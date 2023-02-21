You are here

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on on Non-proliferation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the United Nations headquarters on February 20, 2023 in New York City.
US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on on Non-proliferation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the United Nations headquarters on February 20, 2023 in New York City.
  • China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said repeated council meetings and calls for more sanctions on North Korea “neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation, nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem”
UNITED NATIONS: The United States and its allies urged the UN Security Council on Monday to condemn North Korea’s unlawful ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia blamed the US for escalating tensions with stepped-up military exercises targeting Pyongyang.
At the emergency meeting, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the United States will propose a presidential statement, saying at a minimum all 15 members should be agreeable to condemning the North’s unprecedented missile launches, to urging Pyongyang to comply with UN Security Council sanctions resolutions, and “to engage in meaningful dialogue.”
A presidential statement from the Security Council requires the support of all its members, including North Korea’s closest allies, China and Russia.
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States condemns North Korea’s firing of two short-range ballistic missiles Monday following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday “in the strongest terms” as “flagrant violations” of the council’s ban on the country’s ballistic missile launches.
The launches and North Korea’s threatening rhetoric are undermining international peace and security, Thomas-Greenfield said.
And she warned the council that its silence and failure to condemn the North’s missile activities “leads to irrelevance.”
But Pyongyang’s allies China and Russia countered that what’s needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration, a de-escalation of military exercises, an easing of sanctions on North Korea, and approval of a resolution they circulated in November 2021 aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
That resolution urges the Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea and calls on the US and North Korea to resume dialogue and consider taking steps to reduce tensions and the risk of military confrontation including by adopting a declaration or peace treaty formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War. The war ended with an armistice, leaving the peninsula technically in a state of war.
China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said joint US-South Korean military exercises “on a higher level and a bigger scale,” the deployment of US strategic assets, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s high-profile visit to Seoul and Tokyo two weeks ago, are “”highly provocative” to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, “and aggravate a sense of insecurity.”
“Since the US has repeatedly expressed its willingness to unconditionally engage in dialogue with the DPRK, it should take tangible steps to start and maintain a dialogue,” he said. “Exclusively pursuing and piling on sanctions will only lead to a dead end.”
Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council North Korea is responding with missile tests to “the unprecedented military maneuvers in the region under the United States umbrella which are clearly anti-Pyongyang in nature.”
Japan’s UN Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane, whose country called the emergency meeting, told the council that Saturday’s ICBM fell in the Japan’s exclusive economic zone just 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Hokkaido, where people could see it falling from the sky.
“I assume we can all imagine how terrifying it must have been to see a missile flying to you,” he said, stressing that it endangered vessels and aircraft and was “an act of intimidation and threatening by force.”
To those who contend that Security Council meetings provoke North Korea “and hence we should remain silent,” Ishikane retorted that remaining silent “will only encourage rule-breakers to write the playbook as they like.”
After the council meeting, Thomas-Greenfield, read a statement on behalf of 10 council nations and South Korea, surrounded by their ambassadors, strongly condemning the latest missile launches and urging the other five council nations to join in condemning “the DPRK’s irresponsible behavior.”
The 11 countries — Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and South Korea — “remain fully committed to diplomacy and continue to call on the DPRK to return to dialogue,” the statement said.
“But we will not stay silent as the DPRK advances its unlawful nuclear and missile capabilities, threatening international peace and security,” their statement said.

 

UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour.
SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour.
  • The Australian government "deeply regrets" the decision by the U.N. panel, a spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in an emailed response
SYDNEY: A U.N. torture prevention panel terminated its suspended visit to Australia, saying it continued to face obstacles in getting access to some detention centres in the country.
The U.N. Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said it had requested several assurances in order to resume its visit but some guarantees were not provided, and it could not decide on a "reasonable timeframe" for a visit.
"Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian federal authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved," SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour said in a statement.
The Australian government "deeply regrets" the decision by the U.N. panel, a spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in an emailed response.
"This is despite the fact that the SPT carried out successful visits to places of detention across almost all jurisdictions in Australia, and the progress made by Australia in addressing the concerns raised by the SPT," it said.
An optional protocol against torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centres unannounced.
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, in October 2022 blocked the panel from visiting its prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country. Dreyfuss then said the decision by New South Wales was disappointing.
The U.N. delegation was also prevented from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state prompting it to suspend its 12-day visit.
The offices of the premiers of New South Wales and Queensland did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.
Jabbour said a report based on what the panel had observed during its October visit would be shared with the Australian authorities.

 

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
  • Health Minister Humza Yousaf will take on Kate Forbes, the Scottish National Party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, in what looks likely to be a two-horse race
  • The party seems to be shifting toward a youthful ‘fresh perspective,’ after veterans Angus Robertson, the culture secretary, and deputy first minister John Swinney ruled themselves out
LONDON: Scotland’s Health Minister Humza Yousaf has emerged as a front-runner in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party and the country’s first minister.

Sturgeon, 52, shocked many in British politics last week when she announced she was resigning. She said she had become too divisive a figure and, after more than eight years of leading the SNP and the Scottish Parliament, was too tired to carry on.

Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. He shares similar views with Sturgeon on many policies, and his chances of becoming leader received a boost on Monday morning when Angus Robertson, 53, the culture secretary, announced he would not be running.

