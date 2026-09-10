JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam destroyed 6,021 mines, munitions and other remnants of war in a controlled operation in the Bab El-Mandeb area of Yemen’s Taiz governorate on Wednesday.

The items included 98 shells, 2,778 rounds of ammunition, 16 anti-personnel mines, 34 anti-tank mines, 64 hand grenades, four Katyusha rockets, 17 improvised explosive devices, 2,982 fuses, 12 artillery darts and 16 rocket-propelled grenade charges.

Project Masam safely destroys 6,021 mines, munitions and other remnants of war in Yemen’s Bab El-Mandeb area. (Supplied)

Adeel Rajab, leader of Masam’s Second Special Tasks Team, said the explosives had been collected from several areas along Yemen’s western coast.

He said their disposal would help protect civilians, particularly children, farmers and herders, while making affected areas safer for local communities.

Rajab said Masam’s continued clearance operations were helping residents return to their land and resume their lives safely.