Israeli PM: Iran attacked oil tanker last week in Arabian Gulf

This US Navy handout photo obtained August 25, 2016 shows the patrol craft USS Squall (PC 7) as it transits in the Gulf acting as a small boat threat towards the guided-missile destroyer. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible for a reported attack that occurred last week on an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.
The ship's manager confirmed on Saturday that the tanker was lightly damaged on Feb. 10 in an attack by an airborne object while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

  • For weeks, Israel has been in uproar over Netanyahu government’s plan to carry through changes to the judiciary
  • ‘I tell the American ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms’
JERUSALEM: The US envoy to Israel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should slow progress on a contentious judicial overhaul that could make it harder for Washington to help him promote ties with Saudi Arabia or deal with Iran.
For weeks, Israel has been in uproar over Netanyahu’s hard-right government’s plan to carry through changes to the judiciary, which critics say endangers the country’s democratic checks and balances.
Israel’s parliament may on Monday hold the first of three votes on a bill that would increase the government’s sway in selecting judges while setting limits to the Supreme Court’s power to strike down laws or rule against the executive.
“We’re telling the Prime Minister, as I tell my kids, pump the brakes, slow down, try to get a consensus, bring the parties together,” Ambassador Tom Nides told CNN podcast The Axe Files that was published late on Saturday.
While Nides emphasized that Israel had the United States’ support on security and at the United Nations, he also said that Netanyahu’s stated hope of forging diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia or dealing with Iran’s nuclear program, were at stake.
“The Prime Minister wants to do big things, okay? He tells us he wants to do big things,” Nides said. “I said to him, to the prime minister, a hundred times, we can’t spend time with things we want to work on together if your backyard’s on fire.”
There was no immediate response from Netanyahu but Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan: “I tell the American ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms. We’re happy to discuss diplomatic and security matters with you but respect our democracy.”
Warning Israel is on the brink of a “constitutional and social collapse,” President Isaac Herzog is trying to bring the government and the opposition together to agree on legal reforms and freeze legislation on the present plan, which successive polls have shown has relatively little support and which has triggered nationwide protests.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption that he denies, has said the changes are needed in order to restore balance between the government, the Knesset and the judiciary, which some in his coalition accuse of elitism and overreaching its powers to interfere in the political sphere.

Earthquake at 4.1-magnitude hits Oman’s Duqm region 

Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Oman’s Duqm region at 7:55 local time on Sunday, the Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University reported. 

Police received calls from citizens about tremors in the area, but no injuries or damages were reported. 

The center said the alert level for the capital, Muscat, and the rest of the sultanate was zero, but added that the direct impact on buildings will differe depneding on their infrustructure. 

Oman’s earthquake hazard is classified as medium with a 10 percent chance of potentially-damaging earthquake in the next 50 years, according to impacts of disasters and hazards website, ThinkHazard

Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

  • On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother
  • More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011
JANDARIS, Syria: An infant child born in northern Syria during this month’s devastating earthquake was reunited on Saturday with her aunt and uncle, after her parents and siblings died in the disaster.
Footage circulating widely on social media after the quake showed a rescuer scrambling down a hill of rubble carrying a tiny dust-covered baby.
The newborn was later identified as the child of Abdallah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with their other children in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria’s Aleppo province.
The infant was treated in the Jihan Hospital further west in the Afrin district, also opposition-held, until medics could verify the identities of her relatives.

Khalil Al-Sawadi, the uncle-by-marriage of a baby girl born during a deadly earthquake earlier this month, holds her and his own newborn daughter, in Jandaris, Syria February 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother.
“This girl means so much to us because there’s no-one left of her family besides this baby. She’ll be a memory for me, for her aunt and for all of our relatives in the village of her mother and father,” Sawadi told Reuters.
He was carrying Afraa, wrapped in a pink blanket, in one arm and his own newborn daughter Ataa, wrapped in blue, in the other. Ataa was born three days after the earthquake and Sawadi said he would raise them together.
“There were legal procedures to confirm the genetic relation, as well as a DNA test,” he told Reuters.
More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011.
The quake also left more than 39,000 dead in Turkiye.
Jandaris, where Sawadi lives, is one of the hardest-hit towns in the rebel-held parts of the north. Other children have been left orphaned there by the quake, after surviving years of bombardment in the nearly 12-year war ravaging Syria.
Government-controlled cities have also been severely damaged. A woman gave birth to a child in the city of Aleppo during the earthquake and said he “brought her back to life.”

 

Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’

Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

  • Blinken's called the two leaders following a decision by Israel’s new hard-right government to give retroactive permission to multiple settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and separately with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, reaffirming Washington's support for a “two-state solution” in the region and asking the two to “restore calm.”
Blinken spoke by telephone with both leaders to reaffirm US commitment to “a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions.”
That message followed a decision by Israel’s new hard-right government to give retroactive permission to multiple settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank — a move that drew nearly unanimous criticism among major powers including the United States.
The White House said Thursday it was “deeply dismayed” by the Israeli decision, but it nevertheless voiced opposition to a proposed UN Security Council resolution to demand Israel end settlements in the occupied territories.
Blinken met with Abbas late last month in the West Bank at the end of an intense series of diplomatic meetings planned before the latest flare-up of violence.
In their phone call, the two “discussed efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom,” Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Netanyahu spoke about broader regional challenges, Price said, “including the threats posed by Iran,” and Blinken underscored the United States’ “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.”
Last year was the deadliest year in the West Bank since the United Nations started tracking casualties there in 2005, and the deadly violence has continued this year.

Israeli strike hits heart of Syria’s security elite, local media report 5 killed

Updated 19 February 2023
AP

  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports 15 people dead in the strike on Kafr Sousa in the capital 
  • Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations
DAMASCUS/BEIRUT:  An Israeli missile strike early Sunday killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighborhood home to much of Syria’s security apparatus, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural center, had killed 15 people including civilians.

Syrian state media agency SANA, citing a military source, acknowledged the “destruction of a number of residential buildings,” but reported that five people had been killed, among them a soldier. It said 15 civilians were wounded.

Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army, Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, allies of the Syrian regime.

But it rarely hits residential areas of the capital.

Sunday’s strike hit in Kafr Sousa, home to senior officials, security agencies and intelligence headquarters.

“At 00:22 am (2222 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several areas in Damascus and its vicinity, including residential neighborhoods,” Syria’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Footage posted by state media showed that a 10-story building was badly damaged in the attack, crushing the structure of its lower floors.

“The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The attack comes more than a month after an Israeli missile strike hit Damascus International Airport, killing four people — including two soldiers.

The January 2 strike hit “positions for Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside the airport and its surroundings, including a weapons warehouse,” the Observatory said at the time.

Israel’s military rarely comments on its strikes against Syria, but regularly asserts that it will not let Iran extend its influence to Israel’s borders.

At the end of last year, the head of the Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, presented the military’s “operational outlook” for 2023, saying that the force “will not accept Hezbollah 2.0 in Syria.”

The latest strike comes as the Damascus government seeks to recover from the February 6 earthquake, which did not affect the capital but which has killed more than 43,000 people in the country’s north as well as southern Turkiye.

