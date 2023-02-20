Iran denies enriching uranium above 60 percent — IRNA

DUBAI: Iran has denied reports that it has enriched uranium to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. The Islamic Republic has been enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity since April 2021. Three months ago it started enriching to that level at a second site, Fordow, which is dug into a mountain. Weapons grade is around 90 percent.
“So far, we have not made any attempt to enrich above 60 percent. The presence of particles above 60 percent enrichment does not mean production with an enrichment above 60 percent,” the spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday, according to the official IRNA News agency.
Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that UN nuclear watchdog monitors had last week detected uranium enriched at 84 percent.
Kamalvandi called the report “slanderous” and said it distorted facts.
Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi
Regards Lebanese crisis as part of a ‘broader regional problem, which needs to be treated as such’
Says shortcomings of the political class does not justify calls for the abolition of the entire system
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Eighteen years ago this month, Rafik Hariri, a prominent politician and former prime minister of Lebanon, was assassinated by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut. Originally a philanthropist before his engagement in politics, Hariri, who had made his fortune in construction, donated millions of dollars to victims of war and conflict in Lebanon, and later played a major role in ending the civil war and rebuilding the capital city.
Hariri’s assassination marked the beginning of dramatic political change and movements calling for democracy in Lebanon. For years after his assassination, politicians and important figures opposed to the influence of both Syria and Hezbollah in the country were targeted.
Despite an international tribunal finding members of Hezbollah guilty of Hariri’s assassination after passionate calls for an investigation into his death, the Iran-backed militia group has only tightened its grip on Lebanon, keeping the country in a dire state.
“Hariri was killed 18 years ago and it took about 15 years to destroy the whole country after everything he tried to build,” Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi said on “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News current affairs talk show which engages with leading policymakers and business leaders.
“The Special Tribunal for Lebanon and the independent international investigation commission came to Lebanon, and it took them about 15 years to produce their result. And for the first time in the history of Lebanon, where we have had several assassinations, for the first time, we had a conviction,” Shehadi said.
But according to him, despite a conviction in Hariri’s case, Hezbollah’s influence over Lebanon means that the real perpetrators of the assassination will go unpunished, and the group will continue to hold the country hostage.
Lebanon’s various political and economic crises have only intensified in recent years, with inflation in the country rising to the highest in the world in 2021 and the value of the Lebanese lira plummeting drastically.
Last year witnessed a series of bank holdups by armed customers seeking to withdraw their frozen deposits. In a country whose capital was formerly referred to as the “Paris of the East,” two-thirds of the population now suffers from poverty, with regular electricity blackouts and shortages of basic necessities such as medicine and water increasingly commonplace.
The country’s chronic instability has deepened in recent years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the 2020 Beirut port explosion which killed hundreds, left hundreds of thousands homeless, and damaged over half of the city while inflicting massive economic losses.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, the two international organizations which campaign against injustice and inequality, have called the investigation into the blast a “farce.”
Shehadi asserts that despite Lebanon’s historically “very healthy and functioning judiciary,” Hezbollah has interfered with the investigation.
This series of disasters have pushed many Lebanese to call for the removal of the entire political class, something that Shehadi views as a “ridiculous demand.”
In his opinion, Lebanon’s political system is not “sectarianism,” as some observers term it, but rather “a political system based on a social contract between communities and which has maintained the country … even before the state was created.”
“We have a banking system which was the banking center of the region. We have political parties. These are pillars that distinguish Lebanon … and the revolution is asking almost for the dismantlement of all these pillars,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
While Shehadi acknowledges there are definitely issues with Lebanon’s political class, which he says was compromised by 15 years of occupation and political infiltration by the Syrian regime, “this doesn’t justify calling for the abolition of the whole system.”
Eight months after the country’s general elections, Lebanon still has not reached a consensus regarding its president or a functioning parliament.
Urgent political reforms are needed to unlock the $3 billion in emergency funds from the International Monetary Fund, but with Lebanon’s political system in tatters and its parliamentarians regularly staging walkouts, accessing these funds seems unlikely.
