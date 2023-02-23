Jake Paul is fearless and Tommy Fury ‘has doubts,’ says Derek Chisora ahead of The Truth in Diriyah

You are here

Jake Paul and Derek Chisora face off in Riyadh (Supplied)
  • Heavyweight contender runs the rule over one of modern boxing’s biggest bridge bouts
RIYADH: Days out from Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and one of boxing’s biggest grudge matches, the encounter between the bitter rivals is dividing opinions across the Kingdom and around the world.

Both undefeated with explosive knockout power, boxing fans are split on who will emerge victorious at the Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26, especially given how impressive the two fighters have looked so far in their professional careers.

One man particularly qualified to break down the fight and offer his perspective is perennial heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, who made his professional debut 16 years ago and has since become one the sport’s most popular fighters, earning the nickname “War” for his aggressive, entertaining, no-nonsense fighting style.

The fight-game veteran, who is heavily involved with “The Truth” as a promoter, admits he is impressed with Paul, who has successfully transitioned to boxing having initially found fame as an actor and social media personality. Chisora insists Paul (6-0, KO 4) is entering the contest mentally prepared and believes the recent demeanour of Fury, half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not been that of someone convinced that they will win.

“Jake has no fear. He’s always been on a winning streak in life and he is confident,” said Chisora, who has twice challenged for the world heavyweight championship. “When you know nothing but winning and everything is going well for you, your confidence is so high and you have that winning mentality, which is extremely important. There is no fear factor in his eyes. 

“With Tommy Fury, you can tell he’s got doubts because he comes from a boxing background. His brother is arguably the biggest boxer in the sport, and people are telling him he will lose his name if he loses to Jake. This probably puts a lot of doubts in his head.”

While Chisora is hopeful his fellow countryman Fury (8-0, KO 4) can come out on top, he believes the fight is too close to call, which only adds to the interest and intrigue felt by fight fans worldwide. “The whole world will be watching this fight and soon we will find out who is mentally and physically stronger,” he said. “As a Brit, I want Tommy Fury to win, but right now it’s so hard to predict who will win because anything can happen.”

Aside from “The Truth” and Sunday’s mouth-watering main event, Chisora reserved high praise for the emphasis placed on nationwide sports development by the Ministry of Sport, as well as the Kingdom’s vision for hosting major international sporting events.

Inspired by Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program — which aims to increase weekly participation in sports and activities to 40 percent — Saudi Arabia is providing a host of opportunities for men and women across the country.

Between 2015-2020, the Kingdom witnessed an 800 percent increase in organized sports groups and 48.2 percent of people across the country now practice physical and sporting activities at least 30 minutes a week. Additionally, female sports participation is up 150 percent since 2015 and the Kingdom’s sports economy has recorded growth of 174 percent in the past three years alone.

“The Kingdom is moving in the right direction and has cemented itself on the global sports map,” Chisora observed. “There is a great atmosphere and spirit in the Kingdom, which is inspiring not only to the local community, but also the rest of the world.

“What’s happening is incredible to see — from Saudi beating Argentina in the World Cup a few months ago, which was unbelievable, to hosting some of the biggest and best events in the world like F1, golf, and boxing, which are massive and attract new audiences.”

Chisora is equally impressed with the passion and enthusiasm of young Saudis to take up the sport of boxing as he once did. As far as what awaits young talent pursuing boxing across the Kingdom, he believes the sky is the limit, as proven by the Saudi fighters featuring on The Truth undercard this weekend.

“There is so much talent in Saudi,” he said.” I’ve met some incredible young boys and girls who are interested in taking up boxing professionally, so I know that the future is bright for them. It’s also great to see young local boxers being represented on the undercard such as Ziyad Almaayouf and Ragad Al-Naimi, who will make history as the first female Saudi boxer to make a professional debut.”

“The Truth” and Jake Paul v Tommy Fury promises to be an unmissable spectacle from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and a UNESCO heritage site.

