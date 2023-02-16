You are here

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports
The Dammam-based King Fahd International Airport is expanding its infrastructure and attracting new airlines as it positions itself as a regional passenger and cargo hub. (Courtesy of King Fahd International airport)



  • The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria
  • The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued on Thursday its monthly report on the performance of the Kingdom’s domestic and international airports in January 2023. The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria and the implementation of strategies aimed at improving services provided to passengers.
King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Gurayat Domestic Airport ranked first in the report.
The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance, which is divided into five categories, starting with international airports, where the number of passengers exceeds 15 million passengers annually. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a commitment rate of 82 percent, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah came in second with a commitment rate of 73 percent.
In the second category of international airports with passengers numbering between 5-15 million annually, King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent. While Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport also had a commitment rate of 91 percent, King Fahd International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport ranked first with a 100 percent commitment rate, while King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan came second with a commitment rate of 100 percent, as Abha International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
 

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy

Al-Ahsa Forum promises inclusive, bright future economy



  • This year’s edition brought in more guests with the live streaming option, allowing visitors to tune in from around the world
  • In addition to being wheelchair-accessible, it offered non-Arabic speakers audio devices to provide them with instant translation from Arabic to English
AL-AHSA, Saudi Arabia: The sixth annual Al-Ahsa Forum that took place on Wednesday and Thursday held talks on clean energy opportunities in the era of transformation and sustainability, prospects for investment and transformation in health care, investment and economy of the future, tourism, the impact of local content on food security, supply chains and SMEs.
Prince Saud bin Nayef, governor of the Eastern Province, and Prince Saud bin Talal, governor of Al-Ahsa, were in attendance.
Sponsored by Al-Ahsa Chamber and Saudi Aramco, this year’s edition brought in more guests with the live streaming option, allowing visitors to tune in from around the world.
Prince Saud bin Nayef reiterated how Al-Ahsa — and its locals — have made great strides through various successful projects and initiatives.
It has undoubtably established itself as a land of palm trees and of infinite opportunities and ample generosity, he said.
Several ministers, officials, experts, advisers, heads of companies, as well as local and international executives joined the forum’s latest session, that comes as part of the efforts to promote Saudi inclusive development, in line with Vision 2030.
The former president of Saudi Aramco, Khalid Al-Falih, who is now the minister of investment and was formerly the minister of energy, also spoke at the forum.
The events were live streamed on large screens at a separate space within the premises at the exhibition space, where different companies, including Saudi Aramco, had booths where people could stop, ask questions and interact.
The forum led by example. In addition to being wheelchair-accessible, it offered non-Arabic speakers audio devices to provide them with instant translation from Arabic to English.
There was also a dynamic sign language interpreter who signed all speeches in real time, as shown in a small box on the main screen.
Aramco’s CEO and president, Amin Al-Nasser, announced a new center that will cater to those with disabilities. The center is expected to cover an area of about 60,000 square meters and will reside in the heart of Saudi Aramco’s Mubarraz complex.
Phase one should be expected to be complete by 2025 and the second phase soon after. Each phase aims to accommodate 330 male and female students and should provide life-changing support for more than 660 beneficiaries.
Al-Nasser said: “Saudi Aramco seeks to focus on the capabilities of our sons and daughters with special needs and to rehabilitate, train and provide them with skills that enable them to enter the labor market and live a decent life.”
He added: “The observer of the recent transformations that Al-Ahsa is witnessing realizes that it is a land of promising investment opportunities, with an abundant share of conventional and unconventional oil and gas, an agricultural sector rich in its wealth, and a rich heritage and tourism sector that bodes well, in addition to its strategic location and the presence of Al-Uqair port, which made Al-Ahsa a center important for trade exchange.”
Al-Nasser stressed the special relationship that binds Saudi Aramco to Al-Ahsa since its inception, as it is one of the most important and largest business areas of the company.
“Al-Ahsa embraces huge reservoirs of unconventional gas, and successive and promising discoveries of shale gas, and we are currently working on developing the Al-Jafurah field, which is likely to start production in 2025. It is also expected that the total capital and operational investments of the Al-Jafurah project will reach more than $100 billion over the next 20 years,” he said.
Al-Nasser emphasized Saudi Aramco’s commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women, one of the Vision 2030 goals.
He reminded attendees that three years ago, his company established the Aramco Driving School for Women in Al-Ahsa, at which more than 29,000 women have been trained to drive thus far, allowing an army of women to become more independent.
Both Saudi Aramco, and the Kingdom at large, are aiming to diversify the local economy and to ensure the steady and sustainable growth of Al-Ahsa — and the whole country — remains at the forefront.
Day one of the forum provided guests with insights from distinguished speakers and several panel discussions.
Day two of the forum covered the future of Al-Ahsa in light of Vision 2030 and touch upon tourism and the impact of local content strategy on food security and strengthening the supply chains.
During his talk, Al-Nasser also mentioned how Aramco is diligently working to establish a dedicated center for the production of dates, famous in Al-Ahsa — and a stone’s throw from the soon-to-end seasonal Dates Marketing Festival — serving more than 200 beneficiaries and their families locally.
This is in addition to training and developing local farmers which helps establish local pride, promote sustainability and establish Al-Ahsa as a worthy destination for tourists and locals alike.
Saudi Aramco, the main sponsor for the event, is the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company which has seamlessly transitioned into diversifying its revenue streams in the last decades.

Saudi FM meets with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)


Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
  • The two discussed Murad’s role in exposing the crimes and human rights violations of Daesh
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad on Thursday on the sidelines of his official visit to the EU in Brussels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed the important role played by Murad in exposing the crimes and human rights violations of Daesh in a number of countries.

Prince Faisal praised the Iraqi activists’ efforts in raising awareness of human rights.

