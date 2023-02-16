DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah

DARCO Real Estate Company has launched its largest pilot project in the city of Jeddah — the DARCO Village Project. The project is located in Hamdaniya district on an area of 113,357 square meters. It includes 40 buildings consisting of 412 residential units, in addition to the public facilities that will be made available during the coming period. The facilities will include a mosque to be built on an area of 1,725 square meters and a garden in the middle of the project with an area of 2,875 square meters.

Last year, DARCO won the “best real estate developer in the western region” award, a result of its distinct external and interior building and unit designs, as well as the guarantees it provides, which can go up to a lifetime on certain materials and 10 years on buildings and installations.

DARCO Village Project is characterized by its distinctive location i.e. the northeast of Jeddah, close to vital landmarks such as King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al-Jawharah Stadium), the corniche, Jeddah Super Dome and East Jeddah Park, which is currently being developed into a new destination for families and visitors in Jeddah.

Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, CEO of DARCO, said: “DARCO Real Estate, with the support of its marketing partner Al-Masakin Palace Company, continues to work to support the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing high-quality housing options and solutions to citizens. This project is an extension of this work, for which the company has been praised and honored in more than one forum. We look forward to achieving more successes through this project.”

He added: “We are pleased with the positive response and feedback we received from customers after seeing the units and different installations. I would like to thank our success partners represented by the financing entities and other companies participating in the opening ceremony of the project for the offers and facilities provided to customers through their offices located in the area designated within the project to receive applications and expedite their completion.”