You are here

  • Home
  • DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah

DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah

DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqfzc

Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah

DARCO Village: New residential project launched in Jeddah
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DARCO Real Estate Company has launched its largest pilot project in the city of Jeddah — the DARCO Village Project. The project is located in Hamdaniya district on an area of 113,357 square meters. It includes 40 buildings consisting of 412 residential units, in addition to the public facilities that will be made available during the coming period. The facilities will include a mosque to be built on an area of 1,725 square meters and a garden in the middle of the project with an area of 2,875 square meters. 

Last year, DARCO won the “best real estate developer in the western region” award, a result of its distinct external and interior building and unit designs, as well as the guarantees it provides, which can go up to a lifetime on certain materials and 10 years on buildings and installations.

DARCO Village Project is characterized by its distinctive location i.e. the northeast of Jeddah, close to vital landmarks such as King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al-Jawharah Stadium), the corniche, Jeddah Super Dome and East Jeddah Park, which is currently being developed into a new destination for families and visitors in Jeddah.

Dr. Omar Al-Qahtani, CEO of DARCO, said: “DARCO Real Estate, with the support of its marketing partner Al-Masakin Palace Company, continues to work to support the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing high-quality housing options and solutions to citizens. This project is an extension of this work, for which the company has been praised and honored in more than one forum. We look forward to achieving more successes through this project.”

He added: “We are pleased with the positive response and feedback we received from customers after seeing the units and different installations. I would like to thank our success partners represented by the financing entities and other companies participating in the opening ceremony of the project for the offers and facilities provided to customers through their offices located in the area designated within the project to receive applications and expedite their completion.”

Smart Madinah Forum to promote people-centered and SDG smart cities

Smart Madinah Forum to promote people-centered and SDG smart cities
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Smart Madinah Forum to promote people-centered and SDG smart cities

Smart Madinah Forum to promote people-centered and SDG smart cities
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

UN-Habitat and Madinah Region Development Authority are co-organizing the Smart Madinah Forum, or SMF2023, which will take place in the city of Madinah, from Feb. 19 to 21. The forum will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the role of innovation and technologies in promoting sustainable development and ultimately improving the quality of life for urban residents.

The forum runs under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, governor of Madinah region, and builds on Madinah’s commitment to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Participants worldwide are welcome to join the discussions in Madinah.

The event is aligned with two of UN-Habitat’s flagship programs, SDG Cities and People-Centered Smart Cities. “Smart cities can have a tremendous positive impact on people’s lives, but only when people are at the center of the development process. This is why UN-Habitat is advocating for a ‘people-centered smart cities’ approach, which aims to show how smart cities can be an inclusive force for good, improve people’s lives and build city systems that truly serve their communities,” said Pontus Westerberg, program management officer, Lead People-Centered Smart Cities Flagship Program, UN-Habitat.

SMF2023 will host panels within two main thematic tracks, Sustainable Development Goals and Smart Cities Platforms. The event will feature keynote speeches of Executive Director of UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif and Lead for the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance at the World Economic Forum Christy Mitchell.

“Smart Madinah Forum 2023 allows us to reflect on how to use technology for the benefit of the city. We want to open a space for joint reflection, in which we privilege sustainability and human-centricity. We understand technology as a means to enhance the quality of life of our inhabitants and enrich our visitors’ experiences, but never as a goal,” said Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chief data and innovation officer, Madinah Region Development Authority.

The forum is expected to generate debates and highlight best practices both from the Arab region and the rest of the world, and provide recommendations for public officials, policymakers, cities, and others on how to adopt people-centered smart city approaches.

KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse

KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse

KPMG launches center of excellence for metaverse
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KPMG, a provider of audit, tax and advisory services, has announced the establishment of its center of excellence for metaverse and digital twins. KPMG is bringing together a broad collective, with Microsoft leveraging infrastructure and gaming platform, Ericsson for their 5G technology and network, and Metakey as the technical partner to develop 3D objects. The objective of the CoE is to expedite metaverse and digital twin application in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. 

KPMG launched the new center of excellence on the sidelines of LEAP 2023, a four-day annual tech convention held in Riyadh from Feb. 6-9. LEAP attracted more than 100,000 tech innovators and leading experts from around the world.

“We have seen an immense commitment from the government to invest in metaverse and to explore the public utility of the technology. With the launch of the center of excellence, we are proud to bring together a team of experts and organizations to really drive these initiatives forward,” said Maz Hussain, head of digital lighthouse at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

“A digital-first principle is to be applied across all the services to be delivered from this CoE, which means that the CoE will provide an incubation function to several technology capabilities that will be required to deliver a differentiated offering to the market,” he added. “Metaverse will help make Saudi firms more competitive and open up global opportunities.” 

Digital twin is the digital counterpart of a real-world physical product, system or process in, for example, metaverse, and can be used for practical purposes like simulation, monitoring or educational purposes. Part of the CoE’s objectives is to help organizations build digital twin objects, processes and assets.

Saudi Arabia has made an immense commitment to investing in the metaverse and gigacities, creating vast opportunities within the government, public and private sectors across various industries. 

Zainab Alamin, vice president of digital transformation and sustainability, Microsoft Arabia, said: “We are proud to join this initiative and take a leading role in driving innovation and bringing value to Saudi Arabia and the region through the application of metaverse technologies, which support Vision 2030 by making Saudi a digital hub and Riyadh the capital of innovation and AI.”

According to KPMG, metaverse will position Saudi Arabia on a global stage, creating safe and secure environments to facilitate Saudi businesses and society within the framework of national policies, with the CoE being the foundational stepping stone toward the achievement of this overall target.

