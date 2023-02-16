Saudi Ministry of Environment allocates $104.7bn for development projects in the water sector

You are here

Around 2,000 projects have already been financed at a total cost of SR210 billion
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has allocated as much as SR393 billion ($104.7 billion) for 3,300 development projects in the water sector, according to the minister Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli.

The projects are set to include all stages of the supply chain and work is currently underway to either implement them, award them, or purchase the service from the private sector, Al-Fadhli explained.

Around 2,000 of the projects have already been financed at a total cost of SR210 billion, he noted.

These developments come as the Kingdom’s agriculture sector sees a remarkable development which is evident in the increase in its contribution to the gross domestic product by SR72 billion in 2021, Al-Fadhli highlighted during his participation in Al-Ahsa Forum 2023.

In addition to this, the agriculture sector has approved as much as SR91 billion to implement initiatives, programs and incentives for farmers, the minister disclosed.

Those initiatives are projected to further propel the development of the agricultural and food sector and raise its efficiency, he clarified.

Moreover, the initiatives will also contribute to attracting investments estimated at more than SR159 billion, Al-Fadhli said.

This poses an opportunity for the active partners from the private sector to take advantage of the investment opportunities provided by these new directions in the environment, water and agricultural sectors, the minister stressed.

There is work underway regarding the implementation of a desalinated water production system in the eastern region which is set to boost production by about 800,000 cubic meters per day, he added.

Furthermore, the ministry has also adopted the National Environment Strategy which entails up to 64 diverse initiatives and an investment of around SR52 billion solely dedicated to achieving its objectives and goals.

The new adopted strategy will also create investments for the private sector that will add more than SR120 billion to the GDP and will contribute to creating more than 100,000 job opportunities.

Topics: Ministry of Environment water

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Co. which is set to transform downtown Riyadh through the building of a unique living, working, and entertainment experience.

The New Murabba project will be built around the concept of sustainability by featuring green areas and walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy lifestyles and community activities. 

The project will also include an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theater, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues. 

The development will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh over an area of 19 sq. km and set to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents. 

The New Murabba will offer more than 25 million sq. km of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space, 620,000 sq. m of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities. 

The project will feature a 15-minute walking radius and have its own internal transport system with a 20-minute drive from the airport. 

The area will host the Mukaab, an iconic landmark that features the latest innovative technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world at 400 meters high, 400 meters wide, and 400 meters long to take a cubic shape to ensure ultimate utilization of space. 

Inspired by the modern Najdi architectural style, the Mukaab will be the world’s first immersive destination offering an experience created by digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics. 

The building will encompass a tower atop a spiral base, and a structure featuring 2 million sq. m of floor space that will be a premium hospitality destination with a multitude of retail, cultural and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. 

The project is part of the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, enable the private sector and increase local content, contribute to the development of real estate projects and the local infrastructure, and diversify sources of income for the Saudi economy. 

It is expected to add around $50 billion to the non-oil economy and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The project is due to be completed in 2030.

Topics: New Murabba Development Co Riyadh

  Arab News 

  Arab News 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will lead the Kingdom’s pavilion at the 16th edition of the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where it will showcase potential investment opportunities in the sector. 

Saudi Arabia’s showcase at IDEX 2023 will help build new partnerships as the Kingdom expands its global footprint in the defense industry, according to a press release. 

IDEX 2023 is a part of the International Defense Conference which will be held from Feb. 20-24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.  

During the exhibition, the Saudi delegation will present global investors with a unique opportunity to connect with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Interior, World Defense Show, and the 14 private sector entities that operate in the sector in the Kingdom.  

“After an active 2022 that took us to London, Dubai and Washington DC to meet with global investors, we are happy to kick off the new year here at IDEX 2023,” said GAMI in a statement.  

The authority added: “Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most rapidly developing defense sectors in the world and we are keen to develop partnerships and promote international investment to continue to advance toward our goal of localizing more than 50 percent of defense expenditure by the year 2030.”  

GAMI is playing a crucial role in facilitating an attractive business climate for companies to come and operate in the Kingdom.  

The authority’s ambition to localize more than 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s defense expenditure has led to a supply chain localization program identifying more than 70 investment opportunities across six domains within the Kingdom worth billions of dollars, the press release added.  

GAMI has confirmed the second edition of the World Defense Show will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024, with an aim to provide a platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms.   

The first edition of WDS, which was conducted in Riyadh in 2022, attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and saw an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.   

Topics: Saudi Defense Investment

Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, has confirmed there are 212 industrial investment opportunities through the Invest in Saudi platform.

The platform currently presents 82 out of the 163 investment opportunities previously announced by the Kingdom’s national strategy Vision 2030, and will add the rest by the end of 2023. 