Shehadi said that while he is not opposed to a “fragmented” parliament with diverse political opinions, “what we have is not a fragmented parliament. What we have is a paralysis of all institutions that’s been building up for 15 years, 17 years almost.”
He added that Lebanon and its institutions are “a hostage to the veto power” of Hezbollah, which has gained footholds in Lebanon by means of assassinations and building of political alliances.
Shehadi compares Hezbollah’s gradual infiltration of state institutions in Lebanon to the behavior of drug cartels in power in narco-states in Latin America.
“They bribe politicians, the judiciary, the police, the army. Those who cannot be co-opted, if you like, are probably dead, and those who can be framed or blackmailed — that’s how criminal organizations gain power in a country,” he said.
The Lebanese parliament has held eleven electoral sessions to elect the president since Sept. 29 last year, with every session failing to elect a candidate.
In recent days, Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, has emerged as a potential contender. However, this would require a constitutional amendment, and consensus from the parliament, which is currently headed by Speaker Nabih Berri.
Though he calls Berri “a brilliant operator” who is familiar with the ins and outs of Lebanon’s tangled political web, Shehadi says Berri is “also a hostage himself.”
Berri is the leader of the Amal Movement, which engaged in a years-long war with Hezbollah in the 1980s which saw thousands killed.
“It ended with an agreement between them, sponsored by Iran and Syria, whereby they basically formed one block in parliament and one list, which means they have the monopoly of Shiite representation. They do not have a monopoly of Shiite support, but they have the monopoly of Shiite representation because of the way they manipulate lists in their areas,” Shehadi said.
During multiple electoral sessions stretching from September 2022 to January this year, many MPs left their ballot papers blank, with some in early sessions even casting their votes for “For Lebanon,” “Righteous dictator,” and “Nobody.”
Shehadi explained that major decisions and appointments within the Lebanese administration must be made by consensus, and with the signature of the president, speaker of the parliament, and prime minister. In the midst of the current political power vacuum, this means that the government in Lebanon has all but ceased to function.
“We had that for 29 months, without a president, without a parliament, and without a functioning government … we had a caretaker government, until our politicians, if you like, compromised and accepted to elect the favorite candidate of Hezbollah. So, we are in the same position, and it’s a difficult position because the longer we resist, the more damage there is, and I think our economic collapse is mainly caused by paralysis,” Shehadi said.
“The priority now is to have a president and a functioning parliament and a functioning government so that state institutions do not collapse further.”
Shehadi added that though there is no shortage of credible candidates, the parliament is “held hostage, and the whole system is held hostage because you need a certain majority to start the process of elections. You need a two-thirds plus one majority, which means that one-third of parliament can spoil the process.”
Even if this litany of political challenges were overcome and Lebanon managed to receive assistance from the IMF, Shehadi said that IMF funds would not be a solution to all of Lebanon’s financial problems. However, he stressed that “engagement with the IMF is crucial.”
“Following the IMF recommendations is very important, especially on fiscal and monetary policy. There’s a lot of opposition to some of the IMF reforms, which I understand,” he said, adding that many observers say that $3 billion in funds will do very little to alleviate the country’s $90 billion deficit.
“But I think, in my view, it’s more important to remain engaged. The country is being paralyzed and isolated from the West, from the Arab countries, and now will be isolated from international institutions too, like the IMF and the World Bank and the UN and all that. It’s very damaging to ignore the IMF route.”
Shehadi concurs with the World Bank’s assessment of the meltdown in Lebanon as one of the worst modern crises in recent history. But asked if he thinks there is a way out of the quagmire, he replied: “Yes, but I don’t see it only for Lebanon. The whole region is suffering from the same problem. The Lebanese case is similar to what is happening in Palestine, in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, and this could spread to other countries in the region who could be vulnerable.”
