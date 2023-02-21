You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46rf7

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
  • Health Minister Humza Yousaf will take on Kate Forbes, the Scottish National Party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, in what looks likely to be a two-horse race
  • The party seems to be shifting toward a youthful ‘fresh perspective,’ after veterans Angus Robertson, the culture secretary, and deputy first minister John Swinney ruled themselves out
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Scotland’s Health Minister Humza Yousaf has emerged as a front-runner in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party and the country’s first minister.

Sturgeon, 52, shocked many in British politics last week when she announced she was resigning. She said she had become too divisive a figure and, after more than eight years of leading the SNP and the Scottish Parliament, was too tired to carry on.

Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. He shares similar views with Sturgeon on many policies, and his chances of becoming leader received a boost on Monday morning when Angus Robertson, 53, the culture secretary, announced he would not be running.

John Swinney, 58, the deputy first minister and a former leader of the SNP in the early 2000s, ruled himself out on Thursday, saying his decision not to challenge for the leadership was intended to create space for a “fresh perspective” on the aims of the governing party, including its policy on pursuing Scotland’s independence from the UK.

As a result of those two announcements, the leadership contest is shaping up to be a two-candidate race between 37-year-old Yousaf and Kate Forbes, 32, the party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, who confirmed in a message posted on Twitter that she wants to succeed Sturgeon.

Yousaf launched his campaign on Monday in Clydebank, a town about eight miles west of Glasgow that was once renowned for its shipbuilding history, because his grandfather, Mohammed Yousaf, got his first job after emigrating to Scotland in 1962 at the massive Singer sewing machine factory that was once a major employer for the town.

He praised Scotland’s inclusive, diverse ethos, saying his candidacy was clear proof of this. He added that his grandfather “couldn’t have imagined, not in his wildest dreams, that his grandson would be running to be first minister of Scotland.”

The SNP has said it will choose its new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, the closing date for which is March 27.

Topics: UK Scotland Humza Yousaf Scottish National Party

Related

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
World
Scotland’s health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country’s leadership
Update Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
World
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years

US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous

US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous

US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
  • China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said repeated council meetings and calls for more sanctions on North Korea “neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation, nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem”
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United States proposed on Monday that the UN Security Council condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile launches and encourage Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy, warning that the 15-member body’s failure to respond had become dangerous.
China and Russia oppose any further action by the Security Council, arguing that putting further pressure on North Korea would not be constructive. The pair vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions on North Korea in May last year.
“The reality is that those who shield the DPRK (North Korea) from the consequences of its escalatory missile tests put the Asian region and entire world at risk of conflict,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
“The council’s lack of action is worse than shameful. It is dangerous,” she told the Security Council, proposing that it adopt a formal presidential statement — one step below a resolution — to condemn North Korea’s action and urge diplomacy.
Such statements have to be agreed by consensus. The last time the council took action on North Korea was when it adopted a resolution to strengthen sanctions in December 2017 over Pyongyang’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said repeated council meetings and calls for more sanctions on North Korea “neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation, nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem.”
“Exclusively pursuing and piling on sanctions will only lead to a dead end,” Dai told the council. “China genuinely hopes for stability rather than chaos on the peninsula ... China calls on all parties to remain cool-headed and restrained.”
The Security Council met on Monday after North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying Pyongyang’s use of the Pacific as a “firing range” would depend on the behavior of US forces.
The launches on Monday came just days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.
After the Security Council meeting, two-thirds of the body’s members and South Korea issued a joint statement — read by Thomas-Greenfield — condemning North Korea’s missile launches.
“We will not stay silent as the DPRK advances its unlawful nuclear and missile capabilities, threatening international peace and security,” read the statement.

 

Topics: North Korea

Related

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
World
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch
World
US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley

UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley
  • Confidence in the police plummeted amid criticism that police had botched the search for Bulley, a mortgage adviser who was last seen shortly after taking her daughters, ages 6 and 9, to school on a Friday morning
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
AFP

PRESTON, United Kingdom: Police on Monday confirmed that a body found in a river was that of missing woman Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance had sparked massive media speculation and questions over the investigation.
Bulley, 45, was last seen walking along the River Wyre in northwest England on January 27 shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school.
The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench still dialled in to a work conference call, and her dog was running loose on the riverbank near her home village of Saint Michaels on Wyre.
Lancashire Police said in a statement read out to media in the nearby town of Preston: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre,” adding that the case was now being handled by the coroner.

Nicola Bulley. (Social media)

The announcement of the identification was not unexpected after police said Sunday that they had found a body and informed her family.
“You have been found, we can let you rest now,” Bulley’s family said in a statement read out to journalists by Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables.
They castigated media, saying they would have to tell Bulley’s children, aged nine and six that “the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.”
“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family,” they said, appealing for journalists to respect their privacy.
While Lancashire Police appear to have been vindicated after saying from the start that Bulley was most likely to have fallen into the river, their handling of the case has prompted stinging criticism and accusations of victim-blaming.
Police revealed personal details about Bulley’s drinking and state of mind, in a bid to explain her “vulnerabilities,” with her family’s knowledge.
Interior minister Suella Braverman had asked police for an explanation as to why they released the information.
 

 

Topics: Nicola Bulley

Related

UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran
World
UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran
Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure
World
Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa
  • Snow, heavy rain and thunderstorms, have disrupted tomato, strawberry and pepper crops in those areas
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK supermarkets are facing shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables as a result of worsening weather conditions that have disrupted harvests in Spain and North Africa.

The British Retail Consortium said snow storms, heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected tomato, strawberry and pepper crops, the Metro newspaper reported on Monday.

