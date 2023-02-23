You are here

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
About 865,000 people are living in tents due to the disaster (AFP)
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

  • British Red Cross ‘has distributed 36m hot meals,’ says charity group CEO
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

London: Britons have raised almost $120 million in an appeal for aid to Turkiye and Syria following the recent deadly earthquakes, Metro newspaper reported on Thursday.

The funds have helped in search and rescue operations as well as in providing urgent food, water, clothing and accommodation to the affected.

“The British Red Cross through the Turkish Red Crescent has distributed 36 million hot meals including 31 million loaves of bread,” said Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, which includes 15 UK charities.

“I think that just demonstrates the scale of the humanitarian operation, and people also need medical care.”

About 865,000 people are living in tents due to the disaster, while UN officials have warned that the death toll could exceed 50,000.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to move forward with “swift” rebuilding through an economic relief plan.

Topics: UK Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala

Takreem America to celebrate Arab US success at awards gala
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: The success stories of Arab Americans throughout the US will on Saturday be celebrated at a Los Angeles gala evening hosted by Takreem America.

It is the US-arm of Takreem, an organization that aims to rectify the Arab world’s image and its misconceptions by highlighting Arab accomplishments all around the world.

The awards recognize the journeys of Arab individuals and institutions who have found ways to give back to the community through the categories of young entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, cultural excellence, scientific and technological achievement, and environmental development and sustainability.

Former laureates include Lebanese British clean-energy entrepreneur Assaad Razzouk, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Chairman Michael Mussallem, Syrian American entrepreneur Peter Rahal, and Cherien Dabis, a Palestinian American film and television director.

The awards ceremony will be followed by the TAKminds Forum, an open meeting bringing together Arab minds to brainstorm ideas on building a brighter future for youth.

The forum will include panel discussions, interactive sessions, screenings, and other events and activities, all designed to explore key questions raised and increase dialogue between the diaspora and beyond.

Topics: Takreem Takreem USA Takreem America Arab American

UK risks 'unintended consequences' over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

  • ‘We’ve got a suite of civil powers’ to deal with terror ‘now the numbers are less,’ says Jonathan Hall
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

London: The UK risks “unintended consequences” by failing to repatriate former Daesh members from Syrian camps in line with the efforts of other Western countries, the government’s terrorism adviser has warned.

The Independent reported that Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said that government ministers had denied his request to review the practice of removing British citizenship from former Daesh fighters and their families.

The UK’s reliance on its “primary counterterrorism power to deal” with Daesh and prevent former members from returning to the UK runs counter to the efforts of other Western countries and risks “unintended consequences,” Hall said.

“I do wonder if the policy of deprivation will end up having unintended consequences. Lots of other countries are repatriating people and it begs the question of whether the UK can’t also manage the risk,” he added.

“Prosecution can be really difficult in relation to people who have been in Syria and Iraq but we’ve got a very well-coordinated counterterrorism machine — we’ve got a suite of civil powers.”

Hall said that the government began to rely on citizenship stripping in 2017 amid fears that Daesh’s downfall would see large numbers of former fighters returning to UK shores.

He added: “Now the numbers are less, it’s several years on and you’re talking about a different risk profile.”

His warning comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating state of prison camps in northern Syria, with local forces struggling to maintain safety and order.

A series of riots and breakouts in camps as well as the prevalence of human trafficking have led to humanitarian groups urging the government to reconsider its strategy toward former fighters and their families.

Defence Select Committee Chair Tobias Ellwood warned that “Daesh 2.0” could come about if Western countries fail to use repatriation to ease the burden of local prison administrators.

Maya Foa, the director of legal charity Reprieve, said: “Britain is the only G20 country that strips citizenship in bulk and the last of our allies refusing to repatriate its nationals from northeast Syria.

“Each time one of our allies brings its nationals home, as France, Spain, Australia and Canada have done in the past months, it shows up the UK government’s policy for what it really is: a political posture, more concerned with headlines than British lives.”

A 2016 policy review commissioned by the government warned against citizenship stripping as an overall strategy, saying it may be an “ineffective and counterproductive weapon against terrorism.”

It defined the policy as “catch and release,” resulting in “setting up today’s convicts as tomorrow’s foreign fighters.”

The review added that citizenship stripping promoted “the dangerous delusion that terrorism is (or can be made into) a foreign threat and problem.”

Topics: UK Daesh

Calls for 'just and lasting peace' at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
Updated 23 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Josep Borrell: Until Russia withdraws its troops EU will give Ukraine all it needs to defend itself
  • Guterres: “It is high time we step back from the brink”
Updated 23 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday held an emergency session to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war on Ukraine, with Kyiv and its supporters hoping to garner broad support for a resolution underscoring the need “to reach (a) comprehensible, just and lasting peace” in line with the UN Charter.

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. The vote will likely take place on Thursday after speeches by representatives from more than 80 countries.

The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution does not have the binding force of international law but which could deepen Russia’s isolation on the world stage, reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Kyiv hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as it did in 2022, when nearly three quarters of the General Assembly voted for several resolutions condemning Russia.

In his remarks to the 193-member Assembly, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the UN to support the resolution, which “will contribute to our joint efforts to bring the war to an end as well as protect the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

Kuleba said that the world, by committing to safeguard the territorial integrity of Ukraine, would send a “strong and clear” message to Russia and discourage it from attacking other territories.

He said that his country has no choice but to keep fighting for its survival “as any of you would do,” adding that the current situation on the frontlines proves Russians “want war, not peace. They are on the attack all along the front line, from the Dnipro River to the Russian border.”

