His son, Saad, joined the thousands who gathered in Beirut to mark the occasion, and seemed moved when the crowds called for his return to politics
  • In Sidon, Hariri’s birthplace, people marked the anniversary by displaying his picture with the words: “18 years and Sidon remains loyal. We will not forget, O martyr of Lebanon”
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the assassination of Rafik Hariri. Thousands of people gathered at the memorial to the former Prime Minister in downtown Beirut, alongside his son, Saad Hariri, sister Bahia Hariri and dozens of political, diplomatic, social, intellectual, and religious figures and supporters of the Future Movement.

A torch was lit at 12:55 p.m. at the time and place at which a suicide truck bomb detonated in 2005 as a convoy in which Hariri was traveling passed by, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds. Several perpetrators, with links to Hezbollah, have been convicted by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which was tasked with investigating and prosecuting the case, for their roles in the assassination. They remain free as Hezbollah refuses to hand them over.

After withdrawing from political life about a year ago, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri returned to Beirut for the commemoration of his father. He shared only a few words with the people gathered at the memorial, saying: “May God help Lebanon.”

Speaking later from the Hariri residence in Beirut, he added: “You are Lebanon’s guarantee and I am all yours. I have already told you that this house will remain open and, God willing, it will remain open with your presence and love. You are the good people who wept for Rafik Hariri and this house will complete this journey with you, God willing.”

The security services took strict precautions in the area around the memorial to protect those who flocked to it from neighborhoods in Beirut and from the north, the Bekaa, and the south. They raised the blue banner of the Future Movement and chanted in support of Rafik and Saad Hariri. They also recited verses from the Qur’an as they offered prayers for the souls of Hariri and the bodyguards who died and were buried alongside him.

When Arab News spoke to some of those who had gathered at the memorial, they all pledged their continuing loyalty to Hariri’s memory, and hailed his work to rebuild Beirut following the 1975-1990 civil war.

“No one was held accountable for Hariri’s assassination and no one is being held accountable for the (2020) Beirut port explosion. Injustice prevails,” said a Future Movement supporter from Tripoli.

Many also spoke of their desire for someone to fill the current void in the country’s Sunni political leadership.

A woman from Beirut said: “Political life in Lebanon will never get back on track if they keep shooting down the Sunni community. The new Sunni representatives in parliament are unable to form an effective or balanced bloc.”

Saad Hariri seemed moved when the crowds that had gathered cheered for his return to politics. He moved away from bodyguards and the security forces to greet the people and shake their hands.

On Monday, Saad Hariri received a phone call from former President Michel Aoun, whose media office said had urged him to return to Lebanon after a long absence because the country needed all of its people on this day.

In the southern city of Sidon, the birthplace of Rafik Hariri, people marked the anniversary of his assassination by displaying his picture in the streets with the words: “Eighteen years and Sidon remains loyal. We will not forget, O martyr of Lebanon.”

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri said: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Rafik Hariri, we are all called upon to show the political morality in which the great, late man believed, in agreement, partnership and acceptance of the other. We thus reject any attempt to harm the Taif Agreement (that ended the civil war) or Lebanon.”

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, visited the Rafik Hariri Memorial and laid a wreath.

The Russian ambassador, Alexander Rudakov, also laid a wreath there, and the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing Hariri as “a great national figure, a prominent politician and a friend of Russia, who was assassinated in a despicable terrorist act in Beirut.”

It added: “The assassination of one of the most prominent figures revered by the Lebanese people remains an irreparable loss for Lebanon and its friends in the world.

“He played an important role in reaching the Taif Agreement, which put an end to the bloody and destructive civil war in Lebanon, and he exerted all his efforts to rebuild the homeland.

“He visited Russia many times and exerted an impressive personal effort in strengthening and developing the Russian-Lebanese ties.”

Since the assassination of Hariri, Hezbollah has worked quietly but intensively to integrate Lebanon into the Iranian axis in the region.

Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister following public protests in 2019. After his failure to form a new government, as a result of arguments between parties over quotas for ministerial positions, especially from the Free Patriotic Movement, and his subsequent decision to distance himself from politics, several groups have tried to share the Sunni political leadership.