“However, retailers are adept at managing supply-chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce,” said Andrew Opie, the BRC’s food director.

Nevertheless, the empty shelves seen in fresh food sections in recent days are likely to continue for a “couple of weeks,” according to a notice for customers at a Morrisons supermarket in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

The World Health Organization issued a warning in 2021 that increasingly frequent extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change could disrupt global food systems.

According to one report, the climate crisis could reverse five decades of progress in combating health problems and poverty, with agriculture posing one of the main challenges.

 

Topics: food shortage United Kingdom (UK) Spain North Africa

Related

UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage
Business & Economy
UK truck driver crisis may cause food shortage
Tunisians protest against poverty, high prices and food shortages
Middle-East
Tunisians protest against poverty, high prices and food shortages

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers
Updated 20 February 2023

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers
  • Bangladesh to send skilled workers to Kingdom via new employment scheme
  • Over half of Bangladesh migrant workers went to Saudi Arabia in 2022
Updated 20 February 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia continues to be the favorite destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, a central bank report has shown, as the South Asian nation prepares to send more skilled workers to the Kingdom.

Nearly 100,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of 2022 alone, according to a report published on Saturday by the Bangladesh Bank. Saudi employers hired more than half of Bangladesh migrant workers last year.

Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of remittances to Bangladesh in the fourth quarter last year, just behind the US, as workers brought in about $910 million from the Kingdom during the period, the central bank report showed.

“The Bangladeshi migrants nurture a special feeling in their heart for this country, which encourages many of them to find jobs in the Kingdom,” Gazi Mohammed Shahed Anowar, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.

“For many years, Saudi Arabia has been considered the first choice for Bangladeshi migrants,” he said. “Many of our migrants are already working in the Kingdom. So, the existing migrants in the Kingdom facilitate new jobs for their relatives in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has begun preparations to send skilled workers to Saudi Arabia for the first time under the newly launched Skill Verification Program, which aims to improve the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market.

With the Kingdom set to recruit skilled workers from the South Asian country, this too would help boost remittances.

“We are working on preparing the skilled workers for this labor market. I think our remittance flow from the Kingdom will increase more in the coming days if we can successfully meet the demands of skilled workers in the Kingdom,” Anowar said.

Bangladesh is also reaping benefits from strong diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, said Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at the country’s largest development organization, BRAC.

“The country is in growing need of migrant workers also, as they have undertaken some mega projects,” Hasan told Arab News.

“If we send 100,000 skilled workers, we can even earn more in remittances,” Hasan said.

“Considering the last 50 years, Saudi Arabia is still the top source of remittances for Bangladesh, and I don’t think this situation will change very soon.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh migrant workers

Related

Bangladesh sending skilled workers to Saudi Arabia under new employment scheme
World
Bangladesh sending skilled workers to Saudi Arabia under new employment scheme
Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply
World
Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
Updated 20 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL/REHMAT MEHSUD 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
  • Pakistani side ‘did not meet commitments,’ Afghan official says 
  • Torkham border key for transit of travelers, goods for landlocked Afghanistan 
Updated 20 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL/REHMAT MEHSUD 

KABUL/PESHAWAR: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed, officials from both sides confirmed on Monday, with reports of authorities exchanging gunfire amid worsening relations between the two neighbors. 

Afghan authorities closed on Sunday the Torkham border crossing over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients, Taliban officials confirmed with Arab News. 

“Doors have been shut down due to some issues,” Qazi Mullah Adil, governor spokesman of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, told Arab News. 

The Torkham border crossing, a key point of transit for travelers and goods, is located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. 

“There were a lot of problems when Afghans were traveling,” Adil said. 

“There was no clash,” he added. “Only one gunfire (exchange) took place, nothing else.” 

Sedidullah Quireshi, deputy spokesman of Nangarhar’s information and culture department, said the crossing point has been closed since Sunday evening. 

“The Pakistani side did not meet their commitments. They had promised to provide facilities for trade transport and patients. Thus, the gateway has been shut down on the directions of our leadership,” he told Arab News. 

Quireshi said the closure will be temporary until the issue is resolved between officials of the neighboring countries. 

“Talks are underway with Pakistani authorities regarding the issue,” he said. 

Residents from both countries and Pakistani officials said gunfire erupted early on Monday. 

Akbar Khan Afridi, a senior police officer in the Pakistani town of Landi Kotal, near the Torkham border, said “there was gunfire in the morning.” 

Though the situation was relatively calm when the border crossing closed on Sunday evening, gunshots were heard the next day.   

“Monday morning, the Pakistani security forces started firing from their check posts toward the Afghan side,” Pacha, a resident of the Afghan town Torkham, told Arab News. 

The situation was quiet by Monday afternoon, said Irshad Mohmand, assistant commissioner of Pakistan’s Khyber district. 

“It’s calm now, the ceasefire is intact, and the gate is closed for all sorts of vehicular and pedestrian movements,” Mohmand told Arab News. 

At least one person was injured, Mohmand said. 

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years. In the past, each side has closed Torkham and the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Pakistan, for various reasons. For landlocked Afghanistan, both crossings are vital for both trade and travel. 

Pakistan has witnessed since November a surge in militant attacks, when the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long ceasefire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.   

Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government. 

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Torkham

Related

Latest updates

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation
Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
Expert at Saudi Media Forum highlights popularity of Korean content in Middle East and beyond
Expert at Saudi Media Forum highlights popularity of Korean content in Middle East and beyond
UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley
UK police confirm body found in river is missing Nicola Bulley
Interview: Aryna Sabalenka targets Swiatek’s No.1 spot after maiden Grand Slam success
Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.