For those countries who have not explicitly expressed support for Ukraine, the foreign minister called on them to stop hiding behind “the mask of neutrality” and choose the side of the UN Charter and international law.

“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy.”

That is the reason why, Kuleba said, calls to cease arms delivery to Ukraine are “badly misplaced.”

“It’s perfectly legitimate to help a nation that has been attacked and is justifiably defending itself. It is an act of defense of the UN Charter act. It is an act in favor of ending the war sooner and achieving a lasting and just peace.

“On the contrary, it is illegal and against the Charter to give military help to the aggressor. It is an act of war escalation and prolongation of atrocities, destruction and sufferings.”

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, has called on the General Assembly to vote against the “anti-Russia” draft resolution. Doing otherwise would encourage the West to continue “their militaristic Russophobic lies using the support of UN member states as a cover.”

The Russian envoy said that one year on, member states are much better informed and it has become more difficult for the “Western camp to mobilize members states of the UN in support of their crusade against Russia.”

Throughout the past year, Nebenzia said, “it became obvious that the main element of anti-Russia propaganda campaign conducted by our former Western partners” consists of accusing Russia of waging an unprovoked aggression on Ukraine guided by imperial ambitions, while turning a blind eye to what he called “the resurging new Nazism” in Ukraine.

“It’s becoming very clear that the Ukrainian crisis has only become a catalyst for the visceral Russophobia to come to the surface. It has now contaminated the American and European elites. They’re competing against each other, in the number of sanctions that are imposed on my country.”

He said that sanctions imposed against Russia are hurting the developing world the most, and “what is at stake after all is the United States and its allies’ hegemony. They don’t want to have anyone come to the level of governing the planet. They think it’s their turf.”

Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs, said that the world needs peace in Ukraine, “But not just any peace. We need a peace grounded in the principles of the UN Charter.”

He said the resolution, drafted by the EU, is there to “reiterate our support for Ukraine and to set out the principles for peace.

“I want to stress: this is not ‘a European issue’.” Nor is it about “the West versus Russia,” he said. “No, this illegal war concerns everyone: the North, the South, the East and the West.”

He told the assembly that failure to condemn Russia and stop its actions in Ukraine will lead to similar aggressions elsewhere in the world.

Borrell said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and until Russia ends hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine “the EU will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs to defend its population.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the Russian war as “an affront to our collective conscience (and a) violation of the United Nations Charter and international law (that) is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences.”

He said that the impact of the war is being felt “far beyond Ukraine.”

“As I said from day one, Russia’s attack on Ukraine challenges the cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system.”

Quoting directly from the Charter, Guterres said: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

Guterres said that the war is “fanning regional instability and fueling global tensions and divisions, while diverting attention and resources from other crises and pressing global issues.”

Implicit threats to use nuclear weapons is “utterly unacceptable,” said the UN chief.

“It is high time to step back from the brink.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN

One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

  • Nearly 800 women died per day in 2020
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

GENEVA: A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications, despite maternal mortality rates dropping by a third in 20 years, the United Nations said Thursday.
Rates fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 but largely stagnated between 2016 and 2020 — and in some regions have even reversed, the UN said.
The overall maternal mortality rate dropped by 34.3 percent over a 20-year period — from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.
Nonetheless, that means nearly 800 women died per day in 2020 — or around one every two minutes.
Belarus recorded the biggest decline — down 95.5 percent — while Venezuela saw the highest increase. Between 2000 and 2015, the biggest rise was in the United States.
“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services... and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”
The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates dropped in only two of the eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent, and in Central and Southern Asia by 16 percent.
The rate went up in Europe and Northern America by 17 percent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 percent. Elsewhere, it stagnated.
The two European countries witnessing “significant increases” are Greece and Cyprus, the report’s author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.
Maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.
Around 70 percent of those deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Cresswell said.
In Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all facing severe humanitarian crises — rates were more than twice the global average.
Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said — which are all largely preventable and treatable.
The WHO said it was “critical” that women had control over their reproductive health — particularly about if and when to have children, so that they can plan and space childbearing to protect their health.
Natalia Kanem, head of the UN Population Fund, said the rate of women “needlessly” dying was “unconscionable.”
“We can and must do better by urgently investing in family planning and filling the global shortage of 900,000 midwives,” she said.
While the report covers data up to 2020, the WHO’s Anshu Banerjee told journalists that the statistics since then look bleak, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Topics: UN pregnancy

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

  • The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) moved through the Little Rock area
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were traveling in crashed near a Little Rock factory on Wednesday shortly after taking off, authorities said.
The twin-engine plane crashed outside an industrial area in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane.
The Beech BE20 had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, the FAA said.
Burk did not immediately release the names or ages of the people on the plane. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
CTEH, an environmental consulting firm based in North Little Rock, said the five people on board the plane — including the pilot — were its employees. A company spokesman said the employees were responding to an explosion at an Ohio metals plant this week that killed one worker and sent more than a dozen to the hospital.
“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, said in a statement released by the company. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”
The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) moved through the Little Rock area. Burk said it would be up to investigators to determine if weather was a factor.
Nearby residents said they saw an intense fire from the crash.
Dennis Gordon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was standing on a street nearby the crash when he heard the wind pick up and then an explosion. Gordon told the paper that several smaller explosions followed, and then a huge fire.
“It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there’s this burnt smell,” Gordon told the paper.

Topics: plane crash Little Rock factory Arkansas

