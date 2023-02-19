You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9222

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
  • Al-Jubeir says farewell to Sheikh Ali, whose tenure as his country’s ambassador to the Kingdom is coming to an end
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir received Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Jubeir said farewell to Sheikh Ali, whose tenure as his country’s ambassador to the Kingdom is coming to an end. 

The minister praised Sheikh Ali’s efforts in strengthening relations between the Kingdom and Kuwait, and wished him continued success.

 

Topics: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir Kuwait

Related

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs receives Belgium ambassador. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs receives Belgium ambassador
Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince

UNESCO delegates enjoy Saudi culture, heritage at Jazan coffee festival

UNESCO delegates enjoy Saudi culture, heritage at Jazan coffee festival
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UNESCO delegates enjoy Saudi culture, heritage at Jazan coffee festival

UNESCO delegates enjoy Saudi culture, heritage at Jazan coffee festival
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A German delegation comprising 18 UNESCO professors and members have visited the 10th Coffee Beans Festival in the Jazan region.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of Saudi Vision 2030.

The festival is a major marketing outlet for the premium Saudi coffee bean known as Khawlani, which comes from Jazan. Coffee is an important tourist attraction for the area, putting the spotlight on one of the Kingdom’s most mountainous regions and its culture and traditions.

Khawlani is one of the world’s most sought-after coffee beans. It has been cultivated in the region for more than eight centuries and is mentioned many times in old poems and songs from the region.

Members of the visiting delegation toured the festival in the Al-Dayer governorate and had the chance to see the coffee products from Jazan’s farms, in addition to the handicrafts, traditional industries and clothes on display.

They were briefed on the farms of the coffee beans in Jazan and how they are witnessing expansion with the support of Saudi Arabia's government.

They also briefed on the cultural, historical and heritage assets and values related to this ancient industry of coffee in the Kingdom.

First held in 2013, the festival includes a coffee exhibition as well as numerous local cultural, entertainment and shopping activities. Over the years, the festival has contributed to the return in local farmers’ interest in coffee cultivation.

Last year, UNESCO registered Saudi Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to statistics from the 2022 Saudi Coffee Festival, the Jazan region is home to more than 2,000 coffee farms, which have a total of 384,214 coffee trees and an annual production of over 900 tons.

Topics: UNESCO jazan coffee festival Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Coffee Festival in Jazan brews up a cultural carnival
A variety of artisanal crafts and dance performances were on display for visitors. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Over 10k people visit Jazan Winter Festival in 2 days

Saudi success stories honored at Esameyoon 2023

Esameyoon honors successful Saudi entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the business world. (Supplied)
Esameyoon honors successful Saudi entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the business world. (Supplied)
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi success stories honored at Esameyoon 2023

Esameyoon honors successful Saudi entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the business world. (Supplied)
  • Launched by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Investment Co., or MASIC, in 2019, public and private sector leaders assembled for this year’s event
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Esameyoon honors successful Saudi entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the business world, and its fifth initiative has begun its registration phase.

Launched by Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Investment Co., or MASIC, in 2019, public and private sector leaders assembled for this year’s event.

Those attending included: Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal Al-Saud, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund; Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources; Rayan Al-Fayez, deputy governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises; Mohamed Al-Morshed, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce; and Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Subaie, chairman of the board of directors of MASIC. 

The initiative includes four categories and awards for self-made individual, commercial, industrial, and social entrepreneurship. The winner of each receives a cash prize of SR100,000 ($26,600).

Mohammed Al-Maghlouth, the director of entrepreneurship accelerators at the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, said that establishments had been keen to support entrepreneurs to motivate young people to become self-employed, adding that entrepreneurship had a key role in supporting the business sector in the Kingdom.

Al-Maghlouth praised the decision to award one of the prizes this year to social entrepreneurship projects, especially given the importance of this sector in meeting needs and solving problems in a socially innovative and financially sustainable manner.

Nasser Al-Subaie, vice chairman of MASIC, said that the launch of the initiative was due to his company’s belief in the societal role of the private sector, and the need for its active participation in everything that would support, develop and diversify the national economy.

Saad Al-Sayari, the chairman of Esameyoon’s executive committee, said that the initiative was aimed primarily at honoring entrepreneurs who have successfully established their name in the world of commerce.

He added the awards required applicants to be Saudi, leaders in their field, and have their headquarters in the Kingdom.

He said that the initiative was keen to adhere to the highest standards of transparency by adopting clear and impartial procedures in the selection of winners, and by hiring independent judges, including business-minded dignitaries and experts.

Saudi entrepreneurs are invited to apply on esameyoon.com. Registration is open until March 11 and winners will be announced on May 14.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Esameyoon 2023 Saudi Entrepreneurs Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Investment Co.