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 22 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
  • A win for both in Thursday’s one-off matches will set up an all-Saudi semifinal on Sunday
  • Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 22 February 2023
John Duerden

There have been plenty of big days in Saudi Arabian football in recent months and Thursday will be no different. Two teams from Riyadh are in action in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League and, if Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal can overcome their opponents, then they will meet in what would be an epic all-Saudi Arabian semifinal clash on Sunday.

Al-Hilal are favorites in their big match. The title-holders are the defending Asian champions thanks to their unprecedented fourth win last time around and are looking to extend their own record and win continental crown number five. By contrast, the team standing in the way of the last four is Foolad, a side that have never reached this stage before.

Now the Iranians have to beat the most successful team in Asian history and one that earlier this month defeated the African champions and the South American title-holders on the way to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. There, they lost to Real Madrid 5-3 in the final — a better result than Liverpool managed against the Spanish powerhouse on Tuesday.

Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli on Monday. The victory, while fully deserved, was not completely comfortable.

“In the last match, we were very effective in scoring goals although we were not at our best,” said coach Ramon Diaz. “We understand that we have to play more aggressively and efficiently, especially in the midfield. The players agreed and are very motivated for the quarterfinal.”

With Peruvian international Andre Carrillo and Gustavo Cuellar ready to play and captain Salman Al-Faraj returning to fitness, the signs are good. “Foolad are very strong and will press,” said Diaz. “Their players combine well and have dynamism but our target will be to play at our level.”

There is a degree of uncertainty surrounding Foolad, however. After they defeated Al-Faisaly 1-0 on Monday to deny Saudi Arabia three teams in the last eight, head coach Javad Nekounam resigned. The former Iranian international, in charge of the club since 2019, gave no reason for his sudden departure but it could be that he is ready for the vacant Iran national team job. Assistant Hamidreza Rajabi has stepped up.

“I would like to thank my players for they have remained focused and are really determined to be at their best for the quarterfinal,” said Rajabi. “The (Al-Hilal) match is very tough for us because it is against the best team in the history of Asia, the defending champions and runners-up of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, we have not suffered any losses in the AFC Champions League and every team must know that when you play Foolad, you will have a tough match.”

While the continental form may be solid, domestically Foolad are sitting in mid-table and coming off the back of three straight defeats. It remains to be seen whether the coaching change inspires the team from Khuzestan to greater heights. They will need to be at their best against a side that loves winning in Asia.

On paper, Al-Shabab have a tougher task than their Riyadh rivals and take on one of West Asia’s strongest teams. Al-Duhail defeated Qatari rivals Al-Rayyan in a penalty shootout after two hours of football ended 1-1 on Sunday.

Coached by legendary Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, the team are top of the Qatar Stars League and won their group by eight points. With prolific forwards such as Michael Olunga and Almoez Ali, Al-Duhail have plenty of firepower, much more than FC Nasaf, the Uzbekistan team eliminated by Al-Shabab on Sunday.

The Riyadh giants were too good for the Central Asians as they ran out 2-0 winners but for a team that has kept six clean sheets in seven games so far in this tournament, the defense did look a little vulnerable. Yet Al-Shabab have plenty of talent throughout the side, are going well at home and are sitting level on points at the top of the table after four straight wins. This is an encounter that is too close to call, as coach Vicente Moreno pointed out.

“We have been at an excellent level domestically and the target is to reproduce our league form in the AFC Champions League,” the Spaniard said. “We are in the quarterfinals without having suffered any defeats and if we continue to play at a high level with total focus, we will be capable of winning.”

If so, then there is a chance of Al-Shabab meeting Al-Hilal — a Riyadh derby in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League. At a time when Saudi Arabian football is making international headlines almost every week, it would be another epic encounter.

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup

No regrets for Remorse in Saudi Cup
  • Bhupat Seemar saddles second runner in Saudi Cup after his Secret Ambition finished seventh last year
  • Seemars appear to have a similar chance with Freedom Fighter in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

For the third time in four years, Zabeel Racing Stables of Dubai will be represented with a contender in the world’s most valuable race — but for the first time it will be with one considered the proverbial barn favorite.

Known for his very kind disposition and eager-to-please attitude, Al-Rashid Stables’ Bhupat Seemar-trained Remorse (IRE) heads into his second major international showcase with an outsider’s chance, but consistent form worthy of respect.