He continued: “It should be treated as a regional phenomenon, which is, basically, the role of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC, as a paramilitary, non-state actor, has taken over the Iranian state and society in the same way as Hezbollah is acting in Lebanon, in the same way as Iranian-sponsored militias are behaving in Iraq, and definitely in the same way as Hamas has paralyzed the whole of the peace process in Palestine.”
Under the circumstances, Shehadi said the multidimensional crisis in Lebanon is part of a “broader regional problem, which needs to be treated as such. Lebanon is the fault line or the weakest point. A lot of the region’s ills, or problems, surface in Lebanon first.”
Because of this, Shehadi added, international and regional engagement and cooperation are crucial components to solving Lebanon’s crisis, and that the international community must refrain from seeing Lebanon as a hopeless case.
“We are definitely hostages, but we still have a say in the country and we need international support to get out of the grip of (Hezbollah). And again, the grip is regional. So, our fate is similar to Iraq, similar to Palestine, similar to Syria, and similar to Yemen,” he said.
“I don’t think one can see it in a fragmented way. And it’s wrong to abandon a place just because it’s considered to be lost. Lebanon is not a lost case.”
The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Blinken to Turkiye: ‘The United States is here’ with aid
Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday, for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters
INCIRLIK AIR BASE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced further aid to Turkiye and said Washington would provide longer term help to Ankara as it seeks to rebuild following this month’s earthquake.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye’s southeast and neighboring Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars.
Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday, for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist.
From Incirlik, he took a helicopter ride with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to observe from above the devastation caused by the earthquake in the southern Hatay province, one of the hardest hit.
“This is going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken told reporters at the base, which Washington has used as a de facto headquarters to conduct its relief effort.
Almost two weeks after the earthquake, search and rescue operations are coming to an end, but Blinken said the United States would continue to help.
“When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it is going to take a massive effort to rebuild but we are committed to supporting Turkiye in that effort,” he said.
“The most important thing right now is getting assistance to people... Simply put, the United States is here.”
Since the earthquake, the United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkiye, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional funding of $85 million in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.
Blinken also said that President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA) in response to earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.
With the additional $50 million delivered through the State Department and USAID, total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkiye and Syria reached $185 million, the US State Department said. Long-delayed visit
Blinken will hold further bilateral talks in Ankara on Monday with Cavusoglu and he is also expected to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, sources familiar with the planning said.
Blinken’s first visit to Turkiye as secretary of state has been planned for some time, but is only taking place two years after he took office.
That is in stark contrast with some of his predecessors, including Hillary Clinton and Rex Tillerson, who visited within the first three months of their terms.
The delay, analysts say, shows the strained nature of the relationship, which has soured since 2019 when Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems.
While the United States has praised Turkiye for some of its actions during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it remains concerned about its close relationship with Moscow, experts say.
Talks between Washington and Anakara are also expected to address the stalled NATO applications of Sweden and Finland, which Turkiye has so far refused to ratify, saying Stockholm in particular has harbored what it calls members of terrorist groups.
Erdogan last month said he was open to ratifying only Helsinki’s application.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine but faced unexpected objections from Turkiye and have since sought to win its support.
Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terror group by Turkiye and the European Union, and another group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Moroccans defy ban to protest surging cost of living
Protesters staged rallies outside their offices in Rabat and Casablanca as well as other cities
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP
RABAT: Moroccan trade union activists protested Sunday in the capital Rabat and other cities to denounce surging costs of food and fuel, defying a government ban against marches.
Protesters from the Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) staged rallies outside their offices in Rabat and Casablanca as well as other cities “following the decision of the authorities to ban marches,” senior CDT member Rajae Kassab said.
Morocco banned marches due to a “health state of emergency” put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic and still in force, according to a letter from the interior ministry to CDT, which was seen by AFP.
In Rabat, several dozen demonstrators surrounded by police officers chanted slogans against “the deterioration of purchasing power.”
“We came... to alert officials to the tense social situation,” CDT official Rachid Lemhares told AFP.
Morocco has seen months of rising prices and growing calls for caps on energy firms’ profits. Soaring costs of food in recent days have provoked stiff criticism from trade unions, the opposition and the media.
