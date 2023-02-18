You are here

  • Home
  • 17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment and fines. (SPA)
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment and fines. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rznvz

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
  • Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested almost 17,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, a total of 9,713 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,029 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,118 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 515 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 67 percent were Yemeni, 28 percent Ethiopian, and 5 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 30 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia labor violation

Related

Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry records 1,782 labor violations
More than 4.1 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
More than 4.1 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia

Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture

Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
Updated 18 February 2023
Afshan Aziz

Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture

Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
  • Event organized by Wayshion, a company that arranges major local and international cultural as well as social events
Updated 18 February 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: About 50 budding and established local fashion designers are putting the spotlight on Saudi streetwear at a fashion event that launched on Wednesday in Jeddah.

The Fashion Hub, which will conclude on Feb. 23, is also providing a platform for lifestyle, music and sport enthusiasts.

It is organized by Wayshion, a company that arranges major local and international cultural as well as social events.

Mohannad Bakoben, organizer and CEO of Wayshion, said: “Through this Fashion Hub we are aiming to attract local Saudi and young entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and share their experience in contemporary fashion with the public.

“This is an opportunity to explore, exchange and experience innovative brands.”

A fashion runway show highlighting streetwear by local brands as well as an art exhibition will be held, in addition to competitions in basketball, skateboarding and boxing — all of which find common ground with street fashion.

The basketball, skateboarding and boxing event is more than just a game and embodies a culture that attracts creative minds from the world of fashion.

A variety of brands showcasing clothing styles, unique shoe collections and sports costumes will be part of runway shows at the event.

Mohammed Bajbaa, founder of Proud Angeles, a local streetwear brand, said: “As the brand is inspired by the lifestyle and street culture, our participation in the Fashion Hub is similar to what we stand for and has the right target audience. Besides, such events promote the street culture that has been neglected in Saudi Arabia.”

Another local Saudi designer, Laila Dia, founder of Baldhead, is presenting tie dye-focused cotton shirts, tote bags, hats, socks and many other items. “The dyeing techniques have been developed by different cultures to create beautiful and functional clothing and accessories. Through our participation, we look forward to tie-dyeing together with the visitors.”

Dia, who completed a bachelor’s degree in the UK, believes that there is acceptance in the Saudi market for new ideas.

She described her return to the Kingdom following her education as a “whole new world thanks to Saudi Vision 2030.”

Dia added: “The recent development and increase in women’s empowerment in the Kingdom brought amazing opportunities and I feel so lucky to be here at this time when the change and exposure are at a different level.”

Mohanned Shobain, CEO and founder of Swish Basketball Academy, said: “Through this event, we aim to bring awareness around the sport of basketball … among the people who are familiar with the sport as well as with the people who have never touched a ball. (They can) come here, enjoy and get some good energy while building a good vibe around it.”

He added: “We invited Joel Henry, a basketball player all the way from the UK, to put in a good show and train the young players. We have also arranged exciting fashion shows at the basketball court since a lot of basketball players are really into fashion, especially in terms of shirts, shorts, headbands, bandanas and goggles. I think fashion is very well aligned with basketball, especially the streetwear trend.”

Shobain added that the academy has also organized a basketball slam dunk show with a twist — players will jump over a camel to dunk balls through the hoop.

Several local and international DJs are taking part in the event to boost the atmosphere and create a pioneering experience for the Saudi community.

There are also a range of workshops at the event, in which industry experts and founders of local brands will interact and share their knowledge with attendees.

Ahmed Bakoben, project manager at Wayshion, said: “This Fashion Hub event is an unmatched celebration of trend and style that inspires the community with its dynamism and positive outlook.

“We have brought together under one ground unique clothing designs, art, beauty products, perfumes and jewelry collections.

“The Streetwear Fashion show hosts top local designers in a different and unique way, whereas the skate of art show transforms skateboards and sneakers into art, giving the budding artist an opportunity to stretch their creative, colorful imagery on the boards and sneakers.”

Live radio broadcasts and recorded shows will also be featured at the event to shed light on trending cultural, social and environmental issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fashion design

Related

Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan
Saudi Arabia
Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan
‘Once Upon an Azeema’ celebrates Saudi heritage with fashion in AlUla
Saudi Arabia
‘Once Upon an Azeema’ celebrates Saudi heritage with fashion in AlUla

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
Updated 18 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
  • Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age
Updated 18 February 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Jubbah, home to prominent heritage sites and mesmerizing desert destinations, is “amazing” tourists with its ancient artifacts, tour guides told Arab News.

Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

“Jubbah has been listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List, as it is visited by thousands of people from all around the world. It has also been among the orientalists’ best sites and was visited by Lady Anne Blunt, who said that it is the most beautiful — yet, strangest place — she has ever visited, as well as Charles and Hooper,” tour guide Mohammed Al-Fuhaid Al-Suhaiman told Arab News.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age.