John Swinney, 58, the deputy first minister and a former leader of the SNP in the early 2000s, ruled himself out on Thursday, saying his decision not to challenge for the leadership was intended to create space for a “fresh perspective” on the aims of the governing party, including its policy on pursuing Scotland’s independence from the UK.

As a result of those two announcements, the leadership contest is shaping up to be a two-candidate race between 37-year-old Yousaf and Kate Forbes, 32, the party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, who confirmed in a message posted on Twitter that she wants to succeed Sturgeon.

Yousaf launched his campaign on Monday in Clydebank, a town about eight miles west of Glasgow that was once renowned for its shipbuilding history, because his grandfather, Mohammed Yousaf, got his first job after emigrating to Scotland in 1962 at the massive Singer sewing machine factory that was once a major employer for the town.

He praised Scotland’s inclusive, diverse ethos, saying his candidacy was clear proof of this. He added that his grandfather “couldn’t have imagined, not in his wildest dreams, that his grandson would be running to be first minister of Scotland.”

The SNP has said it will choose its new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, the closing date for which is March 27.

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley
  • Confidence in the police plummeted amid criticism that police had botched the search for Bulley, a mortgage adviser who was last seen shortly after taking her daughters, ages 6 and 9, to school on a Friday morning
PRESTON, United Kingdom: Police on Monday confirmed that a body found in a river was that of missing woman Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance had sparked massive media speculation and questions over the investigation.
Bulley, 45, was last seen walking along the River Wyre in northwest England on January 27 shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school.
The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench still dialled in to a work conference call, and her dog was running loose on the riverbank near her home village of Saint Michaels on Wyre.
Lancashire Police said in a statement read out to media in the nearby town of Preston: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre,” adding that the case was now being handled by the coroner.

Nicola Bulley.

The announcement of the identification was not unexpected after police said Sunday that they had found a body and informed her family.
“You have been found, we can let you rest now,” Bulley’s family said in a statement read out to journalists by Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables.
They castigated media, saying they would have to tell Bulley’s children, aged nine and six that “the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.”
“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family,” they said, appealing for journalists to respect their privacy.
While Lancashire Police appear to have been vindicated after saying from the start that Bulley was most likely to have fallen into the river, their handling of the case has prompted stinging criticism and accusations of victim-blaming.
Police revealed personal details about Bulley’s drinking and state of mind, in a bid to explain her “vulnerabilities,” with her family’s knowledge.
Interior minister Suella Braverman had asked police for an explanation as to why they released the information.
 

 

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa
  • Snow, heavy rain and thunderstorms, have disrupted tomato, strawberry and pepper crops in those areas
LONDON: UK supermarkets are facing shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables as a result of worsening weather conditions that have disrupted harvests in Spain and North Africa.

The British Retail Consortium said snow storms, heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected tomato, strawberry and pepper crops, the Metro newspaper reported on Monday.

“However, retailers are adept at managing supply-chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce,” said Andrew Opie, the BRC’s food director.

Nevertheless, the empty shelves seen in fresh food sections in recent days are likely to continue for a “couple of weeks,” according to a notice for customers at a Morrisons supermarket in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

The World Health Organization issued a warning in 2021 that increasingly frequent extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change could disrupt global food systems.

According to one report, the climate crisis could reverse five decades of progress in combating health problems and poverty, with agriculture posing one of the main challenges.

 

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers
  • Bangladesh to send skilled workers to Kingdom via new employment scheme
  • Over half of Bangladesh migrant workers went to Saudi Arabia in 2022
DHAKA: Saudi Arabia continues to be the favorite destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, a central bank report has shown, as the South Asian nation prepares to send more skilled workers to the Kingdom.

Nearly 100,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of 2022 alone, according to a report published on Saturday by the Bangladesh Bank. Saudi employers hired more than half of Bangladesh migrant workers last year.

Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of remittances to Bangladesh in the fourth quarter last year, just behind the US, as workers brought in about $910 million from the Kingdom during the period, the central bank report showed.

“The Bangladeshi migrants nurture a special feeling in their heart for this country, which encourages many of them to find jobs in the Kingdom,” Gazi Mohammed Shahed Anowar, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.

“For many years, Saudi Arabia has been considered the first choice for Bangladeshi migrants,” he said. “Many of our migrants are already working in the Kingdom. So, the existing migrants in the Kingdom facilitate new jobs for their relatives in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has begun preparations to send skilled workers to Saudi Arabia for the first time under the newly launched Skill Verification Program, which aims to improve the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market.

With the Kingdom set to recruit skilled workers from the South Asian country, this too would help boost remittances.

“We are working on preparing the skilled workers for this labor market. I think our remittance flow from the Kingdom will increase more in the coming days if we can successfully meet the demands of skilled workers in the Kingdom,” Anowar said.

Bangladesh is also reaping benefits from strong diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, said Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at the country’s largest development organization, BRAC.

“The country is in growing need of migrant workers also, as they have undertaken some mega projects,” Hasan told Arab News.

“If we send 100,000 skilled workers, we can even earn more in remittances,” Hasan said.

“Considering the last 50 years, Saudi Arabia is still the top source of remittances for Bangladesh, and I don’t think this situation will change very soon.”

