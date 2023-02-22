You are here

  • Home
  • The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes
Saudi Cup 2023
Saudi Cup 2023

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes
Japanese raider Panthalassa works at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Wednesday morning (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bhmv

Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes
  • Baffert hope to win a second consecutive Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group after Pinehurst’s success in 2022
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News

Last year’s best dirt horse in Japan, Cafe Pharoah, galloped for 800m with his race rider Joao Moreira. Naoto Suzuki, assistant to trainer Noriyuki Hori, was satisfied after watching the breeze, saying: “He had a good gallop as we planned. Joao told me he was stretching his legs well toward the finish and he still had plenty of energy. I might take him for a paddock schooling tomorrow, but all options are open to him.”

Country Grammer (US) and Taiba (US) — The Bob Baffert-trained duo of Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer and triple Grade 1 winner Taiba each had an easy day on Wednesday. Owned fully or in part by Zedan Racing, the pair will seek to make principal owner Amr Zedan the first to win both the Dubai World Cup and The Saudi Cup.

“They are going well and we’re happy,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes. “We just jogged today on the training track, which is close to the barn. We will go to the main track on Thursday.”

Baffert also sends out Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman’s Havnameltdown on Saturday, hoping to win a second consecutive Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group after Pinehurst’s success in 2022. The San Vicente Stakes winner did the same as his stablemates on Wednesday. All three breezed on Monday and tack-walked on Tuesday. 

Crown Pride (JPN) — Koichi Shintani’s Crown Pride had a gallop on the dirt track under jockey Yuga Kawada. Masafumi Matsuda, assistant trainer to Shintani said: “Although Yuga is not riding him in The Saudi Cup, he was happy to help us in breezing him. After riding Yuga told me Crown Pride responded well to rider’s direction and he also was handling the surface very well.”

Emblem Road (US) and Scotland Yard (US) —  The pair were once again among the first horses to appear at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Wednesday morning. The Mitab Almulawah-trained pair are prominent in the thoughts of locals and continued their preparations with trackwork at 3 a.m.

“We are very happy with both horses, they are both in good condition. Emblem Road was very good when he won last month and that was a perfect race for him as we didn’t want to start him in a Group race as we want to protect our horse for the big races. Last time when he won he was maybe 90 percent, but now he is amazing. He is still our favorite for sure,” stable representative Hisham Abdulwahed said.

“Last year we had Making Miracles and Emblem Road and Making Miracles finished fourth and ran a very good race, but for us Emblem Road was always the favorite.

“Scotland Yard’s homework from the very beginning has always impressed us so much and he is a beautiful horse. He came here about five months ago and he has been amazing since then.”

Geoglyph (JPN) — Galloped for 1,000m on the dirt track. “He traveled well and is getting familiarised with the new surroundings. I am glad he is in good form and has been the same as what he was at home. We will see how he is and decide tomorrow’s training plan,” trainer Tetsuya Kimura said.

Jun Light Bolt (JPN) — Jun Light Bolt started his career as a turf horse but switched to dirt last summer. Having only four starts on dirt since then, he has won three races including the Grade 3 Sirius Stakes and Grade 1 Champions Cup, an automatic qualifying race for the Saudi Cup.

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi said: “After the Champions Cup last December, he had a short break at Northern Farm and came back to my barn in mid-January. Since then I have been tuning him up toward the Saudi Cup by giving him weekly fast work. His last gallop before leaving home was extremely satisfactory. I only needed some conditioning work here before the race and he did it this morning. Ryan Moore is going to ride him this week to have a first-time contact with the horse.”

Panthalassa (JPN) —  Trainer Yoshito Yahagi was on hand to see Panthalassa breeze with his two stablemates Bathlat Leon, a runner in the 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc, and Continuar, who goes for the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group, on the dirt track under his assistant, Yusaku Oka.

“He is a very good traveler. He handled the long trip from Japan without any issue this time as well and seems to be enjoying his stay in Saudi Arabia,” Yahagi said. 

“He ran on dirt one time in Japan in his career but did not finish well. However, as the dirt surface is very different here at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, I have no worries. Competing in the Saudi Cup, for me, is a great opportunity to win the biggest money in the world.”

Remorse (IRE) — Al Rashid Stables’ contender made his first appearance on the track on Wednesday morning, having an easy hack around the 2,000m dirt course under assistant trainer Caroline Seemar, wife to reigning UAE champion conditioner Bhupat.

The 6-year-old gelded son of Dubawi arrived on Tuesday afternoon with banner-mate Freedom Fighter, who contests the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

On the circuit, Freedom Fighter was given about eight lengths lead on Remorse, while neither were under any urging.

“Both shipped over really well,” Seemar said. “We took them over to the main track and just let them get a feel for it. They worked a day before shipping and both are fresh and happy. They did an easy hack around there, going about 10 furlongs (2,000m), and Remorse seemed to really like the track.” 

