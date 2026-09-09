RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has condemned Tuesday’s attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and vowed to take measures to neutralize the threat.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on Wednesday that the attacks targeted civilian and economic sites in the southern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

A total of 73 civilians, including women and children, were injured.

“The escalation by the Houthi militia and its attempts to target Saudi Arabia, its national assets, its citizens and residents on its territory is a dangerous escalation that confirms the hostile and irresponsible approach of this terrorist militia,” Al-Malki said in a statement.

The Houthis launched drones and missiles at the four southern cities and also struck energy facilities.

Al-Malki described the act as a “blatant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.

“These sinful and unjustified attacks … deliberately harm the Kingdom’s national resources, facilities and civilian sites and confirm (the Houthis’) extremist criminal behavior that rejects achieving peace and stability in Yemen and its Arab and Islamic neighbors,” he said.

The coalition’s Joint Forces Command would take “all necessary measures to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralize its danger,” he said.