Related

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Saudi Arabia’s venture capital funding nears $1 billion mark
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s venture capital funding nears $1 billion mark

US officials visit Riyadh to discuss Iran, regional security

Daniel Benaim, Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, US
Daniel Benaim, Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, US
Updated 18 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

US officials visit Riyadh to discuss Iran, regional security

Daniel Benaim, Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, US
  • Iranian-Russian weapon supply is ‘concerning,’ says Daniel Benaim
Updated 18 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: America’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim expressed concern over the impact of Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia and reaffirmed America’s commitment to advancing regional security at a press roundtable hosted in the US Embassy’s Quincy House in Riyadh on Thursday.

Benaim was part of a high-level US delegation that visited Riyadh from Feb. 13 to 16 and included Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley; acting coordinator for counterterrorism and Acting US Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Christopher Landberg; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.

“Iran’s continuing supply of drones and other armaments to Russia for its aggression and brutal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine will affect the security and safety of this region, and I think we should all be concerned by what Iran is getting in return for helping Russia’s brutal assault on civilians in Ukraine,” Benaim said.

Our efforts together include ambitious plans to deploy clean energy and develop technologies that will play a clear role in the energy transition of the world.

Daniel Benaim, Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, US

“We can expect that to include different kinds of support to Iran’s defense industry and Iran’s capabilities to further destabilize this region, including through its proxies. It’s a very concerning prospect and something we all need to take very seriously,” he added.

The deputy assistant secretary said that he had come to Riyadh to have a series of conversations and make sure that “our partners in the region and, frankly, our own people in this region, who are also under threat from Iran and its proxies in multiple countries, have a strong and robust security cooperation.”

The delegation visited the Kingdom to participate in the US-Gulf Cooperation Council Working Group, highlighting shared priorities including Iran, counterterrorism, integrated air and missile defense, and maritime security.

Benaim explained that there were multiple senior US military officials delivering cutting-edge briefings on maritime awareness threats at sea as well as the latest thinking on how to best deter the threats of missiles and drones.

Discussing counterterrorism efforts against Iran, Benaim said: “There is a great deal of innovation happening by our adversaries and we need to be innovative and nimble as well in how we respond together, and that conversation was happening this week.

“We have certainly seen Iran provide a range of weapons and training and advanced equipment, such as drones and other support, to Houthi militants in Yemen,” he added.

“The unlawful transfer of lethal aid from Iran is irresponsible and dangerous and leads to violence and instability across the Middle East.”

Benaim also reaffirmed that the US is committed to working closely with Gulf states to help combat Iranian aggression.

“Alongside our partners, the United States will continue to deter and interdict this kind of lethal material entering the region, as was demonstrated by our recent actions, including the seizure of weapons and explosives and component parts on multiple occasions over the past few months,” he said.

Benaim explained that the challenges to regional and international security posed by Iran’s nuclear issues and Iran’s decision to walk away from negotiations were both discussed in depth.

“These two were really important and deep consultations that (resulted in) a clear picture of the path forward,” he said.

“The Iranians lost the opportunity for a swift return to the full implantation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in September when they turned their backs on a deal that was on the table and approved by all,” Benaim added. “JCPOA has not been on our agenda for months now. What remains very much alive is President (Joe) Biden’s absolute commitment to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, as was reiterated and made clear in this week’s meetings.”

Benaim stressed that it is vital that the region is secure and that partnerships in defense and counterterrorism are strong.

“As we heard at the GCC, as well from member states, we believe — and our partners believe — that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal; diplomacy backed by strong security cooperation and partnership. But President Biden has been very clear that we have not removed any option from the table and that a military option remains as a last resort,” he said.

Benaim also spoke about future strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and the US in areas other than defense.

“This is an 80-year strategic relationship built up over generations with lots to discuss and lots to do,” Benaim said. “Our efforts together include ambitious plans to deploy clean energy and develop technologies that will play a clear role in the energy transition of the world.”

He added that building greater collaboration between energy experts in the two countries can enhance efforts to combat the climate crisis and contribute to the deployment of cleaner energy resources, not just in the US and Saudi Arabia, but around the world.

“There are lots of exciting projects underway between our two countries in fields like green hydrogen and electric vehicles, not to mention tourism, entertainment, and a whole range of other issues, where the Kingdom is changing and the US is eager to be a partner through our businesses … and bring about some of those economic transformations.”
 

 

Topics: US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim

Related

Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 

Saudi teams step up relief work in Syria, Turkiye

A Saudi search-and-rescue team is carrying out operations in 46 locations in three Turkish cities. (SPA)
A Saudi search-and-rescue team is carrying out operations in 46 locations in three Turkish cities. (SPA)
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi teams step up relief work in Syria, Turkiye

A Saudi search-and-rescue team is carrying out operations in 46 locations in three Turkish cities. (SPA)
  • The 12th Saudi aircraft recently landed at Gaziantep Airport, carrying 75 tons of food parcels, medical supplies and other relief items
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently sent 10 trucks carrying aid to earthquake-hit areas in Syria.