Sunset Flash (IRE) and Lagertha Rhyme (IRE) — “We have had the same kind of routine and preparation with my mares,” trainer Naif Almindeel said.

“No problems, very happy and calm. They have had great careers for us in Saudi Arabia and it is a tremendous honor to have runners in the world’s most valuable race.”

Vin de Garde (JPN) — Worked for one-and-a-half laps on the dirt track and galloped for 800m under jockey Yuichi Fukunaga.

“He looks very well and worked beautifully today. The jockey said that the dirt track was very cushioned and seems to be suitable to him,” Kazuo Fujiwara, assistant to trainer Hideaki Fujiwara, said.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

Documentary relives ‘dream’ Saudi Cup night for Japan
Sport
Documentary relives ‘dream’ Saudi Cup night for Japan
Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
  • Bhupat Seemar saddles second runner in Saudi Cup after his Secret Ambition finished seventh last year
  • Seemars appear to have a similar chance with Freedom Fighter in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

For the third time in four years, Zabeel Racing Stables of Dubai will be represented with a contender in the world’s most valuable race — but for the first time it will be with one considered the proverbial barn favorite.

Known for his very kind disposition and eager-to-please attitude, Al-Rashid Stables’ Bhupat Seemar-trained Remorse (IRE) heads into his second major international showcase with an outsider’s chance, but consistent form worthy of respect.

Sixth in last March’s Dubai World Cup, beaten a mere four and three-quarter lengths, the son of Dubawi and Royal Ascot winner Jealous Again enters The Saudi Cup off the back of a pair of solid efforts.

“He’s such an honest horse,” said Seemar, who trained Secret Ambition to finish seventh in last year’s Saudi Cup in what was his first season as head trainer. “We haven’t done much with him since his run a few weeks ago, but he’s in great form and always tries really hard. We know we are going up against some of the world’s best horses again, but you can’t win it if you’re not in it and when you have a horse as genuine as he is, you feel good about your chances.

“He’s a horse who reminds me how privileged we are,” Seemar added. “In my first year of training, we won a Dubai Golden Shaheen and had runners in the Saudi Cup, Dubai World Cup and Kentucky Derby — not a lot of trainers can say that — and I’m just very lucky to have such great owners and talented horses.”

In addition to Secret Ambition, Seemar was also with Zabeel for the inaugural Saudi Cup with North America, when assistant to uncle Satish Seemar, as well as sixth and fourth-place finishes with Switzerland in the last two editions of the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

“We’ve learned a little more every year going there,” Seemar said. “Last year, we had three horses with mucus after the races, which explains why they didn’t run better, so this time we made sure we sent warm blankets for them on the flight and for the cooler mornings.

“We focus on keeping them in the same routines and the same temperatures and environment as they’re accustomed to at Zabeel.

“We obviously care for the horse (Remorse). Everyone likes being around him and he has been so good to us — always giving his all — and obviously Caroline (Bhupat’s wife and Remorse’s exercise rider) really loves him.”

The Seemars appear to have a similar chance with Freedom Fighter (USA) — who also carries the bright orange silks of Al-Rashid Stables — in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

A lightly raced five-year-old who was an unlucky third in the Al-Shindagha Sprint three weeks ago, he has finished in the top four in five Graded/Group races. Before making his past four starts with Seemar, he commenced his career in the US with as many runs for Bob Baffert.

“Freedom Fighter is much better this year than last,” Bhupat Seemar said. “He was a lightly raced four-year-old in 2022 going against tough, seasoned horses in sprints.

“Now he’s maturing into a nice sprinter and we have him sound after some quarter-crack issues. He’s also been a bit unlucky with draws, breaking from the outside post last time out.

“This time, he’s drawn nine of nine, which isn’t great, but not nearly as bad. I really think he’s a horse to watch. He’s pretty fast out of the gate and he’ll be right there.”

Topics: Saudi Cup Remorse Freedom Fighter Al-Rashid Stables

Related

Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night
Sport
Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night
Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan
Sport
Yahagi says Panthalassa has speed to win Saudi Cup for Japan

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda
  • Japanese trainer hoping for further overseas success at the Saudi Cup meeting
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masafumi Matsuda is defending a perfect record in the Middle East as he prepares his colt Crown Pride for an attempt at the Saudi Cup.

Many Japanese racing fans still remember the moment in the Dubai World Cup in 2011 as their representative Victoire Pisa brought their first victory in the UAE’s keynote contest.

The race was run two weeks after the Great Kanto earthquake devastated their nation, and the Japanese stable staff who heard the tragic news in Dubai made polo shirts with their national flag and the word “Hope” printed on the shoulder as a sign of unity with their countrymen and women.