Inflation peaked at 8.3 percent at the end of 2022, fueled by the effects of the war in Ukraine and shifts in global supply chains, according to the World Bank.
Rabat has blamed recent price increases on speculation on basic goods, and government spokesman Mustapha Baitas on Thursday announced the seizure of 192 tons of such products.
Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has promised to “strengthen market control” and lower prices in the coming days, and subsidies have been issued for basic necessities such as petrol, gas and flour.
Festival is showing several documentaries which expose the brutal conditions in Iran’s jails as well as rampant executions
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP
BERLIN: The Berlin film festival, long a champion of Iran’s embattled independent directors, is spotlighting its citizens’ fight for basic rights with a series of screenings, events and a red-carpet protest.
French-Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who is serving on the jury for the top prizes with president Kristen Stewart, said as the festival kicked off Thursday that cinema was a crucial fuel for the freedom movement.
“In a country like Iran that is a dictatorship, art is not only an intellectual or philosophical thing, it’s essential, it’s like oxygen,” she said.
Farahani made her name in Iranian movies and became an international star in productions such as Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson” opposite Adam Driver.
She and Stewart joined the red-carpet demonstration for women’s rights in Iran on Saturday with festival chief Mariette Rissenbeek, who told AFP the Berlinale stood with Iranian directors who “weren’t allowed to travel to the festival.”
The Berlinale, Europe’s first major cinema showcase of the year, has awarded its Golden Bear top prize to many of the leading lights of Iranian cinema including Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation“), Jafar Panahi (“Taxi“) and Mohammad Rasoulof (“There Is No Evil“).
Iran, rocked by months of anti-government rallies, this month released Panahi and Rasoulof from prison along with several dozen other well-known detainees in an apparent attempt to appease critics.
This year, the festival is showing several documentaries, including Steffi Niederzoll’s “Seven Winters in Tehran” and “My Worst Enemy” by Mehran Tamadon, which expose the brutal conditions in Iran’s jails as well as rampant executions.
Niederzoll’s harrowing film, which includes material smuggled out of Iran, tells the story of Reyhaneh Jabbari, who was hanged in 2014 at the age of 26 for killing a former intelligence officer she maintained had tried to rape her.
Featuring wrenching interviews with her family, who agitated for her freedom and appealed for mercy to the murdered man’s son, the film recounts how an international campaign for Jabbari’s life arose.
Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who won the best actress award at Cannes last year, narrates the film with letters, journals and text messages Jabbari wrote from jail, where she became a role model for many fellow prisoners.
“We hope that, hand in hand, we can change something with cinema,” Amir Ebrahimi told AFP.
“My Worst Enemy” also examines state interrogations, as director Tamadon invites members of Paris’s large Iranian exile community to question him using pressure techniques they themselves experienced in custody.
Half expose, half group therapy session, the film asks whether anyone can become an instrument of state oppression, given the chance.
Amir Ebrahimi appears as one of the interrogators and reveals that she was sexually assaulted while in custody by a female doctor during a purported medical exam.
“I couldn’t walk for three days,” she says.
Tamadon told AFP it was “time to forget that the Islamic republic will reform itself.”
He hailed the role of Western platforms such as the Berlinale to “shine a light on the violence perpetrated against the Iranian people.”
“Iranians in Iran are exhausted — this gives the energy and motivation to continue to hit the streets.”
Milad Alami’s drama “Opponent” stars Payman Maadi from “A Separation,” as a closeted gay man seeking asylum with his wife and two daughters in northern Sweden.
Alami, who himself moved from Iran to Sweden as a child, said he aimed with his second feature to explore how official repression penetrates even the most intimate relationships, including a marriage.
“There are walls between them (the couple) that created this feeling of not being able to talk to each other,” he said in notes for the film.
The wife Maryam senses her husband’s inner conflict even as he keeps it under wraps for fear of reprisal. “That’s a big thing in Iran,” Alami said.
For those who have left Iran, the struggle to find out who they really are begins anew, he said.