Meanwhile, relations with Lebanon’s Arab allies cooled after Hezbollah used its influence as a platform for adopting a hostile stance toward them and for efforts to smuggle contraband into them.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has been on downward economic spiral and eventual collapse since 2019, in particular after the state failed to pay debts owed in foreign currencies.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese pound dropped to another record low, trading at 73,000 to the dollar; the black market for the currency had closed at 68,000 on Monday. Some gas stations refused to sell fuel as they awaited instructions on new prices.

Topics: Lebanon Rafik Hariri Saad Hariri Bahia Hariri

NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders

NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders

NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
  • Ingestible wireless device allows for accurate assessment of food movement
ABU DHABI: A group of researchers led by a professor at NYU Abu Dhabi has developed a non-invasive system to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. 

Researchers have produced 3D magnetic field gradients using high-frequency electromagnetic coils to track the movement of an ingestible smart pill through the gastrointestinal tract, NYUAD said on Tuesday. 

The ingestible wireless device measures and transmits the field magnitude to determine its precise location, which is then sent to a smartphone via Bluetooth technology. 

It reportedly allows for a more accurate evaluation of the movement of food from the mouth through the throat, esophagus, stomach, intestines and out of the body. 

The system has been modeled using the digestive systems of large animals. 

Existing smart pills do not offer the large field-of-view, high spatial resolution and fully wireless operation that the 3D magnetic field gradient developed by the researchers allows for, WAM reported.  

“The smart pill our team has developed represents a more accessible and efficient approach to assessing GI motility that can benefit both patients and medical providers,” Khalil Ramadi, NYUAD assistant professor of bioengineering, said. 

“This is a new frontier for medical diagnosis and evidence-based treatment and has the potential, with further research and refinement, to revolutionize how we can most effectively address health challenges that impact millions of people worldwide,” Ramadi added.

It is estimated that more than one-third of the world’s population suffers from gastrointestinal disorders.

 

Topics: NYU Abu Dhabi

UN appeals for nearly $400m for Syria quake victims

A Syrian child sells cotton candy in the Syrian village of Atarib, in Aleppo province, on February 14, 2023. (AFP)
A Syrian child sells cotton candy in the Syrian village of Atarib, in Aleppo province, on February 14, 2023. (AFP)
UN appeals for nearly $400m for Syria quake victims

A Syrian child sells cotton candy in the Syrian village of Atarib, in Aleppo province, on February 14, 2023. (AFP)
  • Guterres urged that aid workers be allowed to operate freely in Syria, already racked by 12 years of civil war
  • The United Nations has already provided $50 million through its central emergency response fund
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations launched an appeal for $397 million on Tuesday to help earthquake victims in Syria, where the disaster has killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, announcing the appeal at the UN headquarters in New York, said the funds would bring “life-saving relief” for nearly five million Syrians and would cover a period of three months.
He added that the world body was in the “final stages” of a similar appeal for Turkiye.
“One week after the devastating earthquakes, millions of people across the region are struggling for survival, homeless and in freezing temperatures. We are doing all we can to change this. But much more is needed,” Guterres pleaded.
He called on member states to “fully fund this effort without delay and help the millions of children, women and men whose lives have been upended by this generational disaster.”
Guterres also urged that aid workers be allowed to operate freely in Syria, already racked by 12 years of civil war.
Activists and emergency teams in Syria’s northwest have decried the slow UN response to the quake in rebel-held areas, contrasting it with the planeloads of humanitarian aid that have been delivered to government-controlled airports.
Before the earthquake struck, almost all of the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living in rebel-controlled areas of northwest Syria was being delivered through just one crossing.
Guterres announced on Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad has agreed to open two more border crossings from Turkiye to northwest Syria to allow in aid.
“The human suffering from this epic natural disaster should not be made even worse by manmade obstacles — access, funding, supplies,” said the UN chief.
“Aid must get through from all sides, to all sides, through all routes — without any restrictions.”
The United Nations has already provided $50 million through its central emergency response fund.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria UN

