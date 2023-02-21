You are here

  • Home
  • How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
Turkiye Syria Earthquake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

A woman uses a phone to film collapsed buildings along an alley in the aftermath of the February 6 deadly earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, in Jindayris in northwestern Syria on February 19, 2023. (AFP)
A woman uses a phone to film collapsed buildings along an alley in the aftermath of the February 6 deadly earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, in Jindayris in northwestern Syria on February 19, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pwvn

Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
  • Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control
  • Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two weeks after a deadly earthquake struck Syria, only a trickle of UN aid has entered the rebel-held northwest of the war-ravaged country, with the slow pace sparking outrage and anger.
The 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 44,000 people in Turkiye and Syria, including 3,600 in Syria, piling more misery on a population who activists say has been abandoned by the world in the midst of tragedy.

More than four million people live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, 90 percent of whom depend on aid to survive.
Yet the first UN aid convoy crossed into the area on February 9 — three days after the quake struck — and carried tents and other relief for 5,000 that had been expected before the earthquake.
The UN largely delivers relief to Syria’s northwest via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing — the only way for aid to enter without Damascus’ permission.
The number of UN-approved crossings has shrunk from four in 2014 after years of pressure from regime allies China and Russia at the UN Security Council.
With the road leading to Bab Al-Hawa briefly damaged after the quake and aid workers in the devastated areas also affected, international pressure mounted for relief to pour in.
On February 13, the United Nations said Damascus had allowed it to also use Bab Al-Salama and Al-Rai crossings for three months.
Turkish-backed rebels operate the two crossings in the northern Aleppo province, while the jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group controls Bab Al-Hawa in the Idlib region.
Despite the additional crossings, relief workers say the UN aid deliveries remain insufficient.
Since the quake struck, the UN said it sent nearly 200 trucks to northwest Syria — less than the weekly average of 145 recorded in 2022 according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
Syria’s White Helmets rescue group which operates in rebel-held areas have slammed the UN’s slow response, calling it a “crime.”
On February 12, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths acknowledged the body had “failed the people of northwest Syria.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Monday that 10 aid trucks had crossed at the Al-Rai border point.
“This is the first UN convoy through this border crossing since the Government of Syria agreed to its use for aid deliveries, which now brings us to three fully operating border crossings for the United Nations.”

International aid groups are not bound by the UN’s cross-border aid mechanism and can truck aid through other crossings with Turkiye’s approval.
International organizations also provide funding to aid groups in the northwest to “buy what they need either from the local market or from Turkiye through commercial crossings,” said Racha Nasreddine of ActionAid.
But with millions made homeless by the quake, stocks of blankets, food and tents were quickly depleted.
Although donations poured in, local groups struggled to secure necessities as prices of basic goods shot up at home while roads leading to Turkiye were damaged in the tremor, she said.
And while planeloads of foreign aid flooded regime-held areas after the quake, Syria’s northwest was largely left to fend for itself.

Although the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad does not control crossing points with Turkiye, the United Nations sought its approval to use them.
Syria and its ally Russia have long insisted that all relief pass through regime-controlled areas and Moscow has threatened to veto the UN cross-border mechanism at past security council meetings.
Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control.
On February 10, the Assad regime said it approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly from government-held territory to rebel areas.
But the head of the jihadist HTS group, Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani, has said he would refuse any aid crossing going that route.
Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies.
Turkish troops and about 30 Ankara-backed groups control border areas administered by local councils affiliated with nearby Turkish governorates.
Rival Kurdish authorities that rule swathes of the northeast sent 30 fuel tankers to northern Aleppo, but the convoy had to turn back after failing to get the greenlight to cross.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria Turkiye

Related

This aerial photograph taken on February 19, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.
Middle-East
New quake hits battered Turkiye, Syria; 3 dead, hundreds hurt

Israel’s parliament advances contested law for judicial overhaul

Israel’s parliament advances contested law for judicial overhaul
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Israel’s parliament advances contested law for judicial overhaul