Among those work riders was Matsuda, who returned to Dubai 11 years later as an assistant trainer to Koichi Shintani. His colt Crown Pride would become only the second Japanese-trained winner of the UAE Derby, covering extra ground to hit the front at the top of the stretch but scoring in style.

And so with Matsuda two-from-two in Dubai, he now has two chances to claim an identical streak in his first visit to Saudi Arabia. Crown Pride has been winless since the UAE Derby but has been performing consistently at the top level of Japan’s middle-distance dirt races, most recently finishing a neck second in the Grade 1 Champions Cup at Chukyo.

Shintani also trains a smart individual in Remake, who is taking part in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard. Coincidently, Remake’s sire Lani was the only other Japanese-trained horse to win the UAE Derby back in 2016.

Asked why his horses perform so outstandingly overseas, Matsuda said: “I like communicating with riders or horse connections from many different countries.

“I know my horses well, but regarding track condition or character, local riders or riders who are traveling around the world have better knowledge than I do. I like talking to them to synergize their advice with my skill as a rider.”

Matsuda is also the man on board during training and has been able to assess the horses’ chances.

“Crown Pride has plenty of speed as well as a big stride, which I think are necessary assets to run well on the dirt at King Abdulaziz Racecourse,” he said. “Remake won the (Grade 3) Capella Stakes back home in a very impressive way.

“He is already a top-class sprinter, but his peak is still yet to come. I am on the way to making some adjustments to his way of running to fit the style of the track."

Matsuda has plenty of support back home from his 10-year-old son Kosei as he continues to clock up the air miles. His father sounds quietly confident that a famous winning streak could be extended on Saturday.

Topics: 2023 Saudi Cup

Related

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
Sport
Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer
  • Trying 2,100 meters on turf in the $500,000 invitational event for a wide-ranging number of overseas contenders is a very different challenge
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Greece is not known as the strongest racing jurisdiction in the world, but the country will throw down its best possible challenge for Friday’s Saudi International Handicap presented by Al-Rajhi Bank.

Harry Haralambus, trainer of Baldwin, said it was quite a trip for his seven-year-old, who began his career with Kevin Ryan in England and was a wide-margin winner on his latest start in the 1,400-meter Listed Winter Challenge on Dec. 27 at Markopoulo in Athens.

Trying 2,100 meters on turf in the $500,000 invitational event for a wide-ranging number of overseas contenders is a very different challenge.

“We only have all-weather in Athens but hopefully he’ll be okay as he ran on it a lot of times in England and the ground looks quite fast.

“He’s a top sprinter in Greece, he’s broken all the track records, from five furlongs (1,000m) to seven (1,400m). We asked if they could make this race over six furlongs, but they couldn’t do it.

“This is another 600 meters. I don’t know how he’ll cope with that but we’re happy, we’re living the dream. It’s an experience for us, for the horse, so why not? You never know,” Haralambus added.

Trainer Christos Stavrou’s Run To The Hills represented Greece in the same race 12 months ago, finishing three lengths behind the winner as a commendable fifth, so their runners should not be underestimated.

Haralambus said: “They invited us because we’re the second-top rated horse in Greece, the top one Revamp is the other Greek horse that’s running here.

“It was a long trip for us. It’s difficult for the horse. But we came to join in and he’s growing and maturing.

“We are excited. We raced once in Dubai in 1997 with a Greek-bred horse called Balal. He raced well enough in his first race there, but it was difficult on the big day.

“I’ve been training for 21 years, we finished as top trainer and the owners won all the big races last year, so it was a great year for us. Now this is the icing on the cake. There’s always a chance, the hope never dies,” he added.

Topics: horseracing The Saudi Cup

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards
  • The Riyadh Marathon was awarded best sporting event of 2022
  • Award for the most promising female muay thai athlete went to Hattan Al-Saif
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) appointed officials and presented awards on the occasion of its 26th General Assembly at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The event was chaired by President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and in attendance were SOPC Vice President Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, and Saudi sports federation presidents, board members, and officials.

The assembly approved the appointment of Yasser bin Saad Al-Otaibi as Chairman of the Audit and Internal Audit Committee and the membership of Adwaa bint Abdul Rahman Al-Arifi, and Moath bin Muhammad Al-Salami.

The assembly reviewed several reports, among them the report of the inaugural of 1st Saudi Games, the report on the strategy to support and develop sports federations, the Saudi Olympic Training Center, the Saudi Olympic Academy, and the report of the Athletes Committee, with the adoption of a draft amendment to the statutes of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki also honored several personalities and organizations that had contributed to Saudi sports during the year.

Former President of the Saudi Football Association Ahmed Bin Eid Al-Harbi was honored for his services to Saudi sport.

NEOM was honored for winning the 2029 Asian Winter Games hosting rights.

The Saudi Equestrian Federation received the award for the best sports federation.