FASTFACTS

• Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.

• The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.

“The most prominent tourist destinations in Jubbah are Umm Sinman Mountain in Nafud Al-Kabir desert, comprising more than 5,000 archaeological engravings and 200-plus year old historical heritage components internationally acknowledged and listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List,” he said.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

Umm Sinman Mountain has an abundance of Thamudic and Stone Age engravings as well as drawings. The city also comprises many farms estimated to contain 80,000 palm trees.

Al-Suhaiman added: “It is the city of open doors, as its people are known for their generosity and warm welcoming of guests and tourists, with arms wide open, appreciation and respect, leaving an honorable impression of the place.”

He said that Jubbah’s further transformation into a popular tourist hub will require infrastructure development. The site needs more hotels and inns for accommodation as well as a road network, he added.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

Nasser Al-Thuwaini, a tourism expert, spoke to Arab News about Jubbah’s tourism potential.

“Jubbah is a world tourism destination, given that it receives daily a huge number of multinational tourists to witness its engravings, heritage and museums, while enjoying its vibes, nature and the good spirit of its people,” he said.

“Tourists are always amazed and impressed by the diversity of its rich terrain, engravings and the generosity of its people, which encourages them to pay another visit. They are usually amazed by its engravings and its historical depth,” he added.

Jubbah is open all week during specific working hours and offers tourists famous dishes of the region, too.

 

Topics: Jubbah Umm Sinman Mountain Nafud Al-Kabir Desert Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice

Related

History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up video
Saudi Arabia
History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up
Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway photos
Travel
Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway

Saudi authority seizes 27kg of methamphetamine, 17,000 pills

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine
Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi authority seizes 27kg of methamphetamine, 17,000 pills

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • The drugs were found hidden in two trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine and 17,000 banned pills through Al-Batha Port.

The 27kg of methamphetamine had an estimated street value of roughly $1.4 million based on the 2019 price report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The drugs were found hidden in two trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port.

The authority said that advanced security techniques and sniffer dogs resulted in the seizure. The methamphetamine was discovered inside a fire extinguisher contained in one of the trucks. The 17,000 banned pills were hidden in different parts of another truck passing through the port.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control apprehended the recipients of the seized cargo.

The authority said it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is conducting round-the-clock operations to prevent drug smuggling and improve security in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia methamphetamine zakat Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA)

Related

Saudi authorities seize multimillion-dollar drugs haul – millions of amphetamine tablets stashed in lorry compartments photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize multimillion-dollar drugs haul – millions of amphetamine tablets stashed in lorry compartments

Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region

Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region

Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region
  • The joint drills included several sorties, air maneuvers, and practical exercises
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Military maneuvers involving the Saudi Armed Forces, the Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security and forces of other countries concluded on Friday at Air Warfare Center in the Eastern Region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The conclusion of the “Spears of Victory 2023” exercise, which included forces from the US, the UK, Greece, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain, was held in the presence of the Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Prince Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The joint drills included several sorties, air maneuvers, and practical exercises.

“The participating forces showed discipline, outstanding performance, and consistent implementation in the most complex threat scenarios, with which the participants provided a spectacular show of skills,” Lt. Gen. Prince Turki said.

“The outcome of the event was successful after meticulous planning from all levels, the consonance of performance between all branches of the armed forces, the implementers, and the supporters of the armed forces was evident.

“The Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, and brotherly and friendly countries participating in the exercise impact unifying concepts and raising combat readiness,” he added.

The Air Force commander honored the participants in the joint air exercise for their performance.

The drill aimed to increase military cooperation between the participating countries, raise combat readiness, exchange experiences, and increase military and operational coordination among all participating forces.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Royal Saudi Armed Forces

Related

Saudi and Bahraini high-ranking military officials pose for a group photo. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concludes joint exercise in Bahrain
Saudi, Iraqi land forces kick off joint exercise
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Iraqi land forces kick off joint exercise

Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany

Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany

Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
  • Prince Faisal took part in a MSC panel on energy market stability
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met with the prime minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2023 in Germany, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides touched on many issues and developments in the regional and international arenas.

They discussed the outcomes of the meeting that brought together Prince Faisal and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in Brussels, regarding ways to revive the peace process in the Middle East, under the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative.

During his trip to Germany, Prince Faisal also took part in a panel discussion on energy security held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2023.

A host of senior officials, representatives of government, academia and civil society institutions participated in the event.

Prince Faisal also took part in a panel discussion on energy security held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2023. (SPA)

The group of dignitaries exchanged ideas about the importance of enhancing international cooperation aiming to preserve the global energy market's stability and continue effective communication to confront future challenges amid the geopolitical changes the world is currently experiencing.

The panel discussion reviewed several issues and international developments regarding energy security and the efforts being exerted towards them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad

Latest updates

17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Italian authorities seize 14 tons of Captagon destined for Libya, Saudi Arabia 
Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53
Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.