Israel’s parliament advances contested law for judicial overhaul
  • Earlier in the day protesters posted online videos of themselves trying to prevent lawmakers from Netanyahu's coalition leaving for the Knesset
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel's parliament on Monday voted to push ahead with a contested overhaul of the country's judicial system championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government that has sparked mass protests.
Opposition in parliament vowed to "fight for the soul of the nation" while tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in the streets outside trumpeting their objection. Lawmakers argued late into the night before the proposed changes were approved in a first reading.
"A great night and a great day," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter after the preliminary vote.
Wielding 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, Netanyahu looked likely to win eventual ratification for the two revisions on the agenda - one increasing the government's sway in choosing judges and the other setting limits to the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.
Polls have found that most Israelis want the reforms slowed to allow for dialogue with critics - or shelved altogether.
The shekel was 1% weaker versus the dollar. Seeing instability from the reform feud, many economists, and leaders from high-tech and banking have warned of investor and capital flight from Israel. But a key coalition figure brushed this off.
"There is no link between the justice system reforms and any blow to Israel's economy," said Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni and head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party. "Any attempt at linkage is politicised."
Opposition lawmakers protested Gafni's statement, calling the committee "a circus".
Earlier in the day protesters posted online videos of themselves trying to prevent lawmakers from Netanyahu's coalition leaving for the Knesset. Police said eight people were arrested for disorderly conduct and traffic rerouted after demonstrators blocked some roads.
"Demonstrators who talk about democracy are themselves bringing about the end of democracy when they deny elected delegates the fundamental right in a democracy - to vote," Netanyahu said in a statement.
The government says the reforms are designed to end overreach into politics by an unrepresentative Supreme Court. Critics say Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges that he denies - seeks legal changes that will hurt Israel's democratic checks and balances, foster corruption and bring diplomatic isolation.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted that demonstrations would mount "in the fight for the soul of the nation".
Israel's head of state, President Isaac Herzog, has repeatedly urged the government and opposition to hold compromise talks. But while both sides have voiced willingness, they disagree on terms.

 

Topics: Israel Judicial system

Related

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
Middle-East
Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
Middle-East
Israeli settlements ‘impede peace’: UN Security Council

Jordanian and British military forces cooperate in joint tactical drill

British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Jordanian and British military forces cooperate in joint tactical drill

British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
  • Part of the ongoing ‘Olive Grove’ series of exercises, the drill included live firing, storming operations and sniping
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The King Faisal II/16 Brigade, a unit of the Jordanian Armed Forces, conducted a joint tactical exercise with British military forces on Monday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The drill, part of the “Olive Grove” series of joint military exercises carried out by the two nations, took place in Jordan in the presence of the brigade’s commander, Omar Shqeirat, and the UK’s defense attache in the country, Will Davis.

Officials said the forces demonstrated their combat efficiency, professionalism and accuracy through the use of live fire with medium and light weapons, storming operations using armored vehicles, and sniping.

The drill was designed to test the ability of forces to carry out military operations in built-up areas and internal security operations, and to provide training in reconnaissance operations and dealing with a variety of ground targets.

The exercise is part of the ongoing training of forces from the two countries to improve their combat readiness and efficiency, officials added.

Topics: Middle East Jordan UK

Related

Jordanian aid plane jets off to Turkiye and Syria
Middle-East
Jordanian aid plane jets off to Turkiye and Syria
Jordan’s Queen Rania and US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are pictured at the White House. (Queen Rania)
Offbeat
Jordan’s Queen Rania, US First Lady Biden meet in Washington

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body
Updated 20 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body
  • Lebanese banks’ strike continues as reform group claims prosecution launched against Societe Generale, its chairman
  • Riad Salameh: The black market in Lebanon is outside the control of the central bank, which has become unable to solve crises because solutions require a concrete national project
Updated 20 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon could be headed to oblivion, the head of the country’s independent advisory body warned on Monday.

Charles Arbid, president of the Economic and Social Council, told an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the General Labor Union that with no savior on the horizon, the nation risked spiralling out of control.

He said: “We fear that Lebanon as we know it is changing under the leaders who could not care less about its fate.

“Many countries have been forgotten and left to their fate. Poverty and violence prevailed after the world lost interest in them.”

The council, a product of the Taif Agreement, is tasked with conveying the opinion of sectors involved in the formulation of economic and social policies in Lebanon.

The meeting, titled “Save the homeland,” came as a strike by Lebanese banks over judicial prosecutions against them and the non-approval of the Capital Control Bill entered its third week.

Also, on Monday, the Lebanese pound dropped to 81,000 to the dollar. Central bank financial operations fell to $10 million per day as the platform lost its influence on the currency market, specifically the black market.

A source in the Lebanese prime minister’s office told Arab News: “Measures to resolve this impasse must be taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. The prime minister cannot intervene, even though he wishes he could since the issue is affecting Lebanon’s stability.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon said it would only end its strike when judicial prosecutions carried out by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun stopped. And it urged the Supreme Judicial Council to suspend prosecutions by some judges and block lawsuits against banks by depositors.

The association has refused to be held fully responsible for the country’s financial crisis.

Central bank governor, Riad Salameh, told Al-Qahera News: “The black market in Lebanon is outside the control of the central bank, which has become unable to solve crises because solutions require a concrete national project.”

Meanwhile, The People Want to Reform the System — an association to fight corruption — announced that judge Aoun had decided on Monday to prosecute Societe Generale and its chairman, Antoun Sehnaoui, on charges of money laundering, while freezing the bank’s funds. The judge was acting based on a complaint submitted by the association.

The group said Aoun had referred the case to Nicolas Mansour, the first investigative judge in the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, requesting an inquiry and the issuance of necessary arrest warrants.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Bureau failed to set a date for a legislative session to discuss and approve the Capital Control Bill.

Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab said: “We recognize the parliament’s right to legislate, as happened previously, but the capital control draft, according to what was issued by the joint committees, must be accompanied by a comprehensive plan.”

Dozens of MPs have refused to hold a legislative session until a new president is elected.

MPs Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba have been staging a parliament sit-in for more than a month in protest over the presidential election stalemate.

Addressing their fellow MPs over Zoom, they urged them to, “face those who are squabbling over the presidential election and delaying it, in search for a president that serves their personal criteria.”

They said the situation violated the provisions of the constitution and added: “It is a mass suicide; rather a deliberate killing and extermination of an entire people.”

Tensions between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah have intensified after FPM head Gebran Bassil on Sunday criticized Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah for his party’s support of Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh for the presidency.

Bassil said: “We choose a president based on conviction. No one can impose anyone on us, and no one can threaten us with chaos.”

Topics: Lebanon Charles Arbid Riad Salameh

Related

Special Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi video
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues
Middle-East
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
Updated 20 February 2023
Daoud Kuttab

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
  • As a result of its diplomatic efforts, the Palestinian delegation has received assurances from the US that Israel has suspended its settlement activities, along with demolitions and incursions into major Palestinian cities
Updated 20 February 2023
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The permanent representative of the state of Palestine at the UN, Riyad Mansour, told Arab News on Monday that his team has been working for some time with members of the UN Security Council, and that the council’s latest statement about the actions of Israeli authorities had been made from a position of responsibility.

His comments came as the council issued a formal statement denouncing Israeli plans to expand settlements on occupied Palestinian territory. It is the first time in six years that the US, a permanent member of the Security Council with the power of veto, has allowed the body to adopt such a clear stance against Israel.

The UAE, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, worked closely with the Palestinian delegation in drafting the text of a resolution and the presidential statement.

“We agreed that a strong presidential statement that has the approval of the US delegation to the Security Council, that will have the same text as a resolution, will keep the international community, including Americans, on our side and will help us to keep Israel in isolation,” said Mansour.

As a result of its diplomatic efforts, the Palestinian delegation has received assurances from the US that Israel has suspended its settlement activities, along with demolitions and incursions into major Palestinian cities, and will transfer funds to the Palestinian government from the taxes Israel collects on its behalf.

The agreement to a statement avoided the prospect of the US vetoing a strong resolution, submitted by the UAE, that was formulated in cooperation with the Palestinian delegation.

In 2016, under the Obama/Biden administration, the US refrained from vetoing Resolution 1344, which opposed Israeli settlement activities but without any provisions for a mechanism that would allow punitive sanctions to be imposed.

Israeli authorities have in the past ignored UN Security Council resolutions, claiming that the organization is biased against Israel.

Topics: UN Security Council RIYAD MANSOUR Palestine Israeli settlements

Related

A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
Middle-East
Israeli settlements ‘impede peace’: UN Security Council
No UN vote Monday on Israel settlements — diplomats
Middle-East
No UN vote Monday on Israel settlements — diplomats

​​RTA launches transportation research center with University of Birmingham Dubai

​​RTA launches transportation research center with University of Birmingham Dubai
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

​​RTA launches transportation research center with University of Birmingham Dubai

​​RTA launches transportation research center with University of Birmingham Dubai
  • Focus on infrastructure, urban planning, sustainability
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has launched the Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion, in partnership with the University of Birmingham Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The center aims to boost research on infrastructure, urban planning, and sustainability. It will also seek to be a creative hub for youth projects, assisting startups with the marketing of innovations, and publishing specialized scientific research.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, said: “Advanced science and artificial intelligence technologies are critical for intensifying national efforts and forging scientific and research partnerships at the federal and local levels, in support of the UAE Innovates 2023 initiatives.

“Such efforts contribute to grooming current generations to adopt robotic technologies as an integral part of creating new ideas and future technologies.”

RTA Director-General Mattar Al Tayer spoke of the significance of the center and its contribution to the development of innovative transportation communities.

He lauded the center’s role in developing smart mobility solutions to help the RTA achieve its vision.

He added: “The center targets startups, governmental and non-governmental entities, academia, technology companies, innovation incubators and RTA’s key vendors.”

 

Topics: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

Related

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Business & Economy
Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has endorsed a long-term plan to have zero emissions of public transport in Dubai by 2050. (WAM)
Business & Economy
Dubai to remove all public transport carbon emissions by 2050

Latest updates

Turkish president visits KSRelief’s volunteer team in quake-hit city
Turkish president visits KSRelief’s volunteer team in quake-hit city
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs 11.1% to $23bn in December: GASTAT  
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs 11.1% to $23bn in December: GASTAT  
Nancy Ajram becomes Tiffany & Co.'s first Arab brand ambassador 
Nancy Ajram becomes Tiffany & Co.'s first Arab brand ambassador 
President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.