As part of the CoE, KPMG has allocated a dedicated co-investment fund for metaverse use cases in Saudi Arabia to work together with public and private partners on expediting the technology for practical use.

“With the traction we see in the market, we are very optimistic about the future of metaverse and Web3 technologies in the Kingdom. With our CoE, guided by an advisory board of global ecosystem partners and with a dedicated team of specialists from academia and industry, we will be very focused on use case development in Saudi Arabia,” added Hussain.

Mastercard and Network launch AI fraud-prevention solution

Mastercard and Network launch AI fraud-prevention solution
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Mastercard and Network launch AI fraud-prevention solution

Mastercard and Network launch AI fraud-prevention solution
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Mastercard has announced that it is partnering with Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, to address fraud, declines and chargebacks in order to reduce costs and risk for acquirers. Through the partnership, Network will launch Mastercard’s Brighterion artificial intelligence technology across the region, providing transaction fraud screening and merchant monitoring to acquirers and businesses.

According to the Nilson Report, payment card fraud losses are projected to hit $49 billion by 2030. Furthermore, 68 percent of card fraud losses in 2020 were related to transactions where cards were not physically present. McKinsey estimates that AI technologies could potentially deliver up to $1 trillion of additional value each year. With its sophisticated AI, Brighterion learns the warning signs of fraud and alerts acquirers and merchants in real-time to prevent the completion of fraudulent transactions and costly chargebacks.

In 2019, Mastercard made a strategic $300 million investment as a cornerstone investor in Network, followed by an additional commitment toward developing innovative payment solutions. As part of this partnership, Mastercard supports Network via Brighterion’s AI technology, which combats the risk of fraud, reducing the operational overhead on acquirers and merchants while improving the experience for customers. 

Khalid Elgibali, division president, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we provide capabilities and services beyond card payments, using the latest cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of fraudsters as we secure the full payments ecosystem. Brighterion’s artificial intelligence capabilities are helping to reduce fraud and merchant risk, leading to safer transactions and a better consumer experience.” 

Nandan Mer, group chief executive officer, Network International, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Mastercard and expect to launch this revolutionary new AI technology across the region early this year. Adding Brighterion to Network’s range of solutions allows us to enhance our ability to provide financial institutions, merchants and their customers with safe, secure and seamless processing.”

Rockwell Automation appoints Hussain Al-Khater as new managing director for KSA

Rockwell Automation appoints Hussain Al-Khater as new managing director for KSA
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Rockwell Automation appoints Hussain Al-Khater as new managing director for KSA

Rockwell Automation appoints Hussain Al-Khater as new managing director for KSA
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has appointed Hussain Al-Khater as managing director for Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khater’s appointment marks the latest milestone in the company’s more than 50-year commitment to Saudi Arabia’s long-term growth strategy, playing a vital role in the Kingdom’s expanding energy and chemicals supply chain.

His appointment will herald a reorganization of Rockwell Automation business operations in the region. The new organization, headed by Al-Khater, will focus on Saudi market growth. The new structure allows Rockwell Automation to align with the requirements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and prepares it for future growth.

This realignment will support the recent MoU that Rockwell Automation signed with Saudi Aramco last year during the iktva forum, the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company, to support the oil giant’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program, designed to drive local value creation, and to encourage the development of a diverse, sustainable and globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the appointment, Sebastien Grau, regional vice president, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa for Rockwell Automation, said: “With full responsibility for the development of Rockwell Automation business operations in Saudi Arabia, Hussain Al-Khater will play a pivotal role in reinforcing and expanding our presence in the Kingdom. 

“At Rockwell Automation, we recognize the importance of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. This appointment will reinforce synergies for joint advocacy and support of the iktva initiative, another demonstration of our successful presence in Saudi Arabia.”

Rockwell Automation will continue to focus on several areas of collaboration with Aramco and its major customers, from product localization and digital transformation, to workforce development and training. The goal of the collaboration is to increase the companies’ contributions to Saudi Arabia’s localization efforts and create additional employment opportunities as a result.

Rockwell Automation has developed a five-year plan of investment in Saudi Arabia to support this collaboration. One important piece of this strategy is training and technology-sharing around digital technologies such as augmented reality and Industry 4.0. To facilitate this, Rockwell Automation is investing in a center of excellence at its Saudi headquarters, where customers can learn more about industrial digital transformation solutions.

Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m

Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m

Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Tanmiah Food Company has announced its results for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a 42.8 percent year-on-year rise in revenues to SR1,727 million. 

The gross margin substantially improved from 19.2 percent in FY2021 to 24.3 percent, while the EBITDA of SR220.3 million (+142.5 percent year-on-year) yielded a margin of 13 percent. The net profit attributable to owners of the company increased significantly from SR13.6 million to SR186.8 million. This increase is due to a one-off gain amounting to SR101.9 million recorded in the income statement, resulting from the Tyson transaction, which involved the acquisition of a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company.

Growth strategy

As the company concludes yet another successful year in its long journey, the solid foundation has remained in place, to allow Tanmiah to continue to progress in terms of its expansion agenda. The company is strongly positioned to embark on a new phase of growth and development, aided by expansion across all stages of the value chain and access to new geographies that will enable Tanmiah to unlock multiple opportunities in the fast-growing global halal food market. This collaboration is set to accelerate the company’s growth and reinforce its commitment to the Kingdom’s objectives of food security and self-sufficiency, whilst bringing world-class industry know-how to the domestic market.

Latest updates

Meet Bassel Ghandour, the man behind the most controversial Arab film of the year 
Meet Bassel Ghandour, the man behind the most controversial Arab film of the year 
Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports
Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream, after reports
US singer Demi Lovato to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena
US singer Demi Lovato to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Texas shopping mall
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Texas shopping mall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.