The trucks, which crossed through the Bab Al-Salameh border, carried tons of food, shelter and other life-saving items to be distributed among victims of the disaster, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has sent 12 relief planes to affected areas in Turkiye, carrying food, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies.

The team is equipped with specialized vehicles, technical tools, and medical and communication devices. (SPA)

The 12th Saudi aircraft recently landed at Gaziantep Airport, carrying 75 tons of food parcels, medical supplies and other relief items.

The shipments were part of the Saudi relief mission on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help quake victims.

A Saudi search-and-rescue team is also carrying out operations in 46 locations in three Turkish cities, helping to recover bodies from the rubble.

Saudi Arabia’s 12th relief plane arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye, carrying 75 tons of food baskets and medical supplies. (SPA)

The team, which received high-level training on dealing with disasters and accidents, includes rescuers, medics, engineers and doctors, as well as telecommunications, safety and security specialists.

The team is equipped with specialized vehicles, technical tools, and medical and communication devices.

The Saudi team of the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has been classified high on the INSARAG Search-and-Rescue Directory. It has represented the Kingdom in joint drills in several countries, and also joined relief efforts in areas hit by floods and other natural disasters around the world.

Authorities are supporting the efforts of Saudi Red Crescent Authority colleagues on the ground in Turkiye and Syria. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia is also offering virtual health assistance to quake survivors in Syria and Turkiye.

The Seha Virtual Hospital, which was launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health last year, is supporting the medical efforts of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to help alleviate the suffering of the earthquake survivors in the two countries.

Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said he was honored to see Saudi male and female specialists in various fields working in the virtual hospital and providing care to survivors.

He added: “This is an extension of the humanitarian relief work in which Saudi Arabia’s efforts are combined through the relief air bridge that the KSrelief operates and supports.”

Specialists are supporting the efforts of Saudi Red Crescent Authority colleagues on the ground in Turkiye and Syria, he said.

Specialist teams included cardiologists, internists, pediatricians, dermatologists, infectious disease specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists and ophthalmologists.

He said that they provided the necessary medical support and advice to their colleagues in the region through video communication.

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s relief flight arrives at Gaziantep Airport in Turkiye. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Third Saudi aid flight arrives in Turkiye
Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid teams fly to Turkiye to take part in earthquake relief effort

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director for partnerships at ROSHN

Abdulrahman Maghrabi
Abdulrahman Maghrabi
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director for partnerships at ROSHN

Abdulrahman Maghrabi
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Abdulrahman Maghrabi is the executive director for partnerships at ROSHN, the largest real estate company in Saudi Arabia.

He specializes in partnerships, public-private-partnership transactions and privatization projects.

Maghrabi has enjoyed a successful career across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, education, water and other infrastructure-related segments.

Throughout his professional journey, he has worked with both international and local companies, dedicating his skill set to projects which will have a tangible impact on the Kingdom’s infrastructure objectives.

Maghrabi joined ROSHN in 2020 to lead the establishment and management of ROSHN partnerships. This key entity of the national real estate developer was established to forge domestic and international strategic partnerships that support ROSHN in its aim to provide a higher quality of life across the Kingdom.  

Before joining ROSHN, Maghrabi worked for Tatweer Buildings Co., where he led the first social infrastructure PPP initiative in the Kingdom as part of the school buildings program.

Maghrabi played an instrumental role in reducing the total cost of ownership of public school buildings in Saudi Arabia, while maintaining the quality of educational infrastructure.  

He started his career in the utility sector where his expertise was honed largely in deal structuring, privatization and operations.

Between 2011 and 2013, he served as director of operations and business development at Nesma Water and Energy, and between 2008 and 2011 he held the position of senior privatization performance specialist at the National Water Co., driving a successful privatization program in Jeddah that became a model for later PPP activity in Saudi Arabia.  

 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Faifi, vice governor of investment, government excellence at Digital Government Authority
Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, chairman of the executive council of the Digital Cooperation Organization

Latest updates

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
For Saudi singer Asayel music is a language, not only type of art
For Saudi singer Asayel music is a language, not only type of art
Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
Christina Karam hits winning note with songs for Egypt
Christina Karam’s “Egypt Deserves” initiative helps promote the country through songs in Arabic, Spanish, and English.(Supplied)
UNESCO delegates enjoy Saudi culture, heritage at Jazan coffee festival
A German delegation visits the 10th Coffee Beans Festival in the Jazan region. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.