The meeting was attended by Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, head of the Saudi mission to the EU, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the foreign minister’s office.

 

US-GCC defense meeting in Riyadh seeks to counter Iranian threats





  • Concerns over country’s increased military engagement, supply of weapons
  • Sides urge Iran to cease nuclear provocations, engage in diplomatic processes
RIYADH: The US-Gulf Cooperation Council Defense Working Group held its third meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, focusing on confronting the increasing threats posed by Iran in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The group consisted of a senior US delegation led by Robert Malley, special envoy for Iran, and representatives from GCC countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between the US and the GCC countries, and their commitment to achieving regional security and stability through their strategic partnership.

The parties denounced Tehran’s ongoing destabilizing policies, such as its support for terrorism and the use and deployment of advanced missiles, cyber weapons, and unmanned aircraft systems in the region and around the world.

Participants also expressed grave concerns about Iran’s increased military engagement, citing its continued supply of conventional weapons, advanced missiles, and unmanned aircraft systems to the Houthis in Yemen.

They added that Iran’s continued production of such weapons posed a serious security threat to the region and the world as a whole.

The two sides said that the development of Iran’s nuclear program, as documented by the International Atomic Energy Agency, particularly the production of highly enriched uranium, had outpaced the country’s civilian needs and was a source of dangerous escalation of regional and international tensions. 

They urged Iran to immediately cease nuclear provocations, engage in serious diplomatic processes, and fully cooperate with the IAEA’s investigations into nuclear material particles discovered at undeclared sites in the country.

The US reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s pledge not to allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

The working group expressed its commitment to expanding defense cooperation between the two sides to counter Iranian threats, while saying that diplomacy was the preferred method for dealing with Tehran’s policies.

It also urged the international community to follow through on all relevant Security Council resolutions prohibiting such sales of weapons and nuclear materials.

 

Saudi becoming a global leader in arts, says Algerian American rapper and filmmaker





  • Solvan “Slick’ Naim directing, producing successful Netflix show ‘Mo’
  • Lauds Kingdom’s comedian Moayad Alnefaie for breakout performance
RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia decides to showcase arts and culture, it does it on a grand scale, which is advancing its claim as one of the world’s leading entertainment hubs.

This is the view of Algerian American filmmaker and rapper Solvan “Slick” Naim, who recently appeared on “The Mayman Show” to talk about his career and collaboration with leading Arab and American artists in the US.

“I’m not surprised … I think their new initiative, they’re really bringing a lot of entertainment, to their (cities). And I feel like it’s when Saudi does it, they do it big, you know, they’re going to do it big. So they’re going to put a lot of resources into it,” said Naim.

 

 

He is not surprised that the Kingdom is host to the region’s largest music gathering with MDLBEAST. “I think it’s been showing right, you know, it’s been a huge hit. And I look forward to collaborating with them,” he said.

The rapper and filmmaker serves as director and executive producer for the successful Netflix series “Mo” which has been picked up for a second season. The series is loosely based on comedian and lead star Mohammed Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas.

Naim is also working with Saudi comedian Moayad Alnefaie who Amer brought onto the show. “Moayad is hilarious man, he is a great guy. We became friends. He got into the project, very simple. Mo knew him, Mo wanted him in the project role, pushed for him. You know, we didn’t know who he was at the time, you know, in America. And Mo really vouched for him, and he pulled through,” said Naim.

 

 

He said everyone were initially suspicious of Alnefaie’s ability, but this was soon laid to rest after the first scene with the Saudi comedian. “I mean, you know, he killed it, he was so unique, and hilarious and authentic. That brought such a tapestry to the series,” said Naim.

Naim said the scene was in a hookah shop, with Moayad only saying “she foo, she foo” which impressed the production team because it was so funny and memorable in the context of the storyline.

On his career as a rapper, Naim said he had recently released a song “Scary Slope” where he describes how hard it is for him to balance being a musician and filmmaker. For his music videos, he found a productive partnership with his wife Dr. Reema Naim, who has Saudi roots, and is now his director.

 

 

“She always wanted to be a music video director. So me being a husband and a music artist, we were able to collaborate together and we were able to make that second passion that she had a reality. Because like I said, I wrote over a 100 songs. So we got plenty of music videos to shoot and direct,” he said.

Naim said Reema has generated several ideas for songs. “So she had a vision and we brought all the crew together, and now she’s able to live out her dream as well.”

Naim said he has visited Saudi Arabia and found the experience illuminating and educational. “It was going to a place I’ve never gone before, seeing a culture I’ve never seen before. And you know, actually my wife has roots there. So for me, it was also seeing family, right. Seeing my mother-in-law.”

 

 

He was particularly enamoured with his trip to Riyadh’s Edge of the World. “It’s like this desert cliff that was incredible. We were just able to soak it all in. Eat some food, some delicious food over there. Some great fresh pomegranate juice. So you guys got the best pomegranate juice out there.”

Turkiye lauds Saudi Arabia for emergency medical aid





  • Turkish Health Minister praises KSA's rapid response on request to provide urgent medical aid
Riyadh: Turkiye has praised the Kingdom for its rapid provision of urgent medical aid to help those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes.

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after meeting a delegation of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Red Crescent during a tour of affected areas in Hatay, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Officials with the delegation also thanked Turkiye for assisting the Saudi medical staff to perform their tasks.

Saudi Arabia’s 11th relief plane arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye on Thursday, carrying 88 tons of food baskets and medical and shelter materials, KSrelief media center told Arab News.

More than a week after twin earthquakes devastated parts of southeastern Turkiye and northwestern Syria, the death toll continues to rise. Over 41,000 have died, with tens of thousands injured, while rescue operations continue to find people under the rubble.





