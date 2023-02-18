17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture

JEDDAH: About 50 budding and established local fashion designers are putting the spotlight on Saudi streetwear at a fashion event that launched on Wednesday in Jeddah.

The Fashion Hub, which will conclude on Feb. 23, is also providing a platform for lifestyle, music and sport enthusiasts.

It is organized by Wayshion, a company that arranges major local and international cultural as well as social events.

Mohannad Bakoben, organizer and CEO of Wayshion, said: “Through this Fashion Hub we are aiming to attract local Saudi and young entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and share their experience in contemporary fashion with the public.

“This is an opportunity to explore, exchange and experience innovative brands.”

A fashion runway show highlighting streetwear by local brands as well as an art exhibition will be held, in addition to competitions in basketball, skateboarding and boxing — all of which find common ground with street fashion.

The basketball, skateboarding and boxing event is more than just a game and embodies a culture that attracts creative minds from the world of fashion.

A variety of brands showcasing clothing styles, unique shoe collections and sports costumes will be part of runway shows at the event.

Mohammed Bajbaa, founder of Proud Angeles, a local streetwear brand, said: “As the brand is inspired by the lifestyle and street culture, our participation in the Fashion Hub is similar to what we stand for and has the right target audience. Besides, such events promote the street culture that has been neglected in Saudi Arabia.”

Another local Saudi designer, Laila Dia, founder of Baldhead, is presenting tie dye-focused cotton shirts, tote bags, hats, socks and many other items. “The dyeing techniques have been developed by different cultures to create beautiful and functional clothing and accessories. Through our participation, we look forward to tie-dyeing together with the visitors.”

Dia, who completed a bachelor’s degree in the UK, believes that there is acceptance in the Saudi market for new ideas.

She described her return to the Kingdom following her education as a “whole new world thanks to Saudi Vision 2030.”

Dia added: “The recent development and increase in women’s empowerment in the Kingdom brought amazing opportunities and I feel so lucky to be here at this time when the change and exposure are at a different level.”

Mohanned Shobain, CEO and founder of Swish Basketball Academy, said: “Through this event, we aim to bring awareness around the sport of basketball … among the people who are familiar with the sport as well as with the people who have never touched a ball. (They can) come here, enjoy and get some good energy while building a good vibe around it.”

He added: “We invited Joel Henry, a basketball player all the way from the UK, to put in a good show and train the young players. We have also arranged exciting fashion shows at the basketball court since a lot of basketball players are really into fashion, especially in terms of shirts, shorts, headbands, bandanas and goggles. I think fashion is very well aligned with basketball, especially the streetwear trend.”

Shobain added that the academy has also organized a basketball slam dunk show with a twist — players will jump over a camel to dunk balls through the hoop.

Several local and international DJs are taking part in the event to boost the atmosphere and create a pioneering experience for the Saudi community.

There are also a range of workshops at the event, in which industry experts and founders of local brands will interact and share their knowledge with attendees.

Ahmed Bakoben, project manager at Wayshion, said: “This Fashion Hub event is an unmatched celebration of trend and style that inspires the community with its dynamism and positive outlook.

“We have brought together under one ground unique clothing designs, art, beauty products, perfumes and jewelry collections.

“The Streetwear Fashion show hosts top local designers in a different and unique way, whereas the skate of art show transforms skateboards and sneakers into art, giving the budding artist an opportunity to stretch their creative, colorful imagery on the boards and sneakers.”

Live radio broadcasts and recorded shows will also be featured at the event to shed light on trending cultural, social and environmental issues.