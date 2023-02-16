Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued on Thursday its monthly report on the performance of the Kingdom’s domestic and international airports in January 2023. The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria and the implementation of strategies aimed at improving services provided to passengers.
King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Gurayat Domestic Airport ranked first in the report.
The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance, which is divided into five categories, starting with international airports, where the number of passengers exceeds 15 million passengers annually. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a commitment rate of 82 percent, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah came in second with a commitment rate of 73 percent.
In the second category of international airports with passengers numbering between 5-15 million annually, King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent. While Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport also had a commitment rate of 91 percent, King Fahd International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport ranked first with a 100 percent commitment rate, while King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan came second with a commitment rate of 100 percent, as Abha International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