During his participation in Al-Ahsa Investment Forum 2023, the Minister indicated that the industrial sector is one of the focal points of Vision 2030 which aims to achieve an industrial renaissance and unleash enormous capabilities into the strategic sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the industrial sector with an average growth rate of 7.5 percent per year, according to the Invest Saudi website. 

The Kingdom is empowering the industry through three main goals set to develop a comprehensive map to accelerate the pace of development. 

These are building a flexible industrial economy that is capable of adapting to change, forming an integrated industrial center to meet demand, and achieving global leadership in manufacturing certain products. 

He added that the national strategy will build and strengthen supply chains with international standards, develop the industrial business environment, and promote trade, innovation, and knowledge. 

Al-Khorayef explained that Al-Ahsa governorate currently has 224 valid mining licenses and 12 mining complexes which play a huge role in the Kingdom’s mining sector, in addition to the industrial city Modon which hosts 300 factories. 

The Kingdom’s mining sector has major investment opportunities that are set to create over 14,000 new jobs and attract over $32 billion in investments. 

As of last December, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies and is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion. 

Al-Khorayef stated that Al-Ahsa governorate has clear comparative advantages to contribute to major sectors such as energy, industry, mining, and logistics, and it also represents an important starting point for strengthening the base of traditionally existing activities.

Topics: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources industry

Updated 16 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Updated 16 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.65 billion ($980 million) riyal-denominated sukuk for February 2023, according to an official statement.  

The statement released by NDMC noted that the sukuk was divided into two tranches, with the first at SR3.22 billion, set to mature in 2031. 

The second tranche for February was SR433 million, which will mature in 2037.  

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The Saudi Riyal Local Sukuk Program is one of the Kingdom’s financing tools where the Ministry of Finance issues local instruments that are then organized by the NDMC and later divided into monthly tranches for investors. 

NDMC, in its statement, noted that the total value of all bids received for February stood at SR3.71 billion.  

In February, NDMC’s riyal-denominated sukuk program showed a closing of SR180 million more than in January.  

In January 2023, NDMC closed the issuance of SR3.47 billion, which also came in two tranches. 

According to an S&P Global report released in January, global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.  

The report found that a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers.  

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak noted that factors like lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers are expected to deter the market in some core Islamic finance countries.  

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.”  

The S&P Global report further pointed out that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

“The sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing,” said Damak. 

Topics: Sukuk Bond Saudi

Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Primarily driven by new project launches, Emaar’s group property sales in 2022 reached 35.1 billion dirhams ($9.5 billion), Emaar Properties reported.

The Emirati multinational real estate development company not only reported continued improvement in its property sales but also growth in profitability and marked improvement in the performance of recurring revenue businesses in 2022.

Emaar’s backlog of property sales has reached 53.2 billion dirhams, which will be recognized as revenue in the coming years.

Emaar recognized revenue of 24.9 billion dirhams in 2022, supported by the continuous strengthening of the Dubai real estate market and growth achieved by the recurring revenue businesses due to the rebound of global tourism.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and net profit for 2022 increased by 18 percent and 80 percent, respectively, to 9.8 billion dirhams and 6.8 billion dirhams compared to 2021.

In 2022, Emaar completed the acquisition of Dubai Creek Harbour for an overall consideration of 7.5 billion dirhams.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “Improvements in consumer confidence and overall business activity, especially in the real estate market, have benefited all the company’s operations over the past year, thanks to the strategic measures taken over the past two years.”

He added: “Given these remarkable outcomes, we expect to see strong performance by our shopping centers, hotels and property sales in 2023, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge projects and unparalleled offerings across all of our business units.”

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner to pioneer hydrogen

Planning to develop a plant to produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV in Abu Dhabi, Brooge Energy, a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage, announced a partnership with Siemens Energy, one of the world’s largest energy technology supplier.

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to kickstart the partnership in a special event at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ahmed Al Kaabi, assistant undersecretary for petroleum, gas and mineral resources at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as senior leadership from the two companies were present at the event.

Under the MoU, the two companies will join forces to develop the plant and explore other areas of collaboration in clean energy, while MoEI will offer them facilities.

Al Olama said: “In line with the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, we are taking confident steps to incorporate emerging energy sources, particularly hydrogen, in our energy mix to ensure we are on a low-carbon development path.”

Applauding the partnership between Brooge Energy and Siemens, Al Olama said it was a prime example of the UAE’s keenness to upscale the contribution of the private sector in realizing its net-zero and climate ambitions.

He highlighted that the new project that will produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV will further accelerate the country’s transition to net-zero, increase green hydrogen capacity and boost the UAE’s position as a reliable supplier of hydrogen. 

Topics: UAE in-focus Emaar