The women’s sports award went to Lamia Al-Bahyan in recognition of her role in developing women’s sports and activating the women’s football league.

Saudi karate athlete Sanad Sufyani and rally driver Yazid Al-Rajhi were both honored.

Donia Abu Talib, a Saudi taekwondo team player, won the best female athlete award while her coach Corbin Boukadaf was also honored.

Monika Staab was honored for managing the Saudi women’s football team.

The award for the best paralympic athlete went to runner Abdul Rahman Al-Qurashi for his achievement in the West Asian Paralympic Games in Bahrain, where he won three gold medals at 100m, 200m, and 400m.

The award for the best paralympic female athlete went to Lujain Al-Thaqafi for achieving the gold medal in the boccia competition at the West Asian Games in Bahrain.

Saudi fencer Hussein Al-Taweel won the promising athlete award for achieving the gold medal in the Asian Junior Fencing Championship.

The award for the most promising female muay thai athlete went to Hattan Al-Saif for achieving third place and the bronze medal in the World Muay Thai Championship.

Paralympic athlete Adnan Nour Saeed was honored for achieving four gold medals in the Asian and Oceania Weightlifting Championships.

The Riyadh Marathon, in which more than 10,000 participants participated, won the best sporting event for 2022.

Alongside the assembly meeting, the President of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, Muhammad Al-Harbi, and the President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Muhammad Al-Jaloud Al-Shammari, signed the contract to host the World Weightlifting Championship, which will be held next September in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed

Related

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh
Sport
Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee celebrates Olympic Day in Riyadh
Saudi Olympic Training Center to set up PhysioTrio rehabilitation services
Sport
Saudi Olympic Training Center to set up PhysioTrio rehabilitation services

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting
  • Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup offering a grand prize pool of SAR80 million (more than $21 million)
  • The races will be held from March 14 – 17 against the scenic backdrop of AlUla
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

ALULA: The inaugural AlUla Camel Cup will culminate with the crowning of a ‘Champion of Champions’ to the backdrop of arguably Saudi Arabia’s most stunning scenery.

Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the races will be held from March 14 – 17, with a total prize pool of SAR80 million (more than $21 million) on offer.

The AlUla Camel Cup is organized by the RCU in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF).

Amr AlMadani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla said: “The AlUla Camel Cup will celebrate the most noble of Saudi Arabian sporting traditions, welcoming royalty VIPS, the elite of the sport and many distinguished guests to the most glorious of settings for this illustrious occasion.”

With such deep-rooted historical connections — such as the Incense Road Trading route where camel caravans traveled through AlUla trading precious goods, and the ancient petroglyphs featuring camels engraved across the rocks of AlUla — it is fitting that we celebrate the ‘ships of the desert’ with the first AlUla Camel Cup.

The inclusion of the AlUla Camel Cup to the Saudi Camel Racing Federation’s season ushers in a new era for the Kingdom’s cherished homegrown pursuit.

“We eagerly await March 14 when world-class sport will be combined with natural beauty and the epitome of modern luxury for a spectacle like no other.”

Mahmoud Suleiman Albalawi, Executive Director of SCRF, said: “The pinnacle of the Saudi Arabian camel racing season, which will crown a ‘Champion of Champions’, can have no better setting than the performance grade track at AlUla, a jewel of the desert where tradition meets modernity.

“Saudi Arabia has championed camel racing the world over, with historical records indicating the sport played a part in our ancient culture as far back as the 7th Century. The professional nature of camel racing has a similarly distinguished past, with the first professional camel race held in Saudi Arabia dating back to 1964 as part of a heritage festival.

“The evolving story of the sport, where we pay tribute to its timelessness and the special appeal it holds in the hearts and minds of the region’s people, will reach new heights at the AlUla Camel Cup in March 2023. Here the conclusion of our camel racing season, which began back in August 2022, will reach a truly spectacular finale.”

AlUla Camel Cup is one of the flagship sports events of AlUla Moments 2023 calendar of events and festivals, which includes five major festivals and six marque events. Other sports events taking place in AlUla are ‘The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla 2023’ on March 4, ‘AlUla Trail Race’ on February 23 and 24, and the recent ‘Saudi Tour’ between January 30 and February 3.

In-depth details of each day at the AlUla Camel Cup, and activities surrounding the event, will be released in due course.

Topics: AlUla Camel Cup Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF)

Related

Young Saudis take the reins in Kingdom’s camel racing culture
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudis take the reins in Kingdom’s camel racing culture
Camel racing: An Arabian sport loved by the region’s people
Art & Culture
Camel racing: An Arabian sport loved by the region’s people

follow us

Latest updates

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022
Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
Riyadh humanitarian forum spearheads innovation, use of AI in disaster response
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah talks to Arab News in Riyadh on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yazeed Alsamrani)
Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE
Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.