“When you come to another country, when freedom is there, how difficult is it to take it?“
Yemeni leader demands US handover of Houthi-bound Iranian arms
Rashad Al-Alimi advises Houthis to give up weapons, become political party to contest in elections, and turn their backs on Tehran regime
Updated 19 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi has urged the US to provide the Yemeni army with seized Iranian weaponry destined for the Houthis in order to replenish its arsenal and battle the militia.
Al-Alimi said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that the US turned over the traffickers of the seized weapons to the Yemeni authorities along with just a handful of rifles as evidence during the trials.
“We demand that they be turned over to the legitimate government. They (the Americans) only provided samples of them with smugglers as courtroom proof,” he said.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the US is considering providing Ukraine with thousands of rifles, anti-tank missiles, and other Iranian weaponry meant for Yemen’s Houthis.
Officials from the Yemeni military believe that the military and security forces need these weapons to safeguard their territory and combat the Houthis and other terrorist groups.
Al-Alimi accused the Houthis of derailing efforts to achieve peace in Yemen, both now and in the past, by disrupting the transitional process that followed the Arab Spring-inspired protest, the formation of a new constitution, and presidential and parliamentary elections, and he blamed Iran for pushing the Houthis to seize power.
“All the outcomes we are witnessing today...are the result of Iran’s backing for this irresponsible and destructive act in the area,” he said.
The Yemeni leader stated that the Houthis are obedient to Iran’s orders to undermine peace in the region and that they are not serious about achieving peace.
He said that the Houthis have planted thousands of landmines, refused to renew the UN-brokered ceasefire, repressed people in areas under their control, and recently attacked oil facilities in southern Yemen.
“The international community must recognize that this organization is not a peace project; rather, it is a project of violence and devastation tied to Iran’s regional expansionist goal,” said Al-Alimi.
“There is a Quds Force-led subversive operation in the area, and it is prevalent everywhere, not only in Yemen. This militia takes its orders from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s operations room.”
He advised the Houthis to give up their guns, become a political party, contest in elections, and turn their backs on Iran, pledging to combat them if they continue to seize power by force.
“They must become a political group. If the Yemeni people elect them at the ballot box, they should govern Yemen. We have no problems. Those (Houthis) are Yemenis and our brothers, but they have prioritized Iran’s interests above those of the Yemeni people,” Al-Alimi said.
The Yemeni leader said that the Yemeni government has reversed its decision to withdraw from the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement after the Houthis attacked oil infrastructure in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout, continued to violate the UN-brokered truce, and attacked government forces.
“We were in the process of filing a request to the UN to freeze this agreement since it has lost all significance. Our allies recommended that we wait,” he said.
Al-Alimi strongly denied media reports that Saudi Arabia bypassed his government and engaged in direct talks with the Houthis and that they are about to sign a deal with the militia, stating that Saudi officials informed the presidential council about their efforts to end the war in Yemen by approaching the Houthis.
“We commend all efforts, whether from the brothers in Oman or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so long as they lead to a fair and lasting peace that would alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and put an end to Yemeni bloodshed,” he said.
“The Saudi brothers notified us that there are connections and negotiations between them and the Houthis. This is not the first time this has happened…Saudi Arabia made it plain that no deal could be reached between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. Any deal will be reached between the legitimate government and the coup militia.”
Two million Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia remit $4 billion yearly to Yemen to feed more than 10 million Yemenis, making the remittance from the Kingdom and other Gulf states one of the country’s most vital sources of income, according to the Yemeni leader.
He thanked the Kingdom and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for humanitarian and military help, including the rehabilitation of a hospital in Aden, which would treat more than half a million patients annually.
Al-Alimi said that the Houthis would have seized control of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and constituted a danger to international maritime traffic if the coalition had not intervened militarily in Yemen in 2015 to defend the internationally recognized government.
“Without the assistance of the coalition, the Houthis would have captured Bab Al-Mandab and Perim Island. They could prohibit ships from traveling across this area with standard firearms,” he said.