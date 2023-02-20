Diriyah authority ranked among top 10 best workplaces in Saudi Arabia for 2023

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has been ranked among the top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom for 2023 in the Large Enterprise category, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

“Awards are fine but we don’t do our work for awards, we do it because we love what we do. We love Diriyah. There’s only one Diriyah, it’s the birthplace of the Kingdom, it’s the birthplace of founding day, it’s the house of Al-Saud, and we want everybody to know that they have a very promising future in Vision 2030,” Jerry Inzerillo, DGDA’s group CEO, told Arab News.







Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority. (Supplied)



In 2022, DGDA was named the 14th best place to work in the Kingdom, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, a monitoring and accreditation organization. This year, they jumped five places into ninth position in the Large Enterprise category.

HIGH LIGHTS • In 2022, DGDA was named the 14th best place to work in the Kingdom, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, a monitoring and accreditation organization. This year, they jumped five places into ninth position in the Large Enterprise category. • As part of their efforts to promote staff and family engagement, the authority hosts a variety of gatherings and celebrations such as monthly town halls, family picnics, and weekly virtual workshops.

“Everybody, when they come to work, they have to be treated with dignity and respect. So (for) self-esteem, and knowing that you are trained to do the right job and knowing that you are at a place that you love and that people care about you,” Inzerillo said.

“There’s a lot of nurturing, there’s a lot of training, and there’s a lot of support, and that’s why we won the best place to work ... The top 10 is a big honor for us,” he added.

Inzerillo said Diriyah was like a family, with each individual being critical to the group’s overall success.

“Around the Kingdom, most companies hire one out of three applicants. We only hire one out of 10 applicants, so the screening is very thorough because we want people that are passionate and people that love Diriyah, in addition to being smart,” he said.

“The crown prince is going to need a lot of talent, and I know that DGDA will be a great incubator for him to have leaders for many, many years and decades to come,” Inzerillo added.

As part of their efforts to promote staff and family engagement, DGDA hosts a variety of gatherings and celebrations such as monthly town halls, family picnics, and weekly virtual workshops.

The crown prince is going to need a lot of talent, and I know that DGDA will be a great incubator for him to have leaders for many, many years and decades to come. Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Their mission is to ensure staff members are involved, appreciated, and confident enough in their training to work effectively in their respective departments.

“We do a lot of initiatives. We just had several thousand people two weeks ago for our annual family picnic day because it’s not just the individual, the whole family comes with it. It’s so much fun,” Inzerillo said.

Being recognized among the top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom highlights the DGDA’s continuous efforts in building a positive work environment.

“I have been in this business a long time now, and to be around such a talented young male and female Saudi team that believes so much in their future, I don’t remember a point in my career where I have been more optimistic and more fired up than I am now and that’s because I get to work with the best and brightest all day long,” he said.

“This is very important to me, and I am proud of the team. And what makes me happier is I know that they are just getting started, and their best work is yet to come,” he added.