Sixth in last March’s Dubai World Cup, beaten a mere four and three-quarter lengths, the son of Dubawi and Royal Ascot winner Jealous Again enters The Saudi Cup off the back of a pair of solid efforts.

“He’s such an honest horse,” said Seemar, who trained Secret Ambition to finish seventh in last year’s Saudi Cup in what was his first season as head trainer. “We haven’t done much with him since his run a few weeks ago, but he’s in great form and always tries really hard. We know we are going up against some of the world’s best horses again, but you can’t win it if you’re not in it and when you have a horse as genuine as he is, you feel good about your chances.

“He’s a horse who reminds me how privileged we are,” Seemar added. “In my first year of training, we won a Dubai Golden Shaheen and had runners in the Saudi Cup, Dubai World Cup and Kentucky Derby — not a lot of trainers can say that — and I’m just very lucky to have such great owners and talented horses.”

In addition to Secret Ambition, Seemar was also with Zabeel for the inaugural Saudi Cup with North America, when assistant to uncle Satish Seemar, as well as sixth and fourth-place finishes with Switzerland in the last two editions of the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

“We’ve learned a little more every year going there,” Seemar said. “Last year, we had three horses with mucus after the races, which explains why they didn’t run better, so this time we made sure we sent warm blankets for them on the flight and for the cooler mornings.

“We focus on keeping them in the same routines and the same temperatures and environment as they’re accustomed to at Zabeel.

“We obviously care for the horse (Remorse). Everyone likes being around him and he has been so good to us — always giving his all — and obviously Caroline (Bhupat’s wife and Remorse’s exercise rider) really loves him.”

The Seemars appear to have a similar chance with Freedom Fighter (USA) — who also carries the bright orange silks of Al-Rashid Stables — in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

A lightly raced five-year-old who was an unlucky third in the Al-Shindagha Sprint three weeks ago, he has finished in the top four in five Graded/Group races. Before making his past four starts with Seemar, he commenced his career in the US with as many runs for Bob Baffert.

“Freedom Fighter is much better this year than last,” Bhupat Seemar said. “He was a lightly raced four-year-old in 2022 going against tough, seasoned horses in sprints.

“Now he’s maturing into a nice sprinter and we have him sound after some quarter-crack issues. He’s also been a bit unlucky with draws, breaking from the outside post last time out.

“This time, he’s drawn nine of nine, which isn’t great, but not nearly as bad. I really think he’s a horse to watch. He’s pretty fast out of the gate and he’ll be right there.”

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda

Pride in outstanding Japanese results for world traveler Matsuda
  • Japanese trainer hoping for further overseas success at the Saudi Cup meeting
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masafumi Matsuda is defending a perfect record in the Middle East as he prepares his colt Crown Pride for an attempt at the Saudi Cup.

Many Japanese racing fans still remember the moment in the Dubai World Cup in 2011 as their representative Victoire Pisa brought their first victory in the UAE’s keynote contest.

The race was run two weeks after the Great Kanto earthquake devastated their nation, and the Japanese stable staff who heard the tragic news in Dubai made polo shirts with their national flag and the word “Hope” printed on the shoulder as a sign of unity with their countrymen and women.

Among those work riders was Matsuda, who returned to Dubai 11 years later as an assistant trainer to Koichi Shintani. His colt Crown Pride would become only the second Japanese-trained winner of the UAE Derby, covering extra ground to hit the front at the top of the stretch but scoring in style.

And so with Matsuda two-from-two in Dubai, he now has two chances to claim an identical streak in his first visit to Saudi Arabia. Crown Pride has been winless since the UAE Derby but has been performing consistently at the top level of Japan’s middle-distance dirt races, most recently finishing a neck second in the Grade 1 Champions Cup at Chukyo.

Shintani also trains a smart individual in Remake, who is taking part in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard. Coincidently, Remake’s sire Lani was the only other Japanese-trained horse to win the UAE Derby back in 2016.

Asked why his horses perform so outstandingly overseas, Matsuda said: “I like communicating with riders or horse connections from many different countries.

“I know my horses well, but regarding track condition or character, local riders or riders who are traveling around the world have better knowledge than I do. I like talking to them to synergize their advice with my skill as a rider.”

Matsuda is also the man on board during training and has been able to assess the horses’ chances.

“Crown Pride has plenty of speed as well as a big stride, which I think are necessary assets to run well on the dirt at King Abdulaziz Racecourse,” he said. “Remake won the (Grade 3) Capella Stakes back home in a very impressive way.

“He is already a top-class sprinter, but his peak is still yet to come. I am on the way to making some adjustments to his way of running to fit the style of the track."

Matsuda has plenty of support back home from his 10-year-old son Kosei as he continues to clock up the air miles. His father sounds quietly confident that a famous winning streak could be extended on Saturday.

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes

The Saudi Cup: Wednesday track notes
  • Baffert hope to win a second consecutive Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group after Pinehurst’s success in 2022
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Last year’s best dirt horse in Japan, Cafe Pharoah, galloped for 800m with his race rider Joao Moreira. Naoto Suzuki, assistant to trainer Noriyuki Hori, was satisfied after watching the breeze, saying: “He had a good gallop as we planned. Joao told me he was stretching his legs well toward the finish and he still had plenty of energy. I might take him for a paddock schooling tomorrow, but all options are open to him.”

Country Grammer (US) and Taiba (US) — The Bob Baffert-trained duo of Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer and triple Grade 1 winner Taiba each had an easy day on Wednesday. Owned fully or in part by Zedan Racing, the pair will seek to make principal owner Amr Zedan the first to win both the Dubai World Cup and The Saudi Cup.

“They are going well and we’re happy,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes. “We just jogged today on the training track, which is close to the barn. We will go to the main track on Thursday.”

Baffert also sends out Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman’s Havnameltdown on Saturday, hoping to win a second consecutive Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group after Pinehurst’s success in 2022. The San Vicente Stakes winner did the same as his stablemates on Wednesday. All three breezed on Monday and tack-walked on Tuesday. 

Crown Pride (JPN) — Koichi Shintani’s Crown Pride had a gallop on the dirt track under jockey Yuga Kawada. Masafumi Matsuda, assistant trainer to Shintani said: “Although Yuga is not riding him in The Saudi Cup, he was happy to help us in breezing him. After riding Yuga told me Crown Pride responded well to rider’s direction and he also was handling the surface very well.”

Emblem Road (US) and Scotland Yard (US) —  The pair were once again among the first horses to appear at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Wednesday morning. The Mitab Almulawah-trained pair are prominent in the thoughts of locals and continued their preparations with trackwork at 3 a.m.

“We are very happy with both horses, they are both in good condition. Emblem Road was very good when he won last month and that was a perfect race for him as we didn’t want to start him in a Group race as we want to protect our horse for the big races. Last time when he won he was maybe 90 percent, but now he is amazing. He is still our favorite for sure,” stable representative Hisham Abdulwahed said.

“Last year we had Making Miracles and Emblem Road and Making Miracles finished fourth and ran a very good race, but for us Emblem Road was always the favorite.

“Scotland Yard’s homework from the very beginning has always impressed us so much and he is a beautiful horse. He came here about five months ago and he has been amazing since then.”

Geoglyph (JPN) — Galloped for 1,000m on the dirt track. “He traveled well and is getting familiarised with the new surroundings. I am glad he is in good form and has been the same as what he was at home. We will see how he is and decide tomorrow’s training plan,” trainer Tetsuya Kimura said.

Jun Light Bolt (JPN) — Jun Light Bolt started his career as a turf horse but switched to dirt last summer. Having only four starts on dirt since then, he has won three races including the Grade 3 Sirius Stakes and Grade 1 Champions Cup, an automatic qualifying race for the Saudi Cup.

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi said: “After the Champions Cup last December, he had a short break at Northern Farm and came back to my barn in mid-January. Since then I have been tuning him up toward the Saudi Cup by giving him weekly fast work. His last gallop before leaving home was extremely satisfactory. I only needed some conditioning work here before the race and he did it this morning. Ryan Moore is going to ride him this week to have a first-time contact with the horse.”

Panthalassa (JPN) —  Trainer Yoshito Yahagi was on hand to see Panthalassa breeze with his two stablemates Bathlat Leon, a runner in the 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc, and Continuar, who goes for the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group, on the dirt track under his assistant, Yusaku Oka.

“He is a very good traveler. He handled the long trip from Japan without any issue this time as well and seems to be enjoying his stay in Saudi Arabia,” Yahagi said. 

“He ran on dirt one time in Japan in his career but did not finish well. However, as the dirt surface is very different here at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, I have no worries. Competing in the Saudi Cup, for me, is a great opportunity to win the biggest money in the world.”

Remorse (IRE) — Al Rashid Stables’ contender made his first appearance on the track on Wednesday morning, having an easy hack around the 2,000m dirt course under assistant trainer Caroline Seemar, wife to reigning UAE champion conditioner Bhupat.

The 6-year-old gelded son of Dubawi arrived on Tuesday afternoon with banner-mate Freedom Fighter, who contests the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard.

On the circuit, Freedom Fighter was given about eight lengths lead on Remorse, while neither were under any urging.

“Both shipped over really well,” Seemar said. “We took them over to the main track and just let them get a feel for it. They worked a day before shipping and both are fresh and happy. They did an easy hack around there, going about 10 furlongs (2,000m), and Remorse seemed to really like the track.” 

Sunset Flash (IRE) and Lagertha Rhyme (IRE) — “We have had the same kind of routine and preparation with my mares,” trainer Naif Almindeel said.

“No problems, very happy and calm. They have had great careers for us in Saudi Arabia and it is a tremendous honor to have runners in the world’s most valuable race.”

Vin de Garde (JPN) — Worked for one-and-a-half laps on the dirt track and galloped for 800m under jockey Yuichi Fukunaga.

“He looks very well and worked beautifully today. The jockey said that the dirt track was very cushioned and seems to be suitable to him,” Kazuo Fujiwara, assistant to trainer Hideaki Fujiwara, said.

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer

Saudi international challenge dream come true for Greek trainer
  • Trying 2,100 meters on turf in the $500,000 invitational event for a wide-ranging number of overseas contenders is a very different challenge
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Greece is not known as the strongest racing jurisdiction in the world, but the country will throw down its best possible challenge for Friday’s Saudi International Handicap presented by Al-Rajhi Bank.

Harry Haralambus, trainer of Baldwin, said it was quite a trip for his seven-year-old, who began his career with Kevin Ryan in England and was a wide-margin winner on his latest start in the 1,400-meter Listed Winter Challenge on Dec. 27 at Markopoulo in Athens.

Trying 2,100 meters on turf in the $500,000 invitational event for a wide-ranging number of overseas contenders is a very different challenge.

“We only have all-weather in Athens but hopefully he’ll be okay as he ran on it a lot of times in England and the ground looks quite fast.

“He’s a top sprinter in Greece, he’s broken all the track records, from five furlongs (1,000m) to seven (1,400m). We asked if they could make this race over six furlongs, but they couldn’t do it.

“This is another 600 meters. I don’t know how he’ll cope with that but we’re happy, we’re living the dream. It’s an experience for us, for the horse, so why not? You never know,” Haralambus added.

Trainer Christos Stavrou’s Run To The Hills represented Greece in the same race 12 months ago, finishing three lengths behind the winner as a commendable fifth, so their runners should not be underestimated.

Haralambus said: “They invited us because we’re the second-top rated horse in Greece, the top one Revamp is the other Greek horse that’s running here.

“It was a long trip for us. It’s difficult for the horse. But we came to join in and he’s growing and maturing.

“We are excited. We raced once in Dubai in 1997 with a Greek-bred horse called Balal. He raced well enough in his first race there, but it was difficult on the big day.

“I’ve been training for 21 years, we finished as top trainer and the owners won all the big races last year, so it was a great year for us. Now this is the icing on the cake. There’s always a chance, the hope never